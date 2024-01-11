Plasmid construction

VSVGmut (K47A R354A VSVG) sequence was human codon-optimized and synthesized as a gBlock (Integrated DNA Technologies, IDT) and then cloned into the pCAGGS expression plasmid. To generate the CD19 scFv-1 expression plasmid, the sequence encoding the CD8a signal peptide, myc epitope tag, scFv and CD8a stalk and transmembrane domain of a-CD19-4-1BBζ-P2A-mCherry22,49,50 was subcloned into pCAGGS. This plasmid was subsequently used as an entry plasmid for cloning all other scFv antibody fragments; the CD8a signal peptide, myc tag and scFv sequences were dropped out by EcoRI/Esp3I restriction digest (New England Biolabs, NEB) and new DNA sequences encoding CD8a signal peptide and scFv were inserted. This cloning strategy resulted in removing the N-terminal myc epitope tag and adding a serine amino acid residue between the scFv and CD8a hinge domains. A flexible linker (GGGGSGGGGSGGGGSS) was used to link VH and VL domains of source monoclonal antibody sequences. If the antibody source sequence was already an scFv, then the linker from the source sequence was used. Except for CD19 scFv-1, all antibody fragment sequences were human codon-optimized and synthesized as eBlock Gene Fragments (IDT). Lastly, a CD19 scFv expression plasmid with 2× strep-tag was generated by removing the myc tag from CD19 scFv-1 and inserting the 2× strep-tag. InFusion cloning (Takara Bio) was used to generate all plasmids. Additional information on the scFv targeting molecules and sequence sources can be found in Supplementary Table 1.

A second-generation lentiviral transfer plasmid encoding expression of EF1a promoter, CAR-P2A-mCherry22, was digested with XbaI and MluI (NEB) to drop out the CAR-P2A-mCherry transgene. Human CD19 (Uniprot no. Q71UW0) DNA was ordered as a gBlock (IDT) and IRES-EGFP (amplified from the Xlone TRE3G MCS-TEV-Halo-3XF IRES EGFP-Nuc-Puro plasmid, a gift from the Darzacq/Tijan Lab) sequences were inserted using InFusion cloning (Takara Bio). This cloning strategy inserted a MluI restriction digest site 3′ of the CD19 stop codon and removed the MluI restriction digest site 3′ of the EGFP stop codon. Human CD4 (Uniprot no. P01730), CD20 (Uniprot no. P11836) and CD28 (Uniprot no. P10747) amino acid sequences were human codon-optimized for synthesis and ordered as an eBlock (CD28) or gBlocks (CD20, CD4) (IDT). Ligand-encoding sequences were cloned by restriction digest removal of CD19-encoding sequence from the EF1a-CD19 IRES-EGFP lentiviral plasmid using XbaI and MluI (NEB), and inserted with InFusion cloning (Takara Bio). VSVGmut and scFv targeting plasmids were prepared using the HiSpeed Plasmid Maxi or Plasmid Plus Midi kits (Qiagen). Lentiviral plasmids were prepared with the QIAprep Spin Miniprep Kit (Qiagen). All plasmids were sequence-confirmed (UC Berkeley DNA Sequencing Facility, Quintara Bio or Primordium Labs) before use.

All Gag-fusion constructs were cloned using InFusion cloning (Takara Bio). The p53-NLS amino acid 305–322 sequence was obtained by reverse transcription PCR (RT–PCR) using RNA extracted from Raji cells as a template with the SuperScript III One-Step RT–PCR System with Platinum Taq DNA Polymerase (Thermo Fisher). The 2× p53-NLS was constructed by linking two p53 NLS sequences by a flexible linker (GGSGG); the 2× p53-NLS sequence was then inserted into Gag-Cas9 (Addgene plasmid no. 171060) with InFusion cloning (Takara Bio). Gag-Cas9 and Gag-(2× p53-NLS)-Cas9 were digested with MfeI-HF and AgeI-HF (NEB). The 3× NES sequence was human codon-optimized, synthesized as a gBlock (IDT) and inserted with InFusion cloning (Takara Bio) to generate Gag-(3× NES)-(2× p53-NLS)-Cas9.

