Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-024-02232-0, published online 7 May 2024
In the version of the article initially published, there were errors in Extended Data Fig. 5e. One patient was erroneously omitted due to an inaccurate y-axis scale, and in the key “n = 17” has been corrected to “n = 12”. These corrections have been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Rights and permissions
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
About this article
Cite this article
Pétremand, R., Chiffelle, J., Bobisse, S. et al. Author Correction: Identification of clinically relevant T cell receptors for personalized T cell therapy using combinatorial algorithms. Nat Biotechnol (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-024-02318-9
Published:
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-024-02318-9