Antibody engineering

US11643437B2 An isolated cancer-targeting peptide that includes at least two copies of the amino acid sequence PFLP or PFLF, a bispecific anti-cancer antibody that includes the isolated cancer-targeting peptide and an antigen-binding peptide that stimulates T cell activity, and methods for diagnosing and treating cancer by administering the pharmaceutical composition or the bispecific anti-cancer antibody. Chang Gung Memorial Hospital (Taoyuan City, Taiwan) Yu J, Yu, A, Wang S-H 6/9/2023

US11545238B2 Methods for designing engineered polypeptides that recapitulate molecular structure features of a predetermined portion of a reference protein structure, for example, an antibody epitope or a protein binding site. The methods include training a machine learning model based on a first set of blueprint records, or representations thereof, and a first set of scores, each blueprint record from the first set of blueprint records being associated with each score from the first set of scores. iBio (Newark, DE, USA) Greving MP, Taguchi AT, Hauser KE 1/3/2023

US11377485B2 Methods for making modified Fc regions of antibodies and antibody fragments, both human and humanized, and having enhanced stability and efficacy; antibodies comprising Fc regions with core fucose residues removed, and attached to oligosaccharides comprising terminal sialyl residues; antibodies comprising homogeneous glycosylation of Fc regions with specific oligosaccharides; Fc regions conjugated with homogeneous glycoforms of monosaccharides and trisaccharides; and methods of preparing human antibodies with modified Fc using glycan engineering. Academia Sinica (Taipei, Taiwan) Wong C-H, Wu C-Y 7/5/2022

US11332540B2 A method for treating a tumor by administering Circ-CDH1, a circular RNA Circ-CDH1 nucleic acid molecule or the protein Circ-CDH1-28 KD expressed by the circular RNA Circ-CDH1 nucleic acid molecule. A monoclonal antibody anti-Circ-CDH1 is designed against Circ-CDH1-28 KD, which can specifically detect the content of a protein encoded by endogenous circular RNA Circ-CDH1, can inhibit invasion and metastasis of cells from tumors such as glioma and breast cancer, and has wide application prospects in clinical detection of tumors and invasion and metastasis treatment. The First Affiliated Hospital, Sun Yat-sen University (Guangzhou, China) Zhang N 5/17/2022

US11203645B2 Novel glycosynthase enzymes for glycoprotein engineering and/or homogeneous antibody remodeling. The enzyme variants, termed EndoSd-D232M and EndoSz-D234M, contain the glycan conjugation and/or modification activity at the conserved N297 glycosylation site of the Fc region of an exemplary antibody. OBI Pharma (Taipei, Taiwan) Yu C-DT, Hsieh YH, Hsieh Y-C, Huang T-Y, Tsai Y-C, Wang N-H, Hu P-L 12/21/2021

US11192951B2 Methods of engineering surface charge for bispecific antibody production, including providing an antibody comprising a first polypeptide comprising a heavy chain variable region and a second polypeptide comprising heavy chain variable region and substituting, in at least one of the first and second polypeptides of the antibody, one or more amino acid residues of the heavy chain variable region. Janssen Biotech (Horsham Township, PA, USA) Nesspor T 12/7/2021