Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-02031-z, published online 2 January 2024.

In Fig. 3h–k we recorded spontaneous excitatory postsynaptic currents (sEPSCs) in human PSC-derived cortical neurons at either –60 mV or at 0 mV, comparing their synaptic properties following GENtoniK versus DMSO treatment. We reported those currents as either “AMPAR”- or “NMDAR”-mediated, respectively. However, those data are insufficient to make the claim of specifically measuring NMDAR currents without including more detailed analyses including pharmacological validation studies. Accordingly, we changed the text, Fig. 3h and the corresponding figure legend to reflect this limitation of our study. We thank the reader who brought this issue to our attention.