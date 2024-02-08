In the version of the article initially published, there was an error in the GFAP graph in Fig. 3c. This has now been corrected, and the original and revised panels can be seen below in Fig. 1. Additionally, in the second paragraph of the “Expressing all RNAs simultaneously under one promoter” section, the ranges in the sentence “We also developed one-sniCPEs and found that the one-sniCPE3 (range, 1.84%–29.45%) was more effective than one-sniCPE2 (range, 0.68%–18.30%) at most of the nine sites tested in HEK293T cells” have been corrected from “3.38%–29.45%” and “3.46%–18.30%”, respectively. These corrections have been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.

Fig. 1 Original and corrected Fig. 3c. Full size image