Capturing and modeling cellular niches from dissociated single-cell and spatial data

Nature Biotechnology (2024)

Cells interact with their local environment to enact global tissue function. By harnessing gene–gene covariation in cellular neighborhoods from spatial transcriptomics data, the covariance environment (COVET) niche representation and the environmental variational inference (ENVI) data integration method model phenotype–microenvironment interplay and reconstruct the spatial context of dissociated single-cell RNA sequencing datasets.

Fig. 1: COVET represents the cellular niche for spatial analysis and for spatial inference of scRNA-seq data.

References

  1. Moses, L. & Pachter, L. Museum of spatial transcriptomics. Nat. Methods 19, 534–546 (2022). A review article that covers recent developments in multiplexed spatial measurement technologies and analysis methods.

  2. Azizi, E. et al. Single-cell map of diverse immune phenotypes in the breast tumor microenvironment. Cell 174, 1293–1308 (2018). This paper analyzes breast tumor immune data, showing that gene–gene covariance is a robust measure that overcomes artifacts such as technical batch effects.

  3. Burdziak, C. et al. Epigenetic plasticity cooperates with cell–cell interactions to direct pancreatic tumorigenesis. Science 380, eadd5327 (2023). This paper profiles genetic mouse models of pancreatic cancer to show that oncogenic mutation and tissue injury reshape communication between receptor and ligand gene modules in the tumor microenvironment.

This is a summary of: Haviv, D. et al. The covariance environment defines cellular niches for spatial inference. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-024-02193-4 (2024)

Capturing and modeling cellular niches from dissociated single-cell and spatial data. Nat Biotechnol (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-024-02207-1

  • DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-024-02207-1

