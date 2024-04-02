Melanin production from K. rhaeticus

Recombinant production of eumelanin has been demonstrated in Escherichia coli and Vibrio natrigens in the pursuit of diverse applications like bioremediation and bioelectronics39,40,41,42. The bacterial production of eumelanin requires only a single enzyme (tyrosinase) that catalyzes the oxidation of l-tyrosine to dopaquinone—the rate-limiting step in eumelanin synthesis32. In oxygenated and temperate conditions, dopaquinone spontaneously converts into eumelanin via several steps (Fig. 1a). The prokaryotic tyrosinases that have been tested in a recombinant context are, MelA from Rhizobium etli and Tyr1 from Bacillus megaterium41,43. We decided to focus on Tyr1 for this study, due to its smaller size and proven use in nonmodel organisms. Using our KTK system for modular cloning, we created the following two constitutive K. rhaeticus Tyr1 expression strains: the plasmid-based K. rhaeticus ptyr1 and the chromosomally integrated K. rhaeticus ctyr1 (Fig. 1b). Both strains used identical upstream and downstream DNA parts around the tyr1 coding sequence. The promoter used upstream of tyr1 for both constructs was the synthetic constitutive promoter pJ23104, which was previously found to have the strongest expression strength of a library of promoters characterized in K. rhaeticus26.

Fig. 1: Eumelanin production from K. rhaeticus tyrosinase expression. a, Chemical pathway of eumelanin production from l-tyrosine. The first step involves the hydroxylation of l-tyrosine to l-DOPA that is catalyzed by tyrosinase—here acting as a monophenol mono-oxygenase. This step is then followed by the catalysis of l-DOPA to dopaquinone, which is catalyzed by the diphenolase activity of Tyr1. The remaining steps in the pathway occur spontaneously in the presence of oxygen, leading to the generation of eumelanin. b, Genetic construct maps for the following two K. rhaeticus tyrosinase expression strains: K. rhaeticus ptyr1 and K. rhaeticus ctyr1. Both constructs use the same constitutive promoter (pJ23104), RBS (B0034) and terminator (L3S1P00). K. rhaeticus ptyr1 uses a plasmid with a pBBR1 origin of replication and a chloramphenicol resistance cassette. c, A two-step process for eumelanin production from K. rhaeticus grown in shaking conditions. Strains are grown in HS-glucose media, washed and resuspended with PBS to remove spent media before being mixed with melanin development buffer. d, Tyr1-producing strains are assayed for eumelanin production. Eumelanin production per initial cell was determined by measuring OD 405 over 12 h, divided by the initial OD 600 of each well at time point 0. Points show the mean of three biological replicates. Error bars are the s.d. of three biological replicates. e, Initial reaction rate per initial cell was determined by measuring the gradient of eumelanin accumulation per initial cell from 50 to 170 min after the start of measurement. Bars show the means of three biological replicates of each strain, while error bars show the s.d. f, Optical microscopy images of K. rhaeticus ptyr1 and K. rhaeticus ctyr1 before (mel−) and after melanin development (mel+). A zoomed-in example of a single cell is shown with a cyan outline. Images shown are representative of four random images taken for each strain and treatment. Source data Full size image

Melanin synthesis by Tyr1 is sensitive to pH—only occurring readily at pH values above 7 (ref. 43). This conflicts with the growth of K. rhaeticus, which, as an acetic acid bacteria, acidifies its culture media during growth by the production of organic acids such as gluconic and acetic acid44,45. Indeed, we found that K. rhaeticus ptyr1 pellicles grown in Hestrin–Schramm glucose (HS-glucose) media buffered to pH 5.7 and with the necessary substrate and cofactors for eumelanin production (0.5 g l−1 l-tyrosine and 10 μM CuSO 4 ), displayed no pigmentation during growth (Extended Data Fig. 1a)46. We measured the acidification of the growth media after pellicle production, which demonstrated that the culture pH had lowered to below pH 4, even when the initial media pH was buffered higher to pH 7 (Extended Data Fig. 1b). These results suggested that we would need to separate pellicle growth from eumelanin production.

