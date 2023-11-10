Chan Zuckerberg hubs multiply

In October, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) launched two new biohubs: one in New York and another in Chicago. The biohubs will bring together academic researchers at leading institutions to solve scientific challenges that could result in better prevention, detection and treatment of disease. The CZ Biohub NY received, in addition to undisclosed CZI support, $10 million each from the State of New York and New York City. In Chicago, the hub will launch with $25 million in state funding and $250 million from CZI.