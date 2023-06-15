A call for an ‘Asilomar’ for cultivated meat and seafood

This is a preview of subscription content, access via your institution
Access options
Access Nature and 54 other Nature Portfolio journals
Get Nature+, our best-value online-access subscription
$29.99 / 30 days
cancel any time
Subscribe to this journal
Receive 12 print issues and online access
$209.00 per year
only $17.42 per issue
Rent or buy this article
Get just this article for as long as you need it
$39.95
Prices may be subject to local taxes which are calculated during checkout
References
Post, M. J. et al. Nat. Food 1, 403–415 (2020).
Humbird, D. Biotechnol. Bioeng. 118, 3239–3250 (2021).
Vergeer, R., Sinke, P. & Odegard, I. TEA of Cultivated Meat: Future Projections of Different Scenarios – Corrigendum (CE Delft, 2021).
The Good Food Institute. 2022 State of the Industry Report: Cultivated Meat and Seafood (GFI, 2022).
Sinke, P., Swartz, E., Sanctorum, H., van der Giesen, C. & Odegard, I. Int. J. Life Cycle Assess 28, 234–254 (2023).
McNamara, E. & Bomkamp, C. Nat. Food 3, 791–794 (2022).
United Nations Environment Programme. Preventing the Next Pandemic: Zoonotic Diseases and How to Break the Chain of Transmission (UNEP, 2020).
Coldiretti. Una firma contro il cibo sintetico: scatta la mobilitazione Coldiretti. coldiretti.it, https://www.coldiretti.it/economia/una-firma-contro-il-cibo-sintetico-scatta-la-mobilitazione-coldiretti (2022).
Bertero, A. et al. Nat. Italy, https://www.nature.com/articles/d43978-023-00056-1 (2023).
US Food & Drug Administration. Cell Culture Consultation (CCC) 000002, Cultured Gallus gallus Cell aterial (FDA, 2022).
US Food & Drug Administration. Cell Culture Consultation (CCC) 000001, Cultured Gallus gallus Cell Material (FDA 2023).
European Food Safety Authority. The safety of cell culture-derived food – ready for scientific evaluation. efsa.europa.eu, https://www.efsa.europa.eu/en/news/safety-cell-culture-derived-food-ready-scientific-evaluation (10 May 2023).
US Department of Agriculture. Agricultural Biotechnology Annual – Italy (US Department of Agriculture, 2021).
Mitchell, P. Nat. Biotechnol. 21, 468–469 (2003).
US Department of Agriculture. Agricultural Biotechnology Annual - EU-28 (US Department of Agriculture, 2018).
Berg, P. et al. Science 185, 303 (1974).
Potter, G. et al. One Earth 3, 54–64 (2020).
Hunt, K. Meatballs made with mammoth DNA created by Australian food startup. CNN, https://edition.cnn.com/2023/03/28/world/mammoth-meatballs-cultured-meat-climate-scn/index.html (28 March 2023).
Acknowledgements
We thank members of the University of Torino Future of Eating (FEAT) research group and the Fondazione Luca Coscioni for insightful discussions. This work was supported by PON R&I Azione IV.5 & IV.6 - FSE REACT-EU (PhD fellowship, S. Bottini; research fellow, C.F.), Save The Chickens Foundation (N.S.), a PoV grant from University of Torino (A.B.) and Lazio Innova 2021 (C.G.).
Ethics declarations
Competing interests
A.B. is an inventor on a cellular agriculture patent and a cofounder, shareholder and member of the scientific advisory board of SoundEats, a cultivated seafood company. L.C. and S. Biressi are inventors on a provisional patent application on cellular agriculture. The remaining authors declare no competing interests.
Rights and permissions
About this article
Cite this article
Bottini, S., Fuoco, C., Schiavo, N. et al. A call for an ‘Asilomar’ for cultivated meat and seafood. Nat Biotechnol (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01849-x
Published:
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01849-x