Medicare price negotiation and pharmaceutical innovation following the Inflation Reduction Act

Abstract
The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) requires Medicare to negotiate lower prices for some medicines with high Medicare spending. Using historical data from public and proprietary sources to apply the IRA’s negotiation criteria retrospectively, we identify all drugs that met the eligibility criteria from 2012 to 2021 to classify drugs that would have had a negotiated price in effect in 2022 and to calculate associated decreases in industry revenues. Our results suggest that the IRA’s reduction in overall industry revenue will be modest, will not affect most top-selling drugs and will not likely result in large-scale defunding of research and development. Changes in the net present value of drug-development projects will be concentrated in medicines where Medicare is a notable purchaser and where the ratio between expected revenue and development costs was only marginally positive before the IRA. Policymakers considering narrowing or expanding the scope of Medicare negotiation should carefully consider the tradeoffs across medicines with diverse characteristics.
References
Acknowledgements
We thank A. Tellier for his contributions to the revenue analysis.
Ethics declarations
Competing interests
R.M.C. served as an unpaid special government advisor to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in 2022 and 2023. Her work is supported by grants and awards from the National Cancer Institute, the National Science Foundation, the American Cancer Society, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the Sloan Foundation and Arnold Ventures and consulting fees from Greylock McKinnon and Associates and Keystone Consulting unrelated to this study. A.C. lists disclosures unrelated to this study at https://www.hks.harvard.edu/faculty/amitabh-chandra.
Peer review information
Additional information
Springer Nature or its licensor (e.g. a society or other partner) holds exclusive rights to this article under a publishing agreement with the author(s) or other rightsholder(s); author self-archiving of the accepted manuscript version of this article is solely governed by the terms of such publishing agreement and applicable law.
Vogel, M., Kakani, P., Chandra, A. et al. Medicare price negotiation and pharmaceutical innovation following the Inflation Reduction Act. Nat Biotechnol (2024). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-02096-w
Received:
Accepted:
Published:
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-02096-w