The U6-sgRNA expression cassette was cloned into the plasmid backbones of Gag-(3× NES)-(2× p53-NLS)-Cas9 and psPax2 as follows: Gag-(3× NES)-(2× p53-NLS)-Cas9 was digested with SalI-HF (NEB). The Gag-pol expression plasmid psPax2 (Addgene plasmid no. 12260) was first digested with AflII and SacI (NEB) to remove a SalI restriction site. The modified psPax2 was then digested with SalI-HF (NEB). The U6-sgRNA expression cassette was amplified from the spyCas9 sgRNA-BsmBI-Destination plasmid (Addgene plasmid no. 171625) and inserted into the digested Gag-(3× NES)-(2× p53-NLS)-Cas9 and psPax2 with InFusion cloning (Takara Bio). Oligos encoding sgRNA spacers (B2M, 5′-GAGTAGCGCGAGCACAGCTA; TRAC, 5′-AGAGTCTCTCAGCTGGTACA; PDCD1, 5′-CGACTGGCCAGGGCGCCTGT; tdTomato, 5′-AAGTAAAACCTCTACAAATG; control, 5′-GTATTACTGATATTGGTGGG) were ordered from IDT, phosphorylated, annealed and ligated into BsmBI-digested sgRNA expression vectors.

The U6-B2M Gag-(3× NES)-(2× p53-NLS)-Cre plasmid was generated as follows: Gag-Cre was digested with MfeI-HF and NheI. The (3× NES)-(2× p53-NLS)-Cre sequence was synthesized as a gBlock (IDT) and inserted downstream of Gag with InFusion cloning (Takara Bio). Then, the Gag-(3× NES)-(2× p53-NLS)-Cre plasmid was digested with XbaI and PvuI-HF (NEB). The U6-B2M expression cassette was isolated by digesting U6-B2M Gag-(3× NES)-(2× p53-NLS)-Cas9 with XbaI and PvuI-HF (NEB) and inserted into the digested Gag-(3× NES)-(2× p53-NLS)-Cre with T4 DNA ligase (NEB).

Sequences for EDV production plasmids are in Supplementary Table 2.

Tissue culture and cell line generation

Lenti-X and HEK293T cells, obtained and authenticated by the UC Berkeley Cell Culture Facility, were cultured in DMEM (Corning) supplemented with 10% fetal bovine serum (VWR) and 100 U ml−1 penicillin-streptomycin (Gibco) (cDMEM). To generate lentiviruses encoding EF1a-ligand IRES-EGFP, 3.5–4 million Lenti-X cells were plated in a 10 cm tissue culture dish (Corning) and transfected with 1 µg pCMV-VSV-G (Addgene plasmid no. 8454), 10 µg psPax2 (Addgene plasmid no. 12260), and 10 µg of EF1a-ligand IRES-EGFP lentiviral transfer plasmid using polyethylenimine (Polysciences) at a 3:1 PEI:plasmid ratio. Lentiviral-containing supernatants were collected 2 days post transfection and passed through a 0.45 µm PES syringe filter (VWR). Ligand-expressing cells were generated by transducing HEK293T cells (100,000 per well in a 12-well dish) with lentivirus (0.15–1 ml) in a total well volume of 1 ml. Four days post transduction, flow cytometry was used to identify cell mixtures in which <25% of cells were expressing EGFP. Following expansion, CD19 EGFP HEK293T cells were additionally sorted for EGFP expression using an SH800S cell sorter (Sony Biotechnology) to generate a population of ~100% CD19+EGFP+ cells.

T cell culture

Cryopreserved PBMCs (AllCells) were thawed in X-VIVO 15 (Lonza) with 50 µM 2-mercaptoethanol (Gibco), 5% fetal bovine serum (VWR) and 10 mM N-acetyl l-cysteine (Sigma-Aldrich). This media was also used to culture the T cells isolated from PBMCs. To isolate T cells, PBMCs were incubated in 100 µg ml−1 DNase I solution (StemCell Technologies) at room temperature (22 °C) for 15 min and resuspended in EasySep Buffer (StemCell Technologies). Aggregated suspensions were filtered through a 37 µm cell strainer (StemCell Technologies) and incubated with EasySep Human T Cell Isolation Cocktail (StemCell Technologies). Then, EasySep Dextran RapidSpheres (StemCell Technologies) were used to separate T cells via an EasySep Magnet (StemCell Technologies). Dynabeads Human T-Activator CD3/CD28 (Gibco) and recombinant human 500 U ml−1 IL-2 (Peprotech), 5 ng ml−1 IL-7 (Peprotech) and 5 ng ml−1 IL-15 (R&D Systems) were used to stimulate and activate T cells for 2 days before treatment. Pre-activated T cells were cultured in media containing 500 U ml−1 IL-2 (Peprotech).

CD34+ cell culture

Cryopreserved G-CSF-mobilized human CD34+ cells were acquired from AllCells. Cells were thawed, resuspended in IMDM (Gibco), spun and then cultured in StemSpan SFEM II media (StemCell Technologies) with 100 U ml−1 penicillin-streptomycin (Gibco) and the cytokine cocktail StemSpan CC110 (StemCell Technologies). Cells were treated with 8 µM cyclosporine H (Sigma-Aldrich) for 24 h before treatment. Additionally, cells were treated with 1 µg ml−1 poloxamer (BASF) at the time of treatment. Cas9-EDVs were concentrated 50-fold using Lenti-X Concentrator (Takara Bio), resuspended in SFEM II media and mixed with 40,000 CD34+ cells in a final well volume of 100 µl. Transduction was performed in a U-bottom 96-well plate for 24 h on an orbital shaker before cells were spun, expanded 1:1 and cultured stationary until analysis.

Cas9-EDV production

Cas9-EDVs (formerly known as ‘Cas9-VLPs’) were produced as previously described22. In brief, VSVG-pseudotyped Cas9-EDVs were produced by seeding 3.5–4 million Lenti-X cells (Takara Bio) into 10 cm tissue culture dishes (Corning) and transfecting the next day with 1 µg pCMV-VSV-G (Addgene plasmid no. 8454), 6.7 µg Gag-Cas9 (Addgene plasmid no. 171060), 3.3 µg psPax2 (Addgene plasmid no. 12260) and 10 µg U6-sgRNA (Addgene plasmid no. 171635 or Addgene plasmid no. 171634) using polyethylenimine (Polysciences) at a 3:1 PEI:plasmid ratio. Antibody-targeted Cas9-EDVs were produced in the same way as VSVG Cas9-EDVs, except that the pCMV-VSV-G plasmid was omitted and 7.5 µg of scFv targeting plasmid and 2.5 µg of VSVGmut were included during transfection. For scFv multiplexing, a total of 7.5 µg scFv plasmids was used, split 1:1 or 1:1:1 unless otherwise described in the figure legend. For Cas9-EDVs used to treat primary human cells (T cells, CD34+ cells) or humanized mice, media was changed 6–18 h post transfection into Opti-MEM (Gibco). Two days post transfection (or media change), Cas9-EDV-containing supernatants were collected, passed through a 0.45 µm PES syringe filter (VWR) and concentrated with Lenti-X Concentrator (Takara Bio) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Concentrated Cas9-EDVs were resuspended in Opti-MEM (Gibco) at a final concentration of 10× unless otherwise noted in the figure legend. Cas9-EDVs were stored at 4 °C or frozen at −80 °C within an isopropanol-filled freezing container until use.

To optimize Cas9-EDVs, variants with different Gag-Cas9 polypeptides were produced in the same way as described above, except that 6.7 µg of each Gag-Cas9 variant (Gag-(3× NES)-Cas9, Gag-(2× p53-NLS)-Cas9 and Gag-(3× NES)-(2× p53-NLS)-Cas9) was used instead of Gag-Cas9 during transfection. Gag-(3× NES)-(2× p53-NLS)-Cas9 EDVs with U6-sgRNA expression from plasmid backbones were produced similarly, except that the U6-B2M plasmid was omitted, and 6.7 µg of U6-sgRNA Gag-(3× NES)-(2× p53-NLS)-Cas9 and 3.3 µg of U6-sgRNA psPax2 were included instead of the Gag-Cas9 and psPax2 plasmids during transfection. To capture both improvements in Cas9-EDV particle production and the per-particle editing efficiency of Cas9-EDVs, we produced equivalent numbers of transfected 10 cm tissue culture dishes (Corning) of each Cas9-EDV variant tested.

For humanized mouse experiments, Cas9-EDVs were produced by transfecting Lenti-X cells with 2.5 µg of each scFv targeting plasmid (CD3 scFv-3, CD4 scFv-1 and CD28 scFv-2), 2.5 µg of VSVGmut, 3.3 µg of U6-TRAC Gag-(3× NES)-(2× p53-NLS)-Cas9, 6.7 µg of U6-TRAC psPax2 and 2.5 µg of the lentiviral transfer plasmid encoding an α-CD19-4-1BBz CAR-P2A-mCherry transgene, as optimized in a previous study22. Lentivirus was produced in the same way, except that U6-TRAC Gag-(3× NES)-(2× p53-NLS)-Cas9 and U6-TRAC psPax2 were omitted and 10 µg psPax2 was included. Cas9-EDV-containing and LV-containing supernatants were passed through a 0.45 µm PES filter bottle (Thermo Fisher) and concentrated through ultracentrifugation by floating the supernatant on top of a cushioning buffer of 30% (w/v) sucrose in 100 mM NaCl, 10 mM Tris-HCl pH 7.5, 1 mM EDTA pH 8.0, at 85,000×g with a SW28 Ti rotor (Beckman Coulter) for 2 h at 4 °C in polypropylene tubes (Beckman Coulter). After ultracentrifugation, the Cas9-EDV pellet was resuspended in sterile Dulbecco’s phosphate-buffered saline (DPBS) (Gibco).

Cas9 RNP electroporation

B2M-targeting crRNA (IDT) and tracrRNA (IDT, no. 1072534) were resuspended in IDT duplex buffer to 160 µM, combined at a ratio of 1:1 and annealed at 37 °C for 30 min. Cas9 RNPs were formed by combining the annealed crRNA and tracrRNA and 40 µM Cas9-NLS (UC Berkeley QB3 MacroLab) at a molar ratio of 2:1 and incubating at 37 °C for 15 min. Electroporation was performed using a 96-well format 4D-nucleofector (Lonza) with 200,000 cells per well. HEK293T cells were electroporated with the SF buffer and the CM-130 pulse code, and primary human T cells were electroporated with the P3 buffer and the EH-115 pulse code. Cells were immediately resuspended in pre-warmed media, incubated for 20 min and transferred to culture plates.

Cas9-EDV titer quantification

The QuickTiter Lentivirus Titer Kit (Lentivirus-Associated HIV p24) (Cell Biolabs) was used to quantify Cas9-EDV particle number. Cas9-EDVs were diluted 1:1,00–100,000, and ELISA was performed according to the manufacturer’s directions. Absorbance at 450 nm was measured by a plate reader (BioTek). Cas9-EDV p24 content was calculated by comparison to serial dilution of a p24 standard, and guidance from the manufacturer was used to convert p24 quantity into particle number (Cell Biolabs).

Western blot analysis

Cas9-EDVs were mixed with Laemmli buffer containing 10% 2-mercaptoethanol and heating at 90 °C for 5 min. Proteins from whole cell lysates were separated by 4%–20% SDS–PAGE gel (Bio-Rad) and transferred to an Immun-Blot low fluorescence PVDF membrane (Bio-Rad). Membranes were blocked and incubated with primary antibodies at 4 °C overnight followed by secondary antibodies at room temperature for 1 h. Primary and secondary antibodies are listed in Supplementary Table 3. Imaging was performed using the Odyssey imaging system (LI-COR).

