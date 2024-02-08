Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0677-y, published online 21 September 2020.
In the version of the article initially published, there was an error in Fig. 4: panel d was a duplicate of panel c. This has now been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Kim, H.K., Yu, G., Park, J. et al. Author Correction: Predicting the efficiency of prime editing guide RNAs in human cells. Nat Biotechnol (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-024-02159-6
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-024-02159-6