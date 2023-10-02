Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01867-9, published online 7 September 2023.
This paper was originally published under a standard Springer Nature license (© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature America, Inc.). It is now available as an open-access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license, © The Author(s). The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Rights and permissions
Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons license, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons license, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons license and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.
About this article
Cite this article
Yu, Y., Hou, W., Liu, Y. et al. Author Correction: Quartet RNA reference materials improve the quality of transcriptomic data through ratio-based profiling. Nat Biotechnol (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-02008-y
Published:
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-02008-y