GS-CA1 experiments

To generate lentiviruses encoding EF1a-mNeonGreen, 3.5–4 million Lenti-X cells were plated in a 10 cm tissue culture dish (Corning) and transfected with 1 µg pCMV-VSV-G (Addgene plasmid no. 8454), 10 µg psPax2 (Addgene plasmid no. 12260) and 2.5 µg of EF1a-mNeonGreen lentiviral transfer plasmid using polyethylenimine (Polysciences) at a 3:1 PEI:plasmid ratio. Lentiviral-containing supernatants were collected 2 days post transfection and passed through a 0.45 µm PES syringe filter (VWR). Lentiviral supernatants were concentrated 20× with Lenti-X Concentrator (Takara Bio) according to the manufacturer’s instructions, resuspended in Opti-MEM (Gibco), aliquoted and frozen at −80 °C for future use. B2M-targeted VSVG Cas9-EDVs were produced as described above. The mNeonGreen lentivirus stock was pre-titered on HEK293T cells; Cas9-EDV and mNeonGreen lentivirus samples were diluted in Opti-MEM in a twofold dilution series. Aliquots of 50 µl of each dilution series were mixed with 15,000 HEK293T cells in 50 µl cDMEM in triplicate in a 96-well plate. For the lentiviral sample, the percentage of mNeonGreen+ cells was assessed by flow cytometry 3 days post transduction. Wells in which the percent of mNeonGreen+ cells was ≤25% were used to calculate the transducing units per ml. The genome editing activity of the Cas9-EDV stock was pre-titered similarly, except that B2M expression was assessed by flow cytometry at 3 days post treatment to calculate Cas9-EDV volume that resulted in approximately 50% of cells negative for B2M expression.

The HIV-1 capsid inhibitor GS-CA1 (Gilead Sciences) was diluted to a working stock of 100 µM using DMSO. A total of 15,000 HEK293T cells were transduced with mNeonGreen lentivirus or B2M-targeting Cas9-EDVs and simultaneously treated with 0, 0.5, 5 or 25 nM GS-CA1 in a total well volume of 100 µl (0.05% DMSO final). mNeonGreen and B2M expression were assessed by flow cytometry 3 days post treatment. As a control, B2M sgRNA and Cas9 protein (IDT) were complexed at a 2:1 ratio for 15 min at 37 °C, and 50 pmol Cas9 RNPs were nucleofected into 200,000 HEK293T cells using the SF Cell Line 4D-Nucleofector Kit and 4D-Nucleofector instrument (Lonza), using pulse code CM-130. Post nucleofection, cells were brought up to 100 µl with pre-warmed cDMEM and incubated at 37 °C for 15 min. Nucleofected cells were plated at 15,000 per well of a 96-well plate and treated with 25 nM GS-CA1, 0.05% DMSO or Opti-MEM. B2M expression was assessed by flow cytometry 3 days post nucleofection.

Humanized mouse experiments

All animal studies and procedures were conducted in accordance with the established National Institutes of Health guidelines for animal care and use and were approved by the UC Berkeley Animal Care and Use Committee. All experimental and control animals were housed under the same conditions as approved by the Berkeley Office of Laboratory Animal Care. Mice were housed at ambient room temperature in a humidity-controlled animal facility with free access to water and food. Mice were maintained on a 12:12 h light:dark cycle (lights on from 07:00 to 19:00 h).

