Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01845-1, published online 27 July 2023.

In the version of the article initially published, a portion of the Competing interests statement was missing: “R.K. is a scientific advisory board member, and consultant for BiomeSense, Inc., has equity and receives income. The terms of this arrangement have been reviewed and approved by the University of California, San Diego in accordance with its conflict of interest policies.” The text has been inserted in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.