Molecular cloning

All plasmids were cloned using either USER, Gibson or Golden Gate assembly. DNA was PCR amplified with PhusionU Green Multiplex PCR Master Mix (Thermo Fisher Scientific, F564S). Plasmids were transformed into Mach1 (Thermo Fisher Scientific, C862003) chemically competent Escherichia coli and were prepared using Plasmid Plus Midiprep kits (Qiagen, 12945).

Cell culture

HEK293T cells (ATCC, CRL-3216), Neuro-2a cells (ATCC, CCL-131) and Gesicle Producer 293T cells (Takara, 632617) were cultured in Dulbecco’s modified Eagle medium (DMEM) plus GlutaMax (Life Technologies; 10569044) supplemented with 10% (v/v) fetal bovine serum (FBS). Cells were maintained at 37 °C with 5% CO 2 . Cell lines were confirmed to be negative for mycoplasma during this study.

PE-eVLP production

eVLPs were produced as previously described44. Briefly, Gesicle Producer 293T cells were plated at a density of 5 × 106 cells per flask in 10 ml of DMEM + 10% FBS media in T75 flask (Corning, 353136). A total of 18–24 h after seeding, a mixture of plasmids was transfected to producer cells with jetPRIME transfection reagent (Polyplus, 101000001) following the manufacturer’s protocol. For production of v3 PE-eVLPs, plasmids expressing VSV-G (400 ng), wild-type MMLV Gag–Pol (2,813 ng), Gag–MCP–Pol (1,125 ng), Gag–PE (563 ng) and MS2-guide RNA (4,400 ng MS2-epegRNA for v3 PE2-eVLP, 3520 ng MS2-epegRNA and 880 ng MS2-ngRNA for v3 PE3-eVLP) were co-transfected to each T75 flask. For production of v3b PE-eVLPs, plasmids expressing VSV-G (400 ng), wild-type MMLV Gag–Pol (2,813 ng), Gag–COM–Pol (2,000 ng), Gag–P3–Pol (422 ng), P4–PE (422 ng) and COM-gRNAs (4,400 ng COM-epegRNA for v3b PE2-eVLP, 3,520 ng COM-epegRNA and 880 ng COM-ngRNA for v3b PE3-eVLP) were co-transfected to each T75 flask. A total of 40–48 h after transfection, supernatants were collected, centrifuged at 500g for 5 min, then the supernatant was filtered through 0.45-μm polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) filter. For PE-eVLPs used with cultured cells, 5× PEG-it Virus Precipitation Solution (System Biosciences, LV825A-1) was subsequently added to the supernatant to precipitate eVLPs overnight at 4 °C. The next day, the eVLPs were pelleted by centrifugation at 1,500g for 30 min at 4 °C and were concentrated 100-fold by resuspending in 100 μl of Opti-MEM (Life Technologies; 31985070). All eVLPs tested for optimization experiments in cell culture were concentrated uniformly using the above mentioned method to facilitate direct comparison of PE-eVLP potency at the same volume of eVLPs transduced. PE-eVLPs concentrated by this method contain approximately 2.5 × 108 eVLPs μl−1. For PE-eVLPs used in vivo, eVLPs were concentrated using a 20% (w/v) sucrose in phosphate-buffered saline (PBS) cushion solution via ultracentrifugation at 26,000 rpm (141,000g for an rAV of 118.2 mm) for 2 h at 4 °C using an SW28 rotor in an Optima XPN Ultracentrifuge (Beckman Coulter). The eVLP pellets were resuspended in cold PBS solution following ultracentrifugation. The eVLP solution was further centrifuged at 1,000g for 5 min on a fixed-angle tabletop centrifuge to remove debris. eVLPs purified by ultracentrifugation and used for in vivo applications were resuspended in a minimum volume of PBS solution to maximize the dose of PE-eVLPs within the permitted volume of injection. For short-term storage, eVLPs were stored at 4 °C for up to 1 week. For long-term storage, eVLPs were stored at −80 °C and thawed on ice immediately before use. Repeated freeze–thaw was avoided.

PE-eVLP transduction in cultured cells and genomic DNA collection

Target cells were plated at a density of 30,000–35,000 cells per well in 48-well plates (Corning, 354509). A total of 18–24 h after seeding, PE-eVLPs were added to the media of target cells. Unless otherwise noted, cellular genomic DNA was collected 72 h after transduction as previously described44. Briefly, medium was removed from each well and cells were washed with 1× PBS. Then 130 μl of lysis buffer (10 mM Tris–HCl pH 8.0, 0.05% SDS and 25 μg ml−1 proteinase K) was added to each well. Following incubation at 37 °C for 1 h, the lysate was heated to 80 °C for 30 min and was used directly as an input for downstream HTS preparation.

HTS of genomic DNA samples

HTS was performed as described previously1. Primers used for the amplification of genomic loci and corresponding amplicons are listed in Supplementary Table 2. Briefly, 1–5 μl of cell lysate containing genomic DNA described above was used directly for the amplification of the target locus in the first round of PCR (PCR1). For base substitution edits, the target locus was amplified using Phusion U Green Multiplex PCR Master Mix (Thermo Fisher Scientific, F564S) under the following conditions: 98 °C (3 min); 30 cycles of 98 °C (10 s), 61 °C (20 s) and 72 °C (40 s); and 72 °C (2 min). For insertion and deletion edits that are more susceptible to PCR bias, PCR1 was monitored using SYBR Green fluorescence with qPCR and the reaction was stopped at the exponential phase to avoid over-amplification of the target locus. Subsequently, 1–2 μl of PCR1 product was used as a template for the second round of PCR (PCR2) to append unique Illumina barcodes. PCR2 was conducted using Phusion U Green Multiplex PCR Master Mix under the following condition: 98 °C (3 min); 10 cycles of 98 °C (10 s), 61 °C (20 s) and 72 °C (30 s); and 72 °C (2 min). PCR2 products were pooled and purified on 1.5 % agarose gel by gel extraction using QIAquick Gel Extraction Kit (Qiagen; 28704). The library was quantified by Qubit dsDNA HS Assay Kit (Thermo Scientific, Q32852) and was sequenced using Illumina MiSeq 300 v2 Kit (Illumina) on Illumina MiSeq instrument.

HTS data analysis

HTS reads were demultiplexed using the MiSeq Reporter software v2.6 (Illumina). Data analysis was conducted using CRISPResso2 as previously described2. Briefly, reads were filtered by minimum average quality score (Q > 30) before analysis. CRISPResso2 analysis was performed with ‘discard_indel_reads’ on, and the quantification window was set to encompass at least ten nucleotides upstream and downstream of the pegRNA and/or ngRNA nick site. Prime editing efficiency was calculated as the percentage of reads with the desired editing without indels divided by the total number of reference-aligned reads. Indel frequency was calculated as the number of discarded reads divided by the total number of reference-aligned reads. The lower limit of detection is assumed to be 0.1%, defined by the error rate of the HTS method used.

Plasmid transfection

Plasmid transfection for purposes other than eVLP production was performed using Lipofectamine 2000 (Invitrogen, 11668500) following the manufacturer’s protocol as described previously1,2. Briefly, cells were seeded in either 96-well plates (Corning, 353075) at a density of 15,000–20,000 cells per well or 48-well plates (Corning, 354509) at a density of 30,000–35,000 cells per well. A total of 16–24 h after seeding, test plasmids were mixed in Opti-MEM (Life Technologies, 31985070). For 96-well transfection, editor plasmids (250 ng) and guide RNA plasmids (40 ng epegRNA for PE2; 30 ng pegRNA and 10 ng ngRNA for PE3) were mixed with 0.5 μl of Lipofectamine 2000. For 48-well transfection, editor plasmids (750 ng) and guide RNA plasmids (250 ng epegRNA for PE2; 188 ng epegRNA and 62.5 ng ngRNA for PE3) were mixed with 1 μl of Lipofectamine 2000. Following incubation at room temperature for 10 min, the transfection mixture was added directly to the media of the target cells. Genomic DNA was collected 72 h after transfection following the protocol described above.