Human peripheral blood mononuclear cell-engrafted NSG mice (745557, 6–8 weeks of age) were purchased from Jackson Laboratory. ‘Experiment 1’ and ‘experiment 2’ mouse cohorts were engrafted with cells from unique human donors. Following anesthesia induction with 2–3% isofluorane, 100 µl of Cas9-EDVs, lentivirus or PBS was administered by retro-orbital injection. Mice were euthanized with CO 2 10 days post treatment and the spleen and liver were dissected. See ‘Immunofluorescent staining and imaging’ for downstream liver sample processing. Single-cell suspensions of spleen were prepared by gently bursting the organ in 4 ml DMEM (Corning) in a well of a 6-well dish using the back of a 3 ml syringe (Thermo Fisher). Splenocytes were passed through a 100 μm cell mesh (Corning), brought up to 25 ml with DPBS (Gibco) and spun at 300×g for 10 min. Erythrocytes were lysed by resuspending splenocytes in 5 ml 1× BD Pharm Lyse lysing solution (BD Biosciences) for 5 min before being brought up to 25 ml with DPBS. Cells were then pelleted at 300×g for 10 min, resuspended in 10 ml DPBS and counted using a Countess 3 automated cell counter (Thermo Fisher). Cells were cryopreserved in freeze media (Bambanker) for downstream cell sorting. For flow cytometry analysis, CD45+ cells were isolated from splenocytes using the EasySep Release Human CD45 Positive Selection Kit for Humanized Mouse Samples (StemCell Technologies) on an EasySep EasyEights Magnet (StemCell Technologies) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Immunophenotyping was performed using anti-human CD4-FITC, anti-human CD4-PE-Cyanine7, anti-human CD8-PE-Cyanine7 and anti-human CD19-FITC (Supplementary Table 3), and cells were assessed for CAR-2A-mCherry expression using an Attune NxT flow cytometer with 96-well autosampler (Thermo Fisher). For cell sorting, cryopreserved splenocytes were thawed and stained with anti-human CD4-FITC and anti-human CD8-FITC (Supplementary Table 3) in PBS containing 1% BSA, and an SH800S cell sorter (Sony Biotechnology) was used to sort mCherry+ and mCherry− primary human T cells that were either expressing CD4 or CD8.

Flow cytometry

Cells were stained with anti-human B2M-APC or anti-human B2M-PE (Supplementary Table 3) in PBS containing 1% BSA, and an Attune NxT flow cytometer with 96-well autosampler (Thermo Fisher) was used for flow cytometry analysis. Ligand expression was confirmed for engineered HEK293T cells using anti-human CD28-PE, anti-human CD20-PE, anti-human CD4-PE-Cyanine7 and anti-human CD19-PE (Supplementary Table 3). T cell immunophenotyping was performed using anti-human CD3-FITC, anti-human CD4-FITC and anti-human CD8-PE-Cyanine7 (Supplementary Table 3). CD25 expression was assessed using anti-human CD25-APC (Supplementary Table 3). Data analysis was performed using FlowJo v.10.7.1 (FlowJo).

Amplicon sequencing to assess genome editing

Next-generation sequencing was used to detect on-target genome editing in EGFP+ and EGFP− sorted HEK293T cells. Genomic DNA was extracted using QuickExtract (Lucigen) as previously described22. PrimeStar GXL DNA polymerase (Takara Bio) was used to amplify the Cas9 RNP target site using the following primers: B2M, 5′-GCTCTTCCGATCTaagctgacagcattcgggc and 5′-GCTCTTCCGATCTgaagtcacggagcgagagag; PDCD1, 5′-GCTCTTCCGATCTccgaccccacctacctaaga and 5′-GCTCTTCCGATCTgacagtttcccttccgctca. The resulting PCR products were cleaned up using magnetic SPRI beds (UC Berkeley DNA Sequencing Facility). The Innovative Genomics Institute Next-Generation Sequencing Core performed library preparation and sequencing using a MiSeq v2 Micro 2×150bp kit (Illumina). Reads were trimmed and merged (Geneious Prime, v.2022.0.1) and analyzed with CRISPResso2 (http://crispresso.pinellolab.partners.org/login).

NextSeq P2 sequencing of sorted mouse cells

Genomic DNA was extracted from sorted mCherry+ and mCherry− primary human T cells using the QIAamp DNA Mini Kit (Qiagen) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. PrimeStar GXL DNA polymerase (Takara Bio) was used to amplify the TRAC Cas9 RNP target site using primers 5′-GCTCTTCCGATCTggggcaaagagggaaatgaga and 5′-GCTCTTCCGATCTactttgtgacacatttgtttgag. The resulting PCR products were cleaned up using magnetic SPRI beds (UC Berkeley DNA Sequencing Facility). The Innovative Genomics Institute Next-Generation Sequencing Core performed library preparation and sequencing using a NextSeq 1000/2000 P2 v3 2×150bp kit (Illumina). Reads were trimmed and merged (Geneious Prime, v.2022.0.1) and analyzed with CRISPResso2 (http://crispresso.pinellolab.partners.org/login).

TCR sequencing

Splenocytes from three Cas9-EDV-treated mice and three lentivirus-treated mice in humanized mouse experiment 2 were sorted into mCherry+ and mCherry− primary human T cells using an SH800S cell sorter (Sony Biotechnology). RNA was extracted from sorted cells using the RNeasy Mini Kit (Qiagen) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. TCR a/b libraries were prepared from each sample using the SMART-Seq Human TCR (with UMIs) kit (Takara Bio) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Samples were pooled and sequenced on an Illumina MiSeq using 2×300 bp paired-end chemistry and MiSeq Reagent Kit v.3 (MS-102-3003, Illumina), yielding an average sequencing depth of 1.75 million reads. FASTQ files were analyzed with Cogent NGS Immune Profiler Software (v.1.5), using a UMI cutoff of 3. Clonotypes were visualized using Cogent NGS Immune Viewer (v.1.0) and a custom Python script.

Immunofluorescent staining and imaging

Humanized mice were killed with CO 2 and livers were dissected. Livers were fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde (Electron Microscopy Sciences) for 24 h and transferred to 30% sucrose (Fisher Chemical). After 3 days, livers were embedded into cryoblocks using the Tissue Plus O.C.T. Compound (Fisher HealthCare). Liver sections (20 µm) were cut with the Leica CM 3050 S Cryostat, placed on Superfrost Plus microscope slides (Fisher Scientific) and stored at −80 °C.

Sections were blocked with a buffer including 5% normal goat serum (Sigma-Aldrich), 2% BSA (Sigma-Aldrich), 0.03% Triton X-100 (Fisher Scientific) and 0.05% sodium azide (Sigma-Aldrich) for 1 h at room temperature. Sections were stained for 2 h at room temperature with primary antibodies as follows: mouse anti-β-catenin and rat anti-F4/80; then mouse anti-β-catenin and rabbit anti-hCD3 (Supplementary Table 3). Tissue sections were washed three times with 1× PBS and stained with secondary antibodies for 1 h (Supplementary Table 3). Tissue sections were washed again three times with 1× PBS and treated with DAPI (Sigma-Aldrich) for 10 min. Then, sections were covered with cover glass slip (Micro Cover Glass, VWR) with Fluoromount-G (Southern Biotech). For the negative control, the sections were treated with secondary antibodies only and DAPI (Sigma-Aldrich).

The images of stained liver sections were taken at ×20 magnification with the Echo Revolve fluorescent microscope and obtained using the associated software (ECHOPro) through DAPI, FITC, Texas Red and CY5 channels.

Immunogold staining

Cas9-EDVs with CD19 scFvs with either strep or myc epitope tags were produced as stated above. Aliquots of 25 ml of the Cas9-EDVs were concentrated using ultracentrifugation at 100,000×g for 75 min through 9 ml of a 10% v/v iodixanol cushion (StemCell Technologies) in 1× PBS. The supernatant was removed and the Cas9-EDVs were resuspended in 100 µl of 10 mM Tris-HCl pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl. Cas9-EDVs were stored at 4 °C and used within 48 h. Carbon Type-B copper transmission electron microscopy grids (Ted Pella) were glow-discharged. Then, 5 µl of the EDVs were applied to the carbon side of the grid and incubated for 3 min. Excess sample was removed by blotting with Kimwipes. The grids were blocked for 2 min using 15 µl of 10 mM Tris-HCl pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl and 1% w/v BSA (Sigma-Aldrich) (blocking buffer). The excess blocking buffer was removed by blotting with Kimwipes. Anti-myc antibody (15 µl of 50 µg ml−1; Supplementary Table 3) was applied to the grid and incubated for 30 min at room temperature. A lid was used to cover the grids and prevent them from drying out. The grids were subsequently washed five times with 15 µl of blocking buffer. Then 12 µl of 1/10 diluted goat anti-mouse 6-nm immunogold conjugates (Electron Microscopy Sciences) was applied to the grids and incubated for 30 min at room temperature. The grids were subsequently washed with 15 µl of blocking buffer four times and with ultrapure water once. Uranyl formate (0.7%, 5 µl; Ted Pella) was applied to stain and fix the samples. Excess stain was removed by blotting with Kimwipes. The EDVs were visualized using a FEI Tecnai T12 transmission electron microscope operating at 120 kV and a Gatan UltraScan 895 4k CCD (UC San Francisco EM Core).

