Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

Quartet RNA reference materials improve the quality of transcriptomic data through ratio-based profiling

Nature Biotechnology (2023)Cite this article

Subjects

Abstract

Certified RNA reference materials are indispensable for assessing the reliability of RNA sequencing to detect intrinsically small biological differences in clinical settings, such as molecular subtyping of diseases. As part of the Quartet Project for quality control and data integration of multi-omics profiling, we established four RNA reference materials derived from immortalized B-lymphoblastoid cell lines from four members of a monozygotic twin family. Additionally, we constructed ratio-based transcriptome-wide reference datasets between two samples, providing cross-platform and cross-laboratory ‘ground truth’. Investigation of the intrinsically subtle biological differences among the Quartet samples enables sensitive assessment of cross-batch integration of transcriptomic measurements at the ratio level. The Quartet RNA reference materials, combined with the ratio-based reference datasets, can serve as unique resources for assessing and improving the quality of transcriptomic data in clinical and biological settings.

This is a preview of subscription content, access via your institution

Access options

Rent or buy this article

Prices vary by article type

from$1.95

to$39.95

Learn more

Prices may be subject to local taxes which are calculated during checkout

Fig. 1: Overview of study design.
Fig. 2: SNR enables assessment and diagnosis of data quality.
Fig. 3: Construction and validation of ratio-based transcriptome-wide reference datasets.
Fig. 4: Performance evaluation of cross-batch reproducibility.
Fig. 5: Biological differences between immortalized B-LCLs of the Quartet monozygotic twins.
Fig. 6: Recommended group–replicate combinations for using the Quartet RNA reference materials for quality control.

Data availability

The raw sequence data and gene expression data reported in this paper have been deposited in the Genome Sequence Archive (GSA) (accession number: HRA001859)80 and the Open Archive for Miscellaneous Data (OMIX) (accession number: OMIX002254)81 of the China National Center for Bioinformation. Moreover, we developed the Quartet Data Portal (http://chinese-quartet.org) for the community to access and share the Quartet multi-omics resources.

Code availability

The source codes for the data analyses are available at Zenodo82,83.

References

  1. Stark, R., Grzelak, M. & Hadfield, J. RNA sequencing: the teenage years. Nat. Rev. Genet. 20, 631–656 (2019).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  2. Marco-Puche, G., Lois, S., Benitez, J. & Trivino, J. C. RNA-Seq perspectives to improve clinical diagnosis. Front. Genet. 10, 1152 (2019).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  3. Byron, S. A., Van Keuren-Jensen, K. R., Engelthaler, D. M., Carpten, J. D. & Craig, D. W. Translating RNA sequencing into clinical diagnostics: opportunities and challenges. Nat. Rev. Genet. 17, 257–271 (2016).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  4. Conesa, A. et al. A survey of best practices for RNA-seq data analysis. Genome Biol. 17, 13 (2016).

    Article  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  5. Peymani, F., Farzeen, A. & Prokisch, H. RNA sequencing role and application in clinical diagnostic. Pediatr. Investig. 6, 29–35 (2022).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  6. Geraci, F., Saha, I. & Bianchini, M. Editorial: RNA-Seq analysis: methods, applications and challenges. Front. Genet. 11, 220 (2020).

    Article  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  7. Wang, Y. et al. Changing technologies of RNA sequencing and their applications in clinical oncology. Front. Oncol. 10, 447 (2020).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  8. Orange, D. E. et al. RNA identification of PRIME cells predicting rheumatoid arthritis flares. N. Engl. J. Med. 383, 218–228 (2020).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  9. Mittempergher, L. et al. MammaPrint and BluePrint molecular diagnostics using targeted RNA next-generation sequencing technology. J. Mol. Diagn. 21, 808–823 (2019).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  10. Silvestri, G. A. et al. A bronchial genomic classifier for the diagnostic evaluation of lung cancer. N. Engl. J. Med. 373, 243–251 (2015).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  11. Crow, M., Lim, N., Ballouz, S., Pavlidis, P. & Gillis, J. Predictability of human differential gene expression. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 116, 6491–6500 (2019).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  12. Rodriguez-Esteban, R. & Jiang, X. Differential gene expression in disease: a comparison between high-throughput studies and the literature. BMC Med. Genomics 10, 59 (2017).

