Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

Defining a longevity biotechnology company

Nature Biotechnology (2023)Cite this article

Subjects

Basic research on the biology of aging has resulted in the discovery of more than 75 interventions that extend lifespan in rodents and many more that extend lifespan in Drosophila and Caenorhabditis elegans1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10. The progression of this work to human trials was historically delayed by the misconception that interventions originally identified to extend rodent lifespan lacked a feasible translation strategy or were unattractive investment opportunities for investors and pharmaceutical companies. In the last 5 years, however, efforts to move those interventions into human experimentation have come to fruition. The biotechnology companies developing such treatments have created a new field of biopharmaceutical development: longevity biotechnology. Because longevity biotechnology represents a paradigm shift in therapeutic approach and faces unique challenges from the standpoint of clinical development, path to approval and patient population, it makes sense to define this rapidly advancing field and articulate standards that identify its bona fide constituents. The Longevity Biotechnology Association (LBA) is a non-profit organization created to foster collaboration, propose guidelines for industry, educate stakeholders and translate geroscience to prevent the diseases associated with aging and extend healthspan.

This is a preview of subscription content, access via your institution

Access options

Rent or buy this article

Get just this article for as long as you need it

$39.95

Learn more

Prices may be subject to local taxes which are calculated during checkout

References

  1. Liu, J. K. Nat. Prod. Bioprospect. 12, 18 (2022).

    Article  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  2. Shaposhnikov, M. V. et al. Commun. Biol. 5, 566 (2022).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  3. Li, Z. et al. Biogerontology 22, 165–187 (2021).

    Article  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  4. Brandstädt, S., Schmeisser, K., Zarse, K. & Ristow, M. Aging (Albany NY) 5, 270–275 (2013).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  5. Liu, W. et al. Aging (Albany NY) 12, 5300–5317 (2020).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  6. Zhang, Y. et al. J. Gerontol. A Biol. Sci. Med. Sci. 69, 119–130 (2014).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  7. Yang, X. et al. Aging (Albany NY) 12, 16852–16866 (2020).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  8. Cui, X., Liang, H., Hao, C. & Jing, X. Aging (Albany NY) 13, 6625–6633 (2021).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  9. Tian, J., Geiss, C., Zarse, K., Madreiter-Sokolowski, C. T. & Ristow, M. Aging (Albany NY) 13, 22629–22648 (2021).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  10. Qi, Z. et al. Aging 13, 1649–1670 (2021).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  11. Justice, J. N. et al. Cardiovasc. Endocrinol. Metab. 7, 80–83 (2018).

    Article  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  12. Macdonald-Dunlop, E. et al. Aging (Albany NY) 14, 623–659 (2022).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  13. Ecker, S. & Beck, S. Aging (Albany NY) 11, 833–835 (2019).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  14. Campbell, D. The State of Longevity: Annual Report 2021. https://longevity.technology/research/the-state-of-longevity-2021-report/ (LongevityTechnology, 2021).

  15. Tosato, M., Zamboni, V., Ferrini, A. & Cesari, M. Clin. Interv. Aging 2, 401–412 (2007).

    PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  16. López-Otín, C., Blasco, M. A., Partridge, L., Serrano, M. & Kroemer, G. Cell 153, 1194–1217 (2013).

    Article  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  17. Fedintsev, A. & Moskalev, A. Ageing Res. Rev. 62, 101097 (2020).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  18. Carter, C. S. A. J. Gerontol. A Biol. Sci. Med. Sci. 76, 1891–1894 (2021).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  19. López-Otín, C., Blasco, M. A., Partridge, L., Serrano, M. & Kroemer, G. Cell 186, 243–278 (2023).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  20. McLeod, C. et al. Contemp. Clin. Trials Commun. 16, 100486 (2019).

    Article  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  21. Sierra, F. et al. J. Am. Geriatr. Soc. 69, 2455–2463 (2021).

    Article  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  22. Justice, J. N. Designing the Aging Outcomes Trial Targeting Aging with MEtformin (TAME). https://www.herl.pitt.edu/symposia/metabolic-pathways/presentations/MP-Justice.pdf (Wake Forest School of Medicine, 2019).

  23. ISSCR. ISSCR Guidelines for Stem Cell Research and Clinical Translation (International Society for Stem Cell Research, 2021)

Download references

Acknowledgements

All authors of this paper are members of the LBA. The LBA’s mission is to sponsor longevity industry and investor meetings and webcasts, connect stakeholders in the field, and provide industry and scientific education to its members. The LBA is a global non-profit, comprising a network of longevity biotechnology companies, researchers and investors. This Correspondence has been reviewed and approved by the members of the LBA. The LBA provided funding for the initial meeting of authors to discuss the ideas of the paper. No further financial support was received by the authors for the research, authorship and publication of this article.

Author information

Authors and Affiliations

  1. Cambrian Bio, Inc., New York, NY, USA

    Nicola Boekstein & James Peyer

  2. American Federation for Aging Research (AFAR), New York, NY, USA

    Nir Barzilai

  3. Bertram Endeavours, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

    André Bertram

  4. Retro Biosciences, Inc., Redwood City, CA, USA

    Joe Betts-LaCroix

  5. BioAge Labs, Richmond, CA, USA

    Kristen Fortney & Eric Morgen

  6. Rejuveron, Zurich, Switzerland

    Stephen B. Helliwell

  7. Lygenesis, Pittsburgh, PA, USA

    Michael Hufford

  8. Tornado Therapeutics, Cambrian Bio Inc. PipeCo, New York, NY, USA

    Joan Mannick

  9. Life Biosciences, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Jerry McLaughlin

  10. Juvenescence, Dublin, Ireland

    Jim Mellon

  11. Apollo Health Ventures, Berlin, Germany

    Nils Regge

  12. Oviva Therapeutics, New York, NY, USA

    Daisy A. Robinton

  13. Genetics Department, Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research, Blavatnik Institute, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA

    David A. Sinclair

  14. Longevity Vision Fund, New York, NY, USA

    Sergey Young

  15. Longevity Biotechnology Association, New York, NY, USA

    Risa Starr

  16. Insilico Medicine Hong Kong Ltd, Hong Kong, Hong Kong

    Alex Zhavoronkov

Authors
  1. Nicola Boekstein
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  2. Nir Barzilai
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  3. André Bertram
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  4. Joe Betts-LaCroix
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  5. Kristen Fortney
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  6. Stephen B. Helliwell
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  7. Michael Hufford
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  8. Joan Mannick
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  9. Jerry McLaughlin
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  10. Jim Mellon
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  11. Eric Morgen
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  12. Nils Regge
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  13. Daisy A. Robinton
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  14. David A. Sinclair
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  15. Sergey Young
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  16. Risa Starr
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  17. Alex Zhavoronkov
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  18. James Peyer
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Nicola Boekstein.

Ethics declarations

Competing interests

N. Boekstein is director, corporate strategy at Cambrian Bio. N. Barzilai is the scientific director of the American Federation of Aging Research, on the executive board of the LBA and on the scientific advisory board of LVF and Human Edge. He is also a founder of CohBar Inc. and Life Biosciences and on the board of Sirtlab. A.B. is the CEO of HelpWear. J.B.-L. leads the longevity biotechnology company Retro Biosciences. K.F. is CEO of BioAge Labs. S.B.H. has been a paid employee and consultant of Rejuveron Life Sciences AG and a member of the board of directors of Rejuveron Senescence Therapeutics AG and SL, Rejuveron Telomere Therapeutics AG and Rejuveron Vascular Therapeutics AG. M.H. has funding, employment and personal financial interests related to the venture-backed biopharma company LyGenesis. J. Mannick is the CEO of Tornado Therapeutics. J. McLaughlin is the CEO of Life Biosciences. J. Mellon is a salaried director at Juvenescence Limited and an unpaid director at the American Federation of Aging Research. He is also on the LBA board and an unpaid trustee at the Longevity Forum and Buck Institute of Aging. E.M. is employed by BioAge Labs. N.R. is the founder and general partner of Apollo Health Ventures. Apollo Health Ventures manages and advises venture capital funds investing in longevity biotechnology companies. D.A.R. is the co-founder and CEO of a biotechnology company, Oviva Therpaeutics, that is developing therapeutics to improve ovarian function and extend healthspan in females, and also holds shares in Cambrian Bio. She serves on the scientific board of Dior Beauty, their ‘Age Reversal’ board, dedicated to advising and educating on longevity science. D.A.S. is a consultant to, inventor of patents licensed to and, in some cases, board member of and investor in Fully Aligned Co., MetroBiotech, CohBar, Life Biosciences, Immetas, Bold Capital, InsideTracker/Segterra, Zymo, Alpha Wave, EdenRoc Sciences, Galilei Biosciences, Animal Biosciences and Tally Health. He is an inventor on patent applications licensed to Bayer Crops and Merck KGaA. S.Y. is the founder of the Longevity Vision Fund. He is a board member at the American Federation of Aging Research and Innovation Board Member at the XPRIZE Foundation. R.S. holds an administrative role as the executive director at the LBA and the Academy for Health and Lifespan Research. A.Z. is the founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine, a clinical-stage generative AI and robotics biotechnology company specializing in aging research. He holds multiple granted patents on geroprotector discovery and aging clocks. J.P. is CEO of Cambrian Bio and a board member of the LBA.

Additional information

Publisher’s note Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Check for updates. Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Boekstein, N., Barzilai, N., Bertram, A. et al. Defining a longevity biotechnology company. Nat Biotechnol (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01854-0

Download citation

  • Published:

  • DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01854-0

Search

Advanced search

Quick links

Nature Briefing: Translational Research

Sign up for the Nature Briefing: Translational Research newsletter — top stories in biotechnology, drug discovery and pharma.

Get what matters in translational research, free to your inbox weekly. Sign up for Nature Briefing: Translational Research