PE-eVLP protein content quantification by ELISA

The protein content of PE-eVLPs was quantified as described previously44. Briefly, PE-eVLPs used for protein content quantification were concentrated via ultracentrifugation as described above for optimal detection of protein. A total of 5 μl of ultracentrifuged PE-eVLPs was mixed with 2× dye-free Laemmli sample buffer (100 mM Tris pH 7.5, 4% SDS and 20% (v/v) glycerol) and was incubated at 95 °C for 15 min. The lysed PE-eVLPs were used as input for quantification of PE protein and MLV p30 protein by ELISA. PE content in PE-eVLPs was quantified using the FastScan Cas9 (Streptococcus pyogenes) ELISA kit (Cell Signaling Technology, 29666C) following the manufacturer’s protocol. A standard curve was generated using recombinant Cas9 (S. pyogenes) nuclease protein (New England Biolabs, M0386). The number of eVLPs per volume was measured by quantifying MLV p30 content with the MuLV Core Antigen ELISA kit (Cell Biolabs, VPK-156) following the manufacturer’s protocol and calculated by assuming that 20% of the measured p30 in solution is associated with VLPs and that each VLP molecule contains 1,800 molecules of p30 (ref. 81).

PE-eVLP pegRNA content quantification by RT–qPCR

PE-eVLPs used for pegRNA content quantification were concentrated via ultracentrifugation as described above. A total of 10 μl of ultracentrifuged PE-eVLPs was treated with DNase I (Qiagen, 79254) to remove any residual plasmid DNA carry-over. RNA was extracted from PE-eVLPs using QIAamp Viral RNA Mini Kit (Qiagen, 52906) following the manufacturer’s protocol.

For standard curve generation, guide RNAs (epegRNAs or ngRNAs) were transcribed in vitro using the HiScribe T7 High Yield RNA Synthesis Kit (New England Biolabs, E2040S) following the manufacturer’s protocol. RNA was purified using Monarch RNA Cleanup Kit (New England Biolabs; T2030S). In vitro-transcribed epegRNAs were subjected to the same DNase treatment and RNA extraction procedure as PE-eVLPs as described above.

Standard and test gRNAs extracted from PE-eVLPs were serially diluted and reverse-transcribed to generate cDNA using SuperScript IV Reverse Transcriptase (Invitrogen, 18090010) following manufacturer’s protocol. Briefly, a sequence-specific reverse primer that binds the 3′ end of gRNAs was annealed to the template RNA upon incubation at 65 °C for 5 min. RT mix was then added to the annealed RNA, and the reaction was incubated at 65 °C for 20 min, followed by 80 °C for 10 min. The cDNA generated was used as an input for qPCR. qPCR was performed using Power SYBR Green Master Mix (Applied Biosystems, 4368577) under the following condition: 95 °C (10 min), and 40 cycles of 95 °C (15 s) and 67 °C (1 min). Because all RNAs including gRNAs are potentially susceptible to degradation in cells, to exclusively quantify functional epegRNAs that retain their spacer, scaffold and 3′ extension, qPCR primers were designed to anneal to part of the spacer and scaffold at the 5′ end, and to part of the PBS and structured motif at the 3′ end. RT–qPCR primers are listed in Supplementary Table 3.

DLS

DLS was performed with a Zetasizer Nano ZS (Malvern Panalytical). A total of 5 μl of PE-eVLPs purified by ultracentrifugation were diluted in 800 μl of PBS, and the samples were transferred to cuvettes for measurement. Backscatter (173°) measurements (n = 3 per sample) were taken each using ten runs of 8 s and an equilibration time of 10 s. The number size distribution was calculated using an estimated refractive index of 1.45 and absorption of 0.001 based on the preset values for proteins and phospholipids, and mean diameter reported represents the average size of three technical replicates.

