A call for an ‘Asilomar’ for cultivated meat and seafood

The idea of ‘cultivating’ meat is almost 100 years old. In December 1931, Winston Churchill famously wrote that “in 50 years we shall escape the absurdity of growing a whole chicken in order to eat the breast or wing by growing these parts separately under a suitable medium”. His prediction was off by some 30 years but was nevertheless fulfilled as a proof-of-principle: in 2013, the world’s first-ever cultivated hamburger was developed at the modest price of US $325,000. The following decade brought several improvements in cell lines, culture media, bioreactors and scaffolds1. Whether it will soon be possible to cultivate meat at market scale and in a cost-competitive manner remains debated2,3. Nevertheless, the sizable market opportunity has led to considerable investment (in total, almost $3 billion)4.