To develop our method we leveraged on the TRIBE approach12, in which an RNA-binding protein of interest (in our case, Argonaute2) is fused to the RNA editing domain of ADAR2. The RNA-binding protein part leads the fusion protein to its natural targets while the editing domain deaminates adenosines to inosines (A>I) in the RNA target, in effect leaving nucleotide conversions that can be detected by sequencing as A>G substitutions (Fig. 1). These substitutions can in principle be detected by single-cell RNA sequencing (RNA-seq), and the method avoids lossy isolation because it does not use immunoprecipitation. To tailor agoTRIBE for Argonaute proteins we made three modifications to the original TRIBE approach: (1) we used a hyperactive version of the ADAR2 deaminase domain, in which a E488Q substitution results in increased editing13,14; (2) we connected the Argonaute2 and ADAR2 domains with a 55-amino-acids-long flexible linker; and (3) we fused the ADAR2 domain to the N terminus of Argonaute2, because the protein structure of Argonaute2 indicates that fusion to the C terminus would be detrimental to the loading of guide miRNAs15,16,17,18,19 (Fig. 1b). We confirmed that tagging Argonaute2 with the ADAR2 editing domain does not change its cytoplasmic localization (Fig. 1c), nor its colocalization with TNRC6B, a P-body marker (Supplementary Fig. 1a). In particular, we found that agoTRIBE partly locates to cytoplasmic foci that are similar to P-bodies, which are known to be interconnected with miRNA function20,21,22 (Fig. 1c).

Fig. 1: agoTRIBE fuses AGO2 and the editing domain of ADAR2. a, Schematic representation of the agoTRIBE method. The agoTRIBE approach fuses human Argonaute2 with the adenosine deaminase domain of human ADAR2, carrying a hyperactive mutation (E488Q) and depositing edits on the targeted transcripts. The edited nucleotides can be detected as A>G substitutions by either standard or single-cell RNA-seq. Top: schematic representation of the N-terminal tagging of human Argonaute2. b, Human Argonaute2 protein structure prediction using AlphaFold2. Tagging of the C terminus, which is embedded in the protein structure, could result in a misfolded protein unable to load miRNAs. c, Immunofluorescence staining to visualize agoTRIBE. AGO2 (green) and ADAR2 (red) immunofluorescence costaining (co-IF) were used to detect agoTRIBE, while DAPI (magenta) was used for nuclear staining. Each microscopy experiment was performed in at least two replicates and a representative experiment is shown. Colocalization in cytoplasmic foci suggests that agoTRIBE is present in P-bodies. Full size image

When we transiently expressed agoTRIBE in ~50,000 human HEK-293T cells (Methods), we observed that A>G nucleotide substitutions—as expected by ADAR2-mediated editing—increased substantially compared with control cells where editing is low, consistent with ADAR2 being undetectable in this cell type (Fig. 2a, Supplementary Tables 1–4 and Supplementary Fig. 1b–d). In contrast, cells transfected with only the ADAR2 deaminase domain without Argonaute2—henceforward referred as ‘ADAR-only’—increased only moderately the number of A>G substitutions, suggesting the importance of miRNA guidance for newly detected editing (Fig. 2a). Of note, other types of nucleotide substitution remained largely unchanged among the analyzed conditions, indicating specific ADAR2-mediated editing. In addition, we observed that editing in mRNA exonic regions specifically increased while editing in intronic regions and noncoding transcripts such as long noncoding RNAs and pseudogenes remained constant (Fig. 2b,c). This is consistent with miRNAs targeting mature mRNAs in the cytoplasm, while there is little evidence of miRNAs targeting nontranslating sequences such as introns or lncRNA transcripts23, which are most commonly located in the nucleus. We note that the agoTRIBE construct did not appear to substantially change the miRNA profile of transfected cells (Supplementary Fig. 2). In summary, we observed highly increased editing in mRNA transcripts that likely correspond to natural miRNA targets.

Fig. 2: agoTRIBE detects miRNA targets through RNA editing. a, A>G editing (colored orange), indicative of ADAR2 editing, specifically increased in agoTRIBE-transfected cells compared with both control cells transfected with eGPF-Ago2 and cells transfected with the ADAR2 editing domain without Argonaute2 (ADAR-only controls). b, Editing increased specifically in 3′ UTR and coding sequences (CDS) and remained constant in other transcript types. c, As in b, but represented as percentages of editing. d, Editing in agoTRIBE-transfected versus ADAR-only-transfected cells. Each dot corresponds to one gene. Genes colored orange have substantially more editing in agoTRIBE cells while those colored light blue have substantially more editing in ADAR-only cells (Methods). Genes colored gray have comparable editing in both conditions. e, Venn diagram of top 1,000 miRNA targets reported individually by agoTRIBE, HITS-CLIP, PAR-CLIP and eCLIP. f, Jaccard similarity index values of top target sets reported by each of the four methods. g–i, Venn diagrams of overlaps between agoTRIBE and HITS-CLIP targets (g); agoTRIBE and TargetScan targets (h); and agoTRIBE, HITS-CLIP and TargetScan targets (i). j, Schematic representation of global miRNA inhibition by T6B. k, Derepression of miRNA targets predicted by TargetScan following T6B-mCherry transfection. In total, 609 TargetScan targets and 14,515 background transcripts were profiled. l, Increase in expression of agoTRIBE and HITS-CLIP targets following T6B transfection. ‘Seed site’ indicates that the transcript harbors a conserved binding site for one of the ten most abundant miRNAs in HEK-293T cells. Boxes indicate median and 25th and 75th quantiles, and whiskers indicate lowest and largest values. Significance was calculated using the Wasserstein distance (Methods); P values, left to right: 0.00025, 0.021, 0.00025, 0.012. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.001. In total, 1,000 agoTRIBE targets (112 with seed sites) and 996 HITS-CLIP targets (62 with seed sites) were profiled. Full size image

We next compared agoTRIBE with state-of-the-art CLIP-seq methods. First, to discern miRNA-guided editing from background editing—including that of endogenously expressed ADAR2—we compared editing patterns following agoTRIBE transfection relative to ADAR-only E488Q controls (Fig. 2d). We assumed that transcript editing specific to agoTRIBE is guided by miRNAs while editing specific to ADAR-only represents editing background activity. To do so, we compared the total number of editing events per gene in the two conditions—agoTRIBE versus ADAR-only—and focused on the top 1,000 putative mRNA targets showing specifically increased editing following agoTRIBE transfection (Fig. 2d). We then compared our list with the top 1,000 targets identified by different variations of the Argonaute CLIP-seq methodology24,25,26. We found that the agoTRIBE top 1,000 targets have substantial overlap with CLIP-seq targets and do not represent an outlier group with an excess of unique targets not found by CLIP-seq methods (Fig. 2e). In fact, the enhanced crosslinking and immunoprecipitation (eCLIP) method reports more targets (624 unique targets) not shared with any other method than does agoTRIBE (476 unique targets; Fig. 2e). Comparing the similarity between the target sets reported by each of the four methods using the Jaccard index, we found that high-throughput sequencing of RNA isolated by crosslinking and immunoprecipitation (HITS-CLIP) and photoactivatable ribonucleoside-enhanced crosslinking and immunoprecipitation (PAR-CLIP) resemble each other the most (Jaccard index = 0.25; Fig. 2f), while agoTRIBE also has strong similarity to both of these methods (Jaccard index = 0.21 and 0.18, respectively), eCLIP in contrast had less resemblance to the other two CLIP methods (Jaccard index = 0.14 and 0.10, respectively). More than half of the targets (525) reported by agoTRIBE were supported by one or more CLIP-seq methods (Fig. 2e). We considered that the overlap between methods could be due to undetected biases—for instance, that highly expressed transcripts might be more efficiently detected by both CLIP-seq and agoTRIBE. We therefore compared the overlap between the top 1,000 targets from agoTRIBE and HITS-CLIP with that between our ADAR-only controls and HITS-CLIP (Fig. 2g). We found that the overlap between agoTRIBE and HITS-CLIP (346 targets) was 4.5-fold higher (P < 0.001, binomial test) than that between our ADAR-only controls and HITS-CLIP (77 targets), indicating that the consistency between methods depends on Argonaute-guided editing and is not due to unspecific biases. Last, it is well established that Argonaute CLIP can identify miRNA binding events at high resolution, in some cases at the level of individual nucleotides25. We overlapped the editing positions following agoTRIBE transfection with reported eCLIP–seq binding sites, finding little consistency in the positional information conferred by the two methods—suggesting that our method might give less precise positional information than does eCLIP (Supplementary Fig. 3). Overall, our results show that agoTRIBE in its reported target repertoire resembles a CLIP-seq method even though it uses a completely distinct, antibody-free approach.

Besides experimental identification of miRNA–target interactions, computational methods that predict target sites are also available and commonly used27,28,29. These methods typically detect sequence motifs that could confer binding by specific miRNAs, and can also integrate their evolutionary conservation across species. Computational prediction inherently has high false-positive and -negative rates but, on the other hand, predicted miRNA binding sites that are conserved through evolution are likely functional bona fide miRNA target sites. In this way, we next compared our agoTRIBE top targets with transcripts predicted to be regulated by miRNAs according to the widely used TargetScan prediction database28, finding an overlap of 112 transcripts (Fig. 2h and Methods). This was threefold higher (P < 0.001) than the overlap with our ADAR-only control (37 transcripts), indicating that the convergence between agoTRIBE and the computational target prediction is due to Argonaute guidance. Additionally, we found that there was a 1.8-fold higher overlap (P < 0.001) between agoTRIBE and TargetScan predictions (112 transcripts) than between HITS-CLIP and TargetScan targets (62 transcripts). This provides sequence conservation evidence that agoTRIBE is more likely to report functional miRNA targets than this CLIP-seq method (Fig. 2i).

To investigate the functionality of agoTRIBE targets further, we performed global inhibition of miRNA action in human HEK-293T cells to detect derepressed targets. Because the TNRC6B protein is an essential cofactor in miRNA-driven, posttranscriptional repression, we performed inhibition of miRNA function by overexpressing the artificial T6B peptide, which effectively occupies the TNRC6B protein-binding pocket on Argonaute and causes global derepression of targets30,31 (Fig. 2j and Supplementary Fig. 4). We indeed observed a substantial derepression of TargetScan-predicted miRNA targets, suggesting that our perturbation experiment was successful (Fig. 2k and Supplementary Table 2). We next investigated the changes in gene expression of targets reported by agoTRIBE and HITS-CLIP and found that both target sets showed an 0.18 log 2 -fold increase in expression when miRNA function was inhibited (Fig. 2l and Supplementary Fig. 5). This became 0.20 and 0.22 log 2 -fold increases for the respective methods when only targets supported by sequence motif conservation were considered (Methods). These ~15% increases in expression are consistent with previous studies reporting ~30% derepression at the RNA and protein levels when miRNAs are strongly overexpressed or genetically deleted32,33. Furthermore, miRNAs have been proposed to have subtle functions in canalization of gene expression by buffering expression noise34,35. In summary, our experiment demonstrates that agoTRIBE predicts functional miRNA targets as efficiently as a state-of-the-art CLIP method.

The agoTRIBE approach tested here expresses an ADAR2 deaminase domain with Argonaute2 as a fusion protein from a single construct. To test the robustness of agoTRIBE we also benchmarked two distinct designs (Supplementary Fig. 6). The first relies on simultaneous expression and dimerization in living cells of an enhanced green fluorescent protein (eGFP)-tagged ADAR2 editing domain and a GFP nanobody fused with Argonaute2 (ref. 36). The second design consists of synthetic coiled-coil E3- and K3-tags, which enable heterodimer formation when Argonaute2 and the ADAR2 editing domain are individually coexpressed in living cells37. We found that both approaches increased endogenous editing relative to ADAR-only controls, demonstrating the robustness of agoTRIBE (Supplementary Fig. 7). In particular, these types of modular design give flexibility to experiments and allow an easy exchange of modifying domains (for example, TRIBE12, hyperTRIBE13,14 and STAMP38,39) and RNA-binding proteins of interest.