Western blot analysis of producer cell lysate protein content

Gesicle Producer 293T cells were plated at a density of 300,000–320,000 cells per well in six-well plates (Corning; 3506). A total of 16–24 h later, wild-type Gag–Pol plasmids (6,000 ng) and editor fusion plasmids (2,000 ng) were mixed with 8 μl of Lipofectamine 2000. A total of 48 h later, cells were washed with PBS and lysed in 200 µl of RIPA buffer (supplied by Broad Institute Internal Store; 2.5 mM sodium deoxycholic acid, 1 mM EDTA, 1% Triton X-100, 500 mM NaCl, 20 mM Tris–HCl pH 8 and 0.1% SDS in RODI water) supplemented with 1 mM phenylmethylsulfonyl fluoride (Sigma-Aldrich, 93482) and cOmplete Protease Inhibitor (Sigma-Aldrich, 4693159001) by incubating at 4 °C for 30 min. The lysate was centrifuged at 12,000 rpm (13,700g) for 20 min and the supernatant was collected. Total protein level was measured by bicinchoninic acid assay (Thermo Scientific, #23252) following the manufacturer’s protocol and samples were normalized on the basis of the protein concentration measured.

Western blots were performed as described previously44. Briefly, lysates were separated on a NuPAGE 3–8% Tris-acetate gel (Thermo Fisher Scientific; EA0376) in NuPAGE Tris-acetate SDS running buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific, LA0041) for 45 min at 150 V. The gel was transferred to a PVDF membrane (Life Technologies, IB24002) using an iBlot2 Gel Transfer Device (Thermo Fisher Scientific, IB21001) at 20 V for 7 min. The membrane was blocked using Intercept Blocking Buffer (LI-COR, 927-70050) for 1 h at room temperature with gentle rocking. The membrane was washed three times with 1x TBS-Tween by rocking at room temperature for 5 min per wash. Then the membrane was incubated with primary antibodies (mouse Cas9 antibody: Thermo Fisher Scientific, #MA5-23519; rabbit GAPDH antibody: Cell Signaling Technology, #2118) at 1:1,000 dilution in Superblock Binding Buffer (1% bovine serum albumin (BSA) in TBS-Tween). The next day, the membrane was washed three times with 1× TBS-Tween as described above. Then the membrane was incubated with secondary antibodies (goat anti-mouse antibody: LI-COR IRDye 680RD and 926-68070, and goat anti-rabbit antibody: LI-COR IRDye 800RD and 926-32211) at 1:10,000 dilution in Superblock Binding Buffer for 1 h at room temperature with gentle rocking. The membrane was washed three times before imaging using a ChemiDoc MP Imaging System (Bio-Rad, 12003154).

Western blot analysis of PE-eVLP protein content

PE-eVLPs were concentrated via ultracentrifugation and lysed in 2× dye-free Laemmli buffer as described before. Western blots were performed as described above, using mouse Cas9 antibody (Thermo Fisher Scientific, MA5-23519) as the primary antibody and goat anti-mouse antibody (LI-COR IRDye 680RD and 926-68070) as the secondary antibody.

Off-target analysis in cultured cells

For comparison of off-target editing between plasmid transfection and PE-eVLPs, cells were seeded at a density of 30,000–35,000 cells per well in 48-well plates as described previously. After 1 day, plasmid transfection was performed as described previously and PE-eVLP transduction was performed by adding 10 μl of ultracentrifuge-concentrated PE-eVLPs to media containing target cells. A total of 3 days after treatment, cells were split into new 48-well plates to prevent cells from being overconfluent. A total of 7 days after treatment, genomic DNA was extracted from cells as described previously. Genomic DNAs were used for the amplification of the on-target HEK4 locus, off-target site 1 and off-target site 3.

The off-target editing was analyzed as described previously2. Briefly, reads were aligned to reference off-target amplicons using CRISPResso2 with parameters ‘-q 30’, ‘discard_indel_reads TRUE’ and ‘-w 25’. Off-target reads were called as leniently as possible to capture all potential reverse transcription products at the Cas9 nick site. To assess potential pegRNA-mediated off-target editing, nucleotide sequence 3′ of the Cas9 nick site was compared to the 3′ DNA flap sequence encoded by the epegRNA reverse transcription template. The minimum sequence of the 3′ DNA flap that deviates from Cas9 nick site was designated as an off-target marker sequence. All reference-aligned reads that contain this off-target marker sequence were called as off-target reads and pegRNA-mediated off-target editing efficiency was calculated as the percentage of (reads containing the off-target marker sequence)/(the total number of reference-aligned reads). Frequency of insertions or deletions at the off-target Cas9 nick sites were quantified as a percentage of (discarded reads)/(the total reference-aligned reads). Total off-target editing is calculated as (pegRNA-mediated off-target editing frequency) + (indel frequency at the Cas9 nick site).

Lentivirus production

Lentivirus used in this study was produced as described previously44. Briefly, HEK293T/17 (ATCC CRL-11268) cells were plated in T75 flasks (Corning; 353136) at a density of 5 × 106 cells per flask in 10 ml of DMEM + 10% FBS medium. A total of 20–24 h after seeding, for production of lentivirus expressing GFP:KASH, plasmids expressing VSV-G (6,000 ng), psPAX2 (9,000 ng) and lenti-GFP:KASH (9,000 ng) were mixed in 1.5 ml of Opti-MEM and were incubated with FuGENE HD Transfection Reagent (Promega; E2312) following the manufacture’s protocol. The plasmid transfection mixture was added directly to the media of the cells. A total of 40–48 h after transfection, supernatants were collected and centrifuged at 500g for 5 min to remove the cell debris. Then the supernatant was filtered through 0.45-μm PVDF filter. Lentivirus was subsequently concentrated into 20% (w/v) sucrose in PBS cushion solution via ultracentrifugation as described above for eVLP production.

Animals

Timed pregnant C57BL/6J mice for P0 studies were purchased from Charles River Laboratories (027). Retinal degeneration mouse models rd6 (003684) and rd12 (005379) were purchased from the Jackson Laboratory. All experiments involving live animals were approved by the Broad Institute Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (D16-00903; 0048-04-15-2) and the University of California, Irvine Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (D16-00259; AUP-21-096). Mouse housing facilities were maintained at 20–22 °C with 30–50% humidity, on a 12 h light/12 h dark cycle with ad libitum access to standard rodent diet and water. Animals were randomly assigned to various experimental groups.

P0 ICV injections and tissue collection

P0 ICV injections were performed as previously described25,44,82. Briefly, syringes for microinjection were generated by pulling PCR Micropipettes (Drummond Scientific Company, 5-000-1001-X10) on the Sutter P1000 micropipette puller. Injection solution was made immediately before injection by mixing 4 μl of PE-eVLPs, 0.3 μl of VSV-G pseudotyped GFP:KASH lentivirus and 0.1 μl of Fast Green. A total of 4 μl injection solution (containing approximately 1.0 × 1011 eVLPs) was front-loaded to Drummond PCR pipettes. Neonatal mice were cryo-anesthetized on ice until they were unresponsive to bilateral toe pinch. Then 2 μl of injection solution was injected into each ventricle. Injection was verified by the spread of Fast Green via transillumination of the head. A total of 3 weeks after injection, mice were killed by CO 2 asphyxiation. Brain tissues were collected by splitting the hemispheres along the sagittal plane.

Nuclear isolation and sorting

Nuclei isolation was performed as previously described25,44,82. Briefly, collected brain hemispheres were transferred to the Dounce homogenizer (Sigma-Aldrich, D8938) along with 2 ml of EZ-PREP buffer (Sigma-Aldrich, NUC-101). Tissues were homogenized with 20 strokes with pestle A and 20 strokes with pestle B. The homogenates were combined with 2 ml of fresh EZ-PREP buffer and were centrifuged at 500g for 5 min. Supernatant was decanted and the nuclei pellet was washed by resuspending in 4 ml of ice-cold Nuclei Suspension Buffer (100 μg ml−1 BSA and 3.33 μM Vybrant DyeCycle Ruby (Thermo Fisher, V10309) in PBS). The mixture was centrifuged again at 500g for 5 min. Following two rounds of wash total, the pellet was resuspended in 3 ml of nuclear resuspension buffer and was filtered through 35-μm cell strainer. The isolated nuclei were flow-sorted using the Sony MA900 Cell Sorter (Sony Biotechnology) at the Broad Institute flow cytometry core using MA900 Cell Sorter software v3.1. See Extended Data Fig. 7 for a representative example of fluorescence-activated cell sorting gating. Nuclei were sorted into DNAdvance lysis buffer (Beckman Coulter, A48705) supplemented with 25 mM dithiothreitol and Proteinase K (Thermo Fisher). The genomic DNA was subsequently purified following the manufacturer’s protocol using DNAdvance kit (Beckman Coulter, A48705). For neuron-specific sorting, nuclei isolation was performed as described above. After the first centrifugation step, nuclei were washed with 4 ml of PBS + BSA (100 μg ml−1). Following centrifugation and decanting supernatant, nuclei were resuspended with 1 ml of PBS + BSA (100 μg ml−1) and 1 μl of anti-NeuN antibody (Abcam, ab190565) was added. Following incubation at 4 °C for 45 min in the dark with rocking, the mixture was centrifuged at 500g for 5 min. The supernatant was decanted and the pellet was washed twice with 1 ml of PBS supplemented with 100 μg ml−1 BSA and 3 μM DAPI (Thermo Fisher, D1306). The stained nuclei were then flow-sorted and processed as described above.

Subretinal injection

The injection mix for subretinal injection was prepared immediately before injection by mixing 15–20 μl of PE-eVLP with 0.3 μl AAV–GFP (Addgene, 105530-AAV1). Mice were anesthetized by intraperitoneal injection of a cocktail consisting of 20 mg ml−1 ketamine and 1.75 mg ml−1 xylazine in PBS at a dose of 0.1 ml per 20 g body weight, and their pupils were dilated with topical administration of 1% tropicamide ophthalmic solution (Akorn, 17478-102-12) and 10% phenylephrine (Valeant, 42702-0103-05). Subretinal injections were performed under an ophthalmic surgical microscope (Zeiss). The corneas were hydrated with the application of GenTeal Severe Lubricant Eye Gel (0.3% hypromellose, Alcon). An incision was made through the cornea adjacent to the limbus at the nasal side using a 27-gauge needle. A 34-gauge blunt-end needle (World Precision Instruments, NF34BL-2) connected to an RPE-KIT (World Precision Instruments, RPE-KIT) by SilFlex tubing (World Precision Instruments, SILFLEX-2) was inserted through the corneal incision while avoiding the lens and advanced through the retina. Each mouse was injected with 1 μl of PE-eVLP (containing approximately 4.2 × 1010 eVLPs) + AAV1–GFP (used to confirm injection efficiency) mixture per eye. After injections, the gel was reapplied, anesthesia was reversed with intraperitoneal atipamezole (2.5 mg kg−1; MWI Animal Health, 032800) and mice were allowed to recover on a heat pad. Two weeks after injection, GFP signal was assessed by scanning laser ophthalmoscopy as a marker for injection efficiency and retinas that showed >80% GFP+ were collected for downstream analysis.

Electroretinography

Before recording, mice were dark adapted for 24 h overnight. Under a safety light, mice were anesthetized by intraperitoneal injection of a cocktail consisting of 20 mg ml−1 ketamine and 1.75 mg ml−1 xylazine in PBS at a dose of 0.1 ml per 20 g body weight, and their pupils were dilated with topical administration of 1% tropicamide ophthalmic solution (Akorn, 17478-102-12) and 10% phenylephrine (Valeant, 42702-0103-05). The corneas were hydrated with the application of GenTeal Severe Lubricant Eye Gel (0.3% hypromellose, Alcon). The mouse was placed on a heated Diagnosys Celeris rodent ERG device (Diagnosys LCC). Ocular electrodes were placed on the corneas, the reference electrode was positioned subdermally between the ears, and the ground electrode was placed in the rear leg. The eyes were stimulated with a green light (peak emission 544 nm, bandwidth ∼160 nm) stimulus of −0.3 log (candela second per meter squared (cd s m−2)). The responses for ten stimuli with an inter-stimulus interval of 10 s were averaged together, and the a- and b-wave amplitudes were acquired from the averaged ERG waveform. The ERGs were recorded with the Celeris rodent electrophysiology system (Diagnosys LLC) and analyzed with Espion V6 software (Diagnosys LLC).

RPE dissociation and genomic DNA and RNA preparation

Under a light microscope, mouse eyes were dissected to separate the posterior eyecup (containing RPE, choroid and sclera) from the retina and anterior segments. Each posterior eyecup was immediately immersed in PBS. RPE, choroid and scleral cells were detached in PBS from the posterior eyecup by gentle pipetting, followed by a removal of the remaining posterior eyecup. Cells from rd6 mice were then processed for genomic DNA using the DNeasy Blood & Tissue Kit (Qiagen, 69504) and cells from rd12 mice were processed with the AllPrep DNA/RNA Micro Kit (Qiagen, 80284).

Western blot analysis of mouse RPE tissue extracts

To prepare the protein lysate from the mouse RPE tissue, the dissected mouse eyecup, consisting of RPE, choroid and sclera, was transferred to a microcentrifuge tube containing 40 μl of RIPA buffer with protease inhibitors and homogenized with a motorized grinder (Fisher Scientific, K749540-0000), incubated on ice for 20 min and then centrifuged for 20 min at 21,000g at 4 °C. The resulting supernatant was precleared with Dynabeads Protein G (Thermo Fisher, 10003D) to remove immunoglobulin contaminants from the blood before gel loading. A total of 10 μl of RPE lysates premixed with NuPAGE LDS Sample Buffer (Thermo Fisher, NP0007) and NuPAGE Sample Reducing Agent (Thermo Fisher, NP0004), and denatured at 70 °C for 10 min, was loaded into each well of a NuPAGE 4–12% Bis-Tris gel (Thermo Fisher, NP0321BOX), separated for 1 h at 130 V and transferred onto a PVDF membrane (Millipore, IPVH00010). After 1 h blocking in 5% (w/v) nonfat milk in PBS containing 0.1% (v/v) Tween-20 (PBS-T), the membrane was incubated with primary antibody, goat anti-mouse MFRP monoclonal antibody (1:1,000; R&D Systems, AF3445) or mouse anti-mouse RPE65 (1:1,000; in-house production83) diluted in 1% (w/v) nonfat milk in PBS-T overnight at 4 °C. After overnight incubation, membranes were washed three times with PBS-T for 5 min each and then incubated with donkey anti-goat IgG–horseradish peroxidase (HRP) antibody (1:10,000; Abcam, ab97110) or goat anti-mouse IgG–HRP antibody (1:5,000; Cell Signaling Technology, 7076S) for 1 h at room temperature. After washing the membrane three times with PBS-T for 5 min each, protein bands were visualized after exposure to SuperSignal West Pico Plus Chemiluminescent substrate (Thermo Fisher; 34577). Membranes were stripped (Thermo Fisher, 21059), reblocked and reprobed for β-actin expression using rabbit anti-β-actin polyclonal antibody (1:1,000; Cell Signaling Technology, 4970S), following the same protocol. The corresponding secondary antibody was goat anti-rabbit IgG–HRP antibody (1:5,000; Cell Signaling Technology, 7074S).

Immunohistochemistry of RPE flatmounts and cryosections

Mouse eyes were enucleated and fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde in PBS for 20 min at room temperature and washed three times in PBS for 5 min each. To make RPE flatmounts, the anterior segment and retina were removed from the posterior eyecup under a dissecting microscope, and four radial cuts were made toward the optic nerve to flatten the eyecup into an RPE flatmount. Samples were permeabilized and blocked in 0.1% Triton X-100 (Sigma-Aldrich, T8532) with 3% normal donkey serum (NDS) in PBS for 30 min and incubated with the appropriate primary antibody in PBS, 0.1% Triton X-100 and 3% NDS, including goat anti-MFRP antibody (1:100; R&D Systems, AF3445) and rabbit anti-ZO-1 polyclonal antibody (1:100; Invitrogen, 61-7300) overnight at 4 °C. The next day, samples were washed three times in PBS for 5 min each and then incubated with the appropriate secondary antibody in PBS + 0.1% Triton X-100 and 3% NDS, including Alexa Fluor 594-conjugated donkey anti-rabbit IgG (1:200; Thermo Fisher, A21207) and Alexa Fluor 647-conjugated donkey anti-goat IgG (1:200; Thermo Fisher, A32849) for 2 h at room temperature in the dark. Cryosection samples were incubated in 1 ml DAPI (Thermo Fisher, 62248) in PBS for 10 min. Samples were washed three times in PBS for 5 min each. The samples were then mounted with VECTASHIELD HardSet Antifade Mounting Medium (Vector Labs H-1400-10) and imaged on a Keyence BZ-X800 All-in-One fluorescence microscope.

