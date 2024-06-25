Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-024-02232-0, published online 7 May 2024

In the version of the article initially published, there were errors in Extended Data Fig. 5e. One patient was erroneously omitted due to an inaccurate y-axis scale, and in the key “n = 17” has been corrected to “n = 12”. These corrections have been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.