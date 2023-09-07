Skip to main content

MaxFuse enables data integration across weakly linked spatial and single-cell modalities

    Nature Biotechnology (2023)Cite this article

    Subjects

    Data integration between weakly linked single-cell modalities is challenging using existing methods. Therefore, we developed MaxFuse to enable matching and integration between cells from modalities such as single-cell spatial proteomic datasets and single-cell transcriptomic datasets, or other modalities where features are only weakly correlated.

    Fig. 1: The MaxFuse pipeline and an example application in human tissue.

    References

    1. Argelaguet, R. et al. Computational principles and challenges in single-cell data integration. Nat. Biotechnol. 39, 1202–1215 (2021). A review on single-cell data integration.

      Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

    2. Luecken, M. D. et al. Benchmarking atlas-level data integration in single-cell genomics. Nat. Methods 19, 41–50 (2022). A review that performed benchmarking of existing single-cell integration tools.

      Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

    3. Heumos, L. et al. Best practices for single-cell analysis across modalities. Nat. Rev. Genet. 24, 550–572 (2023). A review that described the emerging modality types for single-cell biology.

      Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

    4. Hickey, J. W. et al. Organization of the human intestine at single-cell resolution. Nature 619, 572–584 (2023). This paper generated the human intestine tissue atlas with CODEX, snRNA-seq and snATAC-seq data.

      Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

    5. Zhu, B. et al. Robust single-cell matching and multimodal analysis using shared and distinct features. Nat. Methods 20, 304–315 (2023). This paper presents a method that is the predecessor of MaxFuse.

      Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

    This is a summary of: Chen, S. et al. Integration of spatial and single-cell data across modalities with weakly linked features. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01935-0 (2023).

