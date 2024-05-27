Experimental setup

The inverted system

We made hardware modifications based on the inverted sLFM system reported in our previous work31. Our system serves as an add-on to a commercially available inverted microscope (Zeiss, Observer Z1), with the configuration of a ×63/1.4-NA oil immersion objective (Zeiss Plan-Apochromat ×63/1.4 Oil M27). In this way, our csLFM system can be compatible with standard sample holders for wide-field microscopes without any modifications. A scientific complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (sCMOS) camera (Andor Zyla 4.2 PLUS), which has both global shutter mode and rolling shutter mode, was employed to collect fluorescent signals, with the pixel resolution of 2,048 × 2,048 and the pixel size of 6.5 μm. In global shutter mode, all pixels are simultaneously active during the exposure time. While in rolling shutter mode, a pixel window consisting of only a few adjacent pixel lines is actively exposed at one time and serially moves across the entire image sensor. In the detection path, we inserted a commercial MLA (RPC Photonics MLA-S100-f21) with a pitch size of 100 μm and a focal length of 2,100 μm at the image plane, which were then relayed by a pair of lenses with magnification of 0.845. In this way, each microlens covers exactly 13 × 13 camera pixels, achieving the angular resolution of 13 × 13. A piezoelectric tip and tilt platform (PI S-340 Piezo Tip/Tilt Platform) was used to drift the image plane periodically before the emission light enters the MLA. For cLFM acquisition, the platform was kept unscanned. In the illumination path, the beam output from multi-channel lasers (Coherent, OBIS 405/488/561/640) was first collimated by a convex lens and then modulated by a cylindrical lens (Thorlabs, LJ1363L2-A) into a thin light sheet along the x–z plane of the sample. The cylindrical lens played a role in improving laser efficiency. Next, the light-sheet beam passed through an optical slit with the specific width of 325 μm (~11 AU at the conjugate image plane), which sat approximately 100 mm in front of the back focal plane of the cylindrical lens, to generate an axially elongated line-confocal illumination. The offset distance makes the beam almost uniform within a 15-μm axial range in the object space, so the optical slit can act as a beam-shaping device to provide confocality (Supplementary Fig. 2a,b). A pair of relay lens and a y axis galvo (Thorlabs, GVS211) were implemented to scan the illumination beam and transmit it from the slit to the conjugated object plane. The multi-color fluorescence imaging was carried out with a multi-channel filter module, including a dichroic mirror (Chroma ZT405/488/561/640rpcv2) and filters (Chroma ZET405/488/561/640xv2 and Chroma ZET405/488/561/640mv2). When acquiring confocal scanning light-field images, the camera, galvanometer, piezoelectric platform and lasers were synchronically triggered using a controlling box (National Instruments, USB-6363) and our customized LabVIEW (2019 version) programs (Supplementary Fig. 1). During the acquisition of one image, a galvo translates the illumination beam, synchronized with the exposure of rolling shutter, beginning at the topmost pixel row and moving across the entire sensor region until the last row. Specifically, we drove the one-dimensional (1D) illumination galvo by a saw-tooth voltage signal and controlled the camera, lasers and piezoelectric platform using step-function voltage signals synchronically. Note that the triggered voltage should be precisely calibrated, so that the center of axially elongated line-confocal illumination is always coincident with the center of rolling window during the acquisition. The maximum beam deflection should exactly correspond to the first and last rows of the camera and the intermediate beam position moved linearly with the angle scanning of galvo. The data shown in Figs. 1–4, Supplementary Figs. 2–8, 10, 12, 13, 15, 16 and 21 and Supplementary Videos 2–4 of this paper were captured by the inverted system.

The upright system

We additionally built an upright system for intravital imaging of animals’ brains. We constructed a customized microscope using Thorlabs Cerna series, with a ×25/1.05-NA water immersion objective (Olympus, XLPLN25XWMP2) and an infinity-corrected tube lens (Thorlabs, TTL180-A) to cover a larger field of view. A sCMOS camera (Teledyne Photometrics Kinetix) with larger photosensitive area, faster speed and higher quantum efficiency was used. The camera pixel size is also 6.5 μm. To achieve imaging in deeper tissues, we customized an MLA with the larger pitch size of 136.5 μm and focal length of 2,800 μm, which exactly covers 21 × 21 pixels with the 1:1 relay lens between the MLA and the camera. The more angles we capture, the larger effective DOF can be achieved, and it is more suitable for deep imaging in mammalian brains. Accordingly, we customized another optical slit with larger width of 650 μm (~26 AU at the conjugate image plane) to increase axial coverage. Another relay lens with magnification of 1.64 was attached between the tube lens and the MLA to match NA between the objective and the MLA44. The piezoelectric tip and tilt platform in the upright system was replaced with a more affordable one (Core Morrow P33.T2S) that still met precision needs. For cLFM acquisition, the platform was kept unscanned. Other components of the upright system, including lasers, filter modules, cylindrical lens, 1D illumination galvo and the synchronous control procedures, are consistent with the inverted system. The data shown in Figs. 5 and 6, Supplementary Figs. 9, 14, 19 and 20 and Supplementary Videos 5–7 of this paper were captured by the upright system.

Detailed imaging conditions and parameters for all fluorescence experiments, including the fluorescence label, laser, excitation power, line exposure time, total dwell time, imaging speed, system mode, angular resolution, objective and confocality parameters, are illustrated in Supplementary Table 1.

PSF derivation for csLFM and principle of background suppression

In sLFM31, the spatial-angular measurements of an arbitrary 3D point from object space with lateral coordinates of p = (p x , p y ) and axial coordinate of p z can be represented as

$$\begin{array}{l}{W}_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{p}},{{\bf{x}}}_{{\bf{0}}},{\bf{u}})=\displaystyle{\int }_{{\bf{x}}{\prime\prime} }\left\Vert \frac{{e}^{j\frac{2\pi n}{\lambda }{f}_{\mu lens}}}{j\frac{2\pi n}{\lambda }{f}_{\mu lens}}\exp \left(j\frac{\pi n}{\lambda {f}_{\mu lens}}{\Vert {\bf{x}}{\prime\prime} \Vert }_{2}^{2}\right){F}_{\frac{2\pi n}{\lambda {f}_{\mu lens}}{\bf{x}}{\prime\prime} }{\vphantom{\frac{{\bf{x}}}{{d}_{l}}}}\left({U}_{{p}_{3}}({\bf{x}}+{{\bf{x}}}_{{\bf{0}}}-{\bf{p}})\right.\right.\\ \displaystyle \qquad\qquad\qquad\quad\left.\left.\,\cdot\, rect\left(\frac{{\bf{x}}}{{d}_{l}}\right)\right)\cdot rect\left(\frac{{\bf{x}}{\prime\prime} -{\bf{u}}}{{d}_{s}}\right){\vphantom{\frac{{e}^{j\frac{2\pi n}{\lambda }{f}_{\mu lens}}}{j\frac{2\pi n}{\lambda }{f}_{\mu lens}}\exp \left(j\frac{\pi n}{\lambda {f}_{\mu lens}}{\Vert {\bf{x}}{\prime\prime} \Vert }_{2}^{2}\right)}}\right\Vert _{2}^{2}d{\bf{x}}{\prime\prime} ,\end{array}$$ (1)

where x 0 = (x 0 , y 0 ) denotes the center position of the microlens and x = (x, y) and u = (u, v) denote the relative lateral displacement to the center position at the native image plane and the sensor plane, respectively. \({U}_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{x}}-{\bf{p}})\) denotes the complex field at the native image plane derived by the Debye theory; n is the refractive index; λ is the wavelength of emission light; d l and f μlens are the pitch size and focal length of MLA; d s is sensor pixel size; rect(·) is the 2D rectangle function; and F(·) is the 2D Fourier transform. Here, we temporarily ignore discrete property of detector pixels and obtain the expression of \({W}_{{p}_{z}}\) in the continuous domain, which can be represented as

$$\begin{array}{l}h{s}_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{p}},{{\bf{x}}}_{{\bf{0}}},{\bf{u}})=\displaystyle \Bigg\Vert \frac{{e}^{j\frac{2\pi n}{\lambda }{f}_{\mu lens}}}{j\frac{2\pi n}{\lambda }{f}_{\mu lens}}\exp \left(j\frac{\pi n}{\lambda {f}_{\mu lens}}{\Vert {\bf{u}}\Vert }_{2}^{2}\right){F}_{\frac{2\pi n}{\lambda {f}_{\mu lens}}{\bf{u}}}{\vphantom{\frac{{\bf{x}}}{{d}_{l}}}}\left({U}_{{p}_{3}}({\bf{x}}+{{\bf{x}}}_{{\bf{0}}}-{\bf{p}})\right.\\ \displaystyle \qquad\qquad\qquad\,\cdot \, rect\left.\left(\frac{{\bf{x}}}{{d}_{l}}\right)\right)\Bigg\Vert _{2}^{2}.\end{array}$$ (2)

Note that u is limited by the microlens pitch, and x 0 is a discrete variable with a period of microlens diameter. So, x 0 + u can represent every point at the sensor plane, which is named sensor coordinates—that is, \(\tilde{{\bf{x}}}=(\tilde{x},\tilde{y})={{\bf{x}}}_{{\bf{0}}}+{\bf{u}}\). \(h{s}_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{p}},{{\bf{x}}}_{{\bf{0}}},{\bf{u}})\) can be represented as \(h{s}_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{p}},{{\bf{x}}}_{{\bf{0}}}+{\bf{u}})\) \(=h{s}_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{p}},\tilde{{\bf{x}}})\).

The optical slit is not exactly at the back focal plane of the cylindrical lens in csLFM setup. We thereby assume that the beam passing through the slit has a uniform pattern with a finite size. As shown in Supplementary Fig. 2b, the axially elongated line-confocal illumination can be approximated as a collimated sheet and represented by a rectangle function at each p z plane. The illumination is scanned along the p y axis while rolling shutter is sliding on the \(\tilde{y}\) axis (Supplementary Fig. 2c). When the width of illumination slit w s and the row height of rolling shutter h r are known, the imaging process can be modeled as an integration over the illumination scanning (Fig. 1b). Therefore, the continuous form of csLFM PSF can be represented as

$$\begin{array}{c}h{s{\prime} }_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{p}},{\tilde{\bf{x}}}{\boldsymbol{,}}{w}_{s},{h}_{r})=\mathop{\displaystyle\int }\limits_{-\infty }^{+\infty }\left[h{s}_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{p}},{\tilde{\bf{x}}})\cdot rect\left(\frac{{p{\prime} }_{y}-{p}_{y}}{{w}_{s}/M}\right)\cdot rect\left(\frac{\tilde{y}-{p{\prime} }_{y}\cdot M}{{h}_{r}}\right)\right]d{p{\prime} }_{y}\\ =h{s}_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{p}},{\tilde{\bf{x}}})\mathop{\displaystyle\int }\limits_{-\infty }^{+\infty }rect\left(\frac{{p{\prime} }_{y}-{p}_{y}}{{w}_{s}/M}\right)\cdot rect\left(\frac{\tilde{y}-{p{\prime} }_{y}\cdot M}{{h}_{r}}\right)d{p{\prime} }_{y},\end{array}$$ (3)

where M is magnification of the objective lens. Normally, in line confocal microscopy, the illumination slit and detector could maintain a conjugate relationship to enhance the confocal effect60. Thus, we assume that w s = h r , and equation (3) could be represented as

$$\begin{array}{l}h{s{\prime} }_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{p}},{\tilde{\bf{x}}}{\boldsymbol{,}}{w}_{s})\,^{\displaystyle\underline{\underline{{p{\prime\prime} }_{y}={p{\prime} }_{y}-{p}_{y}}}}\,h{s}_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{p}},{\tilde{\bf{x}}})\mathop{\displaystyle\int }\limits_{-\infty }^{+\infty }rect\left(\frac{{p{\prime\prime} }_{y}\cdot M}{{w}_{s}}\right)\\\qquad\qquad\qquad\cdot rect\left(\frac{(\tilde{y}-{p}_{y}\cdot M)-{p{\prime\prime} }_{y}\,\cdot \, M}{{w}_{s}}\right)d{p{\prime\prime} }_{y}\\\qquad\qquad\qquad =h{s}_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{p}},{\tilde{\bf{x}}})\cdot tri\left(\frac{\tilde{y}-{p}_{y}\cdot M}{{w}_{s}}\right)\\\qquad\qquad\qquad =h{s}_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{p}},{\tilde{\bf{x}}})\cdot {g}_{s}({\bf{p}},{\tilde{\bf{x}}}),\end{array}$$ (4)

where tri(x) is a 1D triangle function, \(tri(x)=\left\{\begin{array}{lc}1-|x|, & |x| < 1\\ 0, & |x|\ge 1\end{array}\right.\), and \({g}_{s}({\bf{p}},\tilde{{\bf{x}}})=tri\left(\frac{\tilde{y}-{p}_{y}\cdot M}{{w}_{s}}\right)\) is called as the confocal modulation function at the sensor plane.

Then, we go into how the confocal modulation function affects the PSFs in spatial-angular domain. As mentioned in our previous work31, transforming the original PSFs into spatial-angular PSFs is carried out by pixel realignment operator in the discrete domain. While in the continuous domain, the realignment process can be considered as a dimension exchange between p and u, which is derived as

$$h{s}_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{p}},{\tilde{\bf{x}}})=h{s}_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{p}},{{\bf{x}}}_{{\bf{0}}}+{\bf{u}})=h{p}_{{p}_{z}}({{\bf{x}}}_{{\bf{0}}}-{\bf{p}}\cdot M,{\bf{u}})=h{p}_{{p}_{z}}(\bar{{\bf{x}}},{\bf{u}}),$$ (5)

where \(h{p}_{{p}_{z}}\) denotes the spatial-angular PSFs, and \(\bar{{\bf{x}}}=(\bar{x},\bar{y})\) \(=({x}_{0}-{p}_{x}\cdot M,{y}_{0}-{p}_{y}\cdot M)\) is spatial coordinates in spatial-angular domain. The modulation function is also rewritten as

$$\begin{array}{c}{g}_{s}({\bf{p}},{\tilde{\bf{x}}})=tri\left(\frac{\tilde{y}-{p}_{y}\cdot M}{{w}_{s}}\right)\\ =tri\left(\frac{{y}_{0}+v-{p}_{y}\cdot M}{{w}_{s}}\right)\\ =tri\left(\frac{\bar{y}+v}{{w}_{s}}\right)\\ ={g}_{p}(\bar{{\bf{x}}},{\bf{u}}),\end{array}$$ (6)

where \({g}_{p}(\bar{{\bf{x}}},{\bf{u}})\) is the modulation function in spatial-angular domain. Additionally, because the slit size w s is much larger than the absolute value of offset |v|, the effect of the offset can be neglected, and the modulation function can be simplified as \({g}_{p}(\bar{{\bf{x}}},{\bf{u}})=tri\left(\frac{\bar{y}}{{w}_{s}}\right)\). Hence, the spatial-angular PSF of csLFM can be represented as

$$h{p{\prime} }_{{p}_{z}}(\bar{{\bf{x}}},{\bf{u}},{w}_{s})=h{p}_{{p}_{z}}(\bar{{\bf{x}}},{\bf{u}})\cdot tri\left(\frac{\bar{y}}{{w}_{s}}\right).$$ (7)

After the confocal modulation, the background in angular views that deviate from origin of \(\bar{y}\) axis is attenuated, whereas the paraxial views remain unchanged (Supplementary Fig. 2d). As the distance from the focal plane increases, the PSF pattern of sLFM becomes larger and contains more background. When confocal module is imposed, csLFM prominently suppresses the energy from the out-of-focus light while maintaining the energy near the focal plane (Fig. 1c).

It should be explained that the capability of csLFM on background suppression varies in different spatial-angular components. On account of the modulation function being uniform along the \(\bar{x}\) axis, we only consider the p z and \(\bar{y}\) dimensions here. The dip angle of the PSF increases obviously as |v| increases, thus causing the pattern to deviate more from the origin of \(\bar{y}\) axis and the background suppression to become more substantial. For quantitative analysis, we define the energy of sLFM PSF \({E}_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{u}})\) and the energy of csLFM PSF \({E{\prime} }_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{u}},{w}_{s})\):

$${E}_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{u}})=\mathop{\iint }\limits_{\varPhi }h{p}_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{u}},\bar{{\bf{x}}})d\bar{x}d\bar{y},$$ (8)

$${E{\prime} }_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{u}},{w}_{s})=\mathop{\iint }\limits_{\varPhi }h{p{\prime} }_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{u}},\bar{{\bf{x}}},{w}_{s})d\bar{x}d\bar{y},$$ (9)

where Φ denotes the whole \(\bar{{\bf{x}}}\) plane. The normalized energy of csLFM PSF \({\bar{E{\prime} }}_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{u}},{w}_{s})\) can be defined as

$${\bar{E{\prime} }}_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{u}},{w}_{s})=\frac{1}{{E}_{0}({\bf{u}})}{E{\prime} }_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{u}},{w}_{s})=\frac{1}{{E}_{0}({\bf{u}})}\mathop{\iint }\limits_{\varPhi }h{p{\prime} }_{{p}_{z}}({\bf{u}},\bar{{\bf{x}}},{w}_{s})d\bar{x}d\bar{y},$$ (10)

which embodies the background suppression ability of csLFM. With the increase of the |p z |, \({\bar{E}{\prime} }_{{p}_{z}}\) decays rapidly, and the decay speed is positively correlated with the |v| (Supplementary Fig. 2e). The effect of u to the background rejection is much less prominent compared to v, forming an ellipse-like pattern (Supplementary Fig. 2f,g).

Design of confocality parameters

In our csLFM implementation, confocality parameters consist mainly of the illumination slit size and the rolling row height. The former can be adjusted by the optical element, and the latter can be set digitally using camera software development kits (SDKs). The confocal performance is determined by the minimum value of the two parameters. For simplicity, we set the slit size the same as the height of rolling shutter. The sCMOS we used, both the Andor Zyla 4.2 PLUS camera (implemented in the inverted system) and the Teledyne Photometrics Kinetix camera (implemented in the upright system), can achieve the desired value of rolling row height by adjusting the exposure time of each pixel row and the exposure starting interval between two adjacent pixel rows (Supplementary Fig. 1a). Of course, these values cannot be adjusted arbitrarily, because the scanning speed of the rolling shutter is limited. When the rolling row height is given, the camera SDKs can automatically feed back the corresponding value range of exposure time and imaging frame rate, based on the scanning speed that can be achieved. In practice, we set the exposure time and frame rate flexibly according to the different imaging requirements.

In parameter selection, the ability to reduce background, photon efficiency and the achievable axial coverage are the major considerations. On the one hand, as the slit size increases, the ability to remove background becomes weaker, and the axial coverage and photon efficiency become larger. On the other hand, as the slit size decreases, the background removal ability becomes stronger, but the axial coverage and photon efficiency become smaller. In the inverted system with angular resolution of 13 × 13, we set the slit size as 11 AU, achieving the axial coverage of over 15 µm, 80% photon efficiency and decent background-rejected capability simultaneously, as analyzed in Supplementary Figs. 3 and 4. While in the upright system, because the angular resolution is increased to 21 × 21, the NA of each sub-aperture becomes smaller, so that the system fundamentally has a larger DOF range, as analyzed in Supplementary Fig. 18. We choose the illumination slit with width of approximately 26 AU for the upright system, to meet the requirements of increased axial coverage, 80% photon efficiency and background-rejected capability in brains. The selected width of rolling shutter also approximates the sub-aperture AU (defined by \(\frac{1.22\cdot \lambda \cdot M}{N{A}_{sub-aperture}}\), where NA sub-aperture is the sub-aperture NA after pupil segmentation by MLA, and M is the magnification of the whole optical system), which is also in agreement with the published paper60.

Comparison of csLFM with sLFM and cLFM

To compare the performance of csLFM and sLFM, we need to toggle the two imaging configurations in one system. As described in PSF derivation, the narrow window height and the thin axially elongated line-confocal illumination work together to gain optical confocality. sLFM imaging can be realized by setting the global shutter mode, increasing window height and removing optical slit or all of them. In practice, the switching between csLFM and sLFM was achieved by alternately setting rolling shutter mode to achieve a narrower and a broader exposure window, respectively, for the convenience without any modifications in hardware system. When the camera window height is set to 2,048 rows (~500 AU) that cannot effectively function as a confocal slit, the rolling shutter approximates the global shutter. In this way, at least half of all pixel rows are kept exposed at any given moment, allowing almost all emitted fluorescence to be collected without blocking, which is equivalent to traditional sLFM.

For static specimens, we captured single-frame data using sLFM and csLFM, respectively. For most biological experiments in living animals, we first collected sLFM and csLFM data at t = 0 min for comparison and then captured timelapse data to record biological phenomena using csLFM only. For neural imaging in mice, Drosophila and zebrafish, we captured two timelapse data segments using sLFM and csLFM, respectively. For comparison between sLFM and csLFM, the total dwell time of two modes, measured from the central moment of exposure in the first row to the central moment of exposure in the last row, was designed to be similar (Supplementary Table 1).

The raw light-field data of cLFM were extracted from the csLFM data at one specific scanning position, whereby the pairs of csLFM and cLFM data were simultaneously acquired, which was intrinsically well matched and could be directly compared over time. The experimental parameters of cLFM were consistent with those of csLFM except for scanning number (Supplementary Table 1). For 3D reconstruction of cLFM data, a cubic interpolation was firstly used to increase the spatial sampling rate to the same as that of csLFM, followed by a deconvolution operator using iterative tomography31.

Bead phantom preparation for SBR characterization

We made two tissue-mimicking phantoms. One was with 0.0005% 0.5-μm fluorescence beads (Thermo Fisher Scientific, FluoSpheres, carboxylate-modified microspheres, F8813), 1% intralipid (Absin 68890-65-3) and 1% agarose. Another one was with 0.0005% 0.5-μm fluorescence beads, 10% intralipid and 1% agarose. The mixtures were placed in a glass-bottom dish (NEST Scientific Glass Bottom Cell Culture Dish, 801001). The 0.5-μm fluorescence beads were randomly distributed in the mixture of agarose and intralipid and experimentally imaged by sLFM and csLFM with a ×63/1.4-NA oil immersion objective. During imaging, the objective lens was electronically controlled to move up and down with an axial step of 20 μm using MicroManager software (version 1.4.21). For SBR calculation, the maximum intensity of the bead was viewed as the signal, and the mean intensity of regions without beads was viewed as the background, as illustrated in Supplementary Fig. 4b.

Bead preparation for resolution characterization

We made a mixture of 1 μl of 1% 0.1-μm fluorescence beads (Thermo Fisher Scientific, TetraSpeck Microspheres, T7279) and 1 ml of 1% agarose and placed it in a glass-bottom dish (NEST Scientific Glass Bottom Cell Culture Dish, 801001). The 0.1-μm fluorescence beads were randomly distributed in the agarose and experimentally imaged by cLFM and csLFM with a ×63/1.4-NA oil immersion objective. For resolution evaluation, we wrote a customized MATLAB program to measure FWHM of the cross-section profile for each bead laterally and axially.

Mouse brain slice preparation

Thy1-YFP-H transgenic mice (The Jackson Laboratory, 003782, male) were used for the preparation of brain slices. A male mouse was first perfused transcardially with 50 ml of 0.01 M PBS and then perfused transcardially with 25 ml of 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) that was dissolved in 0.01 M PBS. Next, we harvested the brain and placed it in 4% PFA overnight at the constant temperature of 4 °C. A vibratome (VT1200 S, Leica) was used to cut the brain into 300-μm-thick slices. Finally, the slices were sealed in antifade solution (Applygen Technologies, C1210) for imaging. The brain slices were only used as a dense sample for verifying the imaging performance of csLFM.

Zebrafish experiments

For whole-brain calcium imaging, Tg(huc:GCaMP6s) transgenic zebrafish embryos were collected and kept at 28.5 °C in Holtfreter’s solution. At 4 d after fertilization, the zebrafish larvae were mounted in 1% of low-melting-point agarose for calcium imaging at 26–27 °C.

Mouse experiments

Immune imaging

The mice were male and wild-type (C57BL6/J, 7–8 weeks). Mice were housed with water and food available ad libitum under a 12-h light/dark cycle. For labeling of the immune cells, 10 μl of Ly6G (BioLegend, 127607, 10% dilution), CD11c (BioLegend, 117307, 10% dilution), F4/80 (BioLegend, 157313, 10% dilution), CD3 (BioLegend, 100235, 10% dilution), NK1.1 (BioLegend, 108707, 10% dilution) and WGA (Thermo Fisher Scientific, W32466, 10% dilution) were injected into mice by intravenous injection. After 20 min, anesthesia was induced in mice by intraperitoneal injection of Avertin (375 mg kg−1). Then, the spleens and livers were dissected to expose for imaging. A syringe was attached to the head of the mice for the subsequent injection of anesthetic. During imaging, a 37 °C body temperature maintenance instrument (RWD Life Science, ThermoStar Homeothermic Monitoring System) maintained the anaesthetized mice in their normal physiological state.

Brain imaging

For vascular imaging, the wild-type mouse (C57BL6/J, male, 7–8 weeks) was housed with water and food available ad libitum under a 12-h light/dark cycle. A 7-mm craniotomy was made, and a cranial window was implanted in the mouse. After 2 weeks of recovery, the mouse was intravenously injected with 10 μl of AF647 dye (Thermo Fisher Scientific, A32733, 10% dilution) to label the vascular structures. Then, the mouse was head fixed and imaged by sLFM and csLFM, respectively, at different axial positions. For neural imaging, the transgenic mice (Ai148D, male, 7–8 weeks) were housed with water and food available ad libitum under a 12-h light/dark cycle. The ambient temperature was set to 22 °C, and the relative humidity was kept at 50%. A 7-mm craniotomy was made, and a cranial window was implanted in the mice. After 2 weeks of recovery, the mice were head fixed and imaged by sLFM, cLFM and csLFM, respectively. To observe the visual response, we generated moving grating stimuli along eight directions at 45° apart using the Psychophysics Toolbox61 on MATLAB R2021a. The gratings were presented with a commercial LCD monitor and a blue-colored glass filter, placed approximately 100 mm in front of the right eye of the mouse. Then, we used sLFM, csLFM and two-photon microscopy to record the neural activities in the primary visual area (V1) of the left cerebral cortex. During the imaging, a 3-s moving sinusoidal grating (0.02 cycles per degree) followed by a 6-s blank period (uniform gray at mean luminance) were applied as a stimuli trial. For each direction, we conducted 10 trials continuously for one direction and then quickly switched to the next direction. For preparation of traumatic brain injury model, CX3CR1-GFP transgenic mice (The Jackson Laboratory, 008451, male, 8–12 weeks) were used. Then, 10 μl of Ly6G (BioLegend, 164503) was injected into the mice by intravenous injection to label the neutrophils. The closed-head injury was performed by weight drop62. Skull thinning was completed by scraping the cranial surface with a micro-surgical blade. Skull thickness was reduced to an approximately 30-μm thin layer for imaging.