    Article  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  13. Wang, C. et al. The concordance between RNA-seq and microarray data depends on chemical treatment and transcript abundance. Nat. Biotechnol. 32, 926–932 (2014).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  14. Shi, L., Perkins, R. G., Fang, H. & Tong, W. Reproducible and reliable microarray results through quality control: good laboratory proficiency and appropriate data analysis practices are essential. Curr. Opin. Biotechnol. 19, 10–18 (2008).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  15. Shi, L. et al. The MicroArray Quality Control (MAQC) project shows inter- and intraplatform reproducibility of gene expression measurements. Nat. Biotechnol. 24, 1151–1161 (2006).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  16. Argelaguet, R., Cuomo, A. S. E., Stegle, O. & Marioni, J. C. Computational principles and challenges in single-cell data integration. Nat. Biotechnol. 39, 1202–1215 (2021).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  17. Li, S. et al. Detecting and correcting systematic variation in large-scale RNA sequencing data. Nat. Biotechnol. 32, 888–895 (2014).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  18. Salit, M. & Woodcock, J. MAQC and the era of genomic medicine. Nat. Biotechnol. 39, 1066–1067 (2021).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  19. Genomics informatics—reliability assessment criteria for high-throughput gene-expression data. ISO/TS 22690:2021. https://www.iso.org/standard/73691.html (International Organization for Standardization, 2021).

  20. Su, Z. et al. A comprehensive assessment of RNA-seq accuracy, reproducibility and information content by the Sequencing Quality Control Consortium. Nat. Biotechnol. 32, 903–914 (2014).

    Article  CAS  Google Scholar 

  21. Li, S. et al. Multi-platform assessment of transcriptome profiling using RNA-seq in the ABRF next-generation sequencing study. Nat. Biotechnol. 32, 915–925 (2014).

    Article  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  22. Geiss, G. K. et al. Direct multiplexed measurement of gene expression with color-coded probe pairs. Nat. Biotechnol. 26, 317–325 (2008).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  23. Liang, P. MAQC papers over the cracks. Nat. Biotechnol. 25, 27–28; author reply 28–29 (2007).

  24. Thermo Fisher Scientific. https://www.thermofisher.cn/order/catalog/product/QS0611 (2022).

  25. Fang, L. T. et al. Establishing community reference samples, data and call sets for benchmarking cancer mutation detection using whole-genome sequencing. Nat. Biotechnol. 39, 1151–1160 (2021).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  26. Xiao, W. et al. Toward best practice in cancer mutation detection with whole-genome and whole-exome sequencing. Nat. Biotechnol. 39, 1141–1150 (2021).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  27. Gong, B. et al. Cross-oncopanel study reveals high sensitivity and accuracy with overall analytical performance depending on genomic regions. Genome Biol. 22, 109 (2021).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  28. Foox, J. et al. Performance assessment of DNA sequencing platforms in the ABRF Next-Generation Sequencing Study. Nat. Biotechnol. 39, 1129–1140 (2021).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  29. Zook, J. M. et al. A robust benchmark for detection of germline large deletions and insertions. Nat. Biotechnol. 38, 1347–1355 (2020).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  30. Krusche, P. et al. Best practices for benchmarking germline small-variant calls in human genomes. Nat. Biotechnol. 37, 555–560 (2019).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  31. Ren, L. et al. Quartet DNA reference materials and datasets for comprehensively evaluating germline variants calling performance. Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/2022.09.28.509844 (2022).

  32. Tian, S. et al. Quartet protein reference materials and datasets for multi-platform assessment of label-free proteomics. Genome Biol. https://doi.org/10.1186/s13059-023-03048-y (2022).

  33. Zhang, N. et al. Quartet metabolite reference materials for assessing inter-laboratory reliability and data integration of metabolomic profiling. Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/2022.11.01.514762 (2022).

  34. Jiang, Y. Z. et al. Genomic and transcriptomic landscape of triple-negative breast cancers: subtypes and treatment strategies. Cancer Cell 35, 428–440 (2019).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  35. Grossman, R. L. et al. Toward a shared vision for cancer genomic data. N. Engl. J. Med. 375, 1109–1112 (2016).

    Article  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  36. GTEx Consortium. The GTEx Consortium atlas of genetic regulatory effects across human tissues. Science 369, 1318–1330 (2020).

    Article  Google Scholar 

  37. Reference materials—guidance for characterization and assessment of homogeneity and stability. ISO Guide 35:2017. https://www.iso.org/standard/60281.html (International Organization for Standardization, 2017).

  38. Uncertainty of measurement—part 3: guide to the expression of uncertainty in measurement (GUM:1995). ISO/IEC Guide 98-3:2008. https://www.iso.org/standard/50461.html (International Organization for Standardization, 2008).

  39. General and statistical principles for characterization of reference materials. JJF 1343-2012. http://naccrm.china-csm.org/news_info.aspx?id=695 (Standardization Administration of China, 2012).

  40. Yang, J. et al. The Quartet Data Portal: integration of community-wide resources for multiomics quality control. Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/2022.09.26.507202 (2022).

  41. Liu, Y. et al. Multi-omic measurements of heterogeneity in HeLa cells across laboratories. Nat. Biotechnol. 37, 314–322 (2019).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  42. Liu, Y., Beyer, A. & Aebersold, R. On the dependency of cellular protein levels on mRNA abundance. Cell 165, 535–550 (2016).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  43. Langfelder, P. & Horvath, S. WGCNA: an R package for weighted correlation network analysis. BMC Bioinformatics 9, 559 (2008).

    Article  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  44. Choy, E. et al. Genetic analysis of human traits in vitro: drug response and gene expression in lymphoblastoid cell lines. PLoS Genet. 4, e1000287 (2008).

    Article  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  45. Rossi, A. & Kontarakis, Z. Beyond Mendelian inheritance: genetic buffering and phenotype variability. Phenomics 2, 79–87 (2022).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  46. Kumar, G., Ertel, A., Feldman, G., Kupper, J. & Fortina, P. iSeqQC: a tool for expression-based quality control in RNA sequencing. BMC Bioinformatics 21, 56 (2020).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  47. Mohorianu, I. et al. Comparison of alternative approaches for analysing multi-level RNA-seq data. PLoS ONE 12, e0182694 (2017).

    Article  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  48. Okonechnikov, K., Conesa, A. & Garcia-Alcalde, F. Qualimap 2: advanced multi-sample quality control for high-throughput sequencing data. Bioinformatics 32, 292–294 (2016).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  49. 't Hoen, P. A. C. et al. Reproducibility of high-throughput mRNA and small RNA sequencing across laboratories. Nat. Biotechnol. 31, 1015–1022 (2013).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  50. Goh, W. W. B., Wang, W. & Wong, L. Why batch effects matter in omics data, and how to avoid them. Trends Biotechnol. 35, 498–507 (2017).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  51. Leek, J. T. et al. Tackling the widespread and critical impact of batch effects in high-throughput data. Nat. Rev. Genet. 11, 733–739 (2010).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  52. Zheng, Y. et al. Multi-omics data integration using ratio-based quantitative profiling with Quartet reference materials. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01934-1 (2023).

  53. Yu, Y. et al. Correcting batch effects in large-scale multiomic studies using a reference-material-based ratio method. Genome Biol. https://doi.org/10.1186/s13059-023-03047-z (2022).

  54. Guo, L. et al. Rat toxicogenomic study reveals analytical consistency across microarray platforms. Nat. Biotechnol. 24, 1162–1169 (2006).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  55. Ghandi, M. et al. Next-generation characterization of the Cancer Cell Line Encyclopedia. Nature 569, 503–508 (2019).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  56. Zhang, J. et al. The International Cancer Genome Consortium Data Portal. Nat. Biotechnol. 37, 367–369 (2019).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  57. Hutter, C. & Zenklusen, J. C. The Cancer Genome Atlas: creating lasting value beyond its data. Cell 173, 283–285 (2018).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  58. Denisenko, E. et al. Systematic assessment of tissue dissociation and storage biases in single-cell and single-nucleus RNA-seq workflows. Genome Biol. 21, 130 (2020).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  59. Somekh, J., Shen-Orr, S. S. & Kohane, I. S. Batch correction evaluation framework using a-priori gene–gene associations: applied to the GTEx dataset. BMC Bioinformatics 20, 268 (2019).

    Article  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  60. Schmidt, F. et al. An ontology-based method for assessing batch effect adjustment approaches in heterogeneous datasets. Bioinformatics 34, i908–i916 (2018).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  61. Sahraeian, S. M. E. et al. Gaining comprehensive biological insight into the transcriptome by performing a broad-spectrum RNA-seq analysis. Nat. Commun. 8, 59 (2017).

    Article  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  62. Labaj, P. P. & Kreil, D. P. Sensitivity, specificity, and reproducibility of RNA-Seq differential expression calls. Biol. Direct 11, 66 (2016).

    Article  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  63. Corchete, L. A. et al. Systematic comparison and assessment of RNA-seq procedures for gene expression quantitative analysis. Sci. Rep. 10, 19737 (2020).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  64. Yu, G., Wang, L., Han, Y. & He, Q. clusterProfiler: an R package for comparing biological themes among gene clusters. OMICS 16, 284–287 (2012).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  65. Chen, S., Zhou, Y., Chen, Y. & Gu, J. fastp: an ultra-fast all-in-one FASTQ preprocessor. Bioinformatics 34, i884–i890 (2018).

    Article  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  66. Pertea, M., Kim, D., Pertea, G. M., Leek, J. T. & Salzberg, S. L. Transcript-level expression analysis of RNA-seq experiments with HISAT, StringTie and Ballgown. Nat. Protoc. 11, 1650–1667 (2016).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  67. Langmead, B. & Salzberg, S. L. Fast gapped-read alignment with Bowtie 2. Nat. Methods 9, 357–359 (2012).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  68. Li, B. & Dewey, C. N. RSEM: accurate transcript quantification from RNA-Seq data with or without a reference genome. BMC Bioinformatics 12, 323 (2011).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  69. Andrews, S. FastQC: a quality control tool for high throughput sequence data https://www.bioinformatics.babraham.ac.uk/projects/fastqc/ (2017).

  70. Wingett, S. W. & Andrews, S. FastQ Screen: a tool for multi-genome mapping and quality control. F1000Res. 7, 1338 (2018).

  71. García-Alcalde, F. et al. Qualimap: evaluating next-generation sequencing alignment data. Bioinformatics 28, 2678–2679 (2012).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  72. Ewels, P., Magnusson, M., Lundin, S. & Käller, M. MultiQC: summarize analysis results for multiple tools and samples in a single report. Bioinformatics 32, 3047–3048 (2016).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  73. Ritchie, M. E. et al. Limma powers differential expression analyses for RNA-sequencing and microarray studies. Nucleic Acids Res. 43, e47 (2015).

    Article  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  74. Robinson, M. D., McCarthy, D. J. & Smyth, G. K. edgeR: a Bioconductor package for differential expression analysis of digital gene expression data. Bioinformatics 26, 139–140 (2010).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  75. Kahles, A., Ong, C. S., Zhong, Y. & Ratsch, G. SplAdder: identification, quantification and testing of alternative splicing events from RNA-Seq data. Bioinformatics 32, 1840–1847 (2016).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  76. Ortega-Gavilan, F., Valverde-Som, L., Rodriguez-Garcia, F. P., Cuadros-Rodriguez, L. & Bagur-Gonzalez, M. G. Homogeneity assessment of reference materials for sensory analysis of liquid foodstuffs. The virgin olive oil as case study. Food Chem. 322, 126743 (2020).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  77. Hamner, B., Frasco, M. & LeDell, E. Metrics: evaluation metrics for machine learning. CRAN https://cran.r-project.org/web/packages/Metrics/index.html (2018).

  78. Shi, L. et al. The MicroArray Quality Control (MAQC)-II study of common practices for the development and validation of microarray-based predictive models. Nat. Biotechnol. 28, 827–838 (2010).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  79. Gao, J. et al. Deep immunophenotyping of human whole blood by standardized multi-parametric flow cytometry analyses. Phenomics 3, 309–328 (2023).

  80. Quartet Project Team. Quartet Project for quality control and data integration of multiomics profiling. Genome Sequence Archive https://ngdc.cncb.ac.cn/gsa-human/browse/HRA001859 (2023).