We, therefore, decided to employ a two-step approach to produce melanin from K. rhaeticus. The first step would involve growing Tyr1-expressing K. rhaeticus under normal growth conditions and the second step would involve removing the spent culture media and replacing it with a buffered solution with the reagents required for melanin synthesis (Fig. 1c). For the buffered solution, which we refer to as melanin development buffer, we chose to use PBS, buffered to pH 7.4, containing 0.5 g l−1 l-tyrosine and 10 μM CuSO 4 . We then tested this approach with both of our Tyr1-expressing strains. To enable the quantification of eumelanin production, we assayed K. rhaeticus cells that had grown in shaking conditions with cellulase added to the media, which prevents pellicle formation. We measured eumelanin production in the melanin development buffer at OD 405 over 12 h (Fig. 1d). Both Tyr1-expressing K. rhaeticus strains were able to produce eumelanin in the development buffer. The melanin production rate per initial cell was higher for the integrated tyrosinase strain K. rhaeticus ctyr1 (0.48 ± 0.03 OD 405 /OD 600 /h) versus the plasmid-based K. rhaeticus ptyr1 (0.35 ± 0.02 OD 405 /OD 600 /h; Fig. 1e). We also used this same experimental approach to assay the effect on melanin production of changing the pH, salt concentration, oxidation state (II) metal ion and copper (II) concentration of the melanin development buffer (Extended Data Fig. 2a–h). Interestingly, we found alkaline buffer conditions (>pH 8) led to a more rapid production of eumelanin than neutral conditions. However, the production rate in alkaline buffer conditions also slowed rapidly, leading to overall lower melanin accumulation than at pH 8. This result conflicted with previous in vitro studies on Tyr1 that suggested an optimal pH value of 7 (ref. 43). The same study did state, however, that l-DOPA may spontaneously convert into dopachrome at pH values above 7.5. The in vivo result seen here may reflect a spontaneous conversion of built-up l-DOPA inside the cells, which may suggest Tyr1 has some level of monophenolase activity (l-tyrosine to l-DOPA) during the K. rhaeticus growth stage, despite a lack of visible melanin production.

We then looked at how K. rhaeticus cells had changed after exposure to the melanin development buffer. Using light microscopy, we found that K. rhaeticus ptyr1 and ctyr1 cells exposed to the development buffer appeared visibly darker, suggesting eumelanin production may be occurring intracellularly (Fig. 1f). We also subjected supernatants from K. rhaeticus ptyr1 and ctyr1 cultures to the melanin production assay and found no significant difference in melanin accumulation rate between supernatant samples with and without l-tyrosine, indicating that extracellular Tyr1 presence in shaking cultures was minimal (Extended Data Fig. 3). This was as expected, given that the Tyr1 protein did not contain secretion or translocation tags. However, as the onset of eumelanin production requires the cells to be immersed in a neutral pH buffer, this also suggests that the cytoplasmic pH of K. rhaeticus may also become acidic during growth. Indeed, other acetic acid bacteria show adaptations suggestive of acidic internal conditions44,47.

