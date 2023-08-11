Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

US approves ‘no kill’ meat for sale

    Nature Biotechnology volume 41page 1038 (2023)Cite this article

    Two companies, Upside Foods and Good Meat, were given labels in June by the US Department of Agriculture to sell their cultivated chicken products. Last November, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Upside’s cultivated chicken meat as safe to eat; it did the same in March 2023 for Good Meat’s product. The US is the second regulator to give its consent to sell lab-grown meat; the first was Singapore, where cellular chicken from the company Eat Just (parent company of Good Meat) was approved for sale in 2020. It may, however, take some time before these cultivated chicken products reach supermarket shelves and grocery stores. The companies first plan to serve their products at restaurants while they scale up production to achieve a lower price point to sell directly to consumers.

    This is a preview of subscription content, access via your institution

    Access options

    Rent or buy this article

    Prices vary by article type

    from$1.95

    to$39.95

    Learn more

    Prices may be subject to local taxes which are calculated during checkout

    Rights and permissions

    Reprints and Permissions

    About this article

    Check for updates. Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

    Cite this article

    US approves ‘no kill’ meat for sale. Nat Biotechnol 41, 1038 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01913-6

    Download citation

    • Published:

    • Issue Date:

    • DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01913-6

    Search

    Advanced search

    Quick links

    Nature Briefing

    Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

    Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing