It takes an alchemist to create a palette of sustainable biomaterials from delicate, living organisms thinner than a hair. But that metamorphosis is exactly what drives Italian biomaterials company SQIM. Located in Varese, Italy, the company, previously named Mogu, was co-founded in 2015 by Maurizio Montalti to work with mycelium, the network of cellular threads that makes up the body of the fungus. Montalti was first drawn to mycelium for its recycling prowess. “They are the great decomposers, the great disassemblers, the great ‘recyclers’ of the natural world,” he says. And this decomposition, at the same time, feeds the opposite force of biomass production, with the potential to create completely new types of sustainable materials. Credit: Mogu / Maurizio Montalti

Montalti, whose background is in engineering and design, learned the tools and techniques for growing fungal agents in the Netherlands, in the microbiology lab of Han Wösten at Utrecht University. Experimenting with wood-rotting fungi of the Basidiomycota, he witnessed the decomposing powers of fungi. At first, enzymes secreted by the mycelium break down the plant cell walls — mainly cellulose, lignocellulose and pectin — into different types of sugars. This decomposition allows the fungal biomass to grow, a process that can be guided and shaped into 3D networks with varying mechanical strength. Such transformation ushers in the opportunity to upcycle organic waste from agriculture or manufacturing industries, for example, to create innovative materials and products: “From low-value residues into high-value products,” says Montalti.

Depending on the species of fungus, the feedstock and other processing variables, SQIM develops materials with bespoke mechanical and physical features, such as strength and elasticity. Montalti has experimented with a large variety of fungal strains, substrates and growing conditions, eventually selecting one, which remains a trade secret. First, the mycelium is preincubated with textile and agroindustrial residues as feedstock; after fermentation, the raw product is placed in dedicated molds where it is slow-dried and finished. The end products are decorative acoustic panels and floor tiles that are inert, stable and hard-wearing, for use in home and office interiors.