Pigmenting BC through K. rhaeticus eumelanin production

Having shown eumelanin production from K. rhaeticus cells expressing tyr1, we next wanted to demonstrate that eumelanin production could effectively pigment BC. To do so, we applied the same two-step process to K. rhaeticus ptyr1 and ctyr1 static cultures that had grown pellicles (Fig. 2a). Following 24 h of shaking incubation at 30 °C in the development buffer, the pellicles changed appearance from a pale yellow to a brownish black, demonstrating eumelanin pigmentation of BC (Fig. 2b). After quantifying the visual darkening of K. rhaeticus ptyr1 and ctyr1 over time, in the conditions tested, we found they reached peak visible darkness after 19 h (Extended Data Fig. 4). Additionally, by reducing l-tyrosine concentration in the development buffer, we could slow the rate of melanin production (Extended Data Fig. 5a), allowing us to vary how pigmented a BC pellicle becomes and thus generate material in a range of brown shades (Extended Data Fig. 5b). From thin cross-section slices of hydrated melanated pellicles, we observed that melanin pigmentation was darkest at the top of the pellicle (Extended Data Fig. 5c). We also found that including 0.5 g l−1 l-tyrosine in both culture medium and the melanin development buffer led to the darkest pellicles, presumably as this allows l-tyrosine levels and eumelanin precursors to build-up in the cells during growth. Crucial to the use of melanated BC outside of laboratory contexts is that the pigment persists through sterilization. We found that both high-pressure steam and ethanol sterilization worked well to preserve pigmentation (Extended Data Fig. 5d). As expected, sterilization by oxidizing compounds, such as sodium hypochlorite bleach, led to a rapid loss of melanin pigmentation. Finally, we tested the color fastness of melanated BC to water spotting—a common test for leather stains. We found the color of melanated BC to be highly stable with no visible discoloration due to water spotting (Extended Data Fig. 6).

Fig. 2: Using tyr1 expressing K. rhaeticus to produce melanated BC. a, The production process for melanated BC involves two steps. Tyrosinase-expressing K. rhaeticus are grown in static conditions to produce a pellicle. Once grown, this is collected and placed in development buffer and incubated with agitation between 30 °C and 50 °C until the material reaches the desired shade. b, Images show a time lapse of the progression of eumelanin accumulation over 24 h at 30 °C for K. rhaeticus ptyr1 and K. rhaeticus ctyr1 pellicles placed in development buffer. c, Pellicle production can be conducted in standardized containers to produce sheets of BC from which pattern pieces can be cut out and assembled. d, A K. rhaeticus ctyr1 pellicle, grown in a 300 × 200 mm container, after eumelanin development step. e, A finalized wallet prototype, cut and assembled from two pressed and dried melanated BC sheets. f, Pellicle production can also occur in shaped containers, producing BC preshaped to the 2D pattern of the final pattern piece. g, A K. rhaeticus ptyr1 pellicle grown in a shaped container, after eumelanin development. Metal pins seen within the perimeter of the pellicle hold a network of woven thread that becomes integrated into the pellicle during growth. h, A finalized shoe upper prototype produced from a melanated shaped BC sheet with integrated yarn that has been wrapped around a foot-shaped last and placed on a shoe sole. Full size image

Due to high yields of material being produced from simple static growth cultures, microbial production of BC is very amenable to scale-up, enabling the amount of BC required to build real products to be achieved with minimal infrastructure investment. This has made BC attractive to producers at both industrial and cottage-industry scales, especially as a vegan alternative to leather for use in clothing and accessories. With this in mind, we wanted to demonstrate that we could scale the growth of Tyr1-expressing K. rhaeticus to produce functionally useful quantities of pigmented BC. For this, we considered two approaches to BC production. In our first approach, we sought to produce a standardized sheet of melanated BC, from which a nonwoven textile pattern (that is template) could be cut and assembled (Fig. 2c). To aid in the large-scale growth of BC, we switched to growth media containing coconut water, 1% ethanol and 1% acetic acid. This media is used in industrial environments to grow K. rhaeticus and maximize BC production48. We grew K. rhaeticus ctyr1 in a 300 × 200 mm tray and after 10 days of growth, we collected the pellicle and let it undergo eumelanin production until it had taken on a deep black color (Fig. 2d). The melanated BC sheet was then sterilized by autoclave, pressed flat and dried. The BC sheet retained its color throughout this process (Supplementary Video 1). A wallet pattern was then cut from two of these melanated sheets, and the pattern pieces were sewn together with thread to make a functioning melanated BC wallet (Fig. 2e).

In our second approach, we took advantage of how pellicle growth follows the air–water interface and grows in the same shape as the culturing vessel (Fig. 2f). Using K. rhaeticus ptyr1, we grew a pellicle in a bespoke culture vessel, in the shape of a shoe upper pattern piece. This culture vessel contained a loom-like apparatus holding a network of strung Lyocell (TENCEL) threads, located at the air–water interface to allow these threads to be incorporated into the growing K. rhaeticus ptyr1 pellicle. After 14 days of growth, the final pellicle and apparatus were removed from the culture media and placed into development buffer. After 48 h of gentle shaking at 30 °C, the pellicle had taken on a deep black color (Fig. 2g). The pellicle was then sterilized by ethanol bath and soaked in a 5% glycerol solution, before being removed from the apparatus and wrapped in around an epoxy shoe last (that is a foot-shaped mold) and allowed to dry (Fig. 2h).

It is still the case that melanated BC, along with standard non-GMO BC materials, require additional processing and additives to meet the expectations of current material properties for alternative leathers. Nonetheless, we believe that both the shoe upper and wallet demonstrate that our engineered strains can grow and self-pigment at scales large enough to produce prototype fashion pieces, which can demonstrate the possible form and esthetics of melanated BC. These pieces also demonstrate the positive outcomes of collaboration between scientists and designers in the pursuit of creating new ELMs. As users of new biomaterial-based textiles, designers have a key role in demonstrating and publicizing the features of a new material and can give constructive feedback to scientists on any limitations and how the materials could be improved, particularly in order for their end-of-life to become more sustainable.

Characterization of melanated cellulose

A swatch of melanated cellulase produced by K. rhaeticus ptyr1 was actively used as a demo piece for 42 months and maintained its pigmentation throughout (Fig. 3a), demonstrating that the color was resilient over time. As well as color, we were curious to know how eumelanin production may have impacted the other material properties of BC. To investigate this, we first checked to see whether eumelanin had altered the BC surface using scanning electron microscopy (SEM). We compared the top and bottom surfaces, as well as the cross-sections, of melanated and unmelanated K. rhaeticus ptyr1 pellicles (Fig. 3b). The SEM images indicated minimal structural differences between melanated and unmelanated pellicles. The uneven surface morphology on the top surface images is attributed to leftover embedded cells, in contrast to smoother morphology on the bottom surface. In addition, cross-sections of the melanated and unmelanated ptyr1 pellicles show minimal differences in the porosity of the BC nanofibril network. To further study the surface material properties of melanated cellulose, we conducted wettability testing using the static sessile drop method (Fig. 3c). Using pellicles grown from K. rhaeticus ptyr1, we observed that the melanated pellicle had increased surface wettability, with an average contact angle of 28° compared to 47° for the unmelanated pellicle.

Fig. 3: Properties of melanated BC. a, A melanated (mel+) and unmelanated (mel−) swatch, from the same original K. rhaeticus ptyr1 pellicle. These swatches had been dried and used as demonstration pieces. b, SEM of mel+ and mel− K. rhaeticus ptyr1 BC. The top and bottom surfaces pertain to the air-facing and media-facing pellicle surfaces, respectively. Images shown are representative of at least five images per condition. c, The sessile drop method was used to measure the contact angle on K. rhaeticus ptyr1 mel− (beige) and mel+ (black) pellicles. An unpaired t test result gave a value of P < 0.005 and error bars represent s.d. from eight mel− and nine mel+ drop measurements. Representative water drop shapes for mel+ and mel− pellicles are shown above the graph. d, Comparative tensile tests of melanated and unmelanated BC sheets were conducted using BC sheets prepared from halves of the same K. rhaeticus ptyr1 pellicle. Representative images of BC breaks are given for mel− and mel+ BC as well as stress–strain curves of the technical repeats from three biological replicates of mel+ and mel− pellicles. e–g, Tensile strength (e), Young’s modulus (f) and strain at break (g) for mel+ and mel− pellicles—the P values from paired t tests between mel+ and mel− BC were 0.17, 0.92 and 0.85, respectively. Error bars show s.d. from three biological replicates and each biological replicate is the average of three or more technical replicates. Source data Full size image

One of the most attractive features of BC for the industry is its high tensile strength; therefore, it is important to know whether melanation interferes with or enhances the strength of the BC nanofibril network. We carried out tensile testing using both melanated and unmelanated pellicles. For consistency, we prepared a paired set of BC samples, by splitting each grown pellicle in half and developing eumelanin in only one half of each pellicle. Both halves were heat pressed to consolidate the BC nanofibril network into dried BC sheets (Fig. 3d). The average tensile strength values were 91 MPa and 105 MPa for unmelanated and melanated pellicles, respectively (Fig. 3e). For Young’s modulus, the values were 13.7 GPa and 13.9 GPa for unmelanated and melanated pellicles, respectively (Fig. 3f). For the strain at break, the values were 1.02% and 0.98% for unmelanated and melanated samples, respectively (Fig. 3g). The material properties of all samples tested fell within the expected ranges of 70–300 MPa for BC tensile strength and 5–17 GPa for Young’s modulus31. A paired t test showed that the dried BC from melanated and unmelanated pellicles did not possess significant statistical differences in tensile material properties.

Patterning eumelanin output

Beyond coloring, textile processing can also involve patterning a textile. To showcase the capability of genetically engineered self-pigmented BC nonwoven textiles, we set out to establish spatial control of gene expression. We determined that the most flexible and precise way to pattern gene expression would be through engineered optogenetics and proposed a procedure for making patterned BC with light (Fig. 4a). To engineer a light-sensitive strain of K. rhaeticus, we chose to implement the blue-light-sensitive T7-RNA polymerase (Opto-T7RNAP) system originally designed for use in E. coli by Baumschlager et al.49 (Fig. 4b). We surmised that the Opto-T7RNAP system would be one of the simplest optogenetic systems to implement in a nonmodel organism like K. rhaeticus50. This view was based on the orthogonality of T7-RNA polymerase transcription, the lack of membrane-bound light-sensing components and the use of ubiquitous flavin adenosine dinucleotide (FAD) as a chromophore, which eliminates the need for heterologous chromophore biosynthesis genes.

Fig. 4: Functional optogenetics in K. rhaeticus. a, Proposed procedure to make patterned BC through optogenetics. b, The Opto-T7RNAP system uses a split T7-RNA polymerase, made blue light activatable via fusion with photo-sensitive magnet proteins. c, Genetic arrangements of K. rhaeticus optogenetic strains. Expression of the split T7RNAP genes is induced with arabinose. d, Red fluorescence scan of the top surface of a blue light exposed wet K. rhaeticus pOpto-T7RNAP*(563-F2)-mCherry pellicle (diameter = 150 mm). Graphic on top right shows the image projected onto the pellicle during growth. Pellicle shown is representative of two patterned pellicle repeats. e, The right of the projected image contained a gradated strip, from minimum to maximum light let through. Data show the intensity of red fluorescence seen in the pellicle against this gradated strip. The s.d. of pixel intensity for each horizontal slice is shown in pink. Black dotted line represents the intensity of unexposed pellicle regions. f, Smallest projected mark on the exposed pellicle. g, Characterization of optogenetics constructs with mCherry target gene under differing arabinose percentage (wt/vol) concentration. Bars (blue, exposed and gray, unexposed) show mean increase in red fluorescence after 6 h normalized by OD 600 . Error bars show s.d. of three biological replicates. Fold difference between exposed and unexposed cells is shown above, except in instances of poor growth. h, Comparison between projection video and the resulting wet K. rhaeticus Opto-T7RNAP(563-F1)-tyr1 pellicle after eumelanin development (dimensions = 300 × 170 mm). Rectangles (black and blue) at top of projection video are timed to appear to aid in calculating minimum light exposure time. Densitometry scan and photograph of top surface of pellicle are shown. i, Zoomed-in sections of a densitometry scan of the K. rhaeticus Opto-T7RNAP(563-F1)-tyr1 pellicle. Black triangle points to the sixth rectangle, indicating a 40-h required exposure time. j, Optogenetic construct characterization with tyr1 under differing arabinose induction. The bars (blue, exposed and gray, unexposed) show the mean and s.d. of three biological replicates of initial (0–100 min) reaction rate of eumelanin production measured at OD 405 , normalized to the number of initial cells at OD 600 at time point 0. Source data Full size image

