The potential of DAOs for funding and collaborative development in the life sciences

Competing interests

To enter the DAO, on 1 November 2022, A.R. bought ten VitaDAO tokens — known as VITAs — which, at the time of purchase, were worth around $12 in total. Ten VITA tokens represent 0.000072% of voting rights at the date of the purchase and represents the minimum threshold to obtain full access to the DAO community and governance. Since the end of 2023, after completion of the study reported here, S.F. has served on the advisory board of VitaDAO, an organization that operates within the scope of the decentralized science movement. His role with VitaDAO is ongoing. Additionally, in 2023, subsequent to the study’s completion, he became an active participant in the decentralized science movement and has been involved in the establishment of a new DAO named Synapse. As of yet, Synapse is in its formative stage and is not yet operational.