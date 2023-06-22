Skip to main content

Wireless microelectronic fibers to discover gut and brain pathways

    Nature Biotechnology (2023)Cite this article

    Subjects

    We created miniature and flexible polymer fibers equipped with optoelectronic microdevices, microfluidics and electrodes that can be implanted in anatomically disparate organs such as the brain and the intestine. The microelectronic fibers can be operated wirelessly to sense and manipulate brain and gut neural circuits in untethered, behaving mice.

    Fig. 1: Multifunctional microelectronic fibers enable wireless gut–brain neuromodulation.

    References

    1. Han, W. et al. A neural circuit for gut-induced reward. Cell 175, 665–678.e23 (2018). This paper reports a neural circuit for gut-mediated reward.

      Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

    2. Hsueh, B. et al. Cardiogenic control of affective behavioural state. Nature 615, 292–299 (2023). This paper reports that optogenetically evoked tachycardia enhances anxiety-like behavior.

      Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

    3. Chen, W. et al. The emerging science of interoception: sensing, integrating, interpreting, and regulating signals within the self. Trends Neurosci. 44, 3–16 (2021). This review outlines a unified framework for interoceptive research and defines key challenges.

      Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

    4. Canales, A. et al. Multifunctional fibers as tools for neuroscience and neuroengineering. Acc. Chem. Res. 51, 829–838 (2018). This review discusses fiber-based multifunctional neural probes.

      Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

    5. Canales, A. et al. Multifunctional fibers for simultaneous optical, electrical and chemical interrogation of neural circuits in vivo. Nat. Biotechnol. 33, 277–284 (2015). This paper demonstrated the first multifunctional fiber-based brain interfaces.

      Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

    This is a summary of: Sahasrabudhe, A. et al. Multifunctional microelectronic fibers enable wireless modulation of gut and brain neural circuits. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01833-5 (2023).

    Wireless microelectronic fibers to discover gut and brain pathways. Nat Biotechnol (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01850-4

    • DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01850-4