To test the sensitivity limits of our method we subjected agoTRIBE-transfected individual cells to Smart-seq3 single-cell RNA-seq40. In total, we profiled the transcriptomes of 703 agoTRIBE-transfected cells and 26 control HEK-293T cells following stringent quality controls (Methods and Supplementary Tables 5–7). Because the agoTRIBE construct includes an artificial linker region that is sequenced along with the transcriptomes, we could use sequence reads that map to the linker as an estimate of transfection efficiency of individual cells (Fig. 3a). As expected, many linker reads were detected in agoTRIBE-transfected cells while few linker reads—probably the result of mapping artifacts—were detected in control cells (Fig. 3b, left). Overall, transcriptome-wide editing increased substantially in agoTRIBE-transfected cells, with an average of ~32,500 editing events in each cell compared with ~1,900 in control cells (Fig. 3b, right). We also found that agoTRIBE cells with few linker reads tend to accumulate little editing (Fig. 3c), suggesting that some cells might not be efficiently transfected. However, these cells could easily be computationally identified and discarded, leaving a total of 540 efficiently transfected and edited cells for downstream analyses (Fig. 3c, dashed lines). We found that the transcriptional profiles of the agoTRIBE-transfected cells overall resemble those of control cells (Fig. 3d, light and dark gray, respectively). In contrast, control cells belonging to the fast-growing HEK-293FT cell line, but sequenced with the same protocol, clearly clustered separately from our control and agoTRIBE cells (Fig. 3d, light blue). These results suggest that editing by our fusion protein does not substantially alter transcriptome composition—even in measurements with sensitive single-cell methods such as the Smart-seq3 protocol.

Fig. 3: miRNA targeting in single cells. a, The agoTRIBE transcript includes an artificial linker that is detected in RNA-seq and can be used to estimate agoTRIBE levels. b, Levels of linker sequencing reads (left) and editing events (right) detected in 703 agoTRIBE-transfected cells and 26 control cells profiled by Smart-seq3 single-cell RNA-seq. Boxes indicate median and 25th and 75th quantiles, and whiskers indicate lowest and highest values. Significance was estimated using the Wilcoxon rank-sum test, with P < 0.0001. ***P < 0.0001. c, Normalized number of linker reads versus number of editing events for individual cells. The number of linker reads was normalized to the sequencing depth of each cell. Dashed lines indicate thresholds for agoTRIBE cells used for downstream analyses. d, Principal component (PC) analysis of agoTRIBE-transfected cells and control cells versus control cells from a different human embryonic kidney cell line (HEK-293FT). Cells were positioned based on their Smart-seq3 transcription profiles. e, Editing patterns of the SBNO1 transcript in a control cell versus an agoTRIBE-transfected cell. f, Overview of 540 agoTRIBE-transfected single cells assigned to cell cycle stages using their Smart-seq3 profiles. Each cell cycle stage is divided into an early and late phase (Methods). Dimensionality reduction was performed with the UMAP algorithm. g, Gene expression for cells assigned to the G1 cell cycle stage. The cells originate from two distinct replicate plates of single cells. Each dot represents one gene. h, Transcript editing for cells assigned to the G1 cell cycle stage. i, Overview of estimated overall miRNA targeting during the cell cycle. Expression values and editing events were normalized to spike-ins and to the number of cells in each cell cycle stage (Methods). j–u, Examples of transcript expression and estimated miRNA targeting during the cell cycle: CCNB1 (j), CCNA2 (k), CDK1 (l), CCNE2 (m), CDK2 (n), ACTB (o), GAPDH (p), CENPA (q), CDK6 (r), RMND5A (s), IRF2BP2 (t), SPDYA (u). Transcript expression is colored blue and miRNA targeting yellow. v, miR-144 and miR-451 increased in expression during K562 differentiation into erythroid precursor cells. w, Pseudotime trajectory of the differentiation process. Each dot indicates a single cell profiled by Smart-seq3. x,y, Editing in agoTRIBE-transfected cells during differentiation: EIF2S3 (x), TOR1AIP2 (y). z, Expression (read counts) and targeting (editing events) in TOR1AIP2. Each dot represents a single cell. Full size image

