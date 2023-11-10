A bacterial assist for CAR-T cells

Cancer therapy with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cells has achieved impressive remissions in certain hematologic malignancies, and extending the approach to other types of cancer is a key goal of immunotherapy research. Solid tumors have proved particularly challenging because of immunosuppressive mechanisms in the tumor microenvironment. Writing in Science, Danino and colleagues outline a new strategy for deploying CAR-T cells against solid tumors: use engineered bacteria to coat the interior of the tumor with a synthetic antigen and then treat with CAR-T cells specific for the synthetic antigen.