TCR-MAP captures human MHC class I HLA-A2 and class II pMHC–TCR interactions

To establish a highly sensitive and specific reporter system that would capture cognate TCR–pMHC interactions, we selected a previously reported proximity labeling strategy using the Staphylococcus aureus transpeptidase SrtA, which covalently transfers substrates containing the polypeptide motif LPXTG to nearby N-terminal oligoglycine residues16,17. We designed a two-cell method consisting of immortalized Jurkat T cells expressing a genetically fused mouse CD40 ligand–SrtA (mCD40L–SrtA) construct under an inducible nuclear factor of activated T cells (NFAT) promoter to serve as the donor (SrtA-Jurkats) (Extended Data Fig. 1a) and human leukocyte antigen (HLA) class I-null HEK-293T APCs transduced with an N-terminal oligoglycine-tagged mouse CD40 receptor (G 5 -mCD40) as the SrtA substrate acceptor (G 5 -targets)17,18 (Fig. 1a). Jurkat cells can be easily engineered to express TCRs of interest and additional TCR signaling components such as the CD8 coreceptor. Target cells can be further transduced with the desired MHC alleles and antigens encoded as peptide fragments or full-length proteins (FL-ORF (open reading frame)) for presentation. Upon T cell activation, mCD40L–SrtA is induced on the Jurkat cell surface and catalyzes the transfer of exogenously added LPETG–biotin substrates onto cognate target cells expressing the G 5 -mCD40 acceptor (Fig. 1a and Extended Data Fig. 1b). This method, which we call TCR-MAP, relies on a TCR-stimulated circuit in immortalized T cells to activate sortase-mediated biotinylation of cognate APCs.

Fig. 1: TCR-MAP efficiently and selectively identifies cognate human TCR–pMHC interactions. a, Schematic of the TCR-MAP antigen discovery method. Target APCs expressing HLA alleles of interest, the TCR-MAP biotin acceptor (G 5 -mCD40) and peptides or proteins of interest were cocultured with Jurkat cells transduced with TCRs of interest, coreceptors and the NFAT-inducible SrtA reporter (mCD40L–SrtA). Upon TCR activation, mCD40L–SrtA was expressed on the cell surface of Jurkats and covalently transferred LPETG–biotin substrates to cognate target cell acceptors. b, Representative flow cytometry plots of HLA-A2+ G 5 -target cells pulsed with or without the NLVPMVATV peptide cocultured with NLV3 TCR+ SrtA-Jurkat cells. Antigen recognition was assessed using streptavidin fluorophores to label biotinylated target cells. c, Quantification of overall target cell biotinylation when G 5 -targets expressed either the restricted (HLA-A*02:01) or nonrestricted (HLA-A*01:01) HLA allele and were transduced with either a 56-aa polypeptide containing the pp65 antigen NLVPMVATV or the full-length protein (FL-ORF) and cocultured with NLV3 TCR+ SrtA-Jurkat cells. ****P < 0.0001 for each group relative to the nonrestricted HLA allele control, determined by one-way ANOVA with a Tukey–Kramer multiple-comparison test. d, Quantification of target cell biotinylation when cocultured with the indicated antigen-positive target cell and TCR+ SrtA-Jurkat. ****P < 0.0001 for each group relative to the no-antigen control, determined by a two-tailed t-test. e, Schematic of TCR-MAP for class II-restricted TCRs. f, Quantification of target cell biotinylation when cocultured with the indicated antigen-positive target cell and TCR+ SrtA-Jurkat for class II-restricted T cells. Each dot in c, d and f represents a different biological replicate, where error bars indicate the mean and s.d. The data in b–d and f are representative of n = 3 independent biological replicates. Full size image

To examine the specificity of TCR-MAP, we introduced the NLV3 TCR, specific for the human cytomegalovirus (CMV)-derived pp65 epitope, NLVPMVATV, into TCRβ-null SrtA-Jurkats and cultured them with HLA-A2+ G 5 -target cells that were pulsed with either DMSO or the pp65 epitope13,19. As assessed by flow cytometry, biotinylation of HLA-A2+ G 5 -targets occurred only in the presence of the cognate pp65 peptide (Fig. 1b). We next sought to determine whether genetically encoded peptide fragments or FL-ORFs could be processed and presented by the target cells for recognition by NLV3 TCR+ Jurkats. We expressed either a 56-aa (amino acid) fragment that contained the NLV epitope or the pp65 FL-ORF (561 aa) in HLA-A2+ G 5 -targets and found that both constructs resulted in biotinylation of HLA-A2+ target cells (Fig. 1c). The biotin signal was specific to target cells expressing the correct HLA class I-restricting allele and not HLA-A1+ G 5 -targets that expressed the nonrestricting allele (Fig. 1c). To assess the utility of the system beyond viral antigen–TCR pairs, we generated HLA-A2+ G 5 -target cells that encoded a 90-aa fragment from the cancer/testis antigen 1B (CTAG1B/NY-ESO-1) protein containing the IG4 TCR-specific epitope, SLLMWITQC20. SrtA-Jurkats transduced with the IG4 TCR specifically biotinylated HLA-A2+ G 5 -target cells only when the CTAG1B antigen (either the 90-aa peptide or the 180-aa FL-ORF) was expressed and showed no reactivity to the controls with no antigen or irrelevant antigens (Fig. 1d).

