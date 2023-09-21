The geNomad framework for classification and annotation

geNomad employs a hybrid approach to plasmid and virus identification that combines an alignment-free classifier (sequence branch) and a gene-based classifier (marker branch) to improve classification performance by capitalizing on the strengths of each classifier. geNomad’s framework consists of five stages (Fig. 1a): (1) alignment-free classification in the sequence branch; (2) sequence annotation and gene-based classification in the marker branch; (3) aggregation of the branch scores; (4) score calibration; and (5) output generation.

Fig. 1: A hybrid framework for identifying and annotating plasmids and viruses. a, geNomad processes user-provided nucleotide sequences through two branches. In the sequence branch, the inputs are one-hot encoded fed to an IGLOO neural network, which scores inputs based on the detection of non-local sequence motifs (A1 I). In the marker branch, proteins encoded by the input sequences are annotated using markers that are specific to chromosomes, plasmids or viruses (A1 II). A set of numerical features is then extracted from the annotated proteins and fed to a tree ensemble model, which scores the inputs based on their marker content. Next, the scores provided by both branches are aggregated by weighing the contribution of each branch based on the frequency of markers in the sequence (A2). Aggregated scores can then be calibrated to approximate probabilities in a process that leverages the sample composition inferred from the classification of sequences from the same batch (A3). Lastly, classification results are summarized and presented together with additional data, such as virus taxonomy, gene function and the inferred genetic code (A4). b, The sequence branch is based on the IGLOO architecture, which uses convolutions to produce a feature map from a one-hot encoded input. Patches encoding non-local relationships within the sequence are then generated by slicing the feature map. Lastly, these patches are used as an attention matrix to produce a sequence representation from the feature map. c, The relative contribution of the marker branch (y axis, quantified using SHAP) increases as the marker frequency (fraction of genes assigned to a marker) in the sequence increases. d, Calibration curves of pre-calibration (left) and post-calibration (right) scores, showing that sample composition can be used to map classification scores to actual probabilities. The x axis represents scores averaged across multiple bins; the y axis represents the fraction of positives in each bin; the 45° dashed line represents a perfect calibration scenario. freq., frequency; MAE, mean absolute error of the scores relative to the true probabilities. Full size image

To identify sequences of plasmids and viruses in an alignment-free manner, geNomad’s sequence branch uses a neural network model that can classify the sequences from their nucleotide makeup alone (Fig. 1a, box A1 I). To process input sequences, geNomad employs an encoder based on the IGLOO architecture10, which is able to extract patterns that are useful for classification from the nucleotide sequences and encode them into an embedding space (Fig. 1b and Extended Data Fig. 1). This architecture has demonstrated superior performance compared to traditional alternatives (such as recurrent and convolutional neural networks) when applied to sequence data, as it gathers information from non-local relationships across the sequence to create a global representation10,11.

To classify sequences based on their gene content, geNomad’s marker branch predicts and annotates the proteins encoded by input sequences using a set of custom markers (Fig. 1a, box A1 II). To predict proteins, geNomad uses a modified version of the Prodigal12 software called prodigal-gv, which we developed to allow automatic detection of recoded TAG stop codons (common in Crassvirales phages13) and annotation of TATATA motifs that are frequently found upstream of coding sequences of Nucleocytoviricota viruses14. Predicted proteins are then queried against a set of 227,897 protein profiles—specific to chromosomes, plasmids or viruses (Fig. 2)—using MMseqs2 (ref. 15) protein profile search. Next, geNomad computes a total of 25 numeric genomic features that summarize the sequence structure (for example, gene density and strand switch rate), RBS motifs (for example, TATATA motif frequency) and marker content (for example, frequency of chromosome, plasmid and virus markers) of the input sequences (Supplementary Note 1 and Supplementary Table 1). These features are then fed to a tree ensemble classification model, which outputs the confidence scores for each class.

