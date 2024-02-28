Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-02014-0, published online 2 January 2024.
In the version of the article initially published, the data in Fig. 6g were misaligned with the x-axis labels, displayed in incorrect 180° orientation. The figure has now been amended in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons licence, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons licence, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons licence and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this licence, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
Schmok, J.C., Jain, M., Street, L.A. et al. Author Correction: Large-scale evaluation of the ability of RNA-binding proteins to activate exon inclusion. Nat Biotechnol (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-024-02178-3
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-024-02178-3