CIRCLE-seq nomination of off-target sites for the rd6 and rd12 models

CIRCLE-seq off-target editing analysis was performed as previously described76,84. Genomic DNA from rd6 mouse liver was isolated using Gentra Puregene Kit (Qiagen, 158845) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Purified genomic DNA was sheared with a Covaris S2 instrument to an average length of 300 bp. The fragmented DNA was end repaired, A-tailed and ligated to a uracil-containing stem–loop adaptor, using the KAPA HTP Library Preparation Kit, PCR Free (KAPA Biosystems, KK8235). Adaptor-ligated DNA was treated with Lambda Exonuclease (New England Biolabs, M0262) and E. coli Exonuclease I (New England Biolabs, M0293) and then with USER enzyme (New England Biolabs, M5505) and T4 poly-nucleotide kinase (New England Biolabs, M0201). Intramolecular circularization of the DNA was performed with T4 DNA ligase (New England Biolabs, M0202) and residual linear DNA was degraded by Plasmid-Safe ATP-dependent DNase (Lucigen, E3110). Synthetic guide RNAs were ordered from IDT with standard 2′-O-methyl modification at first three and last three bases. The synthetic guide RNAs were resuspended to 9 µM in nuclease-free water, denatured at 90 °C for 5 min and slowly annealed at 0.1 °C s−1 to 25 °C. In vitro cleavage reactions were performed with 125 ng Plasmid-Safe-treated circularized DNA, 90 nM Cas9 nuclease protein (New England Biolabs, M0386) and 270 nM synthetic guide RNA in a 50 µl volume for 1 h. Cleaved products were treated with proteinase K as described84, A-tailed, ligated with a hairpin adaptor (New England Biolabs, E7600S), treated with USER enzyme (New England Biolabs, M5505) and amplified by PCR with barcoded universal primers (New England Biolabs, E7600S) using Kapa HiFi Polymerase (KAPA Biosystems, KK4824). Libraries were sequenced with 150-bp/150-bp paired-end reads with an Illumina MiSeq instrument. CIRCLE-seq data analyses were performed using open-source CIRCLE-seq analysis software and default recommended parameters85. The top ten nominated off-target sites for epegRNA used for the rd6 and rd12 models were analyzed by HTS from the RPE tissue of untreated or v3 PE3b-eVLP-treated mice. Off-target editing for epegRNA-associated off-target sites was analyzed, as described above, as (pegRNA-mediated off-target editing frequency) + (indel frequency at the Cas9 nick site). Insertions or deletions at ngRNA-associated off-target sites were analyzed as a percentage of discarded reads divided by the total reference-aligned reads. Top ten CIRCLE-seq nominated off-target sites are listed in Supplementary Table 6 (rd6 model) and Supplementary Table 7 (rd12 model).

Statistics and reproducibility

Data are presented as mean and standard error of the mean (s.e.m.). Comparisons of different versions of PE-eVLPs were made with eVLPs produced and transduced in parallel in one large experiment. Biological replicates were obtained by treating three independently maintained cell line splits (aliquots) for cell culture studies, or three or more animals for in vivo studies, with a single batch of PE-eVLPs. Low batch-to-batch variability for different PE-eVLP batches is shown in Extended Data Fig. 5b. The sample size and the statistical tests used for each experiment are described in the figure legends. No statistical methods were used to predetermine sample size. Statistical analysis was performed using GraphPad Prism software.

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Portfolio Reporting Summary linked to this article.