After establishing TCR-MAP for class I-restricted TCR–pMHC pairs, we next sought to engineer an equivalent method for class II-restricted TCRs based on the TScan-II peptide delivery strategy15. First, to ensure efficient processing and presentation of class II antigens, we transduced target cells with CIITA, the MHC class II transactivator, and CTSS, the cathepsin serine protease required for class II invariant chain processing15,21,22,23,24. Next, we used transient CRISPR (clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats) with Cas9 nucleofection to mutate all class II alleles using single guide RNAs (sgRNAs) targeting the HLA-DR, HLA-DP and HLA-DQ class II locus. Lastly, to direct antigens to the MHC class II-containing cellular compartments, oligonucleotides encoding peptide antigens were genetically fused downstream of a truncated N-terminal sequence of CD74 (invariant chain) for lentiviral expression in target cells5,8,15,25 (Fig. 1e). SrtA-Jurkat cells were modified to express the CD4 coreceptor and either F24 or Ob1A12 TCRs, which recognize peptide antigens derived from the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) Gag polyprotein (DR11+/Gag293 299 – 312 /RFYKTLRAEQASQE) or myelin basic protein (DR15+/MBP 85 – 99 /ENPVVHFFKNIVTPR), respectively26,27,28. In alignment with the results obtained for HLA-A2-restricted TCR responses, G 5 -target cells expressing the correct HLA class II allele and antigen were specifically recognized and biotinylated (Fig. 1f). These data demonstrate that TCR-MAP is a specific and sensitive system to capture cognate pMHC–TCR interactions for both class I-restricted (HLA-A2) and class II-restricted T cells in humans.

TCR-MAP captures mouse MHC class I-restricted (H2-Kb) and class II-restricted (H2-IAb) pMHC–TCR interactions

Given the success of TCR-MAP in distinguishing cognate antigen–TCR specificities from humans, we next sought to test the method’s ability to assess mouse TCRs using model TCR–antigen pairs. We chose the well-characterized OT-I TCR–SIINFEKL epitope pair and established G 5 -target cells that coexpressed the mouse H2-Kb MHC class I allele with full-length ovalbumin (OVA) or the minimal SIINFEKL epitope. To our TCRβ-null SrtA-Jurkats, we cotransduced the mouse CD8 coreceptor and the OT-I TCR, which recognizes the 8-aa SIINFEKL epitope derived from OVA (Fig. 2a). Coculture of the two engineered cells showed robust biotinylation of G 5 -target cells, verifying that ectopic expression of mouse MHC alleles, coreceptors and TCRs into immortalized human cell lines was sufficient for antigen recognition (Fig. 2b). To study how TCR affinity for an antigen impacts the overall signal-to-noise ratio of TCR-MAP, we next tested the reactivity of the OT-I TCR+ SrtA-Jurkats against mutant variants of the known SIINFEKL (N4) epitope29. We selected five variants with equivalent binding affinity to H2-Kb but which differed in their overall ability to stimulate OT-I T cells29. We observed a direct correlation between target cell biotinylation and TCR reactivity for the SIINFEKL variant series tested (Fig. 2c).

Fig. 2: TCR-MAP quantitatively captures class I-restricted and class II-restricted cognate mouse TCR–pMHC interactions according to TCR affinity. a, Schematic of TCR-MAP to enable mouse antigen presentation and TCR signaling. b, Full-length OVA and SIINFEKL peptide variants expressed in H2-Kb+ G 5 -target cells and cocultured with OT-I TCR+ SrtA-Jurkats. Representative flow plots and quantification of target cell biotinylation. *P = 0.0292 and ****P < 0.0001 for each group relative to the no-antigen control, determined by a two-tailed t-test. c, The relative correlation between CD69 upregulation of OT-I TCRs (y axis) and biotinylated target cells (x axis) upon coculture. The r2 value is reported. d, Schematic of mouse class II-restricted TCR antigen discovery. e, Quantification of overall target cell biotinylation when CIITA+CTSS+ G 5 -targets expressed either the restricted (H2-IAb) or the nonrestricted (H2-IAd) mouse MHC allele and were pulsed with the OVA class II epitope, KISQAVHAAHAEINEAG, or transduced with either full-length OVA or the 56-aa polypeptide containing the class II OVA epitope fused to the N terminus of the invariant chain (CD74). *P = 0.0124 and ****P < 0.0001 for each group relative to the no-antigen control, determined by one-way ANOVA with a Tukey–Kramer multiple-comparison test. f, Quantification of target cell biotinylation (left) and CD69 upregulation (right) for cocultures testing for differential reactivity between high-affinity (6MNO) and low-affinity (6MNG) TCRs reactive against the PAD4 antigen. ****P < 0.0001 for each group relative to the low-affinity TCR condition, determined by one-way ANOVA with a Tukey–Kramer multiple-comparison test. Each dot in b, e and f represents a different biological replicate, where error bars indicate the mean and s.d. The data in b, c, e and f are representative of n = 3 independent biological replicates. NS, not significant. Full size image

With the success of the OT-I/SIINFEKL system, we next asked whether a parallel approach could be taken to establish TCR-MAP for class II-restricted mouse CD4+ TCR–antigen pairs. To achieve this goal, we first transduced the HLA class II-null, CIITA+CTSS+ G 5 -target cells with the mouse H2-IAb class II allele and full-length OVA fused downstream of the truncated invariant chain construct (CD74–OVA). Next, we transduced TCRβ-null SrtA-Jurkats with the OT-II TCR and a chimeric CD4 coreceptor composed of the extracellular mouse CD4 domain fused to the transmembrane and cytoplasmic region of human CD4 (Fig. 2d). Coculture of the two engineered target and Jurkat cell lines demonstrated significant biotin transfer that was specific for the restricting H2-IAb allele-expressing target cells but not the nonrestricting H2-IAd allele expressors or target cells that did not express the antigen (Fig. 2e). As expected, peptide pulsing and expression of a 90-aa tile that contained the known OT-II epitope (KISQAVHAAHAEINEAG; CD74–OVA (90-mer)) also resulted in target cell biotinylation that was restricted to H2-IAb (Fig. 2e), although the degree to which APCs were biotinylated varied depending on the length of the genetically encoded OVA antigen. Lastly, to assess the sensitivity and ability of the engineered mouse class II system for self-antigen discovery, we generated SrtA-Jurkats that expressed two distinct mouse TCRs that were each reactive against the same antigen, mouse peptidyl arginine deiminase 4 (PAD4), but which differed in their affinity for the cognate target30. Similar to the SIINFEKL variant experiment, TCR-MAP nicely phenocopied the known TCR affinities for PAD4; the SrtA-Jurkats transduced with the higher-affinity anti-PAD4 TCR (clone 6MNO) exhibited significantly stronger G 5 -target cell biotinylation and Jurkat cell activation through CD69 upregulation when compared to the known lower-affinity anti-PAD4 TCR (clone 6MNG) (Fig. 2f). Overall, our data demonstrate that TCR-MAP is readily adaptable to study mouse class I-restricted (H2-Kb) and class II-restricted (H2-IAb) TCR interactions and the magnitude of the signal is determined by the strength of the TCR–ligand interaction.

Virome-wide screens and TCR binding footprints with TCR-MAP

Mapping the exact specificity of a given TCR in terms of both the antigen recognized and its nuanced binding footprint is important for our understanding of how and what pathogens or autoantigens are recognized by T cells. Having shown that TCR-MAP cleanly discriminates cognate versus noncognate interactions and sensitively captures a wide range of TCR affinities against genetically encoded peptides, we reasoned that the method would be able to identify T cell antigens from complex, oligonucleotide libraries and map epitope binding footprints of TCRs.

We first empirically tested several conditions to determine the optimal signal-to-noise ratio of TCR-MAP, including effector-to-target cell ratios, concentration of the LPETG–biotin substrate and coculture timing (Extended Data Fig. 2a–c). We found that the biotin signal was significantly maintained on G 5 -target cells even up to 24 h after coculture and maintaining low Jurkat cell-to-target ratios improved the signal-to-noise ratio of TCR-MAP. Next, to mimic a pooled genetic screening situation where cognate target cells would be a small fraction of a large library, we performed spike-in experiments where we labeled cognate G 5 -target cells with cell trace violet and added them at a frequency of <1% to controls with either no antigen or irrelevant antigens and queried their relative enrichment with a single TCR or multiple pooled TCRs (Extended Data Fig. 2d). Even when TCRs were multiplexed, cognate G 5 -targets were enriched within the top 1% of all biotinylated targets. Lastly, we determined whether antigens were able to be enriched using magnetic beads and found that cognate G 5 -target cells were enriched 10–30-fold relative to the input frequencies (Extended Data Fig. 2e).

To test the sensitivity of TCR-MAP against a large library, we performed proof-of-concept screens using the well-characterized NLV3 TCR against the viral peptidome library consisting of ~100,000 unique oligonucleotides encoding 56-aa fragments offset by 28 aa across all proteins derived from viral species known to infect humans13. This library contains two 56-aa tiles encoding the pp65 epitope to serve as positive controls. After library introduction and puromycin selection, viral peptidome-expressing HLA-A2+ target cells were cultured with NLV3 TCR+ SrtA-Jurkat cells in the presence of LPETG–biotin. We sorted the top 1% of biotinylated target cells on the basis of streptavidin fluorophore labeling and identified the enriched antigens by Illumina sequencing by comparing the relative abundance of each oligonucleotide before and after the sort (Fig. 3a). Notably, even in the context of a large, diverse library of ~100,000 unique fragments, the top two enriched oligonucleotide tiles were the adjacent 56-aa fragments that encoded the CMV-derived pp65 epitope, NLVPMVATV (Fig. 3b).

Fig. 3: TCR-MAP accurately identifies cognate T cell antigens from complex, pooled library screens and generates high-resolution epitope binding footprints of TCRs. a, Workflow of TCR-MAP antigen discovery pipeline. Engineered target cells were infected with a lentivirus encoded peptide library, selected with antibiotics and cultured with SrtA-Jurkats expressing TCRs of interest in the presence of LPETG–biotin substrate. After 8–12 h, biotinylated target cells were isolated by fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS), and peptide-encoding DNA sequences were PCR-amplified from gDNA. Sequencing and analysis of enriched reads relative to the input library enabled the calculation of adjusted P values to identify enriched peptides. b, NLV3 TCR+ SrtA-Jurkats were screened against a genome-wide viral library in HLA-A*02:01+ G 5 -target cells. Each dot represents one peptide, with the y axis indicating the −log 10 adjusted P values determined by Mageck and the x axis indicating the geometric mean of the enrichment of the peptide across three replicates. Fold enrichment is defined as the ratio of the abundance of the peptide in the sorted population relative to the input library. Peptides highlighted in red contain the known cognate antigen for the NLV3 TCR. c, Design of the SIINFEKL epitope saturation mutagenesis library. Each position was substituted to each of the 19 alternative amino acids. In addition to the epitope, the two amino acids that were N terminal and C terminal to the epitope were examined. Each mutant epitope was expressed as 56-aa peptide tiles, introduced into H2-Kb+ G 5 -target cells and screened using OT-I TCR+ SrtA-Jurkats using TCR-MAP. d, Heatmap representing the relative recognition of mutant epitopes in the saturation mutagenesis library relative to the unsubstituted SIINFEKL epitope by the OT-I TCR. Each box in the heatmap shows the relative enrichment or depletion of a single mutant peptide, where the amino acid along the x axis was substituted to the amino acid indicated along the y axis. NaN, not a number. e, The relative correlation of the saturation mutagenesis footprint values is plotted versus the CD69 upregulation of OT-I TCRs by that same epitope sequence and the r2 value is reported. Source data Full size image

Having shown that sorting the top 1% of biotinylated targets results in sensitive identification of cognate antigens, we next tested whether rounds of streptavidin magnetic bead purification could also enrich for cognate antigens. We screened the NLV3 TCR against a 56-aa fragment library tiling the entire CMV proteome (5,764 unique peptides) and found that two rounds of enrichment were sufficient to capture the four fragments in the library that contained the antigenic epitope with a signal-to-noise ratio comparable to sorting (Extended Data Fig. 3a,b). Antigen discovery screens using TCR-MAP can, thus, be performed without reliance on flow cytometry sorters.

Lastly, to test whether we could build high-resolution TCR–peptide binding footprints using TCR-MAP, we screened a comprehensive saturation mutagenesis library for the OT-I TCR–SIINFEKL antigen pair (Fig. 3c). This single mutant library was composed of 56-aa tiles where the SIINFEKL epitope and two amino acids immediately upstream and downstream of the antigen were substituted to each of the 19 alternative amino acids (Fig. 3c). We compared the enrichment of each mutant in the library to the wild-type (WT) SIINFEKL peptide tiles and generated a critical binding interface heatmap based on the relative enrichment or depletion scores (Fig. 3d). As expected, the vast majority of substitutions to the SIINFEKL epitope resulted in abrogated or decreased OT-I TCR recognition (Fig. 3d). However, substitutions to amino acids with similar chemical properties were tolerated at several positions, such as positions 7 and 8 (Fig. 3d). Because we previously showed that TCR-MAP can capture a wide range of OT-I TCR affinities to mutant variants of SIINFEKL (Fig. 2b), we correlated the saturation mutagenesis footprint values obtained from the screen to the relative ability of individual SIINFEKL variants to stimulate OT-I TCRs. The results of the SIINFEKL saturation mutagenesis screen showed strong concordance with the known antigenic stimulatory capacity of the SIINFEKL variants (Fig. 3e). Thus, TCR-MAP is a powerful method that can isolate and decode cognate antigen-expressing target cells from a complex, pooled library setting and capture TCR–epitope binding footprints using saturation mutagenesis antigen libraries with high sensitivity and accuracy.

Genome-wide TCR-MAP screens using single or pooled TCRs

Beyond TCR specificities to foreign sources such as viruses, self-antigens comprise another class of important antigenic targets. Particularly in cancer, boosting T cell responses against cancer-expressed testis antigens has shown promising antitumor responses clinically and efforts aimed at identifying TCRs with high on-tumor and low off-tumor specificity is an active area of research. However, the task of mapping self-reactivities is difficult because of the vast size of the human proteome from which antigens can arise and because of the often-low TCR affinities to self-peptides3.

To test whether TCR-MAP would aid in T cell antigen discovery of self-reactive TCRs at a genome scale, we performed TCR-MAP screens using the class I-restricted CTAG TCR, IG4, against the human peptidome library3,15,31. In addition to full-length ORF proteins tiled with 90-aa peptides offset by 22 aa, this library includes additional N-terminal fragments to increase coverage of the beginning sequence of ORFs, additional protein isoforms and human endogenous retroviral proteins for a comprehensive library containing ~580,000 unique peptides (Fig. 4a). When IG4 TCR+ SrtA-Jurkats were screened against HLA-A2+ G 5 -target cells expressing the human peptidome library, the top enriched peptide tiles were the CTAG1B and CTAG1A fragments that contained the known antigenic 9-mer epitope (Fig. 4a,b). In addition, a single peptide tile from hypothetical protein XM_002346349 was significantly enriched with a similar magnitude (Fig. 4a). We found that the 90-aa fragment of XM_002346349 also contained the antigenic SLLMWITQC epitope (Fig. 4b), highlighting the utility and sensitivity of TCR-MAP to identify cognate and cross-reactive antigens from a large, complex peptidome library.

Fig. 4: Genome-wide TCR-MAP screens can be performed using single or pooled TCRs. a, Schematic of the human genome-wide TCR-MAP screen of the IG4 TCR+ SrtA-Jurkats and peptide enrichment results. The 90-aa peptides tiled across the human proteome with 22-aa overlap were expressed in HLA-A*02:01+ G 5 -target cells. Each dot represents one peptide, with the y axis plotting the −log 10 adjusted P values determined by Mageck and the x axis indicating the geometric mean of the enrichment of the peptide across three replicates. Fold enrichment is defined as the ratio of the abundance of the peptide in the sorted population relative to the input library. Peptides highlighted in red contain the known epitope sequence for the IG4 TCR. b, List of the peptide fragments that scored in the IG4 TCR screen, where the known epitope is underlined within the peptide fragment. c, Schematic of the human genome-wide TCR-MAP screen pooling five TCR+ SrtA-Jurkats at a time and peptide enrichment results. The 90-aa peptides tiling across the human proteome with 22-aa overlap were expressed in HLA-A*02:01+ G 5 -target cells. To the target cells, IG4, DMF5 and three HLA-A*02:01-restricted non-self-reactive TCR+ SrtA-Jurkats were added to achieve a final effector-to-target ratio of 1:1. Cells were cocultured for 8 h and biotinylated G 5 -target cells were isolated by FACS. The screening results are depicted as a dot plot, where each dot represents one peptide, with the y axis reporting the −log 10 adjusted P values determined by Mageck and the x axis indicating the geometric mean of the enrichment of the peptide across three replicates. Fold enrichment is defined as the ratio of the abundance of the peptide in the sorted population relative to the input library. Peptides highlighted in blue contain the known epitope sequence for the DMF5 TCR, while the fragments highlighted in orange contain the known epitope sequence for the IG4 TCR. Source data Full size image

A major goal of T cell antigen discovery efforts is to map the reactivities of multiple TCRs at a time. To increase the throughput of our screens, we wondered whether SrtA-Jurkats expressing different TCR sequences could be pooled together without compromising the signal-to-noise ratio of the approach. We performed antigen discovery screens against the human peptidome combining SrtA-Jurkat cells expressing the cancer/testis antigen-reactive IG4 or DMF5 TCRs (A2+/melanocyte antigen (MLANA)/EAAGIGILTV), with three additional HLA-A2-restricted TCR clonotypes that do not exhibit reactivity to self-antigens contained in the human peptidome library (Fig. 4c). As expected, the CTAG1B, CTAG1A and XM_002346349 peptide fragments containing the IG4 TCR epitope, SLLMWITQC, showed comparable enrichment compared to the IG4 TCR when screened alone using TCR-MAP (Fig. 4a). A peptide fragment from MLANA containing the antigen for the DMF5 TCR, EAAGIGILTV, was also strongly enriched (Fig. 4c). Proteome-wide T cell antigen discovery screens via TCR-MAP can not only be used to search for TCR reactivities for one TCR at a time but can also be multiplexed to assess five or more TCRs, thus increasing the throughput of the system.

Thus far, we demonstrated the ability of TCR-MAP to determine TCR reactivities in the context of single HLA allele-expressing target cells. However, the cells of our body can express up to eight different HLA class I or class II alleles. Moreover, promiscuous class II-restricted CD4+ T cells have been known to exhibit both cross-reactive (recognition of different antigens on a common HLA class II allele) and/or cross-restrictive behavior (single TCR recognizing two different antigens on two different HLA class II alleles)32,33,34. We next screened TCR3898-2, which recognizes an epitope from CTAG1B (DR4+/CTAG1B 121 – 130 /VLLKEFTVSG), against CIITA+CTSS+ G 5 -target cells expressing six different HLA class II alleles, including the restricting HLA-DRB1*04:01 allele, transduced with the invariant chain fused human peptidome library (Extended Data Fig. 4a). As expected, several 90-aa fragments from the human peptidome library containing the known antigenic epitope from CTAG1A, the close family member CTAG2 and TTN scored (Extended Data Fig. 4a)15. Notably, several additional 90-aa fragments from new protein sources including TAOK (a serine/threonine protein kinase), CENPF (centromere protein F), ZNF321 (zinc finger protein 321) and MSANTD3 (Myb/SANT-like DNA-binding domain-containing protein 3) and a single N-terminal peptide (ENST00000412481.1) were also enriched in the screen (Extended Data Fig. 4a). To validate these hits, we generated G 5 -target cells that expressed each tile individually and tested for Jurkat cell activation by CD69 upregulation. Although TCR3898-2 was previously characterized to not exhibit cross-reactivity or cross-restriction31, the peptide fragments did indeed validate (Extended Data Fig. 4b,d). Moreover, individual fragments showed excellent concordance with fold enrichment values from the human peptidome screen, demonstrating that TCR-MAP sensitively captures antigen hierarchies of varying TCR strength (Extended Data Fig. 4c). To assess which of the validated fragments were restricted specifically to the HLA-DRB1*04:01 allele relative to the other expressed HLA class II alleles, we generated target cells that coexpressed HLA-DRB1*04:01 and each of the individual 90-aa fragments (Extended Data Fig. 4b,d). From the Jurkat cell activation data, we concluded that peptide tiles from CTAG2, TTN, CTAG1A, CENPF and MSANTD3 were restricted to HLA-DRB1*04:01, while antigenic peptides from ENST, TAOK and ZNF321 were likely presented by one of the other HLA class II alleles. In alignment with these results, the known LKEF sequence motif recognized by the TCR3898-2 CD4+ TCR or a very similar epitope sequence was contained only in the validated DR4-restricted peptide tiles (Extended Data Fig. 4d)15,31. TCR-MAP is a powerful tool to detect cognate antigen reactivities that may be cross-reactive and/or cross-restrictive.

TCR-MAP discovers autoantigens of mouse TCRs

Although genome-scale antigen discovery methods have been described for the study of human TCRs, fewer high-throughput approaches exist to query TCRs from mice6,35. We next wondered whether TCR-MAP could be applied to discover T cell antigens for class I-restricted (H2-Kb) and class II-restricted (H2-IAb) mouse TCRs. To test this, we selected the well-characterized 2C TCR that has a known H2-Ld-associated peptide antigen, QLSPFPFDL (QL9), derived from the enzyme ɑ-ketoglutarate dehydrogenase (OGDH)36,37. G 5 -target cells expressing mouse H2-Ld were transduced with a mouse peptidome library encoding 56-aa fragments and screened against 2C TCR+ SrtA-Jurkat reporter cell lines. To our surprise, three overlapping peptide fragments derived from a high-affinity copper transporter membrane protein, SLC31A1, were the only tiles that significantly enriched (Fig. 5a). To narrow down the antigenic epitope within the validated hits, we performed NetMHC38 analysis on the overlapping polypeptide sequence from the adjacent peptide tiles from SLC31A1 and assessed the presence of H2-Ld binders (Fig. 5b). We tested the top predicted H2-Ld 8-aa and 9-aa binders by performing peptide pulse experiments and determined the 9-mer peptide, MPMTFYFDF, to be the reactive antigen for 2C TCR+ Jurkats (Fig. 5b). Notably, this epitope contained the FD motif, which is required for recognition by 2C TCR39. These results highlight the utility of comprehensive T cell antigen discovery screens using TCR-MAP as TCR cross-reactivities may be difficult to predict using homology-based searches with minimal motifs.

Fig. 5: Genome-wide screens using TCR-MAP discovers autoantigen reactivities of mouse TCRs. a, Mouse genome-wide TCR-MAP screen results of the 2C TCR. The 56-aa peptide fragments covering the mouse proteome were expressed in H2-Ld+ G 5 -target cells. Each dot in a and e represents one peptide, with the y axis plotting the −log 10 adjusted P values determined by Mageck and the x axis calling the geometric mean of the enrichment of the peptide across three replicates. Fold enrichment is defined as the ratio of the abundance of the peptide in the sorted population relative to the input library. b, List of the overlapping fragments that scored in the 2C TCR screen, where the common peptide sequence between the two tiles is underlined. NetMHC was subsequently run to predict three possible 8-aa or 9-aa peptide binders on H2-Ld; these peptides were pulsed on H2-Ld+ G 5 -target cells and 2C TCR+ SrtA-Jurkat reactivity was assessed. ****P < 0.0001 for each group relative to the no-antigen control, determined by a two-tailed t-test. c, Quantification of H2-Ld+ G 5 -target cell biotinylation expressing 56-aa peptide tiles containing the known antigen for OGDH or SLC31A1. d, Table of NetMHC binding affinity predictions for the indicated epitopes from OGDH or SLC31A1 on the H2-Ld allele. e, Mouse genome-wide TCR-MAP screen results of five mouse expanded myocarditis-specific TCRs. H2-Kb/Db+ G 5 -target cells were cultured with multiplexed SrtA-Jurkat cells at an effector-to-target ratio of 1:1. f, Individual TCRs were tested against 56-mer tiles from CKMT2 and RIKEN cDNA. ****P < 0.0001 for each group relative to the no-antigen control for the specific TCR, determined by one-way ANOVA with a Tukey–Kramer multiple-comparison test. g, Predicted H2-Kb or H2-Db peptide binders were pulsed into G 5 -target cells, cocultured with TCR4+ SrtA-Jurkats and assessed for biotinylation. h, CKMT2 RPKM (reads per kilobase of transcript per million reads mapped) values from an RNA-seq dataset on 27 human tissues or organs43. Each dot in b, c and g represents a different biological replicate, where error bars indicate the mean and s.d. Data in b, c, e and g are representative of n = 3 independent biological replicates. Source data Full size image

Although we validated SLC31A1 as an antigen for the 2C TCR, we wondered why the previously characterized antigen, OGDH, did not score in our screen. We generated H2-Ld target cells that expressed OGDH or SLC31A1 as 56-aa fragments and compared their relative reactivities (Fig. 5c). The peptide fragment from SLC31A1 activated 2C TCR+ SrtA-Jurkats with >3-fold greater potency than the peptide tile from OGDH (Fig. 5c). Further supporting the observed reactivities, epitope binding affinity predicted by NetMHC revealed that the epitope from SLC31A1 bound H2-Ld with ~200-fold greater affinity than that from OGDH (Fig. 5d). Thus, from our unbiased mouse peptidome screens, we identified a previously uncharacterized mouse self-antigen from SLC31A1 as a new and potent target of the 2C TCR.

Knowledge of self-antigen reactivities of regulatory T cells (Treg) is an important aspect of understanding how they suppress inflammation. To determine whether TCR-MAP could deconvolute class II-restricted Treg specificities, we performed mouse peptidome screens using a Treg TCR (clone MNO) that recognizes the PAD4 92 – 105 epitope, VRVSYYGPKTSPVQ (Fig. 2f)30. G 5 -targets were transduced with H2-IAb and an invariant chain fused mouse peptidome library, cocultured with mouse MNO TCR+ SrtA-Jurkat reporters and screened. The top-scoring hit from the class II mouse peptidome screen was a 56-aa fragment spanning positions 74–103 of PAD4 (Extended Data Fig. 5a). These data support the ability of TCR-MAP to discover self-antigen targets of class I-restricted and class II-restricted mouse TCRs.

Immune-related adverse events (irAEs) that arise in response to immune checkpoint inhibitors pose challenges for many patients during cancer treatment40. Myocarditis is a rare but deadly form of irAE where the pathogenesis is driven by clonally expanded CD8+ T cells that infiltrate the heart41,42. Although TCR reactivities to heart-specific proteins such as ɑ-myosin have been reported, the antigenic source for other dominant T cell clonotypes present in cardiac and skeletal muscle during a mouse model of checkpoint-induced myocarditis remain unknown42. To rapidly identify pathogenic myocarditis T cell reactivities, we pooled SrtA-Jurkat reporter cells that expressed five different highly expanded TCRs whose relevance, if any, to the myocarditis was not known and screened them against mouse peptidome-positive H2-Kb/Db+ G 5 -targets (Fig. 5e). From the screen, two 56-aa fragments scored and subsequent validation experiments helped to deconvolute the reactivities to a single TCR clonotype, TCR4 (Fig. 5f). NetMHC analysis of the top-scoring tiles identified several predicted peptide binders for creatine kinase S type (CKMT2) and RIKEN cDNA on H2-Kb and H2-Db+ (Fig. 5g). TCR4 showed reactivity to three of the eight peptides, where a common motif sequence, XXVRXPKL, was present in the validated epitopes (Fig. 5g). When we looked at the tissue distribution of CKMT2, we found high expression of the gene exclusively in the heart (Fig. 5h)43. The reactivity of TCR4 against CKMT2 strongly suggests that this clonotype contributes to the pathology of myocarditis through recognition of self-antigens expressed in cardiac tissue. Through TCR multiplexing, we demonstrate that TCR-MAP can quickly identify new reactivities of TCRs of unknown etiology and provide detail to better understand pathological mechanism.

TCR-MAP predicts adverse cross-reactivities of clinical TCRs

Adoptive T cell therapy is a promising clinical strategy to eliminate tumors44,45. One approach within the cell therapy space has been to engineer high-affinity TCRs targeting self-antigens expressed by cancer cells46,47. While TCRs can be engineered to improve antigen recognition, undesirable on-tumor and off-tumor reactivities have been observed upon such affinity enhancement strategies, leading to complications during treatment48,49,50. In one example, TCR engineering to enhance recognition of the HLA-A*01:01-restricted melanoma-associated antigen A3 (MAGEA3) showed promising ex vivo efficacy for several affinity-enhanced TCRs tested51. However, one of the affinity-enhanced clonotypes, the a3a TCR, was found to cross-react with a peptide from the cardiac protein titin (TTN) leading to cardiogenic shock and death of two patients during treatment for melanoma51,52,53.Therefore, there is a need to not only comprehensively map candidate TCRs for reactivities against self-targets that may be of clinical benefit, but also screen against off-target antigens that may yield adverse events prior to clinical use.

