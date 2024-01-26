Scalable, accessible and reproducible reference genome assembly and evaluation in Galaxy

We thank Yagoub Adam, Tyler Alioto, Jun Aruga, Diego De Panis, Sagane Dind, Diego Fuentes, Shilpa Garg and Jèssica Gómez for contributing to the initial implementation during ELIXIR Biohackathon 2021. We also thank Nate Jue for help testing and developing the pipeline tutorials and Andrea Guarracino for their useful comments to the manuscript. This work was supported in part by the Intramural Research Program of the US National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI). The authors are grateful to the broader Galaxy community for their support and software development efforts. This work is funded by NIH grants U41 HG006620, U24 HG010263, U24 CA231877 and U01CA253481, along with US National Science Foundation grants 1661497, 1758800 and 2216612. The work was also supported in part by The Human Frontier Science Program (HFSP) RGP0025/2021, the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) grants 202669 and 198691, the Swiss State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI) grant 22.00173 and Horizon Europe under the Biodiversity, Circular Economy and Environment program (REA.B.3, BGE 101059492). Usegalaxy.eu is supported by German Federal Ministry of Education and Research grants 031L0101C and de.NBI-epi to B.G. Computational resources are provided by the Advanced Cyberinfrastructure Coordination Ecosystem (ACCESS-CI), Texas Advanced Computing Center, and the JetStream2 scientific cloud.