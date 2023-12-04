Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

Nature Biotechnology’s academic spinouts 2022

Nature Biotechnology (2023)Cite this article

Nature Biotechnology’s annual survey highlights academic start ups that are, among other things, correcting misfolded or disordered proteins, creating second-generation GPCR agonists, building a new gene delivery platform and mining cancer genomes for novel targets.

As in previous years of our survey, we focus on R&D-intensive startups spun out from academic institutions (Table 1). These were first identified as having raised a series A financing in 2021. Our editors then assessed publicly available information about each firm’s research to select those that appear below. (Some firms were selected but not included because they were still in ‘stealth mode’ or declined to be interviewed.)

Table 1 The class of 2022: NBT’s academic spinouts
Full size table

This is a preview of subscription content, access via your institution

Access options

Rent or buy this article

Prices vary by article type

from$1.95

to$39.95

Learn more

Prices may be subject to local taxes which are calculated during checkout

Author information

Authors and Affiliations

  1. Philadelphia, PA, USA

    Michael Eisenstein

  2. Portland, ME, USA

    Charles Schmidt

  3. Pasadena, CA, USA

    Laura DeFrancesco

Authors
  1. Michael Eisenstein
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  2. Charles Schmidt
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  3. Laura DeFrancesco
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Check for updates. Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Eisenstein, M., Schmidt, C. & DeFrancesco, L. Nature Biotechnology’s academic spinouts 2022. Nat Biotechnol (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-02023-z

Download citation

  • Published:

  • DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-02023-z

Search

Advanced search

Quick links

Nature Briefing

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing