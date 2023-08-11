Skip to main content

    Nature Biotechnology volume 41page 1071 (2023)Cite this article

    Recent patents relating to the composition, preparation and optimization of RNA-based therapies.

    Patent number

    Description

    Assignee

    Inventor

    Date

    US11655474B2

    Means, methods and compositions of matter useful for suppressing pathological production of new blood vessels in conditions such as cancer and wet macular degeneration, including silencing of NR2F6 using nucleic acid–based approaches such as RNA interference, antisense oligonucleotides or DICER.

    Regen BioPharma (La Mesa, CA, USA)

    Ichim T, Koos D

    5/23/2023

    US11613751B2

    RNA interference agents, for example, double-stranded RNA agents, targeting the angiopoietin-like 3 (ANGPTL3) gene. Also, methods of using such RNAi agents to inhibit expression of an ANGPTL3 gene and methods of preventing and treating an ANGPTL3-associated disorder, for example, a disorder of lipid metabolism, such as hyperlipidemia or hypertriglyceridemia.

    Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Cambridge, MA, USA)

    BonDurant LD, Schlegel MK, Zuber J, Woods LB, Chickering T

    3/28/2023

    US11566038B2

    Deuterium-stabilized RNA molecules that display an increased resistance to thermal and enzymatic hydrolysis. Also, aqueous compositions comprising stabilized RNA molecules and methods for making same. Useful in the manufacture of RNA-based therapeutics, such as mRNA vaccines, to render them less sensitive to temperature fluctuations.

    deutraMed Solutions (Collingwood, ON, Canada)

    Gris P, Farmilo AJ

    1/31/2023

    US11518788B2

    Recombinant polypeptides for treating or preventing viral infection, comprising an immunoglobulin Fc fragment and at least one viral receptor or fragment thereof. Also, RNA molecules, therapeutic compositions and expression systems comprising such recombinant polypeptides, along with methods of preventing or treating a viral infection in a subject in need thereof, comprising administering such recombinant polypeptides to a subject or patient.

    Avirus (Lafayette, CA, USA)

    Han JH, Rutter WJ, Seo M-Y

    12/6/2022

    US11512297B2

    Methods, compositions, modules and automated multi-module cell processing instruments that increase the efficiency of nucleic acid–guided editing in a cell population using a nucleic acid nuclease; that is, an RNA-guided nuclease or single-strand binding protein fusion system. The system leverages a single-strand binding protein and single-strand DNA annealing protein interactions to drive enhanced recruitment.

    Inscripta (Pleasanton, CA, USA)

    Garst A, Tian T, Held D

    11/29/2022

    US11492611B2

    Systems and methods for enhancing RNA translatability and stability. Some embodiments describe RNA molecules exhibiting increased translatability and/or stability. Additional methods for screening RNA molecules for increased translatability and/or stability. Various embodiments utilize screening methods including degenerative sequences to identify sequences or regions that increase the translatability and/or stability of RNA molecules.

    Board of Trustees of Stanford University (Palo Alto, CA, USA)

    Barna M, Leppek K, Byeon GW

    11/8/2022

    US11447521B2

    Compounds, methods and pharmaceutical compositions for reducing the amount or activity of angiotensinogen (AGT) RNA in a cell or subject, and in certain instances reducing the amount of AGT in a cell or subject. Useful to ameliorate at least one symptom or hallmark of cardiovascular disease, such as hypertension, chronic kidney disease, stroke, myocardial infarction, heart failure, valvular heart disease, aneurysms of the blood vessels, peripheral artery disease and organ damage.

    Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Carlsbad, CA, USA)

    Mullick A, Freier SM

    9/20/2022

    1. Source: Espacenet, United States Patent and Trademark Office.

    RNA-based therapies. Nat Biotechnol 41, 1071 (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01885-7

