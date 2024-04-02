Computational methods

MSSI

When comparing the spatial distribution of genes or markers across a tissue, it is imperative to have a robust metric that takes spatial structure into account. Although ubiquitous metrics, such as Pearson correlation, SSIM and root mean square error, can provide some insight, they lack spatial context (for example, cell–cell proximity or spatial patterns) and measure only per-cell discrepancy.

To devise a metric for spatial data, we borrowed the MS-SSIM45, a ubiquitous metric for the quality of image reconstruction, from computer vision. Given two images, MS-SSIM iteratively downsamples each image, creating an image pyramid79—a multiscale signal representation consisting of the same image at multiple resolutions. MS-SSIM returns a weighted geometric average of the standard SSIM scores between the two images at each scale of the pyramid. Standard SSIM for two images, x and y, is

$${\mathrm{SSIM}}(x,y)=l(x,y)\cdot c(x,y)\cdot s(x,y),$$

where

$$\begin{array}{l}l(x,y)\,=\,\displaystyle\frac{2{\mu }_{x}{{\rm{\mu }}}_{{\rm{y}}}+{(0.01\cdot M)}^{2}}{{\mu }_{x}^{2}+{\mu }_{y}^{2}+\frac{0.01}{M}},c(x,y)=\displaystyle\frac{2{\sigma }_{x}{\sigma }_{y}+{(0.03\cdot M)}^{2}}{{\sigma }_{x}^{2}+{\sigma }_{y}^{2}+{(0.03\cdot M)}^{2}},\\s(x,y)=\displaystyle\frac{{\sigma }_{xy}+\displaystyle\frac{{(0.03\cdot M)}^{2}}{2}}{{\sigma }_{x}{\sigma }_{y}+\displaystyle\frac{{(0.03\cdot M)}^{2}}{2}}\end{array}$$

M represents the maximum values between x and y; μ x and μ y are their average values; σ x and σ y measure how each varies; and σ xy represents how much they covary. l(x,y), c(x,y) and s(x,y) are measures of ‘luminance’ (signal brightness), contrast and structure, respectively. Although SSIM is meant for images, it can also be calculated between any two vectors of similar sizes.

We introduce the MSSI as an adaptation of MS-SSIM to spatial transcriptomics that compares count matrices from segmented cells, rather than pixels, using a neighbor graph of spatially neighboring cells to capture structure. Intuitively, MSSI is a spectral analog of MS-SSIM; by rephrasing image coarsening to its graph-based counterpart, we can apply it to segmented cells and produce a multiscale, spatially driven score of expression reconstruction quality.

MSSI compares the expression profiles of two genes from a multiplexed image: \(X={\{{x}_{i}\}}_{i=1}^{N}\) and \(Y={\{{y}_{i}\}}_{i=1}^{N}\), where the index i enumerates segmented cells, and x and y can be either (1) two different genes or (2) a ground truth gene and its imputed value. In addition, the spatial coordinate of each cell is \(D={\{{D}_{i}\}}_{i=1}^{N}\). We first compute the k nearest neighbor (kNN) graph G1 of segmented cells from \({\{{D}_{i}\}}_{i=1}^{N}\). To generate a subsampled version of the kNN graph, we use a graph coarsening algorithm80, which pools nodes together based on their connectivity pattern, similarly to how image downsampling groups pixels together (Fig. 2c). We iteratively coarsen and blur the graph four times by a factor of 2 and produce the expression of every gene at each scale.

Mathematically, each coarsening step produces a pooled version of the graph \({\{{G}^{s}\}}_{s=2}^{5}\) and a coarsening operator \({\{{C}^{s}\}}_{s=2}^{5}\), which is the mapping between nodes at one scale to nodes at the next and allows us to generate pooled versions of the gene expression signals:

$${X}^{s+1},{Y}^{s+1}={C}^{s}{X}^{s},{C}^{s}{Y}^{s}$$

After MS-SSIM, we compute the MSSI between the expression profiles at each scale and return their weighted geometric mean. In detail, we compute the l, c and s SSIM-related values at each scale and derive MSSI based on their weighted product, as for the MS-SSIM:

$${\mathrm{MSSI}}(X,Y,D)={l}_{5}{({X\,}^{5},{Y\,}^{5})}^{{\alpha }_{5}}\mathop{\prod }\limits_{s=1}^{4}c{({X}^{s},{Y\,}^{s})}^{{\alpha }_{s}}s{({X\,}^{s},{Y\,}^{s})}^{{\alpha }_{s}},$$

where the weights are equivalent to those in MS-SSIM45:

$$\alpha =(0.0448,\,0.2856,\,0.3001,\,0.2363,\,0.1333)$$

When Xi,Yi are anti-correlated (\({\sigma }_{xy} < 0\)), s is negative, which prevents computing the weighted geometric mean; we, thus, clip negative values to 0. This implies that if, at any scale, Xs,Ys are anti-correlated, the MSSI will be 0, its lowest possible value. We also normalize the original-scale gene expression to be between 0 and 1 but do not re-normalize at each coarsening scale.

Spatial covariance representation

Our spatial covariance framework includes three components: the COVET statistic, a similarity metric and an algorithm to robustly and efficiently compute the COVET metric. The COVET framework assumes that the interplay between the cell and its environment creates covarying patterns of expression between the cell and its niche, which can be formulated via the gene–gene covariance matrix of niche cells. The COVET statistic constructs a shifted covariance matrix (which preserves algebraic properties of the covariance matrix) and, thus, enables the use of any measure of statistical divergence between covariances to define a principled quantitative similarity metric to compare niches. The key is to build the COVET statistic in such a manner that two COVET matrices are comparable and to design a computationally efficient algorithm to quantify the statistical divergence between them.

COVET

The inputs to COVET are (1) the gene expression matrices (\(X\in {R}^{n\times g}\)), where n is the number of cells and g is the number of genes profiled; (2) the location of each cell in situ; and (3) a parameter (k) that defines the number of nearest cells to be included in the niche. For each cell, we identify its k nearest cells (excluding the cell itself) based on their spatial proximity and construct a niche matrix \({E}_{i}=\left\{{Y}_{ij}\in\right.\)\(\left.{R}^{g}|\,j\in kNN(i)\right\}\), which represents the gene expression vector for each of those nearest neighbors. This produces an n × k × g tensor \(\varOmega =\,\left\{{E}_{i}\in\right.\)\(\left.{R}^{k\times g}|i=1,\ldots ,n\right\}\), which combines the niche matrices of every cell.

The fundamental goal of COVET is to transform those niche matrices into effective representations of a cell’s niche. To this end, we calculate the ‘shifted’ gene–gene covariance matrix between cells in each niche matrix, where, instead of using the classical formulation

$${{\Sigma }_{i}}^{\mathrm{classic}}={\mathrm{Cov}}({E}_{i})=\frac{1}{k}({E}_{i}-{\overline{E}}_{i})^{\mathrm{T}}({E}_{i}-{\overline{E}}_{i})$$

we swap the niche mean expression \({{\overline{E}}_{i}}\) with the total expression average \({\overline{X}}\) (computing the mean over the entire dataset). This enables direct comparison between covariance matrices, as they are constructed relative to the same reference:

$${\Sigma }_{i}={\mathrm{ShiftCov}}({E}_{i})=\frac{1}{k}({E}_{i}-{\overline{{X}}})^{\mathrm{T}}({E}_{i}-{\overline{{X}}}).$$

This creates a representation relative to the entire population, which can better highlight the features that are unique to each niche while also holding the same algebraic properties that the standard covariance matrix holds, namely being positive semi-definite (PSD). Therefore, we can harness measures of statistical divergence to derive a metric on the COVET matrices and quantify differences and similarities between niches. Although we can conceptually use any statistical divergence measure, metrics such as Kullback–Leibler (KL) divergence and Bhattacharyya30 distance are too computationally intensive and lack interpretability.

