The FDA’s approval of the first genetically modified T cell therapy for treating a rare sarcoma is paving the way for next-generation therapies that tackle other types of solid tumors.

The US Food and Drug Administration has granted accelerated approval to Adaptimmune’s Tecelra (afamitresgene autoleucel), making it the first engineered T cell therapy to gain approval for a solid tumor indication. The green light for synovial sarcoma, announced in July, follows the approval earlier this year of a non-engineered T cell immunotherapy, Iovance’s Amtagvi (lifileucel), which infuses a person’s own tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) to treat advanced melanoma. Both treatments harness the T cell receptor (TCR) on lymphocytes to recognize and attack tumors, but the long and difficult manufacture of TILs mean that many biotechs are looking toward TCR-T cells. TCR-T cells are equipped to recognize a broad range of targets on cancer cells, including intracellular proteins. Credit: Science Photo Library / Alamy Stock Photo

Adaptimmune’s approval opens up a whole range of therapeutic options for TCR-T cells in ways that CAR-T cells can’t match. Since CAR-T cells’ first approval in 2017, the field has seen exceptional patient responses for blood cancers — but not solid tumours. Tecelra’s efficacy in sarcoma is poised to extend the reach of TCR-T cells into other solid cancers. “Adaptimmune’s approval really now creates a platform for TCR-engineered cells. We’re at the cusp of what’s going to be done with TCR-T cells,” says Philip Greenberg, a cancer immunologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. At least 30 clinical trials of engineered TCR-T cells are underway for a variety of solid tumor types (Table 1). Table 1 Selected engineered TCR-T cell therapies in clinical trials Full size table

Tecelra uses T cells that are engineered to express a TCR that is reactive to melanoma-associated antigen A4 (MAGE-A4) expressed on tumor cells. Unlike CAR-T cells that are engineered to recognize and bind tumor antigens directly on the cell surface, TCR-T cells recognize cancer antigens and other peptides once they are degraded and displayed on the tumor cell surface by the host’s antigen-presenting machinery. Hence, patients taking Tecelra must be matched for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) type — specifically, the HLA*0201 allele, present in 40% of the global population.

TCRs, like CARs, are adoptive T cell therapies: the patients’ T cells are engineered ex vivo and then returned to the patient. In engineered TCR therapies, the affinity of a TCR for its target protein is enhanced and the modified T cells are expanded and re-infused to seek and destroy their target. Patients require lymphodepletion before therapy to make room for the incoming cells.

Another difference between the therapies is that, whereas CAR-T cells are restricted to antigens on the cell surface, TCR-T cells can recognize targets inside cells — a feature that massively expands their target repertoire and gives them an advantage in tackling solid tumors. Even so, the hurdle remains that researchers must find targets that are expressed by tumor cells but not healthy tissue. “That’s been one of the great barriers to why solid tumors have been slower to benefit from successful cell therapies,” says Christopher Klebanoff, a cellular immunologist and medical oncologist at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York.

If CAR-T cells knock out all cells displaying their B cell targets during therapy, then this isn’t too much of a problem, as living without B cells is perfectly possible. But this isn’t the case for TCR-T cells that target solid organs. The disastrous consequences of off-tumor and off-target activity became all too apparent in 2013 when early trials testing affinity-enhanced TCR-T cells cross-reacted with related peptides in the brain and heart, resulting in patient deaths. Now, to maximize safety, amino acid sequences are scanned in silico to determine binding motifs and predict which peptides from the human peptidome might bind to a given TCR.

Tecelra’s target, the MAGE-A4 antigen, is expressed in various solid cancers in addition to synovial sarcoma. It belongs to a class of targets that biotechs are investigating called germline antigens or cancer testis antigens, which includes other MAGE proteins and PRAME. These antigens are present in reproductive tissues, to which their expression is limited, and can become re-expressed intracellularly in solid tumors with a poor prognosis.

Other TCR-T cells in clinical trials have resulted from a different approach to target selection. Their focus is on genetic drivers of cancer, such as virally encoded oncoproteins or neoantigens resulting from tumor-specific genomic mutations. Targeting such oncogenic drivers — for example, KRAS or TP53 — might have an edge because tumors typically become ‘addicted’ to such mutations for survival. “It’s hard for them to lose that mutation and remain a cancer,” says Greenberg, who is involved in a trial of KRAS-targeting TCR-T cells in pancreatic, colon and lung cancer with Affini-T Therapeutics, a company that he co-founded.

But tumors are made up of multiple cell types, each with distinct genomic alterations, which poses an additional challenge for targeted therapeutics. To overcome this heterogeneity, several developers are treating patients with more than one TCR-T cell therapy. The approach “mimics what the natural immune system does and fights cancer with multiple, different T cell clones,” says Gavin MacBeath, CEO of TScan Therapeutics, a company that is pursuing this strategy.

