The results presented here demonstrate that device-delivered stem cell–derived cells implanted in patients with T1D can establish a β cell mass that achieves sufficient function to improve glucose control. They support further development of hPSC-derived PECs as a β cell replacement therapy and the use of retrievable devices. This study was conducted with ViaCyte’s PEC-Direct combination product candidate consisting of PEC-01 cells in a device with perforated membranes administered in patients receiving immune suppression. Previous clinical work showed that functional β cells were formed in subcutaneous PEC-Direct implants but that their secretory capacity was too low for metabolic benefit17,18,19,20. The present study examined whether glucose control can be achieved by (1) increasing the cell dose through an increase in the number of implanted devices per patient and (2) using devices with the same pore configuration (placement and number) as that used in patients who demonstrated better engraftment in previous work17,18. We found that, in three of 10 patients, the function of the differentiated β cells was sufficient to improve glucose control markers from post-implant month 6 onwards. We attribute this outcome to formation of a larger β cell mass after delivery of a higher initial cell dose; it may also be related to higher cell survival due to the different pore configuration in the membranes21. Analysis of retrieved sentinel implants provided data on the size of the formed β cell mass and that of other cell types, which allows an assessment of the efficacy of the initial cell dose to replace a β cell mass as well as an identification of interfering processes.

The present study group had pre-transplant stimulated C-peptide levels below the LOD of 0.03 nmol l−1. The PEC-Direct implants increased this baseline level in four of 10 recipients at month 6, meeting the primary efficacy endpoint, and three of 10 (cases 1, 2 and 3) achieved levels >0.07 nmol l−1 that were sustained until month 12, a stable secondary efficacy endpoint for implant function. The levels in these three cases (≥0.10 nmol l−1) are considered metabolically relevant19. In cases 2 and 3, they are characteristic of a low functional state of β cells (0.1–0.2 nmol l−1), and, in case 1, they are characteristic of a state of intermediate function (>0.2 nmol l−1)28. The clinical relevance of inducing these C-peptide levels in patients with undetectable β cell function is also supported by their association with a beneficial complication profile29. This longitudinal and cross-sectional analysis of patients with T1D with different levels of residual insulin secretion found that C-peptide levels are inversely correlated with hypertension, HbA1c and cholesterol and also with microvascular complications29, extending previous observations30,31. This correlation has not yet been confirmed in immunosuppressed patients with an islet cell implant. Of direct clinical relevance is the observation that the three patients exhibited improved glucose control from month 6 onwards, as indicated by recently recommended measures of medical care in diabetes23,24,25. CGM data indicated marked improvement toward core endpoints for glucose control, approaching or achieving consensus targets (TIR > 70% and TAR < 25%), while lower exogenous insulin doses were used. The best control (TIR 85% at month 12) was established in the case with highest C-peptide response (case 1). Glycemic control and insulin production were also recently reported in two patients who received an intrahepatic stem cell–derived islet preparation (VX-880), one of whom became insulin independent with fasting or MMTT-stimulated C-peptide levels ≥0.16 nmol l−1 (ref. 32, poster presentation at the Annual Meeting of the American Diabetes Association (2023)).

Because inclusion in a study trial may itself influence outcomes both positively and negatively, we conducted a longitudinal analysis of individual patients. The association of a sustained C-peptide response ≥0.10 nmol l−1 together with sustained improvement in glucose control during reduced exogenous insulin dosing (cases 1–3), in the absence of confounding factors, indicates that the β cell mass in the implant exerted a glucose-controlling effect. Recipients who did not exhibit this level of β cell function (cases 4–10) did not show improvement in glucose control together with lower insulin dose. In case 5, better glucose control was observed after trial entry but was attributed to a higher insulin dosing. In case 8, side effects of the immunosuppressive agents altered lifestyle and led to a marked reduction in carbohydrate intake, thereby lowering glycemia independent of the implant. Overall, the data indicate that, when C-peptide levels ≥0.10 nmol l−1 were reached and maintained, a glucose-controlling effect was evident and that inclusion into the trial alone was not sufficient to achieve better glucose control at lower insulin dosage.

The best-performing PEC implant (case 1) did not achieve the criteria of good function as defined for intrahepatic implants of islet isolates from donor pancreases, such as a more than 50% reduction in insulin requirements19. However, its performance was markedly better than that reported for most extrahepatic islet cell implants33,34,35,36,37. In a comparative clinical cohort study on outcomes of extrahepatic or intrahepatic islet transplantation, extrahepatic implants (subcutaneous, gastric submucosal and omental) were independently associated with early graft failure; within the first 3 months, their stimulated C-peptide levels were significantly lower than those in intraportal implants (median 0.05 nmol l−1 versus 1.2 nmol l−1) and never exceeded 0.2 nmol l−1 (ref. 37). Among tested extrahepatic sites, the subcutis was associated with complete failure of human islet implants37 despite promising data in mice38. This again illustrates that successful outcome in animal models is not necessarily predictive for that in humans and supports the need for assessment in clinical investigational studies. The glucose-controlling effect that we have shown here is less pronounced than that in rodents, where a complete β cell replacement was established39,40. Further optimization is needed to increase efficacy of device-delivered hPSC-PECs to that of intrahepatic human islet implants. This can be guided by analysis of devices that are easily retrievable from the subcutaneous site. Implants of devices in an accessible site also helps meet safety concerns associated with stem cell–derived products. Our data will inform clinical studies on the safety and efficacy of cells that are genetically modified to promote their immune evasiveness and survival in allogeneic recipients (for example, ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT05210530).