Fig. 2: Generating of a dataset of protein profiles with abundant metadata for sequence classification and protein annotation. a, Protein sequences from genomes and metagenomes were clustered and aligned to produce de novo protein profiles. De novo profiles and profiles obtained from public databases were then clustered, and cluster representatives were selected to reduce redundancy. In parallel, reference chromosome, plasmid and virus sequences were clustered into RCs. Sequences were then weighed in such a way that the sum of the weights within each RC was constant. Representative protein profiles were mapped to reference sequences, and chromosome-, plasmid- and virus-specificity metrics were computed for each profile based on the weighed number of hits to sequences of each class. Markers that were highly specific to one of the three classes were then selected. The position of each selected marker (circles) in the ternary plot is determined by its specificity, and the colors represent the marker density in a region. b, Bar plots showing: the sources of the selected profiles (upper plot); the total number of markers (light shades) and the number of functionally annotated markers (dark shades) for each class (middle plot); and the fraction of ICTV taxa covered by the taxonomically informative markers at each rank. c, Multidimensional scaling of semantic similarities of the GO terms enriched in chromosome (left), plasmid (center) and virus (right) markers. Labels of related terms were aggregated for clarity. Semantic similarities were computed with REVIGO. d, RadViz visualizations of the relative frequencies of geNomad markers across distinct ecosystems. Each marker is represented by a circle, and the colors depict the marker density within a region. The position of the markers in the plot is determined by their frequency in each environment. Markers close to the center of the plot were found in similar frequencies across all ecosystems. Median entropies of the ecosystem distributions are shown below the plots. AF, aquatic (freshwater); AM, aquatic (marine); AO, aquatic (other); EN, engineered; HA, host-associated (animals); HO, host-associated (other); HP, host-associated (plants); TO, terrestrial (other); TS, terrestrial (soil). Full size image

From the outputs produced by the sequence and marker branches, geNomad generates an aggregated classification that leverages the strengths of each approach. This is achieved through an attention mechanism that consists of a linear model that weighs the branches based on the frequency of chromosome, plasmid and virus markers in the input sequence (Fig. 1a, box A2). The attention mechanism works in such a way that the contribution of the marker branch goes higher as the fraction of genes that are assigned to markers increases (Fig. 1c). This allows geNomad to take advantage of both marker-based and alignment-free classification approaches in a principled manner.

During inference, a classification model assigns a score to each prediction, indicating the degree of confidence in that prediction, with higher values representing more confident predictions. However, these scores do not reflect the true probabilities of the predictions being correct, as classification models will exhibit varying false discovery rates (FDRs) when classifying samples with distinct underlying composition (Supplementary Note 2 and Extended Data Fig. 2). To address this, we devised an optional calibration mechanism in geNomad that leverages sample composition data to approximate the true underlying probabilities. (Fig. 1a, box A3, and Fig. 1d). The calibrated scores produced by geNomad offer users two benefits: (1) estimated probabilities can be used to compute FDRs, allowing users to make more informed decisions (for example, setting a threshold to achieve a desired proportion of false positives); and (2) improved classification performance by adjusting the assigned labels of some sequences after calibrating scores (for more details, see ‘geNomad accurately identifies plasmids and viruses’ section).

Sequences classified as viral with geNomad’s markers are then assigned to taxa defined by the International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses (ICTV)16. This process is made possible by the fact that more than 85,000 of the markers are specific to a virus taxon (for more details, see ‘A dataset of marker protein profiles’ subsection). In brief, geNomad assigns a taxon to each gene annotated with a taxonomically informed marker. Subsequently, it aggregates the taxonomies of all the genes within each scaffold and generates a single consensus lineage for that sequence (Extended Data Fig. 3).

Upon completion of its execution, geNomad produces a list of sequences that have been classified as either plasmids or viruses. This list can be refined using additional user-adjustable filters, such as a minimum score, maximum FDR (if score calibration was performed), minimum number of plasmid or virus hallmark genes and maximum number universal single-copy genes. The generated output includes rich metadata that can be useful for downstream analysis (Fig. 1a, box A4) and the nucleotide and amino acid sequences of the identified plasmids and viruses.

A dataset of marker protein profiles

geNomad uses a marker set of 227,897 protein profiles specific to chromosomes, plasmids or viruses to perform classification based on gene content and to provide functional information for processed sequences (Fig. 2a). To build this marker dataset, which covers sequences from uncultured microorganisms and viruses from diverse environments, we clustered approximately 232 million protein sequences from diverse sources (see ‘Database of genomic sequences for training and benchmarking’ section). The resulting clusters were independently aligned, generating 812,511 de novo protein profiles, which were further supplemented with 612,966 external profiles. To improve geNomad’s computational efficiency and ensure broad coverage of the gene space, we identified and removed redundant profiles, resulting in a collection of 470,039 non-redundant profiles (Extended Data Fig. 4a,b).

To select profiles that are informative for classification, we computed the specificity of each profile to each one of the targeted classes (chromosomes, plasmids and viruses) by mapping them to proteins encoded by reference genomes of both isolate and uncultivated species (Extended Data Fig. 4c) and counting the hits to each class. To mitigate the bias resulting from uneven taxonomic representation of plasmid and virus sequences in public databases, which favor elements infecting a limited range of microbes, we downweighted sequences belonging to overrepresented taxa by clustering them into reference clusters (RCs) that group similar genomes. We assigned weights to the references so that the sum of the weights in all RCs was constant, effectively downweighting sequences within large RCs7. After computing specificity, we discarded profiles that were poorly specific or that matched few proteins, resulting in a final set of 227,897 profiles. Most of the markers originated from the de novo protein clustering (38.8%), efam17 (34.9%) and EggNOG18 (16.0%) (Fig. 2b, top, and Supplementary Table 2). Virus-specific markers dominate the dataset (69.2%), followed by chromosome-specific markers (23.5%) and plasmid-specific markers (7.3%) (Fig. 2b, middle, lighter shades).

geNomad also provides detailed taxonomic and functional information for biological interpretation of results, enabling thorough analysis of identified MGEs. To allow this, markers were functionally annotated via alignment to the Pfam-A19, TIGRFAM20, KEGG Orthology21 and COG22 databases. In total, 98,127 (43.1%) markers were annotated, although the proportion of annotated markers varied among the different specificity classes, with chromosome-specific markers having the highest annotation rate (82.5%), followed by plasmid-specific markers (63.4%) and virus-specific markers (27.5%) (Fig. 2b, middle, darker shades, and Supplementary Table 2). Functional enrichment analysis of the annotated markers (Fig. 2c) revealed that chromosome markers were associated with translation, transport and metabolism functions; plasmid markers were enriched in quorum sensing and motility functions; and virus markers were related to virus replication and assembly functions. A total of 978 plasmid and 14,635 virus markers were manually selected as hallmark markers, as they were annotated with functions related to core processes, such as conjugation genes for plasmids and capsid proteins for viruses. To provide additional context for MGE research, markers were also annotated using databases for specific domains of interest (Supplementary Table 2), resulting in the identification of 484 markers for genes involved in conjugation and 382 markers for antimicrobial resistance, annotated through alignment with the CONJscan23 and NCBIfam-AMRFinder24 databases, respectively. Lastly, 741 markers for universal single-copy genes, which are rarely present in MGEs and can help reduce false positives, were identified through comparison with profiles from the BUSCO dataset25.

To allow taxonomic assignment of viruses using geNomad’s markers, virus taxa from the ICTV (Virus Metadata Resource version 19) were assigned to 85,315 markers. The taxonomically informed markers can be used to assign virus sequences to a substantial fraction of the viral taxa up to the family rank (Fig. 2b, bottom), as at least one marker was assigned to 83.3% of the realms (the only realm missing is Ribozyviria), 100% of the kingdoms and phyla, 94.9% of the classes, 87.7% of the orders and 61.8% of the families. Most of these markers were assigned to the Caudoviricetes class (93.1%), which dominates metagenomic data9, but other major taxa, such as Riboviria (2.8%), Nucleocytoviricota (2.2%) and Monodnaviria (0.7%), are also largely covered (Supplementary Table 2).

Our marker selection process was designed to maximize the range of covered uncultivated genomes found globally. To assess the environmental breadth of geNomad’s markers, we used them to scan a total of 2.3 billion proteins from 28,865 metagenomes and 7,258 metatranscriptomes of various ecosystems. The ecosystem distributions of the marker classes (chromosome-, plasmid- and virus-specific) were then evaluated (Supplementary Methods), revealing that chromosome-specific and plasmid-specific markers are generally not specific to any ecosystem (high average entropy of frequencies), whereas virus-specific markers tend to be restricted to specific ecosystems (low average entropy of frequencies) (Fig. 2d). This suggests that the gene repertoire of uncultivated viruses is highly variable and highlights the importance of incorporating environmental data to cover a large fraction of the virosphere.

geNomad accurately identifies plasmids and viruses

To evaluate the classification performance of geNomad and compare it to other virus and plasmid identification tools that use different approaches for sequence classification (Table 1), we used test datasets consisting of diverse sequence fragments with varying lengths (Extended Data Fig. 5a). To minimize overestimation of geNomad’s performance due to the presence of similar sequences in the train and test data, we randomly assigned RCs to five different data splits and performed cross-validation using the leave-one-group-out strategy (see Methods for details), which forced sequences from the same RC to remain together in either the train or test sets. Performance metrics for all tools were measured five times, using each RC as the test set at a time. Additional benchmark results are described in Supplementary Note 3.

Table 1 Classification methodology and average runtimes of plasmid and virus identification tools Full size table

By evaluating the classification, measured using the Matthews correlation coefficient (MCC), as a function of the similarity to the train data, we found that geNomad performs well on unseen genomes, even though performance dropped for sequences that were more divergent from the train data (Extended Data Fig. 5b). Assessment of geNomad’s performance on sequences with varying marker coverage (that is, fraction of proteins assigned to markers) revealed that even those that were targeted by no or few markers were still detected due to the sequence branch of the algorithm (Extended Data Fig. 5c). When compared to other tools, geNomad presented superior overall classification performance across all sequence length ranges in both plasmid and virus classification tasks (Fig. 3a,b and Supplementary Tables 3 and 4). Such difference was particularly apparent for short sequences (<6 kilobases (kb)), where other tools showed reduced performance due to limited genetic information, whereas geNomad leveraged its extensive marker dataset and alignment-free classification model, ensuring high sensitivity and precision. This highlights the usefulness of geNomad in metagenomic and metatranscriptomic assemblies, where most scaffolds are short.

Fig. 3: geNomad accurately identifies viruses and plasmids and allows taxonomic assignment of viral genomes. a,b, Classification performance of multiple plasmid (a) and virus (b) identification tools across sequence fragments of varying length. Performance was measured using the MCC. For each sequence range interval, tools were evaluated with five different test sets, each containing the sequences of one RC. Colored circles represent the performances measured in each test set. Mean values are shown next to the circles. c, Sensitivity of virus identification tools across major viral taxa at different ranks. The score cutoff of each tool was determined so that the FDR was approximately 5%. d, Virus taxonomic assignment performance. Bar lengths represent the number of sequence fragments assigned at a given taxonomic rank. Light blue represents sequences that were correctly assigned to their most specific rank (up to the family level); dark blue represents fragments that were assigned to the correct lineage but to a rank that is above its most specific rank; red represents sequences that were assigned to the wrong lineage; and the gray bar represents sequences that were assigned to any taxon. Full size image

geNomad’s calibration mechanism enhances the classification process by incorporating sample composition data and assigning estimated probabilities to each sequence, which reflect the likelihood of the sequence belonging to each class. Our analysis showed that the plasmid classification performance increased with the use of calibrated scores, particularly for shorter sequences (average ΔMCC: +11.8% for sequences <3 kb; +5.6% for 3–6 kb; and +3.2% for 6–9 kb) (Extended Data Fig. 5d). We also found that short virus sequences benefited from calibration, although the improvement was not as pronounced. These results showcase the effectiveness of the introduced calibration mechanism for improving classification quality.

Plasmid classification is a challenging task due to the variable genetic makeup of these elements, their similarity to other mobile elements that can integrate into host chromosomes and the lack of a standard for reporting plasmids in sequencing data. As a result, most evaluated tools (DeepMicroClass26, PPR-Meta27, PlasClass28 and viralVerify29) had low average classification precision (11.0–40.1%; Supplementary Table 3), even when classifying long sequences (Supplementary Table 4), as they often produced a high number of false positives that can impact downstream analysis. In contrast, PlasX7 had high precision (81.6%) but low sensitivity (40.5%), which impairs the detection of plasmids in sequencing data. geNomad had the best overall performance by a substantial margin (Fig. 3a; MCC and F1-score in Supplementary Tables 3 and 4), with the highest sensitivity (89.8%) and the second highest precision (70.8%), after PlasX. It is worth noting that geNomad’s marker branch, which can be run independently, achieved a considerably higher precision than PlasX (91.2%). Evaluation of classification performance across diverse taxa revealed that geNomad outperformed other tools in all assessed groups (Supplementary Table 5 and Supplementary Note 3). Furthermore, geNomad exhibited a lower rate of misclassifying viruses as plasmids (1.7%) compared to all tools except PlasX (1.5–64.4%; Supplementary Table 6 and Supplementary Note 3).

