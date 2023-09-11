A curated database of published microbial signatures

BugSigDB comprises a comprehensive database of manually curated, host-associated microbial signatures from published microbiome studies of human, mouse and rat (Fig. 1). The database has been simultaneously developed and expanded over the course of more than 4 years with contributions from more than 25 curators trained in-house and currently contains >2,500 microbial signatures extracted from >600 scientific articles (Fig. 1a). The curated papers cover two decades of microbiome research, with the majority of studies being published in the last 5 years (459 of 628 articles, 73.1%; Supplementary Fig. 1). Among these papers are microbiome studies of participants from more than 50 different countries, with more than 50% of the studies originating from China and the United States (201 and 157 studies, respectively; Fig. 1b).

Fig. 1: BugSigDB, a curated database of experimentally derived microbial signatures. a–c, BugSigDB is a community-editable collection of published microbiome studies reporting differentially abundant host-associated microbiota (including bacteria, archaea, fungi, protists and viruses) that currently includes >2,500 microbial signatures extracted from >600 scientific articles over the course of more than 4 years (a). These papers report microbiome studies of participants representing different countries and ethnogeographies (b) and microbiome samples from different human body sites (c). d, Number of signatures associated with a specific microbe, with the top 10 most frequently reported microbes annotated. BugSigDB signatures contain taxonomic levels from phylum to strain standardized based on the NCBI Taxonomy29. e, Signature sizes, with more than 50% of the signatures containing five or more microbes. f, Percentage of signatures annotated to major disease categories when classifying the study condition associated with each signature according to the Experimental Factor Ontology32. g, Top 10 most frequently reported microbes and the number of associated signatures stratified by disease category. Full size image

Studying microbiome samples from 14 broad body areas comprising more than 60 refined anatomical sites according to the UBERON Anatomy Ontology28 (Supplementary Table 1), the majority of studies in BugSigDB analyzed gut (440 of 628 studies, 70.1%), oral (80 of 628 studies, 12.8%) and vaginal microbiome samples (59 of 628 studies, 9.4%; Fig. 1c). The signatures were generated by both 16S amplicon sequencing (92.5%) and metagenomic shotgun sequencing (MGX; 7.5%; Table 1) and contained taxonomic levels from phylum to strain standardized based on the NCBI Taxonomy29 (Supplementary Fig. 2). BugSigDB is implemented as a semantic MediaWiki30 web interface available at https://bugsigdb.org that supports data entry, semantic validation, quality control and web-based programmatic access to annotations for studies, experiments, signatures and individual taxa (Supplementary Fig. 3 and “Data entry, validation and access” in the Methods).

Table 1 Overview of curated metadata annotations in BugSigDB Full size table

Most of the roughly 1,400 unique taxa contained in BugSigDB are reported as differentially abundant in fewer than five signatures (1,009 of 1,370 unique microbes, 73.6%; Fig. 1d). Conversely, genera Streptococcus, Prevotella, Bacteroides and Lactobacillus are each reported as differentially abundant in more than 100 signatures, reflecting the large number of species belonging to these genera and paralleling previous observations of gene signatures with certain genes often being disproportionately reported as differentially expressed31. Signatures contain six microbes, on average, with roughly 55% of the signatures containing five or more microbes (Fig. 1e).

Study conditions associated with each signature are classified according to the Experimental Factor Ontology32 (Fig. 1f), with large proportions associated with different types of cancer (23.1%), anatomical system diseases, such as asthma and endometriosis (22.6%), and metabolic diseases, such as obesity and diabetes (15.3%). Apart from different disease categories, substantial proportions of signatures in BugSigDB are also associated with diet (6%), the use of antibiotics (4.8%) and birth delivery mode (vaginal versus Cesarean section; 4.1%). These distributions approximately reflect the human microbiome literature. Non-human host species remain underrepresented, although the database can support any host organism.

