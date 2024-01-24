A synthetic auxin for cloning mature trees

Horticulture and forestry make wide use of cloning methods to propagate plants with desirable traits. A common strategy is to use plant rooting hormones, such as auxin, to coax non-root parts of a plant — stems, leaves or even old woody tissues — to grow adventitious roots1,2. But these techniques do not work on all plants, and success in recalcitrant plants has been limited to particular species. A study in Nature Biotechnology by Roth et al.3 may now provide a comprehensive, multi-species solution. Using a chemical library screen, the authors identify a synthetic auxin that enhances adventitious root formation in difficult-to-root varieties of mature eucalyptus, apple, argan and poplar trees. They also show that the effect depends on a slow-release mechanism that leads to sustained and amplified auxin signaling over time. Their results demonstrate a delivery advantage over traditional free auxin application and show potential for tailored auxin responses in a wide variety of plant species and agricultural practices, including the optimization of root development and fruit set timing.