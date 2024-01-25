Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01915-4, published online 7 September 2023.

In the version of the article initially published, there were errors in Fig. 4d as the absolute numbers of variants referred to an earlier analysis. This has been amended, and the original and corrected Fig. 4d appear as Fig. 1 below. In the Methods section, in the second paragraph of the “WES for the detection of gRNA-independent DNA off targets” section, the text now reading “DP < 500” and “DP < 50 and DP < 10” originally read “DP < 50” and “DP < 100 stringent and DP < 10 relaxed, respectively”. These errors have been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.

Fig. 1
figure 1

Original and corrected Fig. 4d.

