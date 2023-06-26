Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

Efficient A-to-C base editing with high specificity

    Nature Biotechnology (2023)Cite this article

    Subjects

    Generating A-to-C transversions in specific targets via base editing technology has been challenging. By fusing an evolved alkyladenine DNA glycosylase with an engineered adenine deaminase TadA-8e variant and nickase Cas9, we have developed A-to-C base editors that generate precise and efficient A-to-C transversions in cells and in mouse embryos, expanding the possible applications of base editing.

    This is a preview of subscription content, access via your institution

    Access options

    Rent or buy this article

    Get just this article for as long as you need it

    $39.95

    Learn more

    Prices may be subject to local taxes which are calculated during checkout

    Fig. 1: Development of adenine transversion editors for specific A-to-C editing.

    References

    1. Rees, H. A. & Liu, D. R. Base editing: precision chemistry on the genome and transcriptome of living cells. Nat. Rev. Genet. 19, 770–788 (2018). This review article presents advances in base editors.

      Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

    2. Gaudelli, N. M. et al. Programmable base editing of A•T to G•C in genomic DNA without DNA cleavage. Nature 551, 464–471 (2017). This paper reports the development of an A-to-G base editing technology resulting in products of high purity.

      Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

    3. Chen, L. et al. Re-engineering the adenine deaminase TadA-8e for efficient and specific CRISPR-based cytosine base editing. Nat. Biotechnol. 41, 663–672 (2023). This paper compares cytosine conversions induced by several CGBEs and CBEs using unnatural or natural cytosine deaminases.

      Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

    4. Chen, L. et al. Engineering a precise adenine base editor with minimal bystander editing. Nat. Chem. Biol. 19, 101–110 (2023). This paper reports the residues in adenine deaminase TadA-8e that are mutated to narrow the targeting window of this deaminase.

      Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

    5. Tong, H. et al. Programmable A-to-Y base editing by fusing an adenine base editor with an N-methylpurine DNA glycosylase. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-022-01595-6 (2023). This paper reports the development of A-to-Y base editors using engineered human AAGs.

      Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

    Download references

    Additional information

    Publisher’s note Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

    This is a summary of: Chen, L. et al. Adenine transversion editors enable precise, efficient A•T-to-C•G base editing in mammalian cells and embryos. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01821-9 (2023).

    Rights and permissions

    Reprints and Permissions

    About this article

    Check for updates. Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

    Cite this article

    Efficient A-to-C base editing with high specificity. Nat Biotechnol (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01866-w

    Download citation

    • Published:

    • DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01866-w

    Search

    Advanced search

    Quick links

    Nature Briefing: Translational Research

    Sign up for the Nature Briefing: Translational Research newsletter — top stories in biotechnology, drug discovery and pharma.

    Get what matters in translational research, free to your inbox weekly. Sign up for Nature Briefing: Translational Research