Dynamic light scattering

Cas9-EDVs and LVs were assessed using a Zetasizer Nano ZS (Malvern Panalytical) instrument with plastic micro cuvettes (Malvern Panalytical). Cas9-EDVs and LVs were produced as described above, except that 6–18 h post transfection of Lenti-X cells, media was changed into 5 ml Opti-MEM instead of 10 ml per 10 cm tissue culture dish. Two days post media change, Cas9-EDV-containing or LV-containing supernatants were collected and passed through a 0.45 µm PES syringe filter (VWR) without further concentration. EDV and LV particle numbers were measured and normalized using the QuickTiter Lentivirus Titer Kit (Lentivirus-Associated HIV p24) as described above. For dynamic light scattering measurements, 40 μl of normalized Cas9-EDV and LV were prepared, and particle size was measured at 25 °C. As a control, 100 nm diameter NanoXact Gold Nanospheres – Bare (Citrate) (nanoComposix) were included. Data were analyzed by intensity using the Zetasizer analysis software.

Quantitative RT–PCR of B2M sgRNA

Cas9-EDVs containing gRNA targeting the B2M gene were produced and concentrated as described above, and RNA was extracted from 150 μl of Cas9-EDVs using the NucleoSpin RNA Virus Kit (Takara Bio) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Quantitative RT–PCR (RT–qPCR) was performed using the PrimeTimeTM One-Step RT–qPCR Master Mix (IDT) according to the manufacturer’s instructions on a QuantStudio 6 Flex Real-Time PCR System (Thermo Fisher). The qPCR primers were ordered as a custom TaqMan Small RNA Assay to detect the B2M sgRNA target sequence GAGUAGCGCGAGCACAGCUAGUUUAAGAGCUAUGCUGGAAACAGCAUAGCAAGUUUAAAUAAGGCUAGUCCGUUAUCAACUUGAAAAAGUGGCACCGAGUCGGUGC (Thermo Fisher, Assay ID CTWCW3V).

Biodistribution experiment

A total of 100 µl of lentivirus displaying either VSVG or CD19+VSVGmut, or PBS was administered to C57BL/6 mice (000664, Jackson Laboratory, 9–10 weeks of age) by retro-orbital injection following anesthesia induction with 2–3% isofluorane. Mice were killed with CO 2 30 min post treatment and spleen, kidney, heart, liver, lung and blood were collected. Spleen, kidney, heart, liver and lung samples (15 mg each) were collected and stored in 1× DNA/RNA Shield (Zymo Research). Blood samples were drawn into tubes pre-coated with 0.5 M EDTA and were then separated into plasma and red blood cells by carefully layering blood diluted with PBS containing 2% FBS on top of Percoll density gradient media (Cytiva) and centrifuging at 800×g for 20 min. Plasma and red blood cell layers were extracted and mixed with an equal volume of 2× DNA/RNA Shield (Zymo Research). RNA was extracted from tissue samples using the Quick-RNA Viral Kit (Zymo Research) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Lentivirus titers were measured using the Lenti-X qRT–PCR Titration Kit (Takara Bio) on a QuantStudio 3 Real-Time PCR System (Thermo Fisher).

Statistical analysis

Statistical analysis was performed using Prism v.9. Statistical details for all experiments, including the value and definition of sample sizes and error bars, can be found in the figure legends.

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Portfolio Reporting Summary linked to this article.