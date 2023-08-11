Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

Transcriptomics

Spatial transcriptomics of the human heart

Nature Biotechnology volume 41page 1072 (2023)Cite this article

With the rise and diversification of sequencing technology and the provision of spatial context, cataloguing gene expression at the single-cell level provides powerful insights into development and disease. A study in Nature applies this to human heart samples.

This is a preview of subscription content, access via your institution

Access options

Rent or buy this article

Prices vary by article type

from$1.95

to$39.95

Learn more

Prices may be subject to local taxes which are calculated during checkout

Author information

Authors and Affiliations

  1. Nature Biotechnology https://www.nature.com/nbt/

    Jared B. Fudge

Authors
  1. Jared B. Fudge
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Jared B. Fudge.

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Check for updates. Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Fudge, J.B. Spatial transcriptomics of the human heart. Nat Biotechnol 41, 1072 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01918-1

Download citation

  • Published:

  • Issue Date:

  • DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01918-1

Search

Advanced search

Quick links

Nature Briefing

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing