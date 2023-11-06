AAV gene therapy is efficient but does not persist at high levels in NHP liver

The goal of our study was to define the mechanism(s) that limit efficient and durable transgene expression following liver gene therapy with AAV vectors. Previous studies with complete preclinical and clinical datasets suggest that NHPs are better suited for evaluating key aspects of vector performance than other animal models9,10,12,13,14,15,16. We conducted initial studies in rhesus macaques using macaque-derived β-choriogonadotropic hormone (rh-β-CG; CGB) as the transgene. rh-β-CG is secreted and has a short serum half-life, meaning it can provide a longitudinal, real-time readout of transgene transcription. As rh-β-CG should be viewed as a self-protein in macaques, confounding adaptive immune responses to the transgene product or to transgene-expressing cells are unlikely. We evaluated two clade E capsids that have been used in multiple clinical trials, AAV8 and AAVrh10 (n = 6 NHPs per vector). As an essential and unique aspect of our studies, we analyzed three sequential liver tissue samples from each animal by biopsy at days 14 and 98 and at necropsy at day 182. These analyses included assessment of transgene DNA and RNA by quantitative PCR (qPCR) and cellular distribution of DNA and rh-β-CG protein expression by in situ hybridization (ISH) and immunohistochemistry (IHC), respectively.

We observed similar levels and profiles of rh-β-CG protein expression in serum for each capsid; peak levels were achieved by day 7, followed by a gradual decline to stable levels three- to sixfold lower than the peak (Fig. 1a) without transaminase elevations (Fig. 1b). Statistically significant reductions in total vector DNA and RNA occurred over time, although the magnitude of reduction was smaller for DNA than for RNA. Although DNA levels decreased further over the two later time points, RNA levels were stable between days 98 and 182 after the initial decline relative to day 14 (Fig. 1c,d).

Fig. 1: Initial peak followed by a decline to lower stable levels of self-transgene after i.v. administration of AAV vectors to NHPs. a,b, NHPs received i.v. injections of 1013 genome copies per kg (body weight) of AAV8 or AAVrh10 vectors expressing the self-transgene rh-β-CG (n = 6 per group). Serum rh-β-CG levels were evaluated throughout the in-life phase for transgene expression (a) as well as alanine aminotransferase (ALT) levels (b). Liver tissue was collected during a liver biopsy procedure (14 or 98 days after vector administration) or at the time of necropsy (182 days after vector administration). c,d, DNA (c) and RNA (d) were extracted from liver samples to evaluate the number of vector genome copies (GC) and transgene RNA levels, respectively. e–j, IHC for rh-β-CG protein was performed on liver samples (brown staining) from animals administered AAV8 (e–g) or AAVrh10 (h–j). ISH was performed on liver samples using the RNAscope Multiplex Assay. Hybridized probes were imaged with a fluorescence microscope. k,l, Vector DNA was quantified by ISH, and transgene expression was determined by IHC as the percentage of AAV+ cells for NHPs administered AAV8 (k) or AAVrh10 (l). Values are presented as mean ± s.e.m.; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. Source data Full size image

To elucidate the mechanism governing this rapid decline in expression, we evaluated the cellular distribution of rh-β-CG protein expression by IHC (Fig. 1e–j and Supplementary Fig. 1) and nuclear DNA by ISH using a probe specific for vector DNA as part of a probe pair to target DNA and RNA separately (Fig. 1k,l). The number of rh-β-CG+ cells declined three- to fivefold from day 14 to day 98 and then remained relatively stable through day 182, consistent with the kinetics of rh-β-CG in serum and transgene RNA expression in the liver. The approximately fourfold reduction in rh-β-CG-expressing cells was not associated with a commensurate reduction in DNA-containing cells, which decreased by only 24–53%.

Vector DNA assembles into discrete nuclear domains that persist despite the loss of transgene expression

We next evaluated the same parameters of gene transfer and expression in macaques intravenously (i.v.) administered AAV8 vectors expressing one of three transgenes: a reporter gene encoding green fluorescent protein (GFP) or a transgene encoding the human or macaque version of the low-density lipoprotein receptor (hLDLR and rhLDLR, respectively; n = 2 per transgene). These studies allowed us to assess the role of adaptive immunity in the efficiency and stability of transgene expression within a range comprising the highly immunogenic protein GFP to the non-immunogenic self-protein rhLDLR.

Throughout the in-life phase of the study, we used serum LDL levels as an indirect assessment of transgene expression that should reflect the levels of transgene-derived LDLR in real time (Fig. 2a–c). Animals that received the rhLDLR vector showed an acute and substantial reduction in serum LDL, which returned to levels close to or at baseline within 30 days (Fig. 2a). We observed a similar pattern of serum LDL for the hLDLR vector but with a lower magnitude of transient reduction (Fig. 2b). As expected, we did not observe a reduction in serum LDL for the GFP vector (Fig. 2c). The reduction in serum LDL as a result of transient LDLR expression was associated with an expected acute but transient reduction in serum PCSK9 (Supplementary Fig. 2). Serum transaminase levels tracked with the expected immunogenicity of the transgene, ranging from no elevations with rhLDLR (Fig. 2d) to mild elevations with hLDLR (Fig. 2e) to a sharp and transient increase with GFP (Fig. 2f). Sequential measurements of T cells by enzyme-linked immunosorbent spot revealed transgene responses in five of six animals, with the extent of transaminase elevation being commensurate with the degree of transgene immunogenicity (GFP > hLDLR > rhLDLR); T cell activation to the capsid was minimal (Supplementary Fig. 3).

Fig. 2: Comparison of the level, duration and localization of expression of self, human and non-self transgenes following i.v. administration of AAV vectors. a–f, NHPs received i.v. injections of 1013 genome copies per kg (body weight) AAV8 vectors encoding rhLDLR, hLDLR or GFP (n = 2 per group). Serum LDL (a–c) and ALT (d–f) levels were evaluated throughout the in-life phase. Liver tissue was collected during a liver biopsy (14, 77, and 224 days after vector administration) or necropsy (760 days after vector administration). g,h, DNA (g) and RNA (h) were extracted from liver samples to evaluate the number of vector genome copies and transgene RNA levels, respectively. i–k, ISH was performed on liver samples using the RNAscope Multiplex Assay. The probes used were non-overlapping probe pairs, in which one probe was specific for DNA (binding to the antisense strand), and the second probe hybridized to RNA. Hybridized probes were imaged with a fluorescence microscope. The vector DNA and transgene RNA were quantified as the percentage of AAV+ cells for animals treated with AAV vectors expressing rhLDLR (i), hLDLR (j) or GFP (k). Light and dark colors indicate each individual NHP in the cohort; red (rhLDLR), blue (hLDLR) and green (GFP). The dashed lines indicate the level where background can be observed due to autofluorescence. Source data Full size image

We performed tissue studies as described for the rh-β-CG experiments, although four samples were available for each animal spanning a longer time frame (that is, biopsies at days 14, 77 and 224 and necropsy at day 760). Analyses of vector DNA and transgene RNA (as measured by qPCR) followed the same trends over time as those for rh-β-CG across all transgenes, showing reductions in both DNA (Fig. 2g) and RNA (Fig. 2h), with greater losses in RNA than in DNA. The extent of these reductions was much greater for the transgene encoding GFP (DNA diminished >3,000-fold, and RNA diminished >55,000-fold) than for the transgene encoding rhLDLR (DNA diminished 6-fold, and RNA diminished 29-fold). The hLDLR vector results were more similar to the data for the rhLDLR vector, showing DNA and RNA reductions of 9-fold and 227-fold, respectively.

We performed ISH to characterize the number of cells harboring intranuclear vector DNA compared to those with cytoplasmic transgene-derived RNA (Supplementary Fig. 4). The pattern observed for the rhLDLR vector was similar to the rh-β-CG vector results, with high numbers of DNA-containing and RNA-expressing cells at day 14 (65% and 15%, respectively), followed by a 7-fold reduction of DNA over 2 years and a 12-fold reduction in RNA-expressing cells by day 77. The number of RNA-expressing cells then remained stable through day 760, reaching a steady state of ~1% RNA-expressing cells (Fig. 2i and Supplementary Fig. 4). The pattern for hLDLR was essentially the same, although with greater reductions in DNA (28-fold) and RNA (~3,000-fold), with RNA-expressing cells falling below the 0.1% threshold of detection at day 760 (Fig. 2j and Supplementary Fig. 4). Animals that received the vector encoding GFP exhibited the same high level of gene transfer and transgene expression based on analyses for day 14, although the expression dropped to undetectable levels by day 760 for DNA and by day 77 for RNA (Fig. 2k and Supplementary Fig. 4).

DNA-specific ISH revealed two patterns of intranuclear hybridization at day 14: a diffuse granular pattern and a single bright circular structure (Fig. 3a). Evaluations at later time points demonstrated retention of the circular structures, with a loss of the background granular staining (Fig. 3b). Confocal imaging illustrated the spherical shape of these structures with a diameter between 0.8 and 1.6 µm (Fig. 3c). We co-stained sections for vector DNA by ISH and for fibrillarin as a nucleolus marker by IHC. There was no overlap between these two structures, indicating that the single nuclear domain that harbors vector genomes is not related to the nucleolus (Fig. 3d).

Fig. 3: Cell type and lack of substructure association of vector DNA and RNA following i.v. administration of AAV vectors to NHPs. a–e, NHPs received i.v. injections of 1013 genome copies per kg (body weight) of AAV8 vectors encoding rhLDLR, hLDLR, or GFP (n = 2 per group). Liver tissue was collected during a liver biopsy (14 days after vector administration) or necropsy (760 days after vector administration). ISH was performed on liver samples using a DNA-specific probe (binding to the antisense strand). a,b, DNA ISH images from NHPs administered rhLDLR at days 14 (a) and 760 (b) after vector administration. Arrows mark cells with DNA ISH signal that are not hepatocytes; green, vector DNA; blue, DAPI (nuclear counterstain). c,d, Hybridized probes were imaged with a confocal microscope (c) and co-stained with a nucleolus marker (fibrillarin antibody) shown in red (d). e, Nuclei were extracted from necropsy samples (day 760), and cDNA libraries were created from single nuclei. Nuclei from similar cell types cluster together, and the total percentage of nuclei expressing transgene RNA was evaluated. To enable analysis of transduction at an early time point, we used samples from two additional animals previously treated with 7.5 × 1012 genome copies per kg (body weight) of AAV8.TBG.GFP and necropsied at day 7 (ref. 17). A representative uniform manifold approximation and projection (UMAP) is shown for each group; NK cell, natural killer cell; HSC, hepatic stellate cell. Source data Full size image

To better understand the global picture of liver transduction with respect to cell type, we performed single-nucleus RNA sequencing (snRNA-seq; Fig. 3e and Supplementary Fig. 5). To enable analysis of transduction at an early time point, we used samples from two additional animals previously administered AAV8.TBG.GFP and necropsied at day 7 (ref. 17). snRNA-seq analysis of these liver tissues at day 7 revealed an ~20% transduction of multiple cell types, including hepatocytes, liver sinusoidal endothelial cells (LSECs) and Kupffer cells, indicating that the thyroxine-binding globulin (TBG) promoter is not hepatocyte specific. The same analysis of day 760 tissues (Fig. 3e and Supplementary Fig. 5) showed reduced transduction similar to that for other measurements of transgene expression in hepatocytes (that is, RNA PCR and RNA ISH), with transduction of 2.5% for rhLDLR, 0.2% for hLDLR and 0.02% for GFP (Fig. 3e). Only rhLDLR-treated animals had significant detectable transgene expression in non-hepatocytes (that is, LSECs and Kupffer cells) at day 760.

The DNA ISH analyses from rhLDLR tissues were re-evaluated for evidence of vector genomes in non-parenchymal cells in light of the snRNA-seq results that showed expression across multiple cell types. Nuclear staining was indeed demonstrated at day 14 time points in non-hepatocytes, although this was substantially reduced by day 77 (Fig. 3a,b). The relevance of the wide distribution and expression of the AAV genome throughout different liver cells is unclear to the issue of durability being studied in this manuscript, although it could be important in understanding toxicity of systemic AAVs.

Vector integrates at high frequency throughout chromosomal DNA as complex concatemeric structures

The presence of many non-expressing hepatocytes that continued to harbor vector DNA compelled us to more fully characterize the structure and location of the vector genomes detected by ISH. We and others have shown integration of AAV genome sequences into chromosomal DNA in the setting of DNA repair following double-stranded breaks18,19,20,21,22,23,24,25. We evaluated liver DNA from rh-β-CG- and LDLR/GFP-treated animals for integrated vector sequences using inverted terminal repeat sequencing (ITR-seq), an anchored multiplexed PCR-based next-generation sequencing method developed by our group to detect AAV ITR sequences that have integrated into the genome18. This method captures the chromosomal sequences directly adjacent to insertion sites by ligating specific unique molecular identifier (UMI)-containing adapters to sheared DNA. This is followed by PCR amplification using primers specific to the AAV ITR and ligated adapter sequences. AAV integration sites are determined from chimeric sequencing reads that contain both AAV ITR DNA and the adjacent host chromosomal DNA. The numbers and locations of unique genome–AAV junctions were determined for each sample, and the adjacent genomic DNA sequences in each unique AAV integration were further characterized and annotated.

Analysis of tissues at day 182 from rh-β-CG vector-treated animals showed integration events at frequencies of 1.6 per 100 genomes to 1 per 1,000 genomes (Fig. 4a). A time course of integrations performed in the GFP/LDLR study showed similar levels of integration events, which declined between days 14 and 77 and subsequently stabilized to levels of 0.1–0.7 AAV integration events per 100 genomes (Fig. 4a). These integrations occurred across the genome and mostly followed a widely dispersed distribution pattern, with the exception of an increase in integrations in and around genes that are highly expressed in the liver (Fig. 4b and Supplementary Fig. 6). None of the identified insertion sites from any of the evaluated NHP samples were located within genic regions frequently mutated in human hepatocellular carcinomas (HCCs; including TP53, TERT, CTNNB1 and so on26,27,28) nor in genic regions identified in the development of mouse HCC following AAV treatment (Dlk1, Tax1bp1, Meg8 (the mammalian ortholog of the Rian locus) and so on)29,30,31,32.

Fig. 4: Localization of integrated vector DNA following i.v. administration of AAV vectors to NHPs. a–c, NHPs received i.v. injections of 1013 genome copies per kg (body weight) AAV8 vectors encoding rhLDLR, hLDLR or GFP (n = 2 per group). Liver tissue was collected during a liver biopsy procedure (14, 77 and 224 days after vector administration) or at the time of necropsy (760 days after vector administration). a, DNA was extracted from liver samples, and the number of AAV integration loci in all injected NHPs was determined by ITR-seq. The number of unique integration loci was normalized to 100 genomes based on input DNA. Each NHP had two samples run at each time point, except for at day 760 when several replicates of each NHP were performed. b, The genomic locations of AAV integration loci were determined by ITR-seq and annotated as being within a gene-coding region (genic) or outside of a gene-coding region (intergenic) according to the rhesus macaque RefSeqGene annotation. Integrations within genic regions were further annotated by the distribution of RNA expression in the human liver (data were taken from the Human Genome Atlas at www.proteinatlas.org). Expression levels were determined by normalized expression (nx) in the human liver for each annotated gene. The following categories were determined: genes not expressed in liver (1 < nx), genes with low expression in liver (1 ≥ nx < 10), genes with medium expression in liver (10 < nx > 100) and genes with high expression in liver (100 ≥ nx). A random distribution represents 10,000 randomly computationally generated genomic loci in the rhesus macaque genome. The number of AAV integration events in each gene category is presented as a fold change over random sequences. A value of 1 would represent no difference from the distribution of random loci (dashed line). Data are presented as mean ± s.e.m. c, The numbers of clones for each unique integration loci detected were determined by requiring the same insertion site and different adapter positions and different UMIs for each clone. The percentage of unique insertion sites that were clonally expanded (two or more clones) is represented in the graphs. Samples were the same as assessed in a. Of clonally expanded loci, the average number of clones and the largest clone detected between the two NHPs for each group is listed below the graph. Data presented as mean ± s.e.m. Source data Full size image

To determine whether any of the detected insertion sites exhibited evidence of clonal expansion, we used the UMIs in the ITR-seq reads and the exact nucleotide position of the genomic DNA adjacent to the adapter to remove PCR duplicates and identify and quantify clonal expansion of unique insertion sites, similar to the technique described by Nguyen et al.33 We defined clonal expansion as two or more unique integrations (as determined by independent UMI sequences and adapter locations) at the same genomic location. Samples were evaluated for the percentage of integrations with clonal expansion, the average size of detected clones and the largest detected clone within each sample (Fig. 4c). Animals treated with GFP and hLDLR exhibited an increased number of expanded loci and a larger overall size of clones than rhLDLR-treated animals. For all three groups, the largest increase in clonal integration loci was between days 14 and 77. The size of the largest clone in each sample was similar to results of a recent study with AAV-transduced human hepatocytes expanded in a mouse model of xenogenic liver regeneration34, both of which are relatively low compared to observations in AAV-treated dogs up to 10 years after vector administration, where vector-induced expansion was proposed33.

To fully characterize the composition of AAV sequences at late time points after vector administration, we used multiple long-read single-molecule sequencing techniques. We first performed long-read sequencing of DNA from vector preparations used for animal dosing to assess the integrity of administered AAV genomes. This approach showed complete ITR-to-ITR vector genomes represented the majority of AAV DNA; however, this approach also revealed a minority population of genomes with truncations that were not present in the input plasmid (Supplementary Fig. 7a). To determine whether a similar proportion of AAV DNA remained intact and was able to drive transgene expression in vivo, we proceeded to also characterize in vivo vector genomes by long-read sequencing. Due to the relatively low abundance of AAV DNA in vivo and its existence as both episomes and broadly distributed integrants, we used a hybridization-based enrichment approach based on binding to biotinylated oligonucleotides tiled across the individual transcriptional units to enrich for vector-containing DNA sequences. The assay was performed with necropsy samples collected at day 760, when adequate material was available for the pulldown enrichments. Sequencing of enriched DNA was performed using high-fidelity (HiFi) circular consensus sequencing (CCS) on a PacBio Sequel II instrument (>99% accuracy and Q > 20). The CCS reads were then analyzed for the presence of vector and host genome sequences. This approach yielded individual reads ranging from 51 to 50,419 base pairs (bp) in length, with average sequence sizes ranging from 4,216 to 6,113 bp. The number of reads that contained vector sequences was proportional to the total amount of vector DNA originally detected by qPCR, with rhLDLR > hLDLR > GFP (Table 1).

