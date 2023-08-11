US approves ‘no kill’ meat for sale

Two companies, Upside Foods and Good Meat, were given labels in June by the US Department of Agriculture to sell their cultivated chicken products. Last November, the US Food and Drug Administration approved Upside’s cultivated chicken meat as safe to eat; it did the same in March 2023 for Good Meat’s product. The US is the second regulator to give its consent to sell lab-grown meat; the first was Singapore, where cellular chicken from the company Eat Just (parent company of Good Meat) was approved for sale in 2020. It may, however, take some time before these cultivated chicken products reach supermarket shelves and grocery stores. The companies first plan to serve their products at restaurants while they scale up production to achieve a lower price point to sell directly to consumers.