In virus classification, geNomad attained the best overall performance when considering all length strata (MCC: 95.3%, F1-score: 97.3%), followed by VirSorter2 (ref. 30) executed with all models (MCC: 81.3%, F1-score: 88.9%), VirSorter2 executed with default parameters (MCC: 79.7%, F1-score: 87.1%) and PPR-Meta (MCC: 77.4%, F1-score: 86.6%) (Fig. 3b and Supplementary Table 3). VIBRANT31, geNomad, VirSorter2 (default parameters) and DeepMicroClass achieved the highest classification precision (97.5%, 97.3%, 94.7% and 92.6%, respectively), and Seeker32, DeepVirFinder33 and PPR-Meta obtained the lowest scores (61.8%, 80.5% and 88.5%, respectively).

In a benchmark study using representative genomes from the ICTV, we found that geNomad outperformed other tools in all major taxa that we evaluated (Fig. 3c and Supplementary Table 7). Notably, geNomad was the only tool that achieved high sensitivity for viruses that encode an RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRP; Orthornavirae, 98.64%) and giant viruses (Megaviricetes, 94.74%) at a fixed FDR of 5%. When evaluating sensitivity across different host clades, we found that geNomad was the only tool that identified more than 90% of the viruses infecting bacteria, archaea and multiple eukaryotic groups, whereas other tools struggled to identify viruses that infect at least two eukaryotic groups (Supplementary Table 8). In an additional benchmark where we measured classification sensitivity on a catalog of metagenomic Inovirus34, which are known to be challenging to detect automatically, geNomad (sensitivity: 84.8%) also outperformed other evaluated tools (average sensitivity: 32.5%) (Supplementary Table 9).

We assessed the performance of geNomad’s taxonomic assignment (Fig. 3d and Supplementary Table 10) by assigning 116,250 artificially fragmented genomes of ICTV exemplar species to viral lineages using a marker dataset with modified taxonomic metadata to simulate novelty (see Methods for details). Of the processed fragments, the majority (80.3%) was successfully assigned to a viral lineage, with most being classified at the class (54.4%), order (13.6%) or family (10.1%) levels. Among those, 48.2% were correctly assigned to the most specific rank (up to the family level); 49.5% were under-classified (assigned to the correct lineage but not to the most specific rank); and only 2.3% were assigned to the wrong lineage. These results indicate that geNomad is reliable at assigning sequences to higher taxa. The unassigned fragments, which lacked hits to markers with taxonomic information, were mostly shorter than 3 kb (80.6%).

Sensitive and precise identification of proviruses

Temperate phages can integrate into host genomes and form proviruses, which can greatly affect host metabolism and ecology35,36,37. To identify integrated viruses within host genomes, geNomad employs a conditional random field (CRF) model that identifies genomic regions that exhibit a high enrichment of viral markers and are flanked by chromosome markers (Fig. 4a). The CRF model leverages the extensive gene coverage provided by the marker database and scores each gene, factoring in the specificity levels of assigned markers for that gene and its neighboring genes. To eliminate spurious viral islands (regions of consecutive genes labeled as viral), geNomad merges closely located islands and subsequently removes those with a low marker enrichment—that is, regions containing only a few virus markers. Finally, because tRNAs and integrases are commonly found next to the edges of integrated elements due to the dynamics of site-specific recombination38, geNomad extends provirus boundaries up until neighboring tRNAs and/or integrases, improving the detection sensitivity of genes close to provirus edges.

Fig. 4: geNomad uses marker information to demarcate provirus boundaries. a, Provirus identification starts by annotating the genes within a sequence with geNomad markers, which store information of how specific they are to hosts or viruses. These specificity values are then fed to a CRF model, which will score each gene using information from the markers in its surroundings. A score cutoff is used to demarcate viral islands, and islands that are close together are merged. Islands with few viral markers are discarded, and the boundaries of the remaining islands are extended up until nearby tRNAs or integrases. b, Distributions of the precision and sensitivity of multiple provirus identification tools, measured at the gene level for each provirus. Proviruses from the TIGER database were used as the ground truth for this benchmark. c, Completeness and contamination estimates of demarcated proviral regions that did not overlap with proviruses in the TIGER database. Estimates for TIGER proviruses are shown with a gray background as a reference. Box plots show the median (middle line), interquartile range (box boundaries) and 1.5 times the interquartile range (whiskers). Full size image

We evaluated geNomad’s provirus demarcation performance and compared it with other popular tools (Phigaro39, VIBRANT and VirSorter2) using the TIGER dataset38, which contains precisely mapped integration sites across 2,168 prokaryotic genomes, as the ground truth (Fig. 4b and Supplementary Table 11). For each predicted proviral region by the benchmarked tools, we measured precision as the fraction of genes within TIGER proviruses and sensitivity as the proportion of genes contained within regions predicted by each tool. The results of this benchmark demonstrated that geNomad identified more proviruses than other tools and exhibited high precision and sensitivity. Not all the predicted proviral regions overlapped with TIGER coordinates, because this dataset does not include inactive phages nor proviruses that do not integrate at tRNAs. To measure the quality of such predictions, we used CheckV40 (version 1.0.1) to estimate the quality of these regions and found that geNomad outperformed other tools, as the proviruses it demarcated tended to be more complete with lower contamination levels (that is, few host genes) (Fig. 4c and Supplementary Table 11). The completeness of most of these proviral regions was comparatively lower than those in TIGER, indicating that they likely represent inactive proviruses that underwent gene loss. In an additional benchmark, we found that geNomad outperforms other tools in the identification of proviruses in a Pseudomonas aeruginosa pangenome41 (Supplementary Note 4, Extended Data Fig. 6 and Supplementary Table 11).

geNomad is fast and allows analysis of large datasets

To make geNomad accessible to a wide audience, we designed it to be user-friendly and efficient, allowing it to run quickly on a broad range of hardware. geNomad can be installed locally though diverse methods (pip, Conda and Docker), facilitating its installation in a variety of scenarios. The command line interface offers comprehensive explanations and detailed execution logging. For non-technical users, geNomad is available as a web application through the NMDC EDGE platform (https://nmdc-edge.org/virus_plasmid/workflow), allowing easy data upload and result visualization in the web browser. Additionally, the integration with NMDC EDGE enables geNomad to be easily incorporated into larger workflows that include other tasks, such as assembly and binning.

In a benchmark measuring the time it took to classify 10,000 metagenomic scaffolds, geNomad was faster than all but two of the evaluated tools (Table 1), taking substantially less time than VirSorter2 (26.1× improvement), PlasX (8.1×), viralVerify (6.8×) and VIBRANT (2.7×). The only tools that were faster were DeepMicroClass and PlasClass, which are alignment-free tools that exhibited lower classification performance than geNomad in our benchmarks (Fig. 3a). It is worth noting that geNomad’s marker and sequence branches can be run independently, reducing runtime by half while still maintaining good classification performance (Supplementary Table 3), in cases where time is a concern. These results demonstrate that, due to its speed, geNomad can be used in varied hardware and can be scaled to process large datasets. In fact, geNomad was recently used to process approximately 260 million scaffolds (2.7 trillion base pairs) from IMG/M to gather the data used to build the IMG/VR version 4 (ref. 9) and IMG/PR databases, which represent the largest available databases of virus and plasmid sequences, respectively.

geNomad allows the discovery of RNA and giant viruses

Recent studies have unveiled a previously undiscovered diversity of RNA viruses (Orthornavirae kingdom) and giant viruses (Nucleocytoviricota phylum) through the analysis of sequencing data from metatranscriptomes and metagenomes14,42,43,44,45,46. As existing virus discovery tools exhibit limited efficacy in detecting a substantial fraction of the RNA and giant virus genomes (Orthornavirae and Megaviricetes in Fig. 3c), these large-scale surveys have resorted to custom techniques, such as identifying the RdRP hallmark gene for RNA viruses and employing metagenomic binning for giant viruses. However, these tailored approaches are often difficult to reproduce, as they were developed for internal use. To address this issue and increase the sensitivity of detecting both RNA and giant viruses in sequencing data, we leveraged recent knowledge about these viruses to train geNomad, which improved the identification of these lineages (Fig. 3c, Supplementary Note 5 and Supplementary Note 6).

In metatranscriptomes from microbial communities of the Sand Creek Marshes47, geNomad classified 99.9% of the sequences containing the RdRP gene as viral (Fig. 5a). Furthermore, we found that 98.1% of the scaffolds that binned48 with RdRP-encoding sequences based on their co-occurrence across multiple samples were also identified as viral by geNomad. This indicates that geNomad can identify RNA virus genome sequences even when they lack the RdRP gene (Fig. 5a). In contrast, other tools classified an average of only 43.7% of these sequences as viral (Supplementary Table 12). Inspection of pairs of co-occurring scaffolds revealed that they fell into two categories: (1) linear genomes that were assembled into two scaffolds, one of which lacked the RdRP gene (Marnaviridae bin in Fig. 5b); and (2) segmented genomes, containing multiple DNA molecules (Cystoviridae bin in Fig. 5b). Among sequences not encoding RdRP and not binned with RdRP-encoding scaffolds, yet classified as viruses by geNomad, we found fragments of RNA virus genomes missing the RdRP gene (Leviviridae scaffold in Fig. 5b) and transcripts of DNA viruses (Caudoviricetes scaffold in Fig. 5b).

Fig. 5: geNomad allows the discovery of RNA viruses and giant viruses in environmental sequencing data. a, Histograms showing the geNomad score distribution of three groups of scaffolds of the Sand Creek Marshes metatranscriptomes: scaffolds that binned with RdRP-encoding sequences (top row, in green); scaffolds that contain the RdRP gene (middle row, in blue); and the remaining scaffolds (bottom row, in orange). The median geNomad score and the fraction of scaffolds classified as viral are indicated for each group. b, Genome maps of selected sequences that were classified as viral by geNomad. Two pairs of co-occurring Orthornavirae scaffolds are represented (Marnaviridae and Cystoviridae bins). Genes targeted by geNomad markers are colored, and genes that do not match any marker are shown in gray. Rows and colors match those of a. c, Number of scaffolds assigned to Nucleocytoviricota orders across multiple ecosystems (left bar plot). Sequences were identified by geNomad in a large-scale survey of metagenomes of diverse ecosystems. Only scaffolds that are at least 50 kb long or more were evaluated. Bar colors represent the ecosystem types where the sequences were identified. The phylogenetic diversity (PD) fold change is shown on the right bar plot. PD fold change values correspond to the ratio between the total PD of trees reconstructed with and without geNomad-identified giant viruses. d, Maximum likelihood phylogenetic tree of soil giant viruses identified with geNomad (brown tree tips). Reference sequences from GenBank and from a previous metagenomic survey (GVMAGs) were included, and the ones that were sequenced from soil samples are indicated with turquoise tree tips. Tree tips that are not colored represent representative genomes sequenced from samples obtained from other ecosystems. The ranges corresponding to different Nucleocytoviricota orders are represented using distinct colors. Full size image

To assess geNomad’s capability to uncover new clades of giant viruses, we applied it to 28,865 metagenome assemblies from the IMG/M49 database. Scaffolds classified as virus by geNomad that were at least 50 kb in length were further analyzed using the GVClass pipeline, which placed Nucleocytoviricota scaffolds in a phylogenetic context by identifying a set of conserved protein families and reconstructing gene trees together with reference genomes. A total of 11,414 scaffolds identified by geNomad were phylogenetically placed in the Nucleocytoviricota tree (Fig. 5c and Supplementary Table 13). Other tools classified, on average, 77.4% of these scaffolds as viral (Supplementary Table 14). Within metagenomes from soils, an understudied niche for giant viruses50, we identified 235 additional Nucleocytoviricota scaffolds, up from 16 metagenomic bins reported in the previous survey. Phylogenetic reconstruction of these soil giant viruses revealed that they include several novel clades of Imitervirales, Pimascovirales and Asfuvirales that do not have representatives in GenBank or Schulz et al.14 (Fig. 5d), suggesting that the underlying diversity of Nucleocytoviricota in soil is greatly underestimated.

More information on the RNA and giant virus surveys can be found in Supplementary Notes 5 and 6. The methodology is detailed in Supplementary Methods.