The present study provides in situ quantitative and qualitative analysis of a functional β cell implant in a cohort of patients with T1D. The data allow examination of correlations of initial cell dose with in vivo outcome as well as with similar measurements in preclinical models. Extrapolation of analysis in exploratory sentinel devices to the large devices is supported by the similarity in composition of small and large device chambers17. The data can be compared with those obtained from similar sentinel human embryonic stem cell (ESC)-derived-PE implants in immunocompromised nude rats. In case 1, with the best in vivo outcome in this study, the size of the β cell mass (0.2 µl) is 12-fold to 18-fold smaller than that in devices retrieved from rats in which the hu-ESC-PE implant achieved glucose-induced plasma hu-C peptide >1 nmol l−1 (Supplementary Table 5). This difference can only be partly attributed to an earlier time of analysis (post-transplant month 6 versus month 14 in rats). Quantification of pancreatic cell types in the retrieved patient sentinels indicated that their cell mass represented only 35% of that at the start versus more than 200% in sentinels from rats (Supplementary Table 5). This lower recovery can be attributed to a higher cell loss in the device, possibly the result of a more invasive surgical procedure, a stronger foreign body reactivity in humans and/or a slower wound healing and capillary ingrowth in a patient with T1D. In addition to a higher loss of donor cells in the clinical setting, the degree of β cell differentiation of surviving cells may also have been lower than in sentinels of rat recipients. When extrapolating the β cell mass measured in sentinels of case 1 to the entire PEC-Direct implant in this patient, it amounted to ~0.24 µl kg−1 body weight, which is 25-fold lower than that established in subcutaneous open devices placed in nude rats (Supplementary Table 5).

The insulin-positive cells occur clustered with adjacent capillaries, a characteristic of functional secretory units responsible for glucose-responsive release of C-peptide and proinsulin. The sustained elevation of proinsulin levels during prolonged glucose stimulation indicates a continued activation of β cells to provide newly synthesized hormone during this metabolic demand, whereas the progressive decline in C-peptide expresses a shortage of the hormone reserves22. These data are characteristic for a β cell mass of insufficient size, which has to recruit all cells into sustained synthetic and secretory activity instead of maintaining subpopulations that build stores of fully processed hormone for use during sustained demands41. Depletion of this store explains the insufficient correction of the MMTT-induced hyperglycemic state. An increased plasma proinsulin to C-peptide ratio was also observed in patients receiving an intrahepatic islet transplant and was related to an insufficient β cell mass42, also related to MMTT-induced hyperglycemia43. The circulating hormonal markers plasma proinsulin and C-peptide can be used to evaluate clinical studies that aim to achieve a larger β cell mass.

The devices that we used offer sufficient space for formation of a large β cell mass as indicated by our data in nude rats. Improvements are needed to promote better cell survival and differentiation to β cells. Our analysis indicated that α cell formation was favored. Glucagon-positive cell mass was fivefold higher than the insulin-positive cell mass, a twofold higher ratio than that seen in rodent implants with metabolically adequate β cell function12,40. These glucagon-positive cells are expected to support growth and function of neighboring β cells44, but they can also increase plasma glucagon levels as detected in rodent models12,39,40, the impact of which is so far unknown. It will also be necessary to limit ingrowth of recipient fibroblasts and associated connective tissue formation, as the space they occupy within the devices becomes unavailable to the graft and may interfere with cell differentiation. The issue of fibroblast infiltration is evident from the data collected in case 4, which showed marginal C-peptide levels, a very low proportion of hormone-positive cells and a high proportion of infiltrating recipient cells. The possible causes for outcome differences in the 10 patients, including differences in the degree of donor cell survival and differentiation to β cells and in the degree of ingrowth of fibroblasts or endothelial cells, warrant further investigation. This analysis of implants in the context of circulating glucose, C-peptide and proinsulin levels is informative, particularly for the case with the best functional outcome. The data of this pilot study support inclusion of these assessments in future protocols.

We attribute the achievement and maintenance of higher C-peptide responses than in the previous PEC-Direct studies17,18 to the formation of a larger β cell mass after implantation of a twofold to threefold higher initial cell dose. The device membranes also had a different pattern of perforations, which may have influenced capillary ingrowth in the implanted cell mass and, hence, formation and differentiation of β cells. Vascularization may still be insufficient in timing and density to form and support a metabolically adequate functional β cell mass. Further device optimization seems preferred for improving outcomes than further increasing the number of devices and initial cell dose. In the present study, the implanted cell dose was, on average, 14 × 106 cells per kilogram of body weight, which is in the range of doses reported for intrahepatic islet cell implants (6–18 × 106 cells per kilogram of body weight; refs. 1,2). It resulted in a β cell mass that occupied less than 5% of the inner chamber of the devices that we examined. Addition of an angiogenic component may be considered in view of observed effects on engraftment and function of β cells in extrahepatic sites of rodent recipients45,46,47. Such an approach may help donor cell survival and endocrine differentiation and reduce the size of fibrotic areas.

In conclusion, this report shows the feasibility of achieving glucose control by a stem cell–generated β cell mass in a retrievable device placed subcutaneously in patients with T1D. Data from retrieved devices relate in vivo outcome to the formed β cell mass and indicate processes for improving efficacy of the device.