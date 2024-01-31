Skip to main content

Medicare price negotiation and pharmaceutical innovation following the Inflation Reduction Act

Nature Biotechnology (2024)

Subjects

Abstract

The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) requires Medicare to negotiate lower prices for some medicines with high Medicare spending. Using historical data from public and proprietary sources to apply the IRA’s negotiation criteria retrospectively, we identify all drugs that met the eligibility criteria from 2012 to 2021 to classify drugs that would have had a negotiated price in effect in 2022 and to calculate associated decreases in industry revenues. Our results suggest that the IRA’s reduction in overall industry revenue will be modest, will not affect most top-selling drugs and will not likely result in large-scale defunding of research and development. Changes in the net present value of drug-development projects will be concentrated in medicines where Medicare is a notable purchaser and where the ratio between expected revenue and development costs was only marginally positive before the IRA. Policymakers considering narrowing or expanding the scope of Medicare negotiation should carefully consider the tradeoffs across medicines with diverse characteristics.

Fig. 1: Global prescription drug revenue subject to Medicare price negotiation by company.
Fig. 2: Share of 2022 global pharmaceutical revenue subject to Medicare drug price negotiation.
Fig. 3: The 250 best-selling prescription drugs by 2022 US net revenue.
Fig. 4: Illustrative impact of Medicare price negotiation on small-molecule drug revenue.

References

  1. Plaintiff’s motion for summary judgment. Merck & Co., Inc., v. Xavier Becerra et al. US District Court for the District of Columbia (11 July 2023).

  2. Duehren, A., Wise, L. & Rubin, R. Democrats reach deal on lowering prescription drug prices. Wall Street Journal (2 November 2021).

  3. Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. ICYMI: a Patient, Physician, Biotech Investor and Industry Leaders Warn About the Dangers of Government Price Setting Bill https://catalyst.phrma.org/icymi-a-patient-physician-biotech-investor-and-industry-leaders-warn-about-the-dangers-of-government-price-setting-bill (2022).

  4. Biotechnology Innovation Organization. New Drug Pricing Bill Could Propel Us Light Years Back into the Dark Ages of Biomedical Research https://www.bio.org/press-release/new-drug-pricing-deal-could-propel-us-light-years-back-dark-ages-biomedical-research (2022).

  5. Kolchinsky, P. et al. Healthcare Investors Make a Case for a Simple Fix: Parity of ‘Negotiation’ for All Drugs at 13 Years https://nopatientleftbehind.docsend.com/view/e4cg7sgj6js5qenr (2022).

  6. Buxbaum, J., Chernew, M., Fendrick, A. & Cutler, D. Contributions of public health, pharmaceuticals, and other medical care to US life expectancy changes, 1990–2015. Health Aff. 39, 1546–1556 (2020).

  7. Cutlerc, D., Rosen, A. & Vijan, S. The value of medical spending in the United States, 1960–2000. N. Engl. J. Med. 355, 920–927 (2006).

  8. United States Government Accountability Office. Drug Industry: Profits, Research and Development Spending, and Merger and Acquisition Deals. GAO-18-40 https://www.gao.gov/products/gao-18-40 (2017).

  9. Dusetzina, S., Huskamp, H., Qin, X. & Keating, N. Prescription drug spending in fee-for-service Medicare, 2008–2019. JAMA 328, 1515–1522 (2022).

  10. Congressional Budget Office. Estimated Budgetary Effects of Public Law 117-169 https://www.cbo.gov/system/files/2022-09/PL117-169_9-7-22.pdf (2022).

  11. Congressional Budget Office. CBO’s Model of New Drug Development https://www.cbo.gov/publication/57450 (2022).

  12. Philipson, T. & Durie, T. Issue Brief: the Impact of HR 5376 on Biopharmaceutical Innovation and Patient Health https://cpb-us-w2.wpmucdn.com/voices.uchicago.edu/dist/d/3128/files/2021/08/Issue-Brief-Drug-Pricing-in-HR-5376-11.30.pdf (2021).

  13. Gassull, D., Bowen, H., & Schulthess, D. IRA’s Impact on the US Biopharma Ecosystem https://vitaltransformation.com/2023/05/iras-impact-on-the-us-biopharma-ecosystem (2023).

