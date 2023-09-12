Microbiomics

US11690880B2
Modulation of microbiota function by gene therapy of the microbiome to prevent, treat or cure microbiome-associated diseases or disorders.
Eligo Bioscience (Paris)
Duportet X, Decrulle A, Gil-Cruz CdC, Pérez-Shibayama CI, Ludewig B, Fernandez Rodriguez J, Brodel A
7/4/2023
US11692989B2
Systems and methods for classifying a microbiome at a geographic site where agricultural activity is, or will be, conducted in order to improve and/or promote agricultural productivity at the site. Machine learning and/or artificial intelligence classifier tools use DNA sequencing input data and environmental information to generate recommendations for customized soil and/or crop treatment compositions, irrigation practices and/or other agricultural activity, to enhance plant health and crop productivity.
Locus Solutions IPCo (Wilmington, DE, USA)
Shibata SA, Zorner PS, Farmer S
7/4/2023
US11684641B2
A method of improving microbiome within an animal comprising administering to the animal a composition comprising a probiotic and psyllium, wherein the probiotic comprises at least one of any suitable strain or subspecies of Enterococcus.
Nestlé (Vevey, Switzerland)
Spears JK, Beloshapka A
6/27/2023
US11654165B2
Compositions, methods, kits and devices for the treatment and/or prevention of a wide spectrum of disease conditions. In particular, live, purified bacteria for the modulation, restoration and/or promotion of the microbiome in the upper respiratory tract of a subject, including the nasal cavity, to promote health.
Trench Therapeutics (Portola Valley, CA, USA)
Harburger DS, Girinath P
5/23/2023
US11441162B2
Vectors encoding biosynthetic enzymes from gut microbiome–derived bacterium (for example, Clostridia enzymes), engineered cells comprising the vectors and methods of using biosynthetic enzymes from gut microbiome-derived bacterium (for example, Clostridia enzymes) to produce fatty acid amides.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge, MA, USA)
Voigt CA, Chang F-Y
9/13/2022
US11373732B2
A method of predicting a phenotypical age of a subject based on a taxonomic profile of the microbiota of the subject.
Deep Longevity (Hong Kong)
Aliper AM, Galkin F, Zavoronkovs A
6/28/2022
US11284609B2
A system comprising a plurality of Caenorhabditis elegans cultures, where each culture comprises a transgenic C. elegans strain that models a mammalian disease or condition. Also, methods of using a system, for example, for characterizing microbial strains of a mammalian microbiome and determining whether such microbial strains affect a mammalian disease or disorder.
MarvelBiome (Woburn, MA, USA)
Govindan JA, Jayamani E, Chatter PH, Chatter M
3/29/2022