Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01867-9, published online 7 September 2023.

This paper was originally published under a standard Springer Nature license (© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature America, Inc.). It is now available as an open-access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, © The Author(s). The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.