To implement the Opto-T7RNAP system in K. rhaeticus, we tested two arrangements of the necessary DNA parts. We selected the variant with the highest fold change between light and dark states mentioned in ref. 49 (Opto-T7RNAP*(563-F2)) as a basis of a plasmid-based version, where the light-sensitive T7RNAP genes and light-regulated target gene were placed on the same plasmid (Extended Data Fig. 7a). In an alternative arrangement, to test the variants of the Opto-T7RNAP system produced by Baumschlager et al.49, we integrated the light-sensitive T7RNAP variant genes into the K. rhaeticus chromosome. These K. rhaeticus T7RNAP variant strains were then transformed with a separate plasmid encoding the target gene (Fig. 4c). In both arrangements, the two Opto-T7RNAP light-sensitive genes were regulated by the P BAD promoter, which had been previously shown to function in K. rhaeticus when induced with arabinose at a concentration of 2% (wt/vol)25. The arabinose regulator gene, araC, was placed downstream of the integrated two Opto-T7RNAP light-sensitive genes in both the chromosomal and plasmid arrangements.

We then tested whether we could pattern gene expression in K. rhaeticus using the Opto-T7RNAP system. To simplify this process, we started with our target gene being a fluorescent reporter gene that produces the red fluorescent protein (RFP) mCherry. We constructed a projection device that could project an image onto the surface of culture liquid as it grows a pellicle (Extended Data Fig. 7b). We inoculated K. rhaeticus p Opto-T7RNAP*(563-F2)-mCherry in the culturing vessel of this device, and once a thin pellicle had formed, we exposed this nascent pellicle to a projected image for 72 h. The collected pellicle showed successful pattering of mCherry expression (Fig. 4d). The pellicle showed a 2.54× fold change in fluorescence between the least and most exposed section of the pellicle (Fig. 4e). Notably, we also found the smallest region we could visually pattern was 0.8 mm2, which gave us a working estimate of the resolution of the approach (Fig. 4f).

We then set out to understand the optimal level of light-sensor expression in K. rhaeticus to maximize the dynamic range between light and dark states. We studied this by measuring blue-light responses from the K. rhaeticus Opto-T7RANP variants exposed to a range of arabinose concentrations when grown with shaking conditions in parallel in microtiter plates. In these experiments, we tested five variants of the Opto-T7RANP system first created by Baumschlager et al.49, which had been placed onto the K. rhaeticus chromosome (Extended Data Fig. 7c). After evaluating the mCherry expression response from exposure to blue light for 6 h, we found that only one of the integrated variants (K. rhaeticus Opto-T7RNAP(563-F1)-mCherry) showed an mCherry expression level above that of the baseline (K. rhaeticus p T7-mCherry)—the negative control strain containing just the target plasmid ( p T7-mCherry)—without T7-RNA polymerase (Extended Data Fig. 7c). The maximal fold change from K. rhaeticus Opto-T7RNAP(563-F1)-mCherry was at 1% (wt/vol) arabinose and gave a 7.4× fold change in mCherry production. For the plasmid-based K. rhaeticus p Opto-T7RNAP*(563-F2)-mCherry, 0.1% arabinose was found to be the preferred condition for dark-to-light switch behavior, whereas 10% arabinose overloaded the circuit and gave high mCherry production in the dark, and no detectable fluorescence at all when given light (Fig. 4g).

Having demonstrated we could pattern gene expression with the Opto-T7RNAP system and light projection, we next moved to pattern eumelanin accumulation in a pellicle. Having successfully used K. rhaeticus p Opto-T7RNAP*(563-F2)-mCherry to pattern mCherry RFP expression, we decided to create an alternative version of this strain where the mCherry coding sequence was directly replaced with the tyr1 coding sequence, creating K. rhaeticus p Opto-T7RNAP*(563-F2)-tyr1. However, when tested in parallel with the mCherry version, we found that the tyr1 version had such a high level of background eumelanin production that it obscured visible patterning of eumelanin accumulation (Extended Data Fig. 7d). We, therefore, switched to the other Opto-T7RNAP variant that had also shown an appreciable blue-light response in the shaking condition experiment using the mCherry target gene—K. rhaeticus Opto-T7RNAP(563-F1)—to further test whether we could pattern eumelanin accumulation.

Ahead of testing, we designed a dynamic image to be projected and a new projection setup with a commercial projector to allow us to change the image during the exposure and thus measure the required exposure times to generate an appreciable eumelanin response (Extended Data Fig. 7e). Using K. rhaeticus Opto-T7RNAP(563-F1)-tyr1, we grew a BC pellicle in this device, and once grown, we exposed the pellicle to an 80-h projection (Fig. 4h). We then took the exposed pellicle, placed it into development buffer and incubated it at 30 °C for 48 h by which point we could observe rough patterning of eumelanin accumulation (Fig. 4i). Unfortunately, while the pellicle shows some evidence of patterning in places, a high degree of background eumelanin accumulation also made this patterning attempt hard to decipher. We could, however, determine from the dynamic patterning that at least 40 h was required to observe visible eumelanin accumulation when it is produced from K. rhaeticus Opto-T7RNAP(563-F1)-tyr1.

Finally, we assessed how the other Opto-T7RNAP variants behaved with tyr1 as their target gene. We used a similar parallel microtiter plate approach as before but now measuring the accumulation of eumelanin per initial cell over time at OD 405 (Fig. 4j). This revealed that K. rhaeticus p Opto-T7RNAP*(563-F2)-tyr1 required 0.1% arabinose to work correctly, as it had when mCherry was the target (Fig. 4g). However, now in this condition and all others tested, a high eumelanin production rate is observed even in the absence of light induction. This finding agrees with the high background pigmentation seen in the test pellicle. Among the strains with chromosomally integrated DNA, K. rhaeticus Opto-T7RNAP(563-F1)-tyr1 showed the highest eumelanin production rate in response to blue light, again requiring 0.1% arabinose to tune this. The fold change between the light and dark states for this strain was lower than that for two other variants tested, which both showed fold changes greater than ten times (Extended Data Fig. 7F). However, these strains are not ideal for pigmentation, as they have much lower eumelanin production rates. Overall, while we can show the control of eumelanin production can be regulated with blue light using the Opto-T7RNAP system, accurate patterning of eumelanin accumulation in a pellicle remains to be optimized.

Our main limitations to patterning eumelanin accumulation using Opto-T7RNAP were high levels of background pigmentation and a constrained fold change in response to blue light. These two factors severely reduced the dynamic range of the system. Other factors that could have also reduced pattern definition in the pellicle include Tyr1 enzyme or l-DOPA leaking from cells (for example via cell lysis), or tyr1 expression leading to reduced cell growth and density in blue-light-exposed regions. Most of these factors could be addressed by decreasing background tyr1 expression from the target plasmid, but the exact source of this background expression is currently unknown. Optimization of the arrangement of the Opto-T7RNAP genes in K. rhaeticus will hopefully allow us to approach the dynamic range of the system seen in E. coli49. We anticipate that improving the performance of the Opto-T7RNAP system in K. rhaeticus, and developing alternative target genes, will yield more advanced BC biomaterials in the near future.