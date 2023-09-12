Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

Patents

Microbiomics

    Nature Biotechnology volume 41page 1200 (2023)Cite this article

    Recent patents relating to microbiome classification, modulation and treatment of diseases.

    Patent number

    Description

    Assignee

    Inventor

    Date

    US11690880B2

    Modulation of microbiota function by gene therapy of the microbiome to prevent, treat or cure microbiome-associated diseases or disorders.

    Eligo Bioscience (Paris)

    Duportet X, Decrulle A, Gil-Cruz CdC, Pérez-Shibayama CI, Ludewig B, Fernandez Rodriguez J, Brodel A

    7/4/2023

    US11692989B2

    Systems and methods for classifying a microbiome at a geographic site where agricultural activity is, or will be, conducted in order to improve and/or promote agricultural productivity at the site. Machine learning and/or artificial intelligence classifier tools use DNA sequencing input data and environmental information to generate recommendations for customized soil and/or crop treatment compositions, irrigation practices and/or other agricultural activity, to enhance plant health and crop productivity.

    Locus Solutions IPCo (Wilmington, DE, USA)

    Shibata SA, Zorner PS, Farmer S

    7/4/2023

    US11684641B2

    A method of improving microbiome within an animal comprising administering to the animal a composition comprising a probiotic and psyllium, wherein the probiotic comprises at least one of any suitable strain or subspecies of Enterococcus.

    Nestlé (Vevey, Switzerland)

    Spears JK, Beloshapka A

    6/27/2023

    US11654165B2

    Compositions, methods, kits and devices for the treatment and/or prevention of a wide spectrum of disease conditions. In particular, live, purified bacteria for the modulation, restoration and/or promotion of the microbiome in the upper respiratory tract of a subject, including the nasal cavity, to promote health.

    Trench Therapeutics (Portola Valley, CA, USA)

    Harburger DS, Girinath P

    5/23/2023

    US11441162B2

    Vectors encoding biosynthetic enzymes from gut microbiome–derived bacterium (for example, Clostridia enzymes), engineered cells comprising the vectors and methods of using biosynthetic enzymes from gut microbiome-derived bacterium (for example, Clostridia enzymes) to produce fatty acid amides.

    Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Cambridge, MA, USA)

    Voigt CA, Chang F-Y

    9/13/2022

    US11373732B2

    A method of predicting a phenotypical age of a subject based on a taxonomic profile of the microbiota of the subject.

    Deep Longevity (Hong Kong)

    Aliper AM, Galkin F, Zavoronkovs A

    6/28/2022

    US11284609B2

    A system comprising a plurality of Caenorhabditis elegans cultures, where each culture comprises a transgenic C. elegans strain that models a mammalian disease or condition. Also, methods of using a system, for example, for characterizing microbial strains of a mammalian microbiome and determining whether such microbial strains affect a mammalian disease or disorder.

    MarvelBiome (Woburn, MA, USA)

    Govindan JA, Jayamani E, Chatter PH, Chatter M

    3/29/2022

    1. Source: Espacenet, United States Patent and Trademark Office.

    This is a preview of subscription content, access via your institution

    Access options

    Rent or buy this article

    Prices vary by article type

    from$1.95

    to$39.95

    Learn more

    Prices may be subject to local taxes which are calculated during checkout

    Rights and permissions

    Reprints and Permissions

    About this article

    Check for updates. Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

    Cite this article

    Microbiomics. Nat Biotechnol 41, 1200 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01922-5

    Download citation

    • Published:

    • Issue Date:

    • DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01922-5

    Search

    Advanced search

    Quick links

    Nature Briefing

    Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

    Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing