Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

Genotoxicity concerns for base and prime editors in hematopoietic stem cells

    Nature Biotechnology (2023)Cite this article

    Subjects

    Although base and prime editors can be highly efficient in human hematopoietic stem cells, we find they can cause adverse cellular responses, including reduced engraftment and the generation of DNA double-strand breaks and genotoxic byproducts, albeit at a lower frequency than Cas9. We also find that base editors increase the genome-wide mutagenic load.

    This is a preview of subscription content, access via your institution

    Access options

    Rent or buy this article

    Prices vary by article type

    from$1.95

    to$39.95

    Learn more

    Prices may be subject to local taxes which are calculated during checkout

    Fig. 1: Multiparameter comparison of Cas9, BE and PE for editing HSPCs in vitro and in xenografts.

    References

    1. Anzalone, A. V. et al. Genome editing with CRISPR–Cas nucleases, base editors, transposases and prime editors. Nat Biotechnol. 38, 824–844 (2020). This review presents the different editing systems.

    2. Ferrari, S. et al. Efficient gene editing of human long-term hematopoietic stem cells validated by clonal tracking. Nat Biotechnol. 38, 1298–1308 (2020). This paper reports the effect of Cas9-induced p53 activation on engraftment capacity of human HSPCs and graft clonality.

      Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

    3. Park, S. H. et al. Comprehensive analysis and accurate quantification of unintended large gene modifications induced by CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing. Sci. Adv. 8, eabo7676 (2022). This paper reports a comprehensive characterization of the unintended editing outcomes occurring at CRISPR–Cas9 target sites in HSPCs.

      Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

    4. Everette, K. A. et al. Ex vivo prime editing of patient haematopoietic stem cells rescues sickle-cell disease phenotypes after engraftment in mice. Nat. Biomed. Eng. 7, 616–628 (2023). This paper reports ex vivo prime editing in human HSPCs for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

      Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

    5. Zeng, J. et al. Therapeutic base editing of human hematopoietic stem cells. Nat. Med. 26, 535–541 (2020). This paper reports ex vivo base editing in human HSPCs for the treatment of hemoglobinopathies.

      Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

    Download references

    Additional information

    Publisher’s note Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

    This is a summary of: Fiumara, M. et al. Genotoxic effects of base and prime editing in human hematopoietic stem cells. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01915-4 (2023).

    Rights and permissions

    Reprints and Permissions

    About this article

    Check for updates. Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

    Cite this article

    Genotoxicity concerns for base and prime editors in hematopoietic stem cells. Nat Biotechnol (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01916-3

    Download citation

    • Published:

    • DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01916-3

    Search

    Advanced search

    Quick links

    Nature Briefing: Translational Research

    Sign up for the Nature Briefing: Translational Research newsletter — top stories in biotechnology, drug discovery and pharma.

    Get what matters in translational research, free to your inbox weekly. Sign up for Nature Briefing: Translational Research