Distance between COVET matrices

To meaningfully compare between niches, we cannot simply use the sum difference between two niche matrices E i and E j , as changing the cells’ order would change the result (whereas there is no meaning to any given order). An intuitive way to quantify niche similarity is by finding the best matching of cells between niche matrices by solving the assignment problem81. Optimal transport (OT)82 is a relaxed version of the assignment problem, where, instead of matching cells one to one, OT finds the best ‘soft assignment’ between cells. However, because this approach has no closed-form solution and does not scale to large datasets, we can use the closed-form solution of OT between covariance matrices, known as the Fréchet distance29, instead:

$${\Delta }_{\mathrm{Fr\acute{e}chet}}({E}_{i},{E}_{j})\,={\mathrm{Tr}}({\Sigma }_{i})+{\mathrm{Tr}}({\Sigma }_{j})-2\cdot {\mathrm{Tr}}(\sqrt{{\Sigma }_{i}{\Sigma }_{j}}).$$

The Fréchet distance has time complexity of O(k3) and is, thus, computationally intractable for large-scale datasets, which would require billions of pairwise computations between all niches. To speed up computation, we swap the matrix square root (MSQR) and product operation in the last term of the Fréchet distance and define the AOT distance as:

$${\Delta }_{\mathrm{AOT}}({E}_{i},{E}_{j})\,={\mathrm{Tr}}({\Sigma }_{i})+{\mathrm{Tr}}({\Sigma }_{j})-2\cdot {\mathrm{Tr}}\left(\sqrt{{\Sigma }_{i}}\sqrt{{\Sigma }_{j}}\right)\,$$

If Σ i and Σ j are commutative, this is no longer an approximation and Δ AOT = Δ Fréchet . Both the approximate and true Fréchet distance require O(k3) operations between each pair of niches and O(n2 k3) to compute the full distance matrix; however, using the identity that for symmetric matrices, \({\mathrm{Tr}}(AB)=\,\sum _{\gamma ,\delta }{A}_{\gamma \delta }\cdot {B}_{\gamma \delta }\), we arrive at:

$$\begin{array}{c}{\Delta }_{\mathrm{AOT}}({E}_{i},{E}_{j})=\displaystyle\sum _{\gamma ,\delta }\left(\sqrt{{\Sigma }_{{i}_{\gamma \delta }}}\cdot \sqrt{{\Sigma }_{{i}_{\gamma \delta }}}+\sqrt{{\Sigma }_{{j}_{\gamma \delta }}}\cdot \sqrt{{\Sigma }_{{j}_{\gamma \delta }}}-2\cdot \sqrt{{\Sigma }_{{i}_{\gamma \delta }}}\cdot \sqrt{{\Sigma }_{{j}_{\gamma \delta }}}\right)\\ =\displaystyle\sum _{\gamma ,\delta }{\left(\sqrt{{\Sigma }_{{i}_{\gamma \delta }}}-\sqrt{{\Sigma }_{{j}_{\gamma \delta }}}\right)}^{2}={||\sqrt{{\Sigma }_{i}}-\sqrt{{\Sigma }_{j}}\,||}{\,}_{2}^{2}\end{array}$$

Therefore, when working in square root space, we do not require any computationally extraneous matrix multiplication and many calculations of MSQR. Instead, we first calculate the MSQR of each COVET matrix, which is \(O(n{k}^{3}\), and then simply calculate pairwise (squared) Euclidean distance for a total time complexity of \(O(n{k}^{3}+{n}^{2}{k}^{2})\), which is substantially more efficient than \(O({n}^{2}{k}^{3})\) for large n. For a given PSD matrix A, there could be many possible solutions B that fulfill the equation B2 = A. Although this underdetermination is problematic, there is a unique symmetric PSD solution for the MSQR83. This solution can be found via spectral decomposition and reconstructing with standard square root of the matrix eigenvalues:

$$\sqrt{A}=\sum _{i}\sqrt{{\lambda }_{i}}{v}_{i}{v}_{i}^{\mathrm{T}},$$

where λ i , v i are the eigenvalues/vector of A.

Because AOT can be formalized as the \({L}_{2}^{2}\) between MSQR of COVET matrices, it allows for direct use of any algorithm that is based on the squared Euclidean distance, such as UMAP, tSNE84 and FDL58, clustering31 and DC32 analysis. We can simply compute MSQR of the COVET matrices, flatten the resulting matrices into one-dimensional (1D) vectors and apply the default implementations of all the mentioned algorithms. We can further leverage the squared Euclidean distance representation of the AOT metric and use computational accelerators designed to compute classical pairwise distances for additional speed gains.

We demonstrate that AOT is a good approximation by benchmarking against the true Fréchet distance and the Bhattacharyya distance, another common metric for distances between covariance matrices. Across various sizes of random sets of 64 × 64 covariance matrices, we test the runtime to compute the 10 nearest neighbors matrix in covariance space. As covariance matrices are PSD, to randomly generate n covariance matrices of 64 × 64 elements, we first sample n random 64 × 64 matrices (using the standard normal) and multiply each by its transpose, as a matrix Gramian is always PSD:

$${{\Sigma }_{i}}_{i=1}^{n}=\left\{{X}_{i}\cdot {X}_{i}^{\mathrm{T}}\right\}_{i=1}^{n};{X}_{i} \sim N(0,{I}_{6{4}^{2}{{\times }}6{4}^{2}}).$$

We find that, whereas AOT produces accurate similarities, its runtime is at least an order of magnitude smaller than that of other metrics, with Fréchet and Bhattacharyya failing on sample sizes larger than 3,000 matrices due to out-of-memory error. Using a GPU implementation of kNN distance built for the Euclidean metric, which can be easily adapted for AOT, the spatial covariance metric is indeed scalable to massive datasets, taking less than 1 min to compute the kNN matrix between 100,000 samples (Extended Data Fig. 1a).

We observe accurate approximation on real COVET matrices, calculated from the eight nearest neighbors of the pharyngeal mesoderm cells from the seqFISH assay37, using the 64 most variable genes among the 350 imaged. Despite its efficiency, AOT does not sacrifice accuracy and concurs highly with Fréchet. We calculate the pairwise distance between the pharyngeal mesoderm COVET matrices according to Fréchet, AOT, Bhattacharyya and naive L 2 between matrices. For each pharyngeal mesoderm cell, we find its k nearest neighbors for every metric and compute their Jaccard index with the Fréchet nearest neighbors. Across a wide range of k, AOT-based kNN is highly congruent with Fréchet kNN, whereas Bhattacharyya and naive L 2 distances are not (Extended Data Fig. 1b). Qualitatively, using Fréchet, AOT and Bhattacharyya pairwise distances to compute two-dimensional (2D) embeddings and PhenoGraph clusters for the COVET matrices returned similar results (Extended Data Fig. 1c,d).

Choice of k

By default, we select k = 8 neighbors to construct COVET, which usually captures the immediate niche of a cell, but the exact choice of k should reflect the data. For all datasets analyzed in this study, we kept the value of k at the default, demonstrating how finding the optimal k is not required to gain insights from ENVI and COVET. Still, given the computational efficiency of both algorithms, we recommend that users attempt a range of k values at different scales, such as 8, 20 and 50. Users can visualize the ENVI-learned COVET representations with AOT and choose the most appropriate scale for their biological question. We also implemented an option for COVET to be computed on all cells within a given radius, rather than constant number of neighbors, to account for differences in cell density within a tissue.

ENVI algorithm

The ENVI algorithm integrates scRNA-seq and spatial transcriptomics data into a common latent embedding, in a manner that can infer spatial context for scRNA-seq and missing genes for spatial data. The core assumption of ENVI is that the interplay between a cell’s phenotype and its microenvironment, as captured by the COVET matrix, empowers better data integration.

ENVI is grounded on autoencoder variational inference but diverges from previous work9,25,47. Although current methods only model the expression of genes included in both single-cell and spatial datasets, ENVI explicitly incorporates both microenvironment context for spatial data and expression of the full transcriptome for scRNA-seq data. In addition, ENVI contains two decoders: one for expression, which includes additional neurons that learn gene expression only from scRNA-seq data, and one to predict spatial context. Using these decoders, ENVI trains the VAE27 to reconstruct both full transcriptome expression and spatial context from partial transcriptome samples.

To integrate scRNA-seq and spatial data, ENVI learns a common latent space for both data modalities by marginalizing the technology-specific effect on expression via a CVAE28. It achieves this by augmenting the standard VAE with an auxiliary binary neuron in the input layers to the encoding and decoding networks representing each data modality. Integration is crucial, as each modality harbors technology-specific artifacts (Extended Data Fig. 2a). ENVI takes as input the scRNA-seq count matrix X sc with n sc cells and their full transcriptome of g sc genes as well as counts of segmented cells from spatial transcriptomics matrix X st from n st cells and g st imaged genes. The algorithm is agnostic to the method used to segment cells before input. It uses the spatial data to compute the COVET matrix for each cell and their MSQR to align with the AOT distance formulation.

Next, ENVI’s conditional autoencoder builds a shared latent space for both data modalities. As the combined embedding must incorporate spatial context and full transcriptome information and must remove confounders relating to modality, we set the latent dimension to 512, substantially larger than standard VAEs in single-cell genomics, which usually contain around 10 neurons25,34,35. As input to the encoder, ENVI takes either spatial or scRNA-seq samples (the latter reduced to the subset of genes that have been imaged), along with the auxiliary neuron c having value 0 for the spatial data and 1 for scRNA-seq. The expression profile along with the auxiliary neuron are transformed into the latent variable l using the same encoding neural network, regardless of data modality:

$$l=\left\{\begin{array}{cc}{\mathrm{Enc}}({x}_{\mathrm{st}},c=0) & {x}_{\mathrm{st}}\in {X}_{\mathrm{st}}\\ {\mathrm{Enc}}({\overline{x}}_{\mathrm{sc}},c=1) & {\overline{x}}_{\mathrm{sc}}\in {X}_{\mathrm{sc}}[:,\,{g}_{\mathrm{st}}]\end{array}\right.,$$

where the encoder returns two vectors, μ l and σ l , which parameterize a Gaussian with diagonal covariance describing the posterior distribution of the latent. To calculate gradients through random samples, we use the reparameterization trick, which involves generating a sample from the standard normal ε ~ N(0,1) and describing the latent through a function of ε, μ l and σ l and treating ε as a constant:

$$l \sim N({\mu }_{l},{\sigma }_{l})\,\Rightarrow l={\mu }_{l}+{\varepsilon }\cdot {\sigma }_{l},\,{\varepsilon} \sim N(0,1).$$

Through the training process, our goal is to have the latent encode not only gene expression but also information about the spatial context of a given cell while removing confounding effects to allow transfer learning between modalities. This is achieved by optimizing a single latent space to accurately decode both the full transcriptome and COVET matrix for both data modalities, each missing one of these components. The requisite that the latent space be capable of decoding the spatial niche imbues sufficient spatial information into the latent space during training.

The latent of either modality, along with the appropriate auxiliary neurons, is fed into the ‘expression’ decoder network Dec Exp . The loss function, calculated by comparing the activations in the output layer to the true expression profiles, needs to reflect the underlying distribution of each data modality. We use the negative binomial distribution to model scRNA-seq data, similarly to previous work25,36, as it suffers from overdispersion and dropout. During training, the scRNA-seq data provide transcriptome-wide expression; therefore, we can include genes whose expression was not provided to the encoder in the loss function, allowing our encoder to model genome-wide expression.

The negative binomial has two parameters per gene: the number of failures, r, and success probability, p. Thus, the output layer of the decoder consists of \(2\cdot {g}_{\mathrm{sc}}\) neurons, where the first g sc neurons are the parameter r and the latter g sc neurons are p, using the ‘softplus’ nonlinearity for r and the sigmoid function for p to keep it a valid probability:

$$p({\hat{x}}_{\mathrm{sc}}=k|NB(r,p))=\frac{k+r-1}{r-1}{(1-p)}^{k}{p}^{r}$$

where

$$r,p={\mathrm{Dec}}_{\mathrm{Exp}}(l,c=1)[:,:\,{g}_{\mathrm{sc}}],{\mathrm{Dec}}_{\mathrm{Exp}}(l,c=1)[:,\,{g}_{\mathrm{sc}}:2{g}_{\mathrm{sc}}]$$

We use the Poisson distribution to model FISH-based multiplexed imaging data due to its high molecular capture rate3 and have the first g st neurons in the output layer parameterize the per-gene rate parameter λ using ‘softplus’ nonlinearity to ensure that it is a valid rate value:

$$P({\hat{x}}_{\mathrm{st}}=k|{\mathrm{Pois}}(\lambda ))=\frac{{\lambda }^{k}{e}^{-\lambda }}{k!}$$

where

$$\lambda ={\mathrm{Dec}}_{\mathrm{Exp}}(l,c=0)[:,:{g}_{\mathrm{st}}]$$

A standard CVAE, in which all neural parameters are shared aside from the auxiliary neurons, is sufficient to simply integrate between scRNA-seq batches, as demonstrated in scArches34. However, to successfully integrate scRNA-seq and multiplexed FISH-based technologies, a single auxiliary neuron is not sufficient to regress out all biases. In ENVI, only the first g st neurons of the output layer are shared by the two data modalities, whereas the rest are solely trained on the scRNA-seq data. These additional technology-specific parameters improve the ability of ENVI to regress out confounders from the latent embedding, beyond the auxiliary neuron.

Finally, ENVI includes an additional ‘environment’ decoder network Dec Env whose role is to reconstruct the COVET from the latent, which can be trained from the spatial data. The output layer of the environment decoder has \(\frac{{g}_{\mathrm{spatial}}\cdot ({g}_{\mathrm{spatial}}+1)}{2}\) output neurons parameterizing the lower triangular Cholesky factor. The Gramian matrix of the output layer is the mean parameter of a standard normal, reflecting our AOT distance, as the log likelihood of the standard normal is the \({L}_{2}^{2}\) distance.

$$P\left({\hat{\Sigma }}^{\frac{1}{2}}={\Sigma }^{\frac{1}{2}}|N(L\cdot {L}^{\mathrm{T}},I\,)\right)=\left(2{\uppi }^{-\frac{{g}_{\mathrm{spatial}}^{2}}{2}}\right)\cdot {\mathrm{e}}^{-\frac{1}{2}{\Vert {\Sigma }^{\frac{1}{2}}}-L\cdot {L}^{\mathrm{T}}\Vert _{2}^{2}},$$

where \(L={\mathrm{Dec}}_{\mathrm{Env}}(l)\).

The output of the environment decoder is the MSQR of the COVET matrix, which is trained to minimize the \({L}_{2}^{2}\) error with the MSQR of the true COVET matrix. Using the AOT metric in this manner involves computing the MSQR of the COVET samples during training, which can be computationally prohibitive. Instead, we first calculate the MSQR of all COVET matrices, which ENVI is directly trained to reconstruct.

We train ENVI simultaneously on samples from both spatial and single-cell datasets, using mini-batch gradient descent on the variational inference loss. With the learned ENVI model, we impute missing genes for the spatial data by treating the latent embedding of the spatial data as if it were from the single-cell data, using the single-cell auxiliary variable and parameterizing as a negative binomial instead of a Poisson. Conversely, we reconstruct spatial context for the single-cell data by applying the ‘environment’ decoder on its latent, as if it was the latent of the spatial data.

In more detail, we train ENVI to optimize the evidence lower bound (ELBO) with a standard normal prior on the latent, with the goal of increasing the likelihood of the observed data \(\{{X}_{\mathrm{sc}},\,{X}_{\mathrm{st}},{\varSigma }_{\mathrm{st}}\}\) for the parameterization of their decoded distributions \(\{{\hat{X}}_{\mathrm{sc}},\,{\hat{X}}_{\mathrm{st}},{\hat{\varSigma }}_{\mathrm{st}}\}\) while minimizing the KL divergence between the latent distribution and \(N(0,1)\):

$$\begin{array}{l}L={\mathrm{ln}}\,NB({X}_{\mathrm{sc}}|r,p)+{\mathrm{ln}}\,{\mathrm{Pois}}({X}_{\mathrm{st}}|\lambda )+{\mathrm{ln}}\,N({\Sigma }_{\mathrm{st}}|{\mu }_{\mathrm{Env}},I\,)\\\quad-\beta {D}_{\mathrm{KL}}(N\{\,{\mu }_{l},{\sigma }_{l}\},N\{0,1\}\,)\end{array}$$

To train ENVI to impute missing genes for the spatial data, we generate the latent embedding l st by passing X st through the encoder, and run the latent layer through the ‘expression’ decoder, but with the inverse auxiliary neuron, as if the embedding came from scRNA-seq data:

$${X\,}_{\mathrm{st}}^{\mathrm{Imp}}=E[NB({r}_{\mathrm{st}},{p}_{\mathrm{st}})],$$

where

$$r,p={\mathrm{Dec}}_{\mathrm{Exp}}({l}_{\mathrm{st}},c=\,1)[:,:{g}_{\mathrm{sc}}],{\mathrm{Dec}}_{\mathrm{Exp}}({l}_{\mathrm{st}},c=1)[:,{g}_{\mathrm{sc}}:2{g}_{\mathrm{sc}}].$$

Similarly, we reconstruct the spatial context for dissociated scRNA-seq samples by passing the scRNA-seq latent embedding l sc through the ‘environment’ decoder:

$${X}_{\mathrm{sc}}^{\mathrm{Env}}=E\left[N({\mu }_{\mathrm{sc}}^{\mathrm{Env}},1)\right]\,{\rm{where}}\,{\mu }_{\mathrm{sc}}^{\mathrm{Env}}={L}_{\mathrm{sc}}\cdot {L}_{\mathrm{sc}}^{\mathrm{T}},{L}_{\mathrm{sc}}={\mathrm{Dec}}_{\mathrm{Env}}({l}_{\mathrm{sc}}).$$

To allow flexibility in modeling technologies with different count distributions and molecular capture rates, we implemented the normal, Poisson, negative binomial and zero-inflated negative binomial (ZINB)85 distributions, which can be chosen for either modality to reflect pre-processing steps or varying levels of noise or dropout. The rate or mean parameters (λ for Poisson, r for NB and ZINB and μ for normal) must all be defined per cell and per gene and shared across the single-cell and spatial data. However, all other parameters can be chosen to be either per cell and per gene or simply per gene and can be either shared between technologies or made distinct.

By default, the encoder and two decoder networks consist of three hidden layers, each with 1,024 neurons. The latent embedding consists of 512 neurons, and the prior coefficient is set to β = 0.3. For small datasets whose total samples size is fewer than 10,000 cells, we recommend increasing the reliance on the prior and set β = 1.0. We train ENVI for two14 gradient descent steps with the ADAM optimizer86 with learning rate 10−3 (lowered to 10−4 during the last quarter of training steps) and a batch consisting of 1,024 samples, half taken from scRNA-seq and the other half taken from spatial data. To reduce computational complexity, we subset the scRNA-seq dataset to the union of the 2,048 highly variable genes and all genes included in the spatial dataset rather than the full transcriptome.

ENVI training is constant in both time and memory, whereas methods such as Tangram and NovoSpaRc scale quadratically with dataset size and cannot be GPU accelerated on datasets above a few thousand cells. We benchmarked the run times of ENVI, Tangram9, NovoSpaRc26, gimVI25, uniPort47, deepCOLOR48 and Harmony49 on scRNA-seq datasets of various sizes and on osmFISH, seqFISH, Xenium and MERFISH datasets. All models were trained with their default parameters using a single 12 GB GeForce RTX 2080 GPU, except Tangram, which produced an out-of-memory error above 10,000 cells and was trained with a CPU instead. Model training was stopped prematurely if it exceeded 5 h.

As expected, ENVI’s training time was consistently around 10 min regardless of dataset size (Extended Data Fig. 2b), and Harmony was also constant in time. gimVI runtime grew linearly with dataset size (the model trained for a predefined number of epochs over the datasets), and NovoSpaRc and Tangram were prohibitively slow on larger spatial and scRNA-seq datasets (they learn a cell-to-cell mapping between the spatial and single-cell datasets). We found that GPU acceleration is not possible for Tangram. deepCOLOR and uniPort were also substantially slower than ENVI at larger cell numbers.

Evaluation of integration quality

Batch average silhouette width (bASW), introduced in a recent benchmarking of batch integration methods for scRNA-seq atlases41, evaluates latent integration based on mixing between batches and co-localization of similar cell types within the latent. In brief, bASW computes, for each cell type, how well-mixed batch labels are using the silhouette coefficient and returns the average across all cell types. By treating each modality as a different batch, we could use the bASW score to measure the quality of ENVI’s learned latent. The latent of ENVI is large, consisting of 512 neurons; because silhouette coefficient is affected by the curse of dimensionality, we first compressed the ENVI latent to the top 10 principal components and computed bASW on them.

Benchmarking imputation

We benchmarked ENVI gene imputation following previous approaches25,44 that generate a test set of held-out genes using cross-validation and compared imputed and true expression using Pearson correlation and our spatially aware MSSI metric. We evaluated log expression and imputation profiles, with pseudocount 0.1.

Many algorithms use scRNA-seq data to impute missing genes in spatial transcriptomics data42,43,87,88,89. We compared ENVI to gimVI, Tangram and uniPort for their competitive performance44,47, NovoSpaRc for its use of spatial context and optimal transport for data integration, deepCOLOR48 for its use of a deep generative model and Harmony49 for its prevalence as a batch correction method50.

On the osmFISH dataset, which includes only 33 genes, we performed a full leave-one-out cross-validation by hiding every gene in the imaging panel individually and predicting its expression. On the seqFISH, MERFISH and Xenium datasets, which assay hundreds of genes, we used five-fold cross-validation, whereby the imaged gene set was divided into five random groups, and each model was tested on one withheld group after training on four. To appraise performance, we used a ‘relative’ one-sided t-test, as scores are paired across genes.

We benchmarked all models using their default parameters and instructions on all datasets:

gimVI: We trained for 200 epochs with a batch size of 128 and latent dimension, per author recommendations (https://docs.scvi-tools.org/en/stable/), and parameterized spatial and scRNA-seq datasets with NB and ZINB distributions, respectively. To impute genes with the trained model, we followed manuscript instructions and trained a kNN regression model on the scRNA-seq latent and full transcriptome expression, setting k as 5% of cells in the single-cell dataset. We then applied the regression model on the spatial data latent to predict the expression of unimaged genes.

Tangram: We trained for 1,000 epochs using default parameters (https://github.com/broadinstitute/Tangram). For osmFISH, seqFISH and Xenium datasets, we used the default ‘cells’ mode, and, for the much larger MERFISH atlas, we used the ‘cell-type’ mode, per the tutorial. We set the density prior to be uniform, as our spatial benchmark datasets are single-cell resolution. With the learned mapping, we used the ‘project_genes’ function to impute genes from scRNA-seq onto the spatial dataset.

NovoSpaRc: We followed the repository instructions (https://github.com/rajewsky-lab/novosparc), using an ‘alpha’ coefficient on a spatial location prior of 0.25 and smoothness parameter ‘epsilon’ of 0.005. To compute the scRNA-seq pairwise distance matrix, we used the union of the 2,048 most variable genes and all genes in the spatial dataset. For spatial datasets consisting of multiple samples, we trained a different model on each sample. Because NovoSpaRc does not scale well to large datasets, we reduced the MERFISH-related scRNA-seq dataset to a tenth of its size, sampling uniformly across each cell type. We applied the learned mapping to impute missing genes using the ‘tissue.sdge’ function.

uniPort: We replicated tutorial instructions for integrating spatial and single-cell datasets (https://uniport.readthedocs.io/) by normalizing each dataset according to library size, log transforming counts, executing the ‘batch_scale’ function, training the model for 30,000 iterations with a ‘lambda_kl’ value of 5.0 and, finally, predicting the expression of hidden genes using the ‘predict’ function.

deepCOLOR: We trained for 500 epochs using default parameters from the tutorial (https://github.com/kojikoji/deepcolor). deepCOLOR does not directly impute unimaged genes, so we multiplied the resulting mapping matrix with the scRNA-seq expression of the hidden genes to predict their expression.

Harmony: We treated spatial and single-cell datasets as separate batches and integrated them using the default Harmony implementation in scanpy90 (https://scanpy.readthedocs.io/). We only included genes from the scRNA-seq data that were also in the spatial data (and removed test genes) to produce Harmony embeddings from the principal components of the concatenated dataset. Mirroring gimVI’s imputation procedure, we performed kNN regression on the Harmony embeddings to reconstruct expression of the manually hidden genes.

Impact of data sparsity on ENVI

To validate ENVI’s robustness to single-cell or count data sparsity, which can affect integration9, we benchmarked the full embryogenesis seqFISH and scRNA-seq data against random subsampling to 90% or 80% of counts according to the binomial distribution. For all three datasets, we performed five-fold cross-validation (see the ‘Benchmarking imputation’ subsection for details), finding that removing even 20% of counts does not greatly impact ENVI performance, which still surpasses Tangram on the full dataset (Extended Data Fig. 2c). Using a kNN (k = 5) classifier trained to predict cell type from the scRNA-seq latent space, we assigned labels to the seqFISH data and measured balanced accuracy compared to the original assignment, finding that the ENVI latent space remains reliable upon downsampling; datasets with higher sparsity are only slightly less accurate (Extended Data Fig. 2d).

FDL and DCs

FDL58 and DCs32 capture and visualize continuous trends in single-cell data19. We calculated FDL following the implementation in Van Dijk et al.91, by computing a kNN matrix (using default k = 30), converting to an affinity matrix using an adaptive Gaussian kernel with width = 30 and k = 10, symmetrizing the matrix and using the ForceAtlas92 function ‘force_directed_layout’ for visualization. DC computation followed a similar process to compute a data affinity matrix, except that we multiplied the affinity matrix by the inverse of its degree matrix to compute the normalized Laplacian. The eigenvectors of the Laplacian matrix, in order of eigenvalue magnitude, are the DCs.

Applying ENVI to seqFISH embryogenesis data

We started with pre-processed data from the E8.75 mouse gastrulation study37, which included 351 genes measured with seqFISH (57,536 imaged cells), and paired it with E8.5 scRNA-seq data (12,995 cells) from a second study38. We further processed the scRNA-seq data by removing mitochondrial genes, genes expressed in less than 1% of cells, cells with library size greater than 33,000 (set manually to match the knee point) and cells annotated as ‘nan’ or representing doublets. To avoid confounding batch effects50, we used only the largest scRNA-seq batch (labeled ‘3’). For the seqFISH dataset, we used only the first of three imaged embryos (‘embryo1’), removed cells with abnormally high total expression (threshold set manually to 600) and removed the gene Cavin3, which did not appear in the scRNA-seq dataset. For both datasets, we used cell type annotations provided by the authors and visualized the seqFISH data using spatial coordinates and the scRNA-seq data using a UMAP embedding (Fig. 2a). We also renamed several cell types to resolve nomenclature differences, including changing presomitic mesoderm to somitic mesoderm and splanchnic mesoderm to pharyngeal mesoderm.

We trained ENVI on the union of the 2,048 most variable genes in the scRNA-seq data, all seqFISH-measured genes, all HOX genes and several organ markers (Supplementary Table 1) using default parameters. We visualized the learned latent posterior of the seqFISH and scRNA-seq datasets using UMAP and found that cell types tend to co-embed regardless of modality (Fig. 2b).

To test the imputation of unimaged canonical organ markers Ripply3 (ref. 51) (lung), Nkx2-5 (ref. 52) (heart) and intestine Tlx2 (ref. 53) (intestine), we visualized their imputed z-scored, logged expression and thresholded values lower than 2, finding almost exclusive expression in the correct organ (Fig. 2f). To confirm that expression in the correct location at E8.75, before organ formation, we imaged each marker gene using whole-mount HCR (Fig. 2f; see the ‘Whole-mount HCR’ subsection). HCR produces per-gene three-dimensional (3D) images, which we oriented coronally to match the seqFISH data. We similarly trained gimVI and Tangram on the complete scRNA-seq and seqFISH datasets to impute Ripply3, Nkx2-5 and Tlx2 and visualized as for ENVI imputation, finding that ENVI imputation more closely matches the experimental data (Extended Data Fig. 3b).

Spatial organization of emerging organs

At E8.5, scRNA-seq cell clusters correspond to primordial endodermal organs, ordered by where they will later emerge along the gut tube55. We identified organ-specific gene sets (Supplementary Table 2) by using the ‘rank_genes’ function in scanpy91 to apply a Wilcoxon test for differentially expressed genes in each organ in a reference scRNA-seq endodermal atlas55. Thymus and thyroid are not well delineated at this stage, so we collapsed them into a single thymus/thyroid label, and we assigned small intestine and colon cells to a single ‘intestine’ label to avoid inconsistencies, as the seqFISH tissue section does not include colon37.

We used PhenoGraph to cluster the scRNA-seq gut tube cells into 12 clusters and labeled clusters by best matching organ based on z-scored and logged expression of each gene set, averaged across all cells in that cluster. Most clusters are highly distinct, whereas some co-express several programs. We labeled clusters for which the (z-scored) ratio between the highest and second-highest expressed gene set is above 1.5 with the most highly expressed organ. To assign ambiguous clusters with ratios below 1.5, we inspected marker expression individually:

Cluster5: Thymus/thyroid gene set expression is highest, but because lung marker Ripply3 (ref. 51 ) and Irx1 (ref. 93 ) expression is high (average z-score logged expression, 0.90) while thymus/thyroid marker Nkx2-1 (refs. 52,94 ) is low (−0.15), we labeled Cluster5 as ‘dorsal lung’ (second-highest expressing organ).

Cluster6: Dorsal lung gene set expression is highest, with pancreas a close second. Because the cluster has minimal Ripply3 and Irx1 expression (0.18) but is enriched for pancreas marker Pdx1 (ref. 95 ) expression (0.43), we labeled Cluster6 cells as pancreas.

Cluster7: Pancreas and liver gene set expression is highest and second highest, respectively. Due to high Pdx1 expression (0.99) and low liver marker Ppy96 expression (−0.12), we kept the pancreas label for this cluster.

We inferred COVET representations for the scRNA-seq gut tube cells using the trained ENVI model and then measured pairwise AOT distances between the conjoined set of seqFISH and scRNA-seq COVET matrices to generate UMAP embeddings and PhenoGraph clusters. The data generated seven COVET clusters (CC0–CC7), which are highly congruent with emerging organs in the scRNA-seq data, indicating their spatial delineation (Extended Data Fig. 4a): thymus/thyroid cells were assigned to CC0 (75%) or the spatially proximal CC1 (17%); dorsal lung cells were assigned to CC1 (52%) or CC0 (36%); ventral lung cells were assigned to CC2 (62%) or the highly related clusters CC1 (12%) or CC3 (19%); liver cells were assigned to CC2 (94%); pancreas cells were assigned to CC3 (58%) or the related cluster CC2 (26%); and intestine cells were assigned almost entirely to CC4–CC7, with only 1% assigned to CC3.

Gut tube cells in the seqFISH data were assigned organ labels via their COVET representations. We fit an AOT metric kNN classifier (k = 5) on the scRNA-seq ENVI COVET matrices and their organ labels and used the classifier to assign budding organ labels to seqFISH COVET (Fig. 3a). Projecting labels back onto their seqFISH coordinates reveals the spatial pattern of organogenesis, from thymus/thyroid to the lung compartments, liver, pancreas and intestine and colon from anterior to posterior (Fig. 3b).

To calculate average COVET matrices predicted by ENVI (scRNA-seq organs) or measured directly (seqFISH), we compute the AOT average for the matrix set by calculating the matrix square of mean of their MSQR:

$$\widehat{\mathrm{COVET}}={\left(\frac{1}{n}\mathop{\sum }\limits_{1}^{n}\sqrt{\mathrm{COVET}_{i}}\right)}^{2}$$

Mean COVET matrices are highly congruent between the two datasets for both dorsal and ventral lung cells, although the scRNA-seq COVET matrices are slightly smoother as they were inferred by ENVI rather than measured (Fig. 3c). To find gene groupings, we performed hierarchal clustering on the 64 genes in each mean COVET matrix, finding that Dlk1, Gata4, Gata5, Aldh1a2 and Foxf1 covary in the ventral lung COVET but not in the dorsal lung, whereas Tagln, Six3, Thbs1, T and Epcam1 exhibit the opposite pattern.

We generated clusters of each COVET matrix by plotting their average expression in cells near the anterior gut tube (fewer than 50 distance units away), but not the gut tube itself, and found that ventral niche genes are enriched in the pharyngeal mesoderm, whereas dorsal niche genes localize to brain and cranial mesoderm (Fig. 3d). As pharyngeal mesoderm is ventral to the gut, and brain and cranium are dorsal, the uniquely covarying genes in the COVET matrices allow us to reconstruct each lung compartment’s spatial context.

We also assigned budding organs using integration methods that do not model spatial context (gimVI and Tangram) and computed ENVI without COVET to highlight the importance of explicit modeling of microenvironment:

gimVI: We trained gimVI on the full embryogenesis scRNA-seq and seqFISH datasets using defaults in the ‘Benchmarking imputation’ subsection (10 latent dimension, 200 epochs, NB for spatial and ZINB for single cell). We took the subset of gut tube cells in each modality from the learned latent embedding of scRNA-seq and seqFISH data and similarly learned a kNN classifier ( k = 5) from the single-cell latent and organ assignment, using it to predict labels on the spatial latent.

Tangram: Using parameters in the ‘Benchmarking imputation’ subsection (1,000 epochs, uniform density prior, ‘cells’ mode), we trained Tangram to learn a mapping matrix from scRNA-seq to spatial data. We subset the Tangram matrix to the mapping from scRNA-seq gut tube to seqFISH gut tube cells and re-normalized the columns to sum to 1. We transferred organ labels using Tangram’s ‘ project_cell_annotations’ function, which uses the subsetted mapping matrix to calculate the probability of each organ being assigned to each seqFISH gut tube cell, and we labeled according to the most probable organ.

ENVI without COVET: We retrained ENVI to solely reconstruct gene expression profiles, excluding any COVET-related information. A kNN classifier (k = 5) on the learned latent was used to transfer organ labels from the scRNA-seq gut tube onto seqFISH cells.

Due to the lack of gene vocabulary and small number of gut tube cells, other methods could not assign labels as reliably as ENVI: gimVI failed to delineate dorsal lung from thymus/thyroid cells and missed almost all liver cells, and Tangram’s labeling lacked coherent spatial structure (Extended Data Fig. 4b). Without COVET, ENVI was unable to distinguish between ventral lung and liver, although its results most closely resembled the COVET-based assignment and known organ organization.

ENVI robustness to neighborhood size

The optimal number of neighbors used to construct COVET depends on dataset features and desired analysis (see the ‘Spatial covariance representation’ subsection), but ENVI is nevertheless robust to variations of this parameter. For the seqFISH dataset, we calculated COVET matrices with k = 6, 8, 10 or 12 nearest neighbors (original, k = 8) and retrained ENVI on each representation. For each of the four ENVI models, we assigned organ labels onto the seqFISH gut tube cells, again using a kNN classifier on COVET matrices in AOT space. Despite doubling neighborhood size and inherent stochasticity in training deep learning models with batch gradient descent, all versions reliably assigned cells to spatial context (Extended Data Fig. 5a). Although there are some differences, even the worst-performing mode (k = 6), which mislabeled many dorsal lung cells as thymus/thyroid, is more accurate than competing methods (Extended Data Fig. 4b).

AP polarity of developing spine and NMP cells

Spinal cord cells and their NMP precursors in the seqFISH data (total, 2,830 cells) span the embryo AP axis and make up a substantial fraction of cells in the scRNA-seq data (1,289 cells, 10% of total). To gauge whether ENVI can correctly map these cells and spatial trends along the AP axis, we first combined empirical seqFISH and ENVI-inferred scRNA-seq COVET matrices from spine and NMP cells and computed DCs via eigendecomposition of the Laplacian of the AOT kNN (k = 30) graph in COVET space. We then compared to DCs of spatial coordinates of seqFISH spine and NMP cells, calculated using a kNN (k = 30) graph with standard Euclidean distance, finding that pseudo-AP coordinates based on COVET DC are highly congruent with true AP coordinates based on seqFISH DCs (Fig. 4b and Extended Data Fig. 6a) and (logged) expression of known posterior and anterior genes (Fig. 4c,d).

We attempted to reconstruct pseudo-AP axes for gimVI and Scanorama. For gimVI, we used the model trained on the complete embryogenesis datasets and subset the learned gimVI combined latent to only the spine and NMP cells from the spatial and scRNA-seq datasets. We calculated the top three DCs from the latent embeddings and found that DC 2 was most correlated with true AP polarity (seqFISH spine and NMP cells), r = 0.76. Scanorama is designed for batch integration and uses mutual nearest neighbors to directly correct the gene expression count matrix and remove batch effect. Following scanpy instructions (https://scanpy.readthedocs.io/en/stable/), we applied Scanorama to produce integrated count matrices of the seqFISH and scRNA-seq spine and NMP cells. We computed DCs from the combined Scanorama-corrected scRNA-seq and spatial datasets and found that DC 3 is most correlated with true AP, r = 0.70. Unlike ENVI, both of these methods produced spine and NMP cells in the posterior with low DC values (Extended Data Fig. 6b). We note that, because DC order is arbitrary, we reversed any DC negatively correlated with the true AP. Tangram was excluded from this analysis as it does not calculate a combined embedding from which we can recover a pseudo-AP axis.

To assess the accuracy of pseudo-AP mapping, we ordered scRNA-seq spinal cells by pseudo-AP value and examined expression of canonical markers Rfx4 (ref. 63) (anterior), Hoxaas3 (ref. 61) (posterior) and Hoxb7 (ref. 64) (posterior) (Fig. 4e). Gene expression values were logged and z-scored, and ordered profiles were smoothed with a first-order Savitzky–Golay filter with window size 128 for visual clarity.

To determine the quality of the pseudo-AP axis predicted for scRNA-seq spinal cells by each method, we calculated its correlation with the logged expression of known posterior genes Hoxaas3, Hoxb5os61, Hoxb9 (ref. 60), Hoxb7 and Tlx2 (ref. 97) and anterior genes Foxa3 (refs. 98,99), Hoxd3 (ref. 59), Hoxa2 (refs. 100,101,102), Rfx4 and Hoxd4 (Extended Data Fig. 6c), providing a quantitative recapitulation of pseudo-AP-ordered expression (Fig. 4e).

Inferring Sst neuron cortical depth with MERFISH

We used the BICCN’s 252-gene MERFISH primary motor cortex atlas40 and its matching scRNA-seq reference70 to demonstrate ENVI in a tissue-wide context. For the single-cell data, we removed cells lacking cell type annotations or labeled as doublets or low quality, leaving 71,183 cells across three samples, and removed genes that both (1) appear in less than 5% of cells and (2) are not in the MERFISH panel. For the MERFISH data, we included all 12 samples, for a total of 276,556 cells from 64 motor cortex slices, and we removed cells lacking a cell type label and the genes Crispld2 and Igf2, as they were absent from the scRNA-seq data, but avoided any additional pre-processing. Both spatial and scRNA-seq datasets were labeled into neuronal and non-neuronal cell types. For brevity and consistency between datasets, we relabeled the MERFISH GABAergic neurons from ‘Sst-chodl’ to ‘Sst’ and collapsed the ‘PVM’, ‘macrophage’ and ‘microglia’ labels to ‘microglia’.

