Stem cells

Models of the early human embryo

Nature Biotechnology volume 41page 1072 (2023)Cite this article

Research on early human development has largely relied on excess embryos created through in vitro fertilization. Recent breakthroughs have allowed such embryos to be grown in vitro for periods approaching 14 days post-fertilization, but their utility for research is hampered by a limited supply, imperfect culture conditions and ethical concerns about overstepping the ‘14-day rule’. Embryonic stem cells could provide a useful alternative. Derived from the blastocyst, embryonic stem cells can differentiate into any cell type of the embryo proper, but — unlike the zygote — not the trophoblast or placenta. Previous work has demonstrated their potential for in vitro modelling of key developmental stages, such as formation of the blastocyst at day 5–6 post-fertilization. But mimicking the changes that occur after uterine implantation (at day 7–9) has proven especially challenging. A pair of papers in Nature report new strategies for achieving this.