Table 1 Summary of liver-directed gene therapy outcomes at 2 years after i.v. administration of AAV vectors to NHPs Full size table

Sequence-based analysis of these vector-containing reads demonstrated remarkable heterogeneity in the structure of AAV sequences present in vivo (Fig. 5), which often were present in complex concatemers containing mixtures of rearranged and truncated genomes (examples of these complex concatemers are presented in Fig. 5a–d). Mapping the reads against the input vector sequence illustrated the extensive nature of the rearrangements/truncations that could not have been explained by erroneous input vector and instead must have occurred after administration (compare Supplementary Fig. 7a and 7b–d).

Fig. 5: Structure of integrated vector DNA following i.v. administration of AAV vectors to NHPs. a–d, NHPs received i.v. injections of 1013 genome copies per kg (body weight) of AAV8 vectors encoding rhLDLR, hLDLR or GFP (n = 2 per group). Liver tissue was collected at necropsy (760 days after vector administration) for each NHP, and high-molecular-weight DNA was extracted from liver samples and enriched by hybridization to probes that tiled the vector sequence. HiFi long-read sequencing of liver DNA was performed using high consensus accuracy CCS on a PacBio Sequel II instrument (>99% accuracy and Q > 20). CCS reads were mapped to both the vector and host genomes. For CCS reads containing host genomic sequence, the host genomic sequence is indicated below the scale bars as red boxes and the location of integrated vector DNA was determined as indicated by the red lines marked on each chromosomal picture. Blue boxes indicate vector genome sequences, which were further annotated by component (5' ITR; enhancer, E; promoter, TBG; intron, IVS2; transgene, rhLDLR; PolyA, BGH; 3' ITR) and by orientation (arrows above scale bar). a, A complete integration would contain two chromosomal junctions flanking the entire integration. b–d, Most integrations were complex concatemers and were incompletely captured, as represented by only one chromosomal junction. Vector integrations in head-to-tail (b), head-to-tail and head-to-head (c) and head-to-tail and tail-to-tail (d) complex concatemeric configurations were seen. Full size image

To help determine the likelihood that these rearranged genomes retained the ability to express transgene, we evaluated the individual long-read sequences for the presence of intact transgene cDNA. The number of intact cDNA sequences was very low in the GFP group and increased in the LDLR groups, with rhLDLR > hLDLR; in each group, the number of reads with cDNA sequences was 0-44% of those that showed any vector sequence.

A subset of cDNA containing sequences (that is, ~12%) were shown to contain flanking rhesus macaque genomic sequence in at least one end, suggesting that they were derived from integrated genomes. By simultaneously quantifying the presence of genomic and AAV DNA, we estimated that for rhLDLR samples (where the most integration was seen), between 33% and 39% of integrated sequences contained a fully intact transgene cDNA. However, this likely represents an underestimate because of shearing of the DNA during isolation and premature termination of the sequencing run.

Of all reads containing at least one flanking sequence, 92.9% contained at least one ITR, and 85.2% contained two or more ITRs. Only 10.2% of the ITRs were intact, with the majority showing heterogeneous truncations near a common region of the B–B′ palindromic loop, resulting in an average ITR length of 102.6 bp (Supplementary Fig. 8)35,36. There was remarkable homogeneity in ITR sequences within reads that harbored more than one ITR and substantial variation between ITR sequences of different reads. We broadly assessed variations within the genomic flanking DNA to provide insight into the consequences of integration on genome integrity. Based on all reads containing at least one flanking sequence, the genomic DNA was largely intact (96.8%), with only 0.7% insertions and 2.6% deletions in the flanking genomic DNA. We captured at least four long reads with flanking genomic sequence on both ends of a vector sequence. In these examples, flanking host genomic sequences demonstrated a low percentage of mismatches (94–100% identity); in a few cases, some of the flanking sequences were flipped in orientation and/or repeated, but otherwise, the rhesus macaque genome was largely unperturbed.