We used five-fold cross-validation to benchmark ENVI imputation against Tangram, gimVI, NovoSpaRc, uniPort, Harmony and deepCOLOR with default parameters (see the ‘Benchmarking imputation’ subsection), except that we applied Tangram with ‘cell-type’ mode, which averages single-cell data per cell type, and ran NovoSpaRc independently for each slice, subsampling scRNA-seq data to 10% of each original size, because these methods do not otherwise scale to these data. ENVI MSSI and Pearson correlations were significantly higher than other methods (Extended Data Fig. 7a), and ENVI imputation of unimaged genes matches ISH from the Allen Brain Atlas (Extended Data Fig. 7b).

The full transcriptome information in scRNA-seq data allowed finer subtyping than the 22 cell types in the MERFISH dataset. Specifically, we further divided the Sst interneurons into nine subtypes and extracted gene sets for each subtype using the scanpy ‘rank_genes_group’ function. For the subset of MERFISH genes present in each gene set, we calculated average expression in every MERFISH Sst cell. We measured the pairwise correlation between gene sets within each modality and found that each subtype was delineated much more specifically in the single-cell data (Fig. 5b). We quantified this by computing the per-gene-set entropy across the pairwise correlation matrix, after normalizing with ‘softmax’. The entropy for each gene set was higher in the MERFISH data, demonstrating the lack of distinction between subtypes.

To map the labeled scRNA-seq Sst interneurons to their cortical depth, we embedded ENVI-imputed scRNA-seq COVET matrices and MERFISH COVET matrices into DCs and FDL via a kNN graph (k = 100) on AOT distance. The first COVET DC corresponds to pseudodepth and matches the cortical depth of MERFISH cells visualized on a single slice (Fig. 5c) and aligns with the primary axis of the COVET FDL (Fig. 5d). For each scRNA-seq Sst neuron, we predicted cortical depth using the pseudodepth axis (COVET DC 1), grouped the results by subtype and plotted their distribution (Fig. 5e).

osmFISH imaging of somatosensory cortex

We applied ENVI to a 33-gene osmFISH dataset (4,530 cells, one sample) and complementary scRNA-seq dataset (30,005 cells) of the somatosensory cortex3, using the authors’ cell type annotations and no additional processing besides removing genes expressed in less than 1% of cells in the scRNA-seq data (Extended Data Fig. 8a). As osmFISH data are more dispersed than MERFISH and seqFISH (Extended Data Fig. 2a), we modeled them with the negative binomial instead of the Poisson distribution. Due to the limited size of the scRNA-seq dataset, we changed its parameterizing distribution from NB to ZINB. Because the total sample size is small (fewer than 10,000 cells), we also increased the reliance on the prior latent distribution and increased the regularization to β = 1.0, which is common practice in Bayesian modeling.

We visualized and compared the ENVI and gimVI learned latent spaces with a UMAP embedding labeled by cell type annotations from the osmFISH and scRNA-seq datasets. The ENVI embedding separates distinct cell types, with similar labels from the two data modalities occupying similar spaces (Extended Data Fig. 8b), whereas gimVI confuses oligodendrocytes and pyramidal neurons and cannot accurately co-embed osmFISH and scRNA-seq endothelial cells (Extended Data Fig. 8c).

We quantified integration quality and calculated the average center-of-mass embedding for each cell type, from both seqFISH and MERFISH datasets, in the gimVI and ENVI embedding spaces. ENVI and gimVI latent dimensions are vastly different in size (512 for ENVI compared to only 10 for gimVI), so we normalized each column in the pairwise distance to a maximum value of 1. In the ENVI latent, the center of mass for each osmFISH cell type is distinctly closer to its counterpart in the scRNA-seq data compared to other cell types, whereas cell types are less well separated in the gimVI latent (Extended Data Fig. 8d). For each cell in the scRNA-seq data, we quantified this as the ratio of its five osmFISH nearest neighbors in the latent space that share its cell type and averaged across the six cell types. The latent cell type agreement was 0.58 for ENVI and 0.38 for gimVI.

Using leave-one-out cross-validation, ENVI outperformed alternative methods on spatial imputation (Extended Data Fig. 8e). We further imputed the expression of three unimaged genes onto the osmFISH dataset using the full ENVI model (Extended Data Fig. 8f) and validated by comparing them to Allen Brain Atlas ISH images of the somatosensory cortex. ENVI imputation and ISH images both specify Dti4l, Rprm and Ndst expression in the L2/3, L5–L6 and CA1 regions, respectively. The Allen Brain Atlas provides both raw ISH images and processed, cell-segmented expression profiles. Because each view is difficult to interpret on its own, we overlaid the processed profiles on top of the raw ISH images for clarity.

Xenium data analysis of LM

We assayed a slice of mouse brain bearing a LM of melanoma using snRNA-seq and Xenium (see the ‘Generation of mouse melanoma LM FFPE-snRNA-seq and Xenium datasets’ subsection). Raw Xenium imaging data were processed using the default pipeline provided by 10x Genomics16 to produce a segmented cell-by-gene count matrix. In brief, nuclear segmentation was applied on DAPI stains, and all RNA molecules in each segmented mask and within a 15-μm dilation were assigned to cells to compose a count matrix.

We further filtered the Xenium data by removing cells with library size less than 10 and more than 300 and kept only genes that were in the snRNA-seq data. For the snRNA-seq data, we only kept cells with library size less than 10,000 and removed mitochondrial genes and any gene expressed in less than 5% of cells, unless it was in the Xenium panel. Finally, we removed any doublets predicted by DoubletDetection103 from either dataset, followed by median library size normalization on the snRNA-seq data. This process resulted in 243 genes captured in 74,132 cells in the Xenium dataset and 9,230 genes sequenced in 9,870 cells by snRNA-seq.

To assign cells to cell types, we independently clustered each dataset with PhenoGraph and searched for per-cluster marker genes using the scanpy ‘rank_genes_groups’ function. We first labeled Xenium data by neuron, endothelium, oligodendrocyte, tumor, astrocyte and immune/fibroblast groups. We then reclustered neurons and annotated into excitatory and inhibitory compartments according to expression of Slc17a7 and Gad1 and separated immune/fibroblast into immune cells and fibroblasts. The snRNA-seq data followed a similar hierarchical process, except that fibroblasts and immune cells were distinguished in the first round of clustering. According to an independently curated set of genes for each group75, our cell typing matched known transcriptional markers (Extended Data Fig. 9a). We benchmarked ENVI imputation against competing methods as for other methods (see the ‘Benchmarking imputation’ subsection), finding that ENVI outperforms all methods except for Harmony according to Pearson correlation but does equally well according to MSSI (Extended Data Fig. 9b).

To evaluate cell type label transfer from snRNA-seq to Xenium data for ENVI, gimVI, Harmony, deepCOLOR and uniPort, we fitted a kNN (k = 5) classifier on the snRNA-seq latent to predict cell type labels and used it to assign labels to the Xenium data. Tangram does not use a latent, so we used its ‘project_cell_annotations’ function and labeled each Xenium cell according to the most probable snRNA-seq cell type mapped to it. NovoSpaRc does not assign cell type labels and was not compared. We measured transfer accuracy with balanced accuracy, the per-cell-type arithmetic mean of precision and recall, averaged across cell types (Extended Data Fig. 9c). ENVI transferred information as accurately as Tangram, uniPort and Harmony and was only slightly superseded by gimVI, validating our cell type annotation label transfer.

To uncover the relationship between phenotype and environment for each cell type in the Xenium dataset, we measured the agreement between clusters derived from expression (phenotype) and COVET representations (environment). Because non-parametric methods are biased by sample size, for each cell type we performed k-means (k = 5) clustering on the logged expression of its cells and separately on its COVET representations. Each clustering was performed 10 times with random starting points. For each cell type, pairwise adjusted Rand index (ARI) was computed between each expression and COVET clustering, for a total of 100 values, and we reported their mean (Fig. 6c).

Unlike excitatory neurons, whose localization pattern is mirrored in their transcriptional profiles, the niche of immune cells in the Xenium dataset (canonically either brain-resident microglia or tumor-colonizing macrophages75) was not reflected in their gene expression. We attempted to divide the immune cells into macrophages or microglia (Supplementary Table 4) by computing the average logged expression of each cell type marker gene set in PanglaoDB75 for every immune cell in the snRNA-seq and Xenium datasets, using only the subset of genes present in the Xenium assay (Fig. 6d). The high degree of overlap between macrophage and microglia genes in the spatial data may explain why, unlike the snRNA-seq data, expression and microenvironment corresponded poorly for immune cells.

We mapped annotated snRNA-seq immune cells to spatial context using the COVET predictions from ENVI. PhenoGraph clustering of snRNA-seq and Xenium immune COVET representations revealed major microenvironment clusters C0, representing immune cells in the cortex surrounded by excitatory neurons, with 80% of snRNA-seq cells annotated as microglia; C1, representing immune cells in the basal ganglia, dominated by inhibitory neuron environments, with 80% of snRNA-seq cells annotated as microglia; and C2, representing cells in and around the tumor, with 90% of snRNA-seq cells annotated as macrophages. These strong associations predict that macrophages are localized to the tumor and its boundary, whereas microglia localize mainly to basal ganglia and cortex, recapitulating the known tendency for brain tumors to recruit bone-marrow-derived macrophages76,77.

For further interpretability, ENVI can also invoke the inferred COVET representations and explicitly predict the microenvironment composition of each snRNA-seq cell. For each cell in the Xenium dataset, we counted the instance of each cell type within its k = 8 nearest neighbor microenvironment, resulting in a n Xenium by |C| matrix titled M, where |C| = 8 is the number of distinct cell types. We then fit a kNN (k = 5) regression model to predict M from COVET representations of the Xenium data. The trained model was applied to the COVET matrices that ENVI predicted for the snRNA-seq data to infer the distribution of cell types in each cell’s niche. As for COVET-based clusters, macrophage niches predicted from the snRNA-seq data were highly enriched for tumor cells, whereas microglia niches contained more inhibitory neurons and oligodendrocytes (Fig. 6g).

ENVI can also be extended to identify markers of different macrophage types. Remsik et al.75 identified Ccr2, Ms4a4c and Lst1 as infiltrating monocyte markers based on cellular indexing of transcriptomes and epitopes by sequencing (CITE-seq) analysis. ENVI imputation of these genes on Xenium immune cells is indeed specific to cells within the tumor (Fig. 6h).

Despite accurately transferring cell type information and imputing missing genes (Extended Data Fig. 9b,c), the absence of direct spatial modeling prevents gimVI and Harmony from reliably inferring subtype-specific microenvironments. We clustered gimVI embeddings of snRNA-seq and Xenium immune cells and found no obvious tumor-related cluster; 90% of snRNA-seq macrophages and 68% of microglia were assigned to gimVI cluster C1, prohibiting clear assignment of subtype to microenvironment (Extended Data Fig. 9d,e). Similarly, gimVI imputation of tumor infiltration genes did not distinctly enrich for immune cells within the tumor, and, despite outperforming ENVI according to Pearson correlation on imaged genes, Harmony also failed to accurately impute the expression of tumor-infiltrating markers (Extended Data Fig. 10).

Experimental methods

Whole-mount HCR

Whole-mount HCR mRNA in situ was performed as described previously54, with minor modifications104. Mid-gestation embryos at E8.75 were treated with 10 µg ml−1 proteinase K for 5 min at room temperature, followed by washing and post-fixation in 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) for 20 min. Embryos were incubated in hybridization buffer supplemented with 2 pmol of each probe (Ripply3, Nkx2-5 or Tlx2) overnight at 37 °C, followed by an amplification step with 60 pmol of each fluorophore-conjugated hairpin for 12–16 h at room temperature. Embryos were then stained with 0.5 µg ml−1 DAPI (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and cleared using a modified Ce3D+ clearing protocol105 for 24–48 h. Images were acquired on a Nikon A1R laser scanning confocal microscope with a ×10 objective and 3.0-µm z-step size. Image rendering and optical sections were generated using IMARIS (version 9.9.0, BitPlane). All probes, hairpins and buffers were designed by and purchased from Molecular Instruments.

Generation of mouse melanoma LM FFPE-snRNA-seq and Xenium datasets

Animal studies were approved by the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee under protocol 18-01-002. Mice were housed in specific pathogen-free conditions, in an environment with controlled temperature and humidity, on a 12-h light/dark cycle (lights on/off at 6:00/18:00), and with access to regular chow and sterilized tap water ad libitum. For this study, an 8-week-old female C57Bl/6-Tyrc-2 mouse (The Jackson Laboratory, 000058, albino C57Bl/6) was injected with 500 B16 LeptoM cells intracisternally, as described in Remsik et al.74. Two weeks after the injection, the mouse was deeply anaesthetized and transcardially perfused with PBS (MSK Media Core). Tissues, including the brain, were dissected and immediately placed into a tube containing histology-grade PFA (4%; Sigma-Aldrich, HT501128). After overnight incubation, tissue was rinsed with water and submerged in 70% ethanol. The brain was cut coronally into four 2–3-mm-thick sections, placed into a tissue cartridge and embedded in formalin using routine, automated procedure. The embedded tissue was stored at room temperature.

For snRNA-seq-FFPE, a 100-μm-thick section of tissue was pre-processed on a prototype Singulator system. The sample was automatically processed in a NIC+ cartridge (S2 Genomics, 100-215-389) by three 10-min deparaffinization steps (CitriSolv, VWR), rehydrated by successive 1-ml washes of 100%, 100%, 70%, 50% and 30% ethanol and followed by two washes of PBS. The sample was then spun at 1,000g for 3 min and resuspended in 0.5 ml of Nuclei Isolation Reagent (NIR, S2 Genomics, 100-063-396) with 0.1 U ml−1 RNase inhibitor (Protector, MilliporeSigma, 3335399001); all subsequent solutions had RNase inhibitor. The sample was dissociated to single nuclei in a second NIC+ cartridge with 2 ml of NIR for 10 min, followed by a 2-ml wash with Nuclei Storage Reagent (NSR, S2 Genomics, 100-063-405). The single-nucleus suspension was spun at 500g for 5 min, resuspended in NSR and counted, and then snRNA-seq was performed on the Chromium instrument (10x Genomics) following the user guide manual for Chromium Fixed RNA Kit, Mouse Transcriptome (SinglePlex). Final libraries were sequenced on an Illumina NovaSeq S4 (R1: 28 cycles; i7: eight cycles; R2: 90 cycles).

To perform Xenium spatial profiling, FFPE mouse brain tissue adjacent to that used for snRNA-seq was sectioned into 5-μm-thick slices with a microtome and placed onto the sample area of a Xenium slide (10x Genomics). Profiling was conducted following the 10x Genomics User Guide (CG000578, CG000580 and CG000582). In brief, tissue slices were baked at 42 °C for 3 h and stored overnight in a desiccating chamber. The tissue was then deparaffinized, serially rehydrated and de-crosslinked, before overnight hybridization with gene-specific padlock probes (Mouse Brain Panel, 10x Genomics). After this, the probes were ligated and amplified to generate the rolling circle amplification (RCA) product, which was then prepared for imaging with the Xenium. Before imaging, tissue autofluorescence was suppressed, and DAPI was applied as counterstain. The Xenium was loaded with the necessary reagents for decoding the RCA products, in conjunction with the selection of regions of interest for imaging based on the DAPI images captured by the Xenium.

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Portfolio Reporting Summary linked to this article.