The US National Cancer Institute is running a trial in solid metastatic cancers that will test up to five TCR-T cell therapies in a patient. A patient’s tumor tissue is analyzed to identify TCRs that react with tumor neoantigens, and then those TCRs are expressed in the patient’s T cells. Early findings published in July showed that using one or two TCR-T cell therapies is feasible, and in this study it led to tumor regression in three of seven patients. Nevertheless, this ultra-personalized approach is costly and cumbersome. To widen TCR-T cell therapy accessibility, TScan and others are looking toward TCR-T cell libraries, a collection of TCR-T cell therapies that each recognize different targets and different HLAs. In clinical practice, a patient’s tumor and HLA type would be profiled and then matched to TCR-T cells from the library. TScan’s ongoing trial in lung, head and neck, ovarian, cervical and anogenital cancers involves six TCR T cell therapies, with each patient receiving up to three.

As newer methods for isolating TCRs and improving TCRs’ affinities for their targets come on board, library creation will flourish, notes Greenberg. “Honestly, I see the TCR-T cell field moving very quickly in the next five years,” he says. Tecelra and most TCR-Ts in trials use viral vectors for the genetic engineering. Introducing more than one TCR gene without viral vectors will make library creation easier by helping to reduce costs, shorten lead time and speed up regulatory validation. In this vein, Alaunos Therapeutics’ Sleeping Beauty transposon is part of an ongoing trial involving a library of TCR-T cells in KRAS-, TP53- and EGFR-mutated cancers. Editing tools such as CRISPR–Cas also allow researchers to perform non-viral precision genome engineering to produce TCR-T cell therapies, an approach shown to be clinically feasible by the now defunct PACT Pharma. In a 2023 study, scientists used CRISPR to insert neoantigen-specific TCRs and at the same time delete endogenous TCR genes to prevent them competing with introduced TCRs for access to the T cell’s signaling machinery.

So far, TCR-T cells targeting germline, viral oncogene and neoantigen targets have largely proven safe in clinical trials, albeit with manageable cytokine release syndrome. But evidence of antitumor effects beyond synovial sarcoma and melanoma has been muted. In the Tecelra approval trial, 43% of the 44 patients saw a response. Yet an earlier trial of Tecelra in other cancer types expressing MAGE-A4 had a response rate of only 9%.

The type of T cell carrying the designer TCR could make all the difference. In patients with synovial sarcoma that responded to Tecelra, it was CD8 cytotoxic cells that showed antitumor activity; CD4 helper cells had vanished. CD8 cells appeared to have shrunk the tumors singlehandedly in synovial tumors, but this likely isn’t the case for many other cancer types. Researchers at several biotechs have turned to the CAR-T cell field, where a study from CAR-T cell pioneer Carl June showed that, in patients with decade-long remissions after CD19-targeting CAR-T treatment for leukemia, activated CD4 cells dominated the persisting CAR-T population. June’s study, as well as emerging preclinical and clinical data, indicates that TCR-T cell therapies with CD4 cells “may give it more punch,” says Cedrik Britten, chief medical officer of Immatics, a company that is developing TCR-T cell therapies.

Several developers are equipping their TCR-T cell therapies to deliver a dual CD4 and CD8 blow. Adding the CD8 co-receptor, either as CD8α or CD8αβ, to CD4 cells arms them to become killers. For its part, the CD4 helper pathway enables other key antitumor effects, releasing pro-inflammatory cytokines that cause immune cells to infiltrate the tumor and broadening the immune response beyond the initially targeted antigen.

For Immatics, engineering that double punch into their T cells has resulted in IMA203CD8, now in clinical testing for cancers that have lower expression of the target antigen PRAME, such as ovarian and uterine cancers. Adaptimmune is also following this strategy. Their next-gen product uzatresgene autoleucel, equipped with additional CD8 and targeting MAGEA4, produced in phase 1 studies an overall response rate of 50% in ovarian, head and neck, and urothelial cancers. “We’re now looking toward strategies that bring in more of the patient’s immune system cells, kickstarted by the TCR-T cell therapy,” says Jo Brewer, CSO of Adaptimmune.

Next-generation TCR-T cells also take aim at the tumor microenvironment. The ecosystem has evolved to turn off T cell responses — for example, by upregulating PDL1 and FAS ligand on tumors. Biotech companies are looking to interfere with and block these interactions by swapping the inhibitory signaling domain of PD1 or FAS on T cells with the stimulatory 41BB domain. Another approach is to engineer the TGFβ receptor to make TCR-T cells resistant to immunosuppressive TGFβ signaling.