Skip to main content

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer). In the meantime, to ensure continued support, we are displaying the site without styles and JavaScript.

A call for an ‘Asilomar’ for cultivated meat and seafood

Nature Biotechnology (2023)Cite this article

Subjects

The idea of ‘cultivating’ meat is almost 100 years old. In December 1931, Winston Churchill famously wrote that in 50 years we shall escape the absurdity of growing a whole chicken in order to eat the breast or wing by growing these parts separately under a suitable medium”. His prediction was off by some 30 years but was nevertheless fulfilled as a proof-of-principle: in 2013, the world’s first-ever cultivated hamburger was developed at the modest price of US $325,000. The following decade brought several improvements in cell lines, culture media, bioreactors and scaffolds1. Whether it will soon be possible to cultivate meat at market scale and in a cost-competitive manner remains debated2,3. Nevertheless, the sizable market opportunity has led to considerable investment (in total, almost $3 billion)4.

This is a preview of subscription content, access via your institution

Access options

Rent or buy this article

Get just this article for as long as you need it

$39.95

Learn more

Prices may be subject to local taxes which are calculated during checkout

Fig. 1: An Asilomar for cultivated meat and seafood.

References

  1. Post, M. J. et al. Nat. Food 1, 403–415 (2020).

    Article  Google Scholar 

  2. Humbird, D. Biotechnol. Bioeng. 118, 3239–3250 (2021).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

  3. Vergeer, R., Sinke, P. & Odegard, I. TEA of Cultivated Meat: Future Projections of Different Scenarios – Corrigendum (CE Delft, 2021).

  4. The Good Food Institute. 2022 State of the Industry Report: Cultivated Meat and Seafood (GFI, 2022).

  5. Sinke, P., Swartz, E., Sanctorum, H., van der Giesen, C. & Odegard, I. Int. J. Life Cycle Assess 28, 234–254 (2023).

    Article  Google Scholar 

  6. McNamara, E. & Bomkamp, C. Nat. Food 3, 791–794 (2022).

    Article  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  7. United Nations Environment Programme. Preventing the Next Pandemic: Zoonotic Diseases and How to Break the Chain of Transmission (UNEP, 2020).

  8. Coldiretti. Una firma contro il cibo sintetico: scatta la mobilitazione Coldiretti. coldiretti.it, https://www.coldiretti.it/economia/una-firma-contro-il-cibo-sintetico-scatta-la-mobilitazione-coldiretti (2022).

  9. Bertero, A. et al. Nat. Italy, https://www.nature.com/articles/d43978-023-00056-1 (2023).

  10. US Food & Drug Administration. Cell Culture Consultation (CCC) 000002, Cultured Gallus gallus Cell aterial (FDA, 2022).

  11. US Food & Drug Administration. Cell Culture Consultation (CCC) 000001, Cultured Gallus gallus Cell Material (FDA 2023).

  12. European Food Safety Authority. The safety of cell culture-derived food – ready for scientific evaluation. efsa.europa.eu, https://www.efsa.europa.eu/en/news/safety-cell-culture-derived-food-ready-scientific-evaluation (10 May 2023).

  13. US Department of Agriculture. Agricultural Biotechnology Annual – Italy (US Department of Agriculture, 2021).

  14. Mitchell, P. Nat. Biotechnol. 21, 468–469 (2003).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  15. US Department of Agriculture. Agricultural Biotechnology Annual - EU-28 (US Department of Agriculture, 2018).

  16. Berg, P. et al. Science 185, 303 (1974).

    Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

  17. Potter, G. et al. One Earth 3, 54–64 (2020).

    Article  Google Scholar 

  18. Hunt, K. Meatballs made with mammoth DNA created by Australian food startup. CNN, https://edition.cnn.com/2023/03/28/world/mammoth-meatballs-cultured-meat-climate-scn/index.html (28 March 2023).

Download references

Acknowledgements

We thank members of the University of Torino Future of Eating (FEAT) research group and the Fondazione Luca Coscioni for insightful discussions. This work was supported by PON R&I Azione IV.5 & IV.6 - FSE REACT-EU (PhD fellowship, S. Bottini; research fellow, C.F.), Save The Chickens Foundation (N.S.), a PoV grant from University of Torino (A.B.) and Lazio Innova 2021 (C.G.).

Author information

Author notes

  1. These authors contributed equally: Sveva Bottini, Claudia Fuoco, Nike Schiavo.

  2. These authors jointly supervised this work: Alessandro Bertero, Stefano Biressi, Luciano Conti, Cesare Gargioli.

Authors and Affiliations

  1. Molecular Biotechnology Center “Guido Tarone”, Department of Molecular Biotechnology & Health Sciences, University of Torino, Turin, Italy

    Sveva Bottini & Alessandro Bertero

  2. Department of Biology, University of Rome Tor Vergata, Rome, Italy

    Claudia Fuoco & Cesare Gargioli

  3. Department of Cellular, Computational & Integrative Biology, University of Trento, Trento, Italy

    Nike Schiavo, Stefano Biressi & Luciano Conti

Authors
  1. Sveva Bottini
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  2. Claudia Fuoco
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  3. Nike Schiavo
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  4. Alessandro Bertero
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  5. Stefano Biressi
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  6. Luciano Conti
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  7. Cesare Gargioli
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Contributions

S. Bottini, C.F. and N.S. wrote the first draft of the manuscript. A.B., S. Biressi, L.C. and C.G. revised the manuscript. A.B. conceptualized the manuscript and coordinated the group. Equally contributing, and jointly supervising, authors are listed alphabetically in the author list.

Corresponding authors

Correspondence to Alessandro Bertero, Stefano Biressi, Luciano Conti or Cesare Gargioli.

Ethics declarations

Competing interests

A.B. is an inventor on a cellular agriculture patent and a cofounder, shareholder and member of the scientific advisory board of SoundEats, a cultivated seafood company. L.C. and S. Biressi are inventors on a provisional patent application on cellular agriculture. The remaining authors declare no competing interests.

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Check for updates. Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Bottini, S., Fuoco, C., Schiavo, N. et al. A call for an ‘Asilomar’ for cultivated meat and seafood. Nat Biotechnol (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01849-x

Download citation

  • Published:

  • DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01849-x

Search

Advanced search

Quick links

Nature Briefing: Translational Research

Sign up for the Nature Briefing: Translational Research newsletter — top stories in biotechnology, drug discovery and pharma.

Get what matters in translational research, free to your inbox weekly. Sign up for Nature Briefing: Translational Research