  14. Dickson, S. & Hernandez, I. Drugs likely subject to Medicare negotiation, 2026–2028. J. Manag. Care Spec. Pharm. 29, 229–235 (2023).

  15. Rome, B. et al. Simulated Medicare drug price negotiation under the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. JAMA Health Forum 4, e225218 (2023).

  16. Reitsma, M. et al. Examining opportunities to increase savings from Medicare price negotiations. JAMA Intern. Med. 183, 581–588 (2023).

  17. Schuhmacher, A. et al. The significance of blockbusters in the pharmaceutical industry. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 22, 177–178 (2023).

  18. Evaluate Pharma. World Preview 2022, Outlook to 2028: Patents and Pricing https://info.evaluate.com/rs/607-YGS-364/images/2022%20World%20Preview%20Report.pdf (2022).

  19. Hernandez, I., San-Juan-Rodriguez, A., Good, C. & Gellad, W. Changes in list prices, net prices, and discounts for branded drugs in the US, 2007–2018. JAMA 323, 854–862 (2020).

  20. Brown, A. The Patent Winter is Coming https://www.evaluate.com/vantage/articles/insights/other-data/patent-winter-coming (2022).

  21. Dixit, R. & David, F. Market watch: trends in pharmaceutical company R&D spending: 2005–2015. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 16, 376 (2017).

  22. Elmhirst, E. COVID Drives a Record Jump in Research Spending for Big Pharma https://www.evaluate.com/node/17806/pdf (2022).

  23. Joint Committee on Taxation. Memorandum: Analysis of Large Pharmaceutical Corporation Tax Data https://www.finance.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/JCT%20-%20pharma%20tax%20data%205.4.23.pdf (2023).

  24. Krieger, J., Li, X. & Thakor, R. Find and Replace: R&D Investment Following the Erosion of Existing Products Working Paper 19-058 (Harvard Business School, 2021).

  25. Ringel, M. What is the right amount to spend on biopharma R&D? Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 16, 597–598 (2017).

  26. Yin, W. Market incentives and pharmaceutical innovation. J. Health Econ. 27, 1060–1077 (2008).

  27. Blume-Kohout, M. & Sood, N. Market size and innovation: effects of Medicare Part D on pharmaceutical research and development. J. Public Econ. 97, 327–336 (2013).

  28. Agha, L., Kim, S., & Li, D. Insurance design and pharmaceutical innovation. Am. Econ. Rev. Insights 4, 191–208 (2022).

  29. Branstetter, L., Chatterjee, C., & Higgins, M. Generic Competition and the Incentives for Early-Stage Pharmaceutical Innovation Working Paper 20532 https://www.nber.org/system/files/working_papers/w20532/w20532.pdf (NBER, 2022).

  30. Vogel, M., Kesselheim, A., Feldman, W. & Rome, B. Will Medicare price negotiation delay cancer-drug launches? N. Engl. J. Med. 389, 1546–1548 (2023).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  31. Congressional Budget Office. How CBO Estimated the Budgetary Impact of Key Prescription Drug Provisions in the 2022 Reconciliation Act https://www.cbo.gov/system/files/2023-02/58850-IRA-Drug-Provs.pdf (2023).

  32. Frank, R., McGuire, T. & Nason, I. The evolution of supply and demand in markets for generic drugs. Milbank Q. 99, 828–852 (2021).

  33. Vogel, M. et al. Cost of exempting sole orphan drugs from Medicare negotiation. JAMA Intern. Med. 184, 63–69 (2024).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  34. Abbott, T. & Vernon, J. The cost of US pharmaceutical price regulation: a financial simulation model of R&D decisions. Manage. Decis. Econ. 28, 293–306 (2007).

  35. Kerr, W. & Nanda, R. Financing innovation. Annu. Rev. Financ. Econ. 7, 445–462 (2015).

  36. Fougner, C. et al. Herding in the drug development pipeline. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 22, 617–618 (2023).

  37. Bloom, N., Schankerman, M. & Van Reenen, J. Identifying technology spillovers and product market rivalry. Econometrica 81, 1347–1393 (2013).

  38. Dranove, D., Garthwaite, C. & Hermosilla, M. Does consumer demand ‘pull’ scientifically novel drug innovation? Rand J. Econ. 53, 590–638 (2022).

  39. Byrski, D., Gaessler, F. & Higgins, M. Market Size and Research: Evidence from the Pharmaceutical Industry Working Paper 28858 https://www.nber.org/system/files/working_papers/w28858/w28858.pdf (National Bureau of Economics Research, 2021).

  40. Frank, R., Conti, R. & Gruber, J. International reference pricing in the context of US drug policy. J. Health Polit. Policy Law 47, 779–796 (2022).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  41. Conti, R., Frank, R. & Nichols, L. How do commercial insurance plans fare under proposed prescription drug price regulation? JAMA Health Forum 2, e214242 (2021).

  42. Adler, L. Cost-Shifting in Drug Pricing, or the Lack Thereof https://www.brookings.edu/articles/cost-shifting-in-drug-pricing-or-the-lack-thereof (2021).

  43. Clemens, J. & Gottlieb, J. In the shadow of a giant: Medicare’s influence on private physician payments. J. Polit. Econ. 125, 1–39 (2017).

  44. Dusetzina, S., Keating, N., Huskamp, H. & Mello, M. Medicare’s plan for drug-price negotiation: the importance of defining generic entry. N. Engl. J. Med. 389, 97–100 (2023).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  45. Rome, B., Egilman, A. & Kesselheim, A. Trends in prescription drug launch prices, 2008–2021. JAMA 327, 2145–2147 (2022).

  46. Congressional Budget Office. Re: Additional Information About Drug Price Negotiation. https://www.cbo.gov/system/files/2023-12/59792-Letter.pdf (2023).

  47. Cha, M., Rifai, B. & Sarraf, P. Pharmaceutical forecasting: throwing darts? Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 12, 737–738 (2013).

  48. DiMasi, J., Grabowski, H. & Hansen, R. Innovation in the pharmaceutical industry: new estimates of R&D costs. J. Health Econ. 47, 20–33 (2016).

  49. Wouters, O., McKee, M. & Luyten, J. Estimated research and development investment needed to bring a new medicine to market, 2009–2018. JAMA 323, 844–853 (2020).

  50. Frank, R. & Zeckhauser, R. Excess Prices for Drugs in Medicare: Diagnosis and Prescription Working Paper RWP18-005 https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=3116330 (Harvard Kennedy School, 2018).

Acknowledgements

We thank A. Tellier for his contributions to the revenue analysis.

Author information

Authors and Affiliations

  1. Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Matthew Vogel & Amitabh Chandra

  2. Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY, USA

    Pragya Kakani

  3. Harvard Business School, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Amitabh Chandra

  4. Questrom School of Business, Boston University, Boston, MA, USA

    Rena M. Conti

Authors
  Matthew Vogel
  Pragya Kakani
  Amitabh Chandra
  Rena M. Conti
Corresponding author

Correspondence to Matthew Vogel.

Ethics declarations

Competing interests

R.M.C. served as an unpaid special government advisor to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in 2022 and 2023. Her work is supported by grants and awards from the National Cancer Institute, the National Science Foundation, the American Cancer Society, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the Sloan Foundation and Arnold Ventures and consulting fees from Greylock McKinnon and Associates and Keystone Consulting unrelated to this study. A.C. lists disclosures unrelated to this study at https://www.hks.harvard.edu/faculty/amitabh-chandra.

Peer review

Peer review information

Nature Biotechnology thanks Ian Spatz and the other, anonymous, reviewer(s) for their contribution to the peer review of this work.

Additional information

Publisher’s note Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Supplementary information

Supplementary Information

Supplementary Tables 1–4, Fig. 1 and Methods

Source data

Source Data Figs. 1–4

Source data spreadsheet.

Cite this article

Vogel, M., Kakani, P., Chandra, A. et al. Medicare price negotiation and pharmaceutical innovation following the Inflation Reduction Act. Nat Biotechnol (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-02096-w

