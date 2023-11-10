Most effective malaria vaccine yet

A new malaria vaccine for children is the first to meet the World Health Organization’s (WHO) 75% protection target. The vaccine, called R21 and developed and produced by Oxford University and the Serum Institute of India, is the second recommended by the WHO. The first was Mosquirix (RTS,S/AS01) made by London-based GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), which is 50% protective. At $3.90 per dose, R21 is cheaper than Mosquirix, which costs €9.30 ($9.81) per dose.