Condition-specific associations were investigated for the ten most-reported taxa (Fig. 1g). For instance, signatures containing the Bacteroides genus are related to metabolic disease (21%) more frequently than all signatures (13%; P = 0.003, χ2 = 8.4, d.f. = 1, two-sided proportion test). Bacteroides is similarly enriched in signatures of antibiotic exposure (11% of Bacteroides-containing signatures being associated with antibiotics exposure versus 5% of all signatures; P = 0.0009, χ2 = 11.2, d.f. = 1). BugSigDB makes such commonalities across groups of related studies straightforward to identify and provides for continuous updates of these associations as the database grows.

Curated metadata and common practices in microbiome research

BugSigDB provides curated metadata at the level of study (study design and automatically generated citation information), experiments within a study that each define one contrast for differential abundance analysis (such as characteristics about study subjects, lab analysis, statistical analysis and α-diversity) and up to two signatures within an experiment, each of which contains one or more taxon (see Table 1 for summary statistics of studies and experiments and “Definition of semantic concepts” in the Methods for details of the design). In this article, we use ‘study group’ to refer to cases in case–control studies, the exposed group in exposure–control studies and whichever group corresponds to the condition of interest with increased microbial relative abundance in other comparisons of two-sample groups.

Signatures are available primarily from observational study designs: case–control (281 studies, 44.7%) and cross-sectional studies (171 studies, 27.2%) were most prevalent, while prospective cohort studies (66, 10.5%), time series/longitudinal studies (51, 8.1%), laboratory studies (29, 4.6%), randomized controlled trials (28, 4.4%) and meta-analyses (6, 0.9%) were also present. Study subject information includes host species (95.9% human of 1,223 experiments), location, condition, body site (Fig. 1), antibiotics exclusion criteria (median exclusion time = 60 d) and sample size in study and control sample groups (median total sample size = 25).

A survey of statistical methods most frequently applied for differential abundance testing in BugSigDB revealed that nonparametric tests, such as Wilcoxon family tests and the related LEfSe software33, were most frequently used, whereas recently suggested tools for differential abundance tests accounting for the compositionality of microbiome data34 were rarely used (Supplementary Results Section 1.1). Furthermore, when stratifying experiments by body site and condition, oral and vaginal samples were frequently reported with increased α-diversity in the study group, as opposed to samples from the gastrointestinal tract, which were frequently found with decreased α-diversity in the study group (Supplementary Tables 2–4).

Conditions with replicable microbiome changes across studies

BugSigDB facilitates meta-analysis of differential abundance studies and enables the identification of experimental conditions and disease phenotypes where microbiome changes replicate across studies. Focusing on 1,194 signatures derived from human fecal samples in 311 published studies, we computed signature similarity within conditions and assessed whether the resulting similarity exceeds the similarity of randomly sampled signatures (Fig. 2). This simultaneously determines whether signatures of the same phenotype reproduce across studies and whether different phenotypes share similar microbial signatures.

Fig. 2: Analysis of signature similarity in BugSigDB identifies conditions with replicable microbiome changes across studies. a, Signature similarity analysis for conditions from at least two studies for the same body site. Signatures were stratified by direction of abundance change into signatures with decreased abundance (left) and increased abundance (right) in the study group. Conditions are divided into two groups: conditions with highest reproducibility for signatures of decreased abundance (top) and increased abundance (bottom) in the study condition. Shown is the nominal P value (x axis, negative log scale) obtained from testing whether the semantic similarity of signatures for each condition (y axis) exceeds the semantic similarity of randomly sampled signatures (one-sided resampling test). The size of each dot corresponds to the number of studies investigating a condition; HPV, human papillomavirus. b–e, Example exploration of two top-ranked conditions in more detail: fecal signatures of decreased abundance for individuals infected with HIV (b and c) and fecal signatures of decreased abundance for individuals treated with antibiotics (d and e). Semantic similarity between signatures is shown in b and d. Each node corresponds to a signature. The size of each node is proportional to the number of taxa in a signature. More similar signatures are connected by shorter and thicker edges. Microbial contents of the signatures shown in b and d (y axis) delineating the genera contained in these signatures (x axis) are shown in c and e. Signatures are clustered by semantic similarity, and the relative frequency of each genus across signatures is indicated by a color scale. The display of contained taxa is restricted to genera occurring in at least two signatures (full signatures are shown in Supplementary Figs. 5 and 6). Additional work cited includes refs. 37,38,39,40,41,42,43,44,45,46,47,48,49. Full size image

