Immunotherapy

A bacterial assist for CAR-T cells

Nature Biotechnology volume 41page 1521 (2023)

Cancer therapy with chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-T cells has achieved impressive remissions in certain hematologic malignancies, and extending the approach to other types of cancer is a key goal of immunotherapy research. Solid tumors have proved particularly challenging because of immunosuppressive mechanisms in the tumor microenvironment. Writing in Science, Danino and colleagues outline a new strategy for deploying CAR-T cells against solid tumors: use engineered bacteria to coat the interior of the tumor with a synthetic antigen and then treat with CAR-T cells specific for the synthetic antigen.

Aschheim, K. A bacterial assist for CAR-T cells. Nat Biotechnol 41, 1521 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-02042-w

