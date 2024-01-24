Skip to main content

Plant biotechnology

A synthetic auxin for cloning mature trees

Nature Biotechnology (2024)Cite this article

Subjects

A synthetic auxin improves the growth of adventitious roots in various plant species.

Horticulture and forestry make wide use of cloning methods to propagate plants with desirable traits. A common strategy is to use plant rooting hormones, such as auxin, to coax non-root parts of a plant — stems, leaves or even old woody tissues — to grow adventitious roots1,2. But these techniques do not work on all plants, and success in recalcitrant plants has been limited to particular species. A study in Nature Biotechnology by Roth et al.3 may now provide a comprehensive, multi-species solution. Using a chemical library screen, the authors identify a synthetic auxin that enhances adventitious root formation in difficult-to-root varieties of mature eucalyptus, apple, argan and poplar trees. They also show that the effect depends on a slow-release mechanism that leads to sustained and amplified auxin signaling over time. Their results demonstrate a delivery advantage over traditional free auxin application and show potential for tailored auxin responses in a wide variety of plant species and agricultural practices, including the optimization of root development and fruit set timing.

Fig. 1: The effect of K-IBA effect is enhanced by 1q.

Authors and Affiliations

Authors and Affiliations

  1. Umeå Plant Science Centre, Department of Plant Physiology, Umeå University, Umeå, Sweden

    Catherine Bellini

  2. Université Paris-Saclay, INRAE, AgroParisTech, Institut Jean-Pierre Bourgin (IJPB), Versailles, France

    Catherine Bellini

Authors
  1. Catherine Bellini
Corresponding author

Correspondence to Catherine Bellini.

Ethics declarations

Competing Interests

The author declares no competing interests.

About this article

Cite this article

Bellini, C. A synthetic auxin for cloning mature trees. Nat Biotechnol (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-024-02132-3