  81. Quartet Project Team. Expression profiles of Quartet RNA-seq dataset. OMIX https://ngdc.cncb.ac.cn/omix/release/OMIX002254 (2023).

  82. Quartet Project Team. YingYu12345/Quartet-RNA-reference-materials: Quartet RNA reference materials (v1.0.1). Zenodo https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.8014734 (2023).

  83. Quartet Project Team. chinese-quartet/quartet-rseqc-report: version v0.2.3. Zenodo https://doi.org/10.5281/zenodo.8014752 (2023).

Download references

Acknowledgements

We thank the Quartet Project team members who contributed their time and resources to the design and implementation of this project. We are grateful to CFFF (Computing for the Future at Fudan) and the Human Phenome Data Center of Fudan University for computing support. This study was supported, in part, by the National Key R&D Project of China (grant 2018YFE0201603 to Y.T.Z. and grant 2018YFE0201600 to L.S.); the National Natural Science Foundation of China (grant 31720103909 to L.S. and grant 32170657 to L.S.); the Shanghai Municipal Science and Technology Major Project; the State Key Laboratory of Genetic Engineering (grant SKLGE-2117 to J.L., L.S. and Y.T.Z.); and the 111 Project (grant B13016 to L.S.). This research was supported, in part, by the Intramural Research program of the National Library of Medicine, US National Institutes of Health. The content of the article is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the US Food and Drug Administration. Some of the illustrations in this paper were created with BioRender.

Author information

Author notes

  1. These authors contributed equally: Ying Yu, Wanwan Hou, Yaqing Liu, Haiyan Wang, Lianhua Dong.

Authors and Affiliations

  1. State Key Laboratory of Genetic Engineering, School of Life Sciences and Human Phenome Institute, Shanghai Cancer Center, Fudan University, Shanghai, China

    Ying Yu, Wanwan Hou, Yaqing Liu, Haiyan Wang, Yuanbang Mai, Qingwang Chen, Zhihui Li, Shanyue Sun, Jingcheng Yang, Zehui Cao, Peipei Zhang, Yi Zi, Ruimei Liu, Jian Gao, Naixin Zhang, Jingjing Li, Luyao Ren, He Jiang, Jun Shang, Sibo Zhu, Xiaolin Wang, Tao Qing, Ding Bao, Bingying Li, Bin Li, Chen Suo, Yan Pi, Li Jin, Feng Qian, Leming Shi & Yuanting Zheng

  2. National Institute of Metrology, Beijing, China

    Lianhua Dong, Xia Wang, Jing Wang & Xiang Fang

  3. Greater Bay Area Institute of Precision Medicine, Guangzhou, China

    Jingcheng Yang

  4. Nextomics Biosciences Institute, Wuhan, China

    Jingjing Li

  5. Genome Decoding Institute, Nantong, China

    Fangping Dai

  6. Institute for Molecular Medicine Finland (FIMM), University of Helsinki, Helsinki, Finland

    Andreas Scherer & Pirkko Mattila

  7. EATRIS ERIC-European Infrastructure for Translational Medicine, Amsterdam, The Netherlands

    Andreas Scherer & Pirkko Mattila

  8. Nanjing Vazyme Biotech Co. Ltd., Nanjing, China

    Jinxiong Han & Lijun Zhang

  9. MGI, BGI-Shenzhen, Shenzhen, China

    Hui Jiang

  10. National Center for Biotechnology Information, National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA

    Danielle Thierry-Mieg & Jean Thierry-Mieg

  11. Office of Oncologic Diseases, Office of New Drugs, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, US Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, MD, USA

    Wenming Xiao

  12. Division of Bioinformatics and Biostatistics, National Center for Toxicological Research, US Food and Drug Administration, Jefferson, AR, USA

    Huixiao Hong, Weida Tong & Joshua Xu

  13. National Center for Clinical Laboratories, Institute of Geriatric Medicine, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, Beijing Hospital, Beijing, China

    Jinming Li & Rui Zhang

  14. National Center of Gerontology, Beijing, China

    Jinming Li & Rui Zhang

  15. Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center, Fudan University, Shanghai, China

