Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-024-02214-2, published online 23 April 2024

In the version of the article initially published, Sarah Monaco’s affiliation was incorrect and has now been amended to “Unaffiliated”. Additionally, the text “Sarah Monaco is currently an employee and shareholder of Invitae” has been added to the Competing interests section. These changes have been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.