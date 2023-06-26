Defining a longevity biotechnology company

Competing interests

N. Boekstein is director, corporate strategy at Cambrian Bio. N. Barzilai is the scientific director of the American Federation of Aging Research, on the executive board of the LBA and on the scientific advisory board of LVF and Human Edge. He is also a founder of CohBar Inc. and Life Biosciences and on the board of Sirtlab. A.B. is the CEO of HelpWear. J.B.-L. leads the longevity biotechnology company Retro Biosciences. K.F. is CEO of BioAge Labs. S.B.H. has been a paid employee and consultant of Rejuveron Life Sciences AG and a member of the board of directors of Rejuveron Senescence Therapeutics AG and SL, Rejuveron Telomere Therapeutics AG and Rejuveron Vascular Therapeutics AG. M.H. has funding, employment and personal financial interests related to the venture-backed biopharma company LyGenesis. J. Mannick is the CEO of Tornado Therapeutics. J. McLaughlin is the CEO of Life Biosciences. J. Mellon is a salaried director at Juvenescence Limited and an unpaid director at the American Federation of Aging Research. He is also on the LBA board and an unpaid trustee at the Longevity Forum and Buck Institute of Aging. E.M. is employed by BioAge Labs. N.R. is the founder and general partner of Apollo Health Ventures. Apollo Health Ventures manages and advises venture capital funds investing in longevity biotechnology companies. D.A.R. is the co-founder and CEO of a biotechnology company, Oviva Therpaeutics, that is developing therapeutics to improve ovarian function and extend healthspan in females, and also holds shares in Cambrian Bio. She serves on the scientific board of Dior Beauty, their ‘Age Reversal’ board, dedicated to advising and educating on longevity science. D.A.S. is a consultant to, inventor of patents licensed to and, in some cases, board member of and investor in Fully Aligned Co., MetroBiotech, CohBar, Life Biosciences, Immetas, Bold Capital, InsideTracker/Segterra, Zymo, Alpha Wave, EdenRoc Sciences, Galilei Biosciences, Animal Biosciences and Tally Health. He is an inventor on patent applications licensed to Bayer Crops and Merck KGaA. S.Y. is the founder of the Longevity Vision Fund. He is a board member at the American Federation of Aging Research and Innovation Board Member at the XPRIZE Foundation. R.S. holds an administrative role as the executive director at the LBA and the Academy for Health and Lifespan Research. A.Z. is the founder and CEO of Insilico Medicine, a clinical-stage generative AI and robotics biotechnology company specializing in aging research. He holds multiple granted patents on geroprotector discovery and aging clocks. J.P. is CEO of Cambrian Bio and a board member of the LBA.