    Feng Qian

  16. International Human Phenome Institutes, Shanghai, China

    Leming Shi

Authors
  1. Ying Yu
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  2. Wanwan Hou
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  3. Yaqing Liu
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  4. Haiyan Wang
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  5. Lianhua Dong
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  6. Yuanbang Mai
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  7. Qingwang Chen
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  8. Zhihui Li
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  9. Shanyue Sun
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  10. Jingcheng Yang
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  11. Zehui Cao
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  12. Peipei Zhang
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  13. Yi Zi
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  14. Ruimei Liu
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  15. Jian Gao
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  16. Naixin Zhang
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  17. Jingjing Li
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  18. Luyao Ren
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  19. He Jiang
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  20. Jun Shang
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  21. Sibo Zhu
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  22. Xiaolin Wang
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  23. Tao Qing
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  24. Ding Bao
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  25. Bingying Li
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  26. Bin Li
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  27. Chen Suo
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  28. Yan Pi
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  29. Xia Wang
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  30. Fangping Dai
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  31. Andreas Scherer
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  32. Pirkko Mattila
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  33. Jinxiong Han
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  34. Lijun Zhang
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  35. Hui Jiang
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  36. Danielle Thierry-Mieg
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  37. Jean Thierry-Mieg
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  38. Wenming Xiao
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  39. Huixiao Hong
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  40. Weida Tong
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  41. Jing Wang
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  42. Jinming Li
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  43. Xiang Fang
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  44. Li Jin
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  45. Joshua Xu
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  46. Feng Qian
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  47. Rui Zhang
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  48. Leming Shi
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  49. Yuanting Zheng
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Contributions

Y.T.Z., L.S. and Y.Y. conceived the study. Y.T.Z., L.S., R.Z., F.Q., J.X., Y.Y., L.J., X.F., J.L., W.T., H.H. and W.X. oversaw the study. Y.T.Z., W.H., H.W., S.S., Z.C., P.Z., Y.Z., R.L., S.Z., X.W., D.B. and B.Y.L. cultured the cell lines and prepared and characterized the RNA reference materials. J.G. and F.Q. performed flow cytometry assays and data interpretation. Y.T.Z., W.H., L.D., H.W., J.H. and S.S. coordinated and/or performed NGS library preparation and sequencing. L.D., Y.T.Z., X.W., Y.P. and Y.Y. performed qPCR validation. Y.Y., W.H., Y.L., H.W., L.D., Y.M., S.S., J.Y., Z.C., Q.C., Z.L., Z.C., N.Z., J.L., L.R., H.J., J.S., T.Q., B.L., C.S., F.D., A.S., P.M., J.H., L.Z., H.J., D.T.-M, J.T.-M., W.X., H.H., W.T., J.W., J.L., X.F., L.J., J.X., F.Q., R.Z., L.S. and Y.T.Z. performed data analysis and/or interpretation. Y.Y., J.Y. and J.S. managed the datasets. Y.Y. generated most figures. Y.Y., Y.T.Z. and L.S. wrote and revised the manuscript. All authors reviewed and approved the manuscript. Dozens of participants of the Quartet Project freely donated their time and reagents for the completion and analysis of the project.

Corresponding authors

Correspondence to Joshua Xu, Feng Qian, Rui Zhang, Leming Shi or Yuanting Zheng.

Ethics declarations

Competing interests

J.H. is an employee of Vazyme Biotech Co. Ltd. L.Z. is the co-founder of Vazyme Biotech Co. Ltd. H.J. is an employee of MGI, BGI-Shenzhen. All other authors declare no competing interests.

Peer review

Peer review information

Nature Biotechnology thanks Pedro Ferreira and the other, anonymous, reviewer(s) for their contribution to the peer review of this work.

Additional information

Publisher’s note Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Supplementary information

Rights and permissions

Springer Nature or its licensor (e.g. a society or other partner) holds exclusive rights to this article under a publishing agreement with the author(s) or other rightsholder(s); author self-archiving of the accepted manuscript version of this article is solely governed by the terms of such publishing agreement and applicable law.

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Check for updates. Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Yu, Y., Hou, W., Liu, Y. et al. Quartet RNA reference materials improve the quality of transcriptomic data through ratio-based profiling. Nat Biotechnol (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01867-9

Download citation

  • Received:

  • Accepted:

  • Published:

  • DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01867-9

Search

Advanced search

Quick links

Nature Briefing

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing