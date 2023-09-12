Skip to main content

Data page

Public biotech in 2022 — the numbers

Nature Biotechnology volume 41page 1185 (2023)Cite this article

Mergers were still in the doldrums, although there were several noteworthy multi-billion-dollar acquisitions; Amgen’s $27.8 billion acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics (still under review by the Federal Trade Commission) sits at the top. And the beat goes on into this year with several mega-acquisitions in the first half of the year, including the $43 billion acquisition of antibody–drug conjugate pioneer Seagen by Pfizer. More deals are anticipated as pharma adjusts to the post-Inflation Reduction Act environment, as well as to some noteworthy patent expirations.

Fig. 1: Biotech IPO activity since 2011, showing the amount raised ($ millions) and the number of companies going public.
Fig. 2: NASDAQ biotech index over time.
Fig. 3: Number of biotech companies and employees by market capitalization.
Fig. 4: Public biotech company revenue, R&D spending and net profit or loss by market capitalization.

Supplementary information

Supplementary Table

Supplementary Table 1