On the basis of TCR-MAP to accurately define cross-reactive self-antigens for a given TCR (Fig. 4), we sought to test whether we could comprehensively map the autoreactive landscape of the a3a TCR. We performed human peptidome screens by culturing HLA-A*01:01+ G 5 -target cells with SrtA-Jurkat cells transduced with a3a TCR and sorted the top 1% of biotinylated G 5 -target cells to characterize the full self-reactivity profile of the a3a TCR (Fig. 6a). Among the top enriched hits from the screen were previously detected antigens for the pre-enhanced TCR including MAGEA3, MAGEA6, FAT2 (a protocadherin) and PLD5 (a phospholipase) (Fig. 6a)13. Several overlapping fragments from TTN showed significant enrichment, as did previously uncharacterized reactivities to MAGEB18 and a predicted exon splice junction in the calcium-responsive transcription factor gene (Fig. 6a). Close inspection of the enriched peptide tile sequences from the screen uncovered the critical EXDPXXXY motif that is likely recognized by the a3a TCR51 (Fig. 6a).

Fig. 6: Therapeutic application of TCR-MAP to predict adverse cross-reactivities of clinical TCR. a, Schematic of the human genome-wide TCR-MAP screen of the a3a TCR+ SrtA-Jurkats and peptide enrichment results. The 90-aa peptides tiling across the human proteome with 22-aa overlap were expressed in HLA-A*01:01+ G 5 -target cells. These cells were screened with the evolved MAGEA3 TCR. Each dot represents one peptide, with the y axis plotting the −log 10 adjusted P values determined by Mageck and the x axis indicating the geometric mean of the enrichment of the peptide across three replicates. Fold enrichment is defined as the ratio of the abundance of the peptide in the sorted population relative to the input library. Peptides highlighted in red contain the epitope from MAGEA3. The remaining colored dots indicate additional cross-reactive fragments that were validated. Validated peptides that scored in the a3a TCR screen are listed with the antigenic epitope colored. b, Saturation mutagenesis screen heatmap representing the relative recognition of mutant epitopes from MAGEA3 relative to the original sequence. Each box in the heatmap shows the relative enrichment or depletion of a single mutant peptide, where the amino acid along the x axis was substituted to the amino acid indicated along the y axis. c, EpitopeID ranking of potentially cross-reactive peptides. Saturation mutagenesis heatmap values were used to rank 9-aa peptides tiling the entire human proteome. Scored peptides were then filtered for HLA-A*01:01 binders by NetMHC and listed in descending order of the calculated stimulation potential score. Peptides 6–10 were tested for reactivity by performing peptide pulsing experiments in HLA-A*01:01+ G 5 -target cells and the CD69 upregulation of a3a SrtA-Jurkats is reported. ****P < 0.0001 for each group relative to the no-antigen control, determined by a two-tailed t-test. Each dot represents a different biological replicate, where error bars indicate the mean and s.d. Peptide pulsing experiments are representative of n = 3 independent biological replicates. Source data Full size image

EpitopeID detection of cross-reactive peptides

To further examine whether all possible cross-reactivities of the a3a TCR were discovered, we performed saturation mutagenesis screens to generate a high-resolution TCR footprint (Fig. 6b). Using the saturation mutagenesis enrichment scores, we developed an algorithm called EpitopeID that predicts a rank order of peptides in the human proteome that may be recognized by the a3a TCR (Methods). EpitopeID leverages the fold enrichment values to generate a scoring matrix based on the relative reactivity of a given peptide variant and performs in silico analysis to score the relative stimulatory potential of 9-mer peptides derived from the human proteome (Fig. 6c). Further filtering of potential antigens for HLA-A*01:01 binders was conducted using NetMHC38. From this analysis, the top five predicted peptides were derived from the proteins that scored in the human peptidome screens. Two other peptides that weakly scored in the screen were in the top 65 predicted off-targets, PLD5 (44) and FAT2 (64). In addition, our analysis uncovered four peptides from ZNF609, ALCAM, MAGEA2 and FGD5 that scored highly but were not hits in the human peptidome screen. We synthesized peptides for each of the untested epitopes and performed peptide pulsing validation experiments. Only the positive control peptide derived from MAGEA3, EVDPIGHLY, was able to stimulate the a3a TCR+ Jurkat cells (Fig. 6c), suggesting that the screen recovered the majority of cross-reactive antigens from the human peptidome. Thus, TCR-MAP has utility for preclinical studies where reducing the risk of engineered TCRs is a primary goal.