We observed that specific miRNA targets increase strongly in editing in single cells. For instance, SBNO1 has three binding sites for miR-92, which is a highly expressed miRNA in HEK-293T cells (Fig. 3e, blue arrows). The density plots of sequenced transcript parts show that the sensitive Smart-seq3 protocol yields transcript information for much of the 3′ untranslated region (UTR) in a control cell and an agoTRIBE-transfected cell (Fig. 3e, blue densities). Editing is virtually absent in the control cell but prevalent in the agoTRIBE cell (Fig. 3e, editing colored orange). Besides SBNO1, other high-confidence miRNA targets also have substantially increased editing in single cells transfected with agoTRIBE, showing the generality of our observations (Supplementary Fig. 8). As a proof of principle of the biological applications of our methods, we next applied Seurat41 to computationally sort the 540 agoTRIBE-transfected single cells into the G1, S and G2/M stages of the cell cycle (Fig. 3f). Even when stratifying cells into distinct cell cycle stages, our measurements of gene expression (Fig. 3g) and editing (Fig. 3h) were still highly reproducible. We found that overall normalized gene expression remained constant over the cell cycle while miRNA targeting events, as measured by global editing patterns, increased throughout the cell cycle from G1 to M (Fig. 3i). This is consistent with previous observations that miRNA repression is weakest in the G1 phase42, but the increase in editing could also represent accumulated miRNA targeting over the cell cycle that is then diluted by new transcription in the G1 phase43,44. While transcripts with longer half-lives tend to accumulate slightly more editing events than do shorter-lived transcripts (Supplementary Fig. 9), both groups display similarly increased editing throughout the cell cycle (Supplementary Fig. 10), lending some evidence to the former hypothesis that genuine increased miRNA repression is involved. We found that the agoTRIBE transcript is constant across the cell cycle while encoded protein decreases in G2/M, suggesting that our measurements of repression at this stage may in fact be underestimated (Supplementary Figs. 11 and 12). We found that known cell cycle-specific genes behaved as expected in our single-cell data (Fig. 3j–n). For instance, CCNB1 has the highest expression in the G2/M stage, consistent with its role in promoting transition from G2 to the mitosis phase of the cell cycle (Fig. 3j). Similarly, CDK2 is predominantly expressed in the S stage, consistent with its role in progression through the G1–S checkpoint (Fig. 3n). These specific cell cycle genes do not appear to be regulated by miRNAs, as evidenced by their low levels of editing across the entire cell cycle. In contrast, we found numerous genes differentially targeted by miRNAs across the cell cycle (Supplementary Table 8). For instance, the transcript of the centromeric protein CENPA appears to be strongly targeted by miRNAs during the G1 and S stages, but this targeting appears alleviated in G2/M where expression increased strongly, consistent with its role in mitosis (Fig. 3q). The CDK6 gene has important roles in the G1–S transition and we found it to be specifically targeted in the S stage, where its expression might not be required (Fig. 3r). These examples serve as a proof of principle that agoTRIBE can detect miRNA targeting both in single cells and across distinct populations of single cells.

To test agoTRIBE on populations comprising distinct cell types we induced K562 cells to differentiate to erythroid precursor cells and applied Smart-seq3 to single cells (Supplementary Tables 9–11). It is well established that the cotranscribed miRNAs miR-144 and miR-451 are abundant and have important functions in erythrocytes45 (Fig. 3v). We found that both undifferentiated and differentiated cells separated well in a pseudotime trajectory, consistent with the linear and unidirectional nature of the differentiation (Fig. 3w). We found in total seven high-confidence targets of miR-144 that displayed increased targeting during this process. The protein TOR1AIP2 has functions in the endoplasmic reticulum and EIF2S3 is involved in translational initiation (Fig. 3x,y). Their repression during the differentiation process would be consistent with mature erythrocytes lacking an endoplasmic reticulum and having little or no translation. miRNA targeting appears to be heterogenous during this stage of erythroid differentiation, with cells either showing robust editing or no editing at all (Fig. 3x,y). We found that single cells that avoid targeting were still robustly detected in the sequencing (Fig. 3z), providing evidence that this heterogeneity in targeting is biological rather than technical in nature. In summary, we show that agoTRIBE can be applied to mixed-cell populations to give insights into heterogeneity in miRNA targeting.