To do this, we applied two alternative approaches for computing similarity between signatures: (1) the more restrictive Jaccard index35 based on pairwise overlaps between signatures harmonized to genus level and (2) the more sensitive semantic similarity36 based on taxonomic distance between signatures of mixed taxonomic levels (“Signature similarity” in the Methods). Hierarchical clustering of signature similarity for both similarity measures was in good agreement, reflecting the dominance of genera reported so far in BugSigDB, but demonstrated better resolution using semantic similarity than the sparse results obtained from the application of Jaccard similarity (Supplementary Fig. 4). The advantages of semantic similarity may grow as taxonomic ranks in BugSigDB become more mixed due to increased reporting of species-level results made possible by shotgun metagenomics.

To assess replication by independent studies of the same condition, we compared semantic similarity between signatures reported for a single condition to the similarity of randomly sampled signatures in repeated simulation and ranked conditions based on the resulting empirical P value (Fig. 2a). Differential abundance signatures of antibiotic treatment and HIV infection were among the most consistent, each investigated by five or more studies in BugSigDB37,38,39,40,41,42,43,44,45,46,47,48,49. Closer inspection of signatures of decreased abundance after antibiotics treatment (semantic similarity = 0.64, one-sided resampling P = 0.0005; Fig. 2d,e and Supplementary Fig. 5) revealed enrichment for genera of fastidious anaerobes that are often short-chain fatty acid producers and displayed frequent loss of Bifidobacterium and Blautia, in agreement with previous reports50. However, signatures of decreased abundance in individuals infected with HIV versus those in uninfected healthy individuals (semantic similarity = 0.68, resampling P = 0.002; Fig. 2b,c and Supplementary Fig. 6) displayed a loss of abundant members of healthy gut microbial communities, as typically observed for diseases associated with gastrointestinal inflammation51, but also resembled a response to antibiotics treatment, a likely side effect of antibiotics often being prescribed for individuals positive for HIV infection to prevent or treat opportunistic and associated infections52. Additional examples of replicable microbiome shifts between studies included similarity (1) among fecal signatures of decreased abundance in individuals with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which displayed alterations associated with intensive care units and antibiotics treatment53 (Supplementary Fig. 7), and (2) among stomach signatures of individuals with gastric cancer driven by consistently increased abundance of Streptococcus, Lactobacillus and Prevotella (Supplementary Fig. 8).

Bug set enrichment analysis of colorectal cancer signatures

We integrated BugSigDB signatures with the manually curated metagenomic datasets from curatedMetagenomicData54 to systematically benchmark enrichment methods from the EnrichmentBrowser package7,55 and evaluate whether top-performing gene set enrichment methods can be directly applied to microbiome data. We applied two enrichment methods that have performed well in previous benchmarking of gene set analysis methods7 (overrepresentation analysis (ORA11) and pathway analysis with downweighting of overlapping genes (PADOG31)) to ten colorectal cancer datasets from curatedMetagenomicData. We performed enrichment analysis of all microbiome signatures from BugSigDB simultaneously and used as ‘spike-in’ controls two signatures of the colorectal cancer-associated fecal microbiome derived previously by two independent meta-analyses of individual participant data56,57 from eight of the studies included in this dataset (Fig. 3). The two signatures based on meta-analysis are thus expected to be among the most enriched of all microbiome signatures in the eight training studies for the meta-analyses due to their shared utilization in both datasets and in the remaining two independent studies due to the relevance and large sample size of the colorectal cancer signatures. The two meta-analysis signatures can thus also be considered robust against spurious signals from studies with small sample sizes that were not included in the analysis (Supplementary Results Section 3.2 and Supplementary Tables 5 and 6).

Fig. 3: Bug set enrichment analysis reveals associations of the human microbiome with colorectal cancer and other disease phenotypes. a, ORA of BugSigDB signatures with differentially abundant genera between 662 colorectal cancer samples and 653 control samples pooled from ten published metagenomic datasets. Each dot corresponds to an enriched published signature from BugSigDB (false discovery rate P value (P adj ) of <0.05, one-sided Fisher’s exact test, color scale). The size of each dot corresponds to the number of differentially abundant genera in a signature, given as a proportion on the x axis. Asterisks (*) indicate prior meta-analytic signatures from Thomas et al.56 and Wirbel et al.57, which reported differentially abundant species and genera from meta-analysis of eight colorectal cancer datasets. These act as positive controls, as several of the datasets being tested for enrichment were included at the time these signatures were derived. b, Differentially abundant genera (x axis) in the top 15 enriched signatures (y axis) from the overrepresentation analysis in a. The x axis is sorted by occurrence frequency of each genus in decreasing order, and the y axis is sorted by Jaccard similarity between signatures. c, Percentile of ranks (y axis) of both meta-analytic signatures for ORA, PADOG and CBEA relative to all signatures when applied to the ten published metagenomic datasets individually (x axis). Number symbols (#) indicate datasets not included as training sets in the meta-analyses of Thomas et al.56 and Wirbel et al.57. d, Assessment of statistically significant differences of the percentile ranks on the n = 10 independent datasets shown in c between the three methods using a two-sided Wilcoxon’s signed-rank test. Box plots show median (vertical line), interquartile range (box) and ±1.5× interquartile range (whiskers). Additional work cited includes (refs. 97,98,99,100,101,102,103,104,105,106,107,108,109,110,111,112,113). Full size image

ORA of 647 BugSigDB signatures yielded 19 signatures enriched in contrasts using 662 colorectal cancer samples and 653 control samples from ten datasets (false discovery rate P value of <0.05, one-sided Fisher’s exact test; Fig. 3a). Only signatures containing five or more genera associated with any condition were included. The two positive-control spike-in signatures from Thomas et al.56 and Wirbel et al.57 were top ranked, as expected. Other enriched signatures included colorectal cancer signatures from Wu et al.58 and Allali et al.59. These are notable because neither study was included in the ten datasets from which the meta-analysis signatures were computed. Additionally, both were based on 16S amplicon sequencing, whereas the meta-analysis signatures were based on shotgun sequencing. This analysis therefore also provides a proof of concept for integrating species-level signatures from shotgun metagenomic data with genus-level signatures derived from 16S amplicon profiles (“Bug set enrichment analysis” in the Methods) and also affords independent replication of the signatures from Thomas et al.56 and Wirbel et al.57.

The presence of 11 enriched signatures (58%) from saliva samples from studies of oral diseases, such as gingivitis, peptic esophagitis and oral carcinoma, is consistent with recent reports that oral-to-gut microbial introgression is a feature of colorectal cancer60 and that periodontal diseases are a well-established risk factor for colorectal cancer61,62. Frequently overlapping genera between the enriched signatures include Fusobacterium, Porphyromonas and Peptostreptococcus, and all displayed strongly increased abundance in individuals with colorectal cancer relative to healthy controls (Fig. 3b).

Although these findings demonstrate the usefulness of ORA as a fast and effective enrichment method for microbiome signatures, the method has known shortcomings in the presence of correlated features63 or an inappropriately large feature universe64. The PADOG method, a top performer in several independent assessments7,65,66, is theoretically superior, as it applies sample permutation to preserve correlations and, by working on the full abundance matrix, does not require thresholding on differential abundance or the definition of a feature universe. In addition, the method downweights frequently overlapping microbes between signatures (such as those displayed in Fig. 1d), leading to increased sensitivity and the identification of more specific signatures for the phenotype under investigation.

We therefore benchmarked PADOG against ORA in each of the ten individual participant shotgun metagenomics datasets of colorectal cancer and compared the rankings of the two spike-in signatures from the meta-analyses of Thomas et al.56 and Wirbel et al.57 (Fig. 3c). On average, PADOG ranked the spike-in signatures better than ORA, although the difference was statistically significant only for the spike-in signature from Thomas et al.56 (P = 0.049, two-sided Wilcoxon signed-rank test; Fig. 3d). This difference was largest for datasets with smaller sample sizes, where the lack in power was more detrimental for ORA than for PADOG (Supplementary Fig. 9).

Despite the apparent effectiveness of established gene set enrichment methods for application to microbiome data, these methods were not developed with microbiome data in mind34,67. Competitive balances for taxonomic enrichment analysis (CBEA18) is a recent taxonomic enrichment method specifically developed for microbiome data that accounts for compositionality via application of an isometric log ratio transformation of relative abundance data for the computation of sample-level enrichment scores. Benchmarked against ORA and PADOG in the colorectal cancer setting (Fig. 3c), CBEA tended to rank the spike-in signature from Thomas et al.56 significantly higher than ORA (P = 0.021, Wilcoxon signed-rank test) but did not display a notable performance gain over PADOG (P = 0.92; Fig. 3d).

Microbe co-occurrence and mutual exclusivity within signatures

BugSigDB enables the exploration of compositional patterns within signatures of differential abundance for different body sites. Focusing on 1,194 signatures of fecal microbiomes from 311 published studies, we analyzed patterns of co-occurrence and mutual exclusivity for individual microbes and groups of microbes (Fig. 4). Inspection of the top 20 genera most frequently reported as differentially abundant in signatures from fecal samples (Fig. 4a) revealed genera predominantly belonging to the phyla Firmicutes (13 genera) and Bacteroidetes (4 genera), in agreement with those being the dominant phyla of the human gut microbiome68,69. Among the 20 were Bacteroides, Prevotella and Ruminococcus, three dominant gut genera that are highly variable in relative abundance70 and have a large effect on gut microbiome clustering71.

Fig. 4: Microbe co-occurrence and mutual exclusivity in BugSigDB reveals recurrent groups of taxa within signatures of differential abundance. a, Microbe–microbe co-occurrence and mutual exclusivity across 1,194 signatures of fecal microbiomes from 311 published studies. ‘Abundance in group 1’ shows the top 20 genera most frequently reported as differentially abundant in the study group of these signatures. Stars indicate microbes that tend to be predominantly unidirectional, that is, reported specifically with increased or decreased abundance in the study group (based on a greater than twofold difference in proportions). ‘Prevalence’ shows the prevalence of these genera in 9,623 healthy adult stool samples pooled from 68 different studies. The top heat map shows co-occurrence between these top 20 genera, that is, in how many signatures these microbes are reported together as differentially abundant with the same direction of abundance change (that is, occurring together in either the signature of increased or decreased abundance). The bottom heat map shows mutual exclusivity between these top 20 genera, that is, in how many signatures these microbes are reported as differentially abundant with opposite direction of abundance change (that is, one microbe in the signature of increased abundance and the other in the signature of decreased abundance or vice versa). b, Spearman correlation between the top 20 genera in healthy adult stool samples as indicated by circles of varying size in a. c, Proportion of signatures where each of the top 20 genera was reported with increased abundance in the study group (y axis) against the prevalence of these genera (x axis) in healthy adult stool samples as shown in a. The correlation coefficient and P value of a two-sided Pearson correlation test are shown at the top. The error bands indicate the 95% confidence interval of the linear regression fit. Full size image

When comparing the proportions of signatures where these genera were reported either with increased or decreased abundance in the study sample group (Fig. 4a, Abundance in group), the genera most disproportionately increased in the study group were Enterococcus (64 of 73 signatures, 87.7%), Lactobacillus (73 of 105, 69.5%), Veillonella (50 of 74, 67.6%) and Streptococcus (83 of 128, 64.8%). Pathogenicity of certain Streptococcus and Enterococcus species is well documented72,73, whereas Lactobacillus and Veillonella are typically considered to be commensal gut microbiota of limited pathogenicity74,75. Genera decreased in the study group were Roseburia (77 of 103, 74.8%), a beneficial gut organism with established anti-inflammatory activity76, and Alistipes (61 of 88, 69.3%), for which protective and harmful associations with a range of diseases have been described77.

To elucidate the extent to which frequency of differential abundance in disease phenotypes can be explained by prevalence in the healthy gut microbiome, we contrasted these findings with the prevalence of these genera in 9,623 stool samples from healthy adult participants from 68 different studies in curatedMetagenomicData (Fig. 4a, Prevalence). We observed a strong negative correlation between prevalence, measured as the percentage of control samples in which the genus is observed at non-zero relative abundance, and the proportion of BugSigDB signatures in which the genus is reported with increased abundance in disease (r = −0.84, P = 3 × 10−6, two-sided Pearson correlation test; Fig. 4c). This indicates that across the many diseases and exposures present in BugSigDB, high-prevalence genera tend to be lost in study groups relative to controls, and low-prevalence genera have increased abundance in the study group. This was particularly apparent for Enterococcus, a genus of low prevalence in healthy samples (13%) that was reported almost exclusively with increased abundance in the diseased group (64 of 73 signatures, 88%). The presence of Enterococcus, accompanied by exclusion of other genera of the Clostridia class (below), may therefore be considered as a commonly reported ‘dysbiotic’ signature.

The human gut is a complex ecosystem where microbes compete and cooperate78. To investigate which of these interactions are associated with disease, we next studied patterns of co-occurrence and mutual exclusivity for the top 20 genera most frequently reported as differentially abundant. For each pair of microbes, we counted the number of signatures where both microbes were reported with either the same or opposite direction of change in relative abundance (Fig. 4a, top and bottom heat maps). This resulted in clusters of co-occurrence driven primarily by functional and phylogenetic similarity, with frequent co-occurrence of genera of the phylum Bacteroidetes and blocks of positive associations in the class Clostridia (Fig. 4a, top red heat map, third cluster from top to bottom). However, clusters of mutual exclusivity displayed clear signs of the established Firmicutes–Bacteroidetes gradient in gut microbiomes68 and a strong negative association between Bacteroides and Prevotella within the phylum Bacteroidetes, as previously reported54 and also observed in healthy samples (r = −0.49, P < 2.2 × 10−16, two-sided Spearman correlation test; Fig. 4a, bottom blue heat map, third cluster from top to bottom). Overall, these patterns largely recapitulated the correlation of these genera in healthy adult stool samples (Fig. 4b), arguing against the existence of specific disease-promoting interactions between these genera. Exceptions were patterns of pronounced mutual exclusivity within the class Clostridia in signatures associated with disease, as observed for Clostridium, Enterococcus and Streptococcus, which were not observed in healthy samples.

Shared and exclusive patterns in pooled microbial signatures

BugSigDB provides opportunities for the discovery of microbial biomarkers and reassessment of previous findings across a much larger and more heterogeneous data source than previously possible. To identify similarities between microbial shifts within and across body sites, we aggregated signatures for one body site at a time and within body sites for one condition at a time (“Signature pooling” in the Methods). To account for differences in sample size between studies, we applied a voting approach where each taxon of a pooled signature obtained a weight based on the aggregated sample size of reporting studies and performed hierarchical clustering based on pairwise similarity between the weighted metasignatures (Fig. 5). Clustering of 27 metasignatures, representing body sites studied by at least two studies in BugSigDB and generated from 1,909 individual signatures of either increased or decreased differential abundance in the study group, resulted in two major body site clusters: a cluster primarily composed of oral and nasal sites and a cluster dominated by vaginal and gastrointestinal sites (Fig. 5a). This clustering was largely invariant to the similarity measure used for clustering (Supplementary Fig. 10), confirming the expected dominant effect of host body site of origin and, in particular, the availability of oxygen.

Fig. 5: Pooled genus-level microbial signatures display robust body site specificity and shared and exclusive patterns of gut dysbiosis between disease phenotypes. a, Clustering of 27 metasignatures (y axis) representing host body sites studied by at least two studies in BugSigDB and generated from 1,909 individual signatures. The clustering shows a separation of vaginal and gastrointestinal sites (top) from oral and nasal sites (bottom). A total of 560 different genera (x axis) colored by phylum were observed across the metasignatures. The numbers of genera in each metasignature are shown in the bar plot on the left. The following three panels display representative genera that frequently occur across metasignatures (‘shared’), predominantly occur in either cluster of body sites (‘compartmentalized’) or were reported in only one body site as differentially abundant (‘exclusive’). The size of each dot corresponds to the relative sample size of studies reporting a genus as differentially abundant. b, Clustering of fecal metasignatures drawn from 34 different conditions, each represented by at least two studies in BugSigDB and generated from 504 individual signatures with increased abundance in the study group. The clustering shows a separation of cancer phenotypes (top) from non-neoplastic diseases (bottom). A total of 248 different genera colored by phylum were observed across the fecal metasignatures. The number of genera in each metasignature is shown in the bar plot on the left. Full size image

Within body site clustering of fecal metasignatures of 34 different conditions, studied by at least two studies in BugSigDB and generated from 504 signatures of increased relative abundance in the study group, revealed similarities in reported differential abundance patterns between disease phenotypes (Fig. 5b). This included similarities in microbial shifts for (1) HIV infection and different gastrointestinal cancers, both characterized by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract and microbial signatures that point to shared pathogenic pathways including tryptophan catabolism and butyrate synthesis79, (2) chronic kidney disease and autism, linked through deleterious copy number variants80,81 and pathogenic gut microbiota-derived metabolites produced by species of the Clostridia class82,83, and (3) type 2 diabetes and schizophrenia, consistent with observations that people with schizophrenia are at increased risk of type 2 diabetes and, conversely, that traditional risk factors for type 2 diabetes are common in people with schizophrenia and can affect the gut microbiome, especially obesity, poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle84. A strong enrichment of genera of the Clostridia class drove the similarity between the metasignatures of Hashimoto’s thyroiditis (12 of 14 genera, 85.7%, P = 2.1 × 10−05, two-sided proportion test) and chronic fatigue syndrome (11 of 17, 64.7%, P = 0.003). Chronic fatigue is common in individuals with Hashimoto’s thyroiditis, a disorder that affects the thyroid gland potentially through a gut microbiota-driven thyroid–gut axis85 that may reduce thyroid hormone production and cause extreme fatigue86.

Genera reported as differentially abundant exclusively in one condition, in particular those replicated by independent studies, are candidates for condition-specific biomarkers (Supplementary Fig. 11, prioritized by relative sample size). This included an exclusive abundance increase of the genus Hungatella for colorectal cancer, which is notable given a reported role of Hungatella hathewayi in driving host colonic epithelial cell promoter hypermethylation of tumor suppressor genes in colorectal cancer87. However, an exclusive decrease in abundance was observed for Marvinbryantia in type 2 diabetes, for which a reduction in Marvinbryantia through treatment with glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist drugs, such as liraglutide, has been shown to contribute to treatment success4.