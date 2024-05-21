Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-02031-z, published online 2 January 2024.
In Fig. 3h–k we recorded spontaneous excitatory postsynaptic currents (sEPSCs) in human PSC-derived cortical neurons at either –60 mV or at 0 mV, comparing their synaptic properties following GENtoniK versus DMSO treatment. We reported those currents as either “AMPAR”- or “NMDAR”-mediated, respectively. However, those data are insufficient to make the claim of specifically measuring NMDAR currents without including more detailed analyses including pharmacological validation studies. Accordingly, we changed the text, Fig. 3h and the corresponding figure legend to reflect this limitation of our study. We thank the reader who brought this issue to our attention.
Rights and permissions
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
About this article
Cite this article
Hergenreder, E., Minotti, A.P., Zorina, Y. et al. Author Correction: Combined small-molecule treatment accelerates maturation of human pluripotent stem cell-derived neurons. Nat Biotechnol (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-024-02233-z
Published:
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-024-02233-z