Drosophila experiments

The Drosophila strain (TH-Gal4 > UAS-pAce) labeled with voltage indicators in all dopaminergic neurons and (nsyb-gal4×UAS-jGCaMP7f) labeled with calcium indicators in all neurons were provided by the Schnitzer laboratory at Stanford University and the Zhong laboratory at Tsinghua University. Flies were raised on standard cornmeal medium with a 12-h light/dark cycle at 23 °C and 60% humidity and housed in mixed male/female vials. Three- to eight-day-old female flies were selected for brain imaging. To prepare for imaging, flies were anesthetized on ice and mounted in a 3D-printed plastic disk with free movement of the legs. Then, the posterior head capsules were opened using sharp forceps (Dumont, 5SF) at room temperature in fresh saline (103 mM NaCl, 3 mM KCl, 5 mM TES, 1.5 mM CaCl 2 , 4 mM MgCl 2 , 26 mM NaHCO 3 , 1 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 8 mM trehalose and 10 mM glucose (pH 7.2), bubbled with 95% O 2 and 50% CO 2 ). The fat body and air sac were also removed carefully. Next, to minimize brain movement63, UV glue was also added around the proboscis, and the M16 muscle was removed. After the surgery, the Drosophila were placed under the objective lens for imaging.

Neural activity extraction

For calcium analysis in Figs. 5 and 6, we used the CNMF algorithm45 to obtain neuron segmentations and temporal traces for the mouse and zebrafish data, and we manually selected several ROIs as labeled to obtain temporal traces for the Drosophila data. The temporal traces were calculated by ΔF/F 0 = (F − F 0 ) / F 0 , where F 0 is the mean fluorescence in the ROI averaged over the entire time series, and F is the averaged intensity of the ROI. The neural spikes were identified as the local peaks that surpassed a threshold value (40%). The amplitude of each spike was calculated as the absolute value of its peak value. The orientation-selective response (polar plots) of each trace was calculated by averaging ΔF/F 0 during the stimuli for different orientations. For neuronal orientation selectivity analysis, neurons with high visual response (R > 3) were considered, where R was defined as the ratio of the average ΔF/F 0 with stimuli to the average ΔF/F 0 without stimuli. The OSI was calculated as (R pref − R orth ) / (R pref + R orth )64, where R pref is the maximum orientation-selective response, and R orth is the mean response with the orientations orthogonal to the R pref . For the t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) analysis, we used the MATLAB built-in ‘tsne.m’ function.

For voltage analysis in Fig. 6h–k, we manually selected several ROIs as labeled and obtained ΔF/F 0 temporal traces followed by a wavelet-based denoising. The neural spikes were identified as the local peaks that surpassed a threshold value (2%) after the ΔF/F 0 curve subtracts its median-filtered (130-ms window) version and were visualized by the shining color in Supplementary Video 7. The amplitude of each spike was calculated as the absolute value of its peak value. The video of subframe voltage propagation was made with quadratic spline interpolation65.

Ethics statement

This work was carried out with all relevant ethical regulations for animal research. All biological experiments were conducted with ethical approval from the Animal Care and Use Committee of Tsinghua University.

Performance metrics

To demonstrate the background reduction by csLFM, we used SBR for metric evaluation. SBR was defined as the 10-fold logarithmic ratio between signal (maximum intensity of selected ROIs) and background (average intensity of regions without signals), as described in the following formula:

$$SBR=10{\log }_{10}\left(\frac{\max (are{a}_{S})}{{\rm{mean}}(are{a}_{B})}\right),$$

where area S represented the signal region, and area B represented the background region. When the signal is equal to the background, the SBR is 0 dB. The SNR and structural similarity index measure (SSIM) were used to evaluate the reconstruction performance of csLFM. SNR was calculated as

$$SNR=10{\log }_{10}\frac{{\Vert X\Vert }_{2}^{2}}{{\Vert X-Y\Vert }_{2}^{2}},$$

where X is the ground truth, and Y is the reconstruction result by csLFM. The SSIM was calculated by the following formula:

$$SSIM=\frac{\left(2{\mu }_{X}{\mu }_{Y}+{(0.01\cdot L)}^{2}\right)\left(2{\sigma }_{XY}+{(0.03\cdot L)}^{2}\right)}{\left({\mu }_{X}^{2}+{\mu }_{Y}^{2}+{(0.01\cdot L)}^{2}\right)\left({\sigma }_{X}^{2}+{\sigma }_{Y}^{2}+{(0.03\cdot L)}^{2}\right)},$$

where μ X and μ Y are average values of ground truth and reconstruction, and σ X , σ Y and σ XY are the corresponding standard deviations and covariance. The data were normalized by their maximum value, and L is the maximum value of X. The SSIM indices were calculated on 3D images with 3D local Gaussian kernels.

To evaluate the dispersion between data clusters, we used Calinski–Harabasz score, intra-class distance and inter-class distance for metric evaluation. The Calinski–Harabasz score was calculated by the following formula:

$$s=\frac{S{S}_{B}}{S{S}_{W}}\cdot \frac{N-k}{k-1}=\frac{\mathop{\sum }

olimits_{q=1}^{k}{N}_{q}d\left({{\bf{c}}}_{q}-{{\bf{c}}}_{E},{{\bf{c}}}_{q}-{{\bf{c}}}_{E}\right)}{\mathop{\sum }

olimits_{q=1}^{k}\mathop{\sum }

olimits_{n=1}^{{N}_{q}}d\left({{\bf{X}}}_{n}^{(q)}-{{\bf{c}}}_{q},{{\bf{X}}}_{n}^{(q)}-{{\bf{c}}}_{q}\right)}\cdot \frac{N-k}{k-1},$$

where Ωq is the q-th class; SS B is the inter-class variance; SS W is the intra-class variance; N is the total sample size; N q is the sample size of Ω q ; k is the number of classes; \({{\bf{X}}}_{n}^{(q)}\) is a feature vector of the n-th sample in Ω q ; c E is the mean of all samples; c q is the mean of all samples in Ω q ; and d(·) is the Euclidean distance between two vectors. The intra-class distance and inter-class distance was calculated, respectively, as

$$d\left({\varOmega }_{q},{\varOmega }_{q}\right)=\frac{1}{{N}_{q}^{2}}\mathop{\sum }\limits_{k=1}^{{N}_{q}}\mathop{\sum }\limits_{l=1}^{{N}_{q}}d\left({{\bf{X}}}_{k}^{(q)},{{\bf{X}}}_{l}^{(q)}\right),$$

$$d\left({\varOmega }_{q},{\varOmega }_{p}\right)=\frac{1}{{N}_{q}{N}_{p}}\mathop{\sum }\limits_{k=1}^{{N}_{q}}\mathop{\sum }\limits_{l=1}^{{N}_{p}}d\left({{\bf{X}}}_{k}^{(q)},{{\bf{X}}}_{l}^{(p)}\right),$$

The intra-class distances together with inter-class distances formed a distance matrix between classes, as shown in Fig. 5h.

Data analysis

All data processing and analysis were accomplished with customized MATLAB (MathWorks, MATLAB 2019a) scripts. The hardware synchronization was controlled with an NI-USB-6363 box and our customized LabVIEW program. The 3D rendering of the volumes was performed by Imaris (Imaris 9.0.1 software) or Voltex modules in Amira (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Amira 2019). The 3D tracking of immune cells in the spleen was carried out automatically using Imaris. For the analysis of interaction times between NK cells and macrophages, we first conducted tracking and numbering separately for channels of NK cells and macrophages. The NK cells and macrophages were then segmented in each channel. Next, the count of overlapping structures between the two channels was identified as the number of contacting cell pairs. The interaction times at t = t 0 were considered as the cumulative values from 0 to t 0 . If the i-th NK cell and the j-th macrophage both interacted in consecutive two frames, the interaction times would not be cumulated. For the analysis of interaction frequency between NK cells and macrophages, NK cells and macrophages were first segmented in each channel. Then, the overlap between the two channels was calculated as a binary mask at each frame. This binary mask was next applied separately to the segmentations of the two channels, resulting in the respective counts of interacting cells in each channel. The sum of these counts provided the interacting cell number. The total cell number was determined on the segmentations in two channels. The frequency was finally returned as the ratio of the number of cells that made interactions to the total cell number. For the analysis of the number of cell pairs between dendritic cells and T cells, the cells were first segmented in each channel, and then the count of overlapping structures between the two channels was returned as the number of contacting cell pairs. For the analysis of retraction fibers, the detection of fibers generated from immune cells was carried out using the ridge detection plug-in of ImageJ software (version 1.51) automatically. Fiber structures with the width of 0.2–1 μm and the length of more than 3 μm were identified, and invalid results were also sifted out manually. For the analysis of the average fiber number produced by each cell pair, fibers that are not generated in cell contact were eliminated manually.

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Portfolio Reporting Summary linked to this article.