Development of wildDISCO

We hypothesized that poor cholesterol extraction from cell membranes might have been a factor limiting tissue permeabilization in previous methods. Cyclodextrin is a small oligosaccharide ring used to deplete cholesterol in live membranes12. We screened for β-cyclodextrin variants with a diverse nature and number of R-motifs (for example, methyl-, hydroxypropyl-, hydroxyethyl-, succinyl- and acetyl-) (Fig. 1a) for their potential ability to facilitate cholesterol extraction in fixed samples in combination with the CHAPS and Triton X-100 detergents to enhance permeabilization. Assessing cholesterol extraction using the cholesterol and cholesterol ester-glo assay, we found that the heptakis(2,6-di-O-methyl)-β-cyclodextrin (CD5) extracted most cholesterol from mouse liver tissue after 7 days (Fig. 1b). Addition of CD5 to the permeabilization reactions allowed rapid and homogeneous penetration of methylene blue into the whole mouse brain within 12 h, whereas other tested cyclodextrin chemicals allowed only limited penetration (Fig. 1c and Supplementary Fig. 1).

Fig. 1: Exploring cyclodextrins as whole-body conventional IgG antibody staining chemicals and comparison of different clearing methods for whole mouse antibody staining. a, The structure of cyclodextrin (CD) with different substituent groups: CD1 (methyl-β-cyclodextrin), CD2 (2-hydroxypropyl-β-cyclodextrin), CD3 (triacetyl-β-cyclodextrin), CD4 ((2-hydroxyethyl)-β-cyclodextrin), CD5 (heptakis(2,6-di-O-methyl)-β-cyclodextrin) and CD6 (succinyl-β-cyclodextrin). b, Measurements of supernatant cholesterol concentration after different CD-containing buffer incubation on the seventh day for 25 mg mouse liver sections. c, Methylene blue staining of a single hemisphere of mouse brains after permeabilization with different CD-containing solutions. CD5 is shown to greatly enhance tissue permeabilization compared to others. d, DLS for size distribution of TH antibody in solutions with and without CD5. e–i, Comparison of different clearing methods for whole mouse body antibody staining. e, Optical 2D light-sheet microscopy images of the whole mouse body stained with synapsin 1 antibody by wildDISCO, vDISCO, iDISCO, uDISCO and PEGASOS methods, respectively. Scale bar, 5,000 μm. f,g, Representative 2D optical images of mouse hindlimb (f) and spinal cord (g) by wildDISCO, vDISCO, iDISCO, uDISCO and PEGASOS methods. Scale bars: f, 200 μm; g, 300 μm. n = 3. h,i, Quantification of antibody penetration depth into the hindlimb (h) and spinal cord (i) of mice by wildDISCO, vDISCO, iDISCO, uDISCO and PEGASOS methods. Source data Full size image

As cyclodextrins have been previously reported to stabilize proteins in solution by preventing aggregation19, we also measured the antibody size in antibody solutions using dynamic light scattering (DLS). We found that after 7 days at room temperature in a HEPES buffer without CD5, antibodies showed two peaks in the DLS data: one peak at 11.5 nm presumably for the antibody monomer and a peak for larger sizes, which most likely corresponds to different aggregation states. Thus, addition of CD5 prevented the formation of aggregates (Fig. 1d).

We next tested whether the enhanced membrane permeabilization and the decreased aggregation20 propensity of antibodies in the CD5-containing buffers translated into an increased homogeneity and depth of antibody staining in whole mouse bodies. We were able to demonstrate whole mouse labeling using active perfusion of the CD5-containing staining solution and called this protocol wildDISCO (Supplementary Fig. 2). We compared different cyclodextrins for kidney staining and found that CD5 supported the most uniform antibody penetration (Supplementary Fig. 3). Furthermore, we tested the penetration of an antibody against tyrosine hydroxylase (TH)+, a marker of sympathetic nerves, into the whole mouse body with and without CD5 using passive staining and found that antibodies quickly aggregated without CD5 (Supplementary Fig. 4). In contrast to active perfusion, passive staining yielded only partial antibody penetration. Using passive diffusion, we found few TH+ sympathetic nerves in the forelimb and no sympathetic nerve staining in the liver, indicating that antibody penetration requires perfusion through the mouse vasculature to achieve a homogeneous staining throughout the body. To determine the optimal perfusion time, we stained mice with a synapsin 1 antibody (Supplementary Fig. 5) for 1 and 7 days. While peripheral tissues such as the hindlimbs were already well stained after 1 day (Supplementary Fig. 5b,c,g,h), uniform staining of synapsin 1 in internal organs, such as the liver (Supplementary Fig. 5d,e,i,j), required a 7-day perfusion. Therefore, a 7-day active perfusion-based wildDISCO yielded the best results for most applications ensuring a complete antibody penetration and binding to the target antigens.

We evaluated wildDISCO against other established methods (vDISCO, iDISCO, uDISCO and PEGASOS) in terms of their efficacy in staining an entire mouse using standard antibodies. In a direct side-by-side comparison using the synapsin 1 antibody, we observed incomplete staining in addition to many blurry imaged organs (such as the head and hindlimbs) from iDISCO, uDISCO and PEGASOS stained samples (probably due to the lack of a decalcification step in these protocols) (Fig. 1e–g). Although vDISCO is able to stain whole mouse bodies with nanobodies, it has already been reported not to provide deep tissue staining with standard IgG antibodies5, as we confirmed in our new set of experiments. By contrast, wildDISCO enabled full penetration of antibodies homogeneously and deeply into whole mouse internal organs, such as hindlimbs, spinal cord, forelimbs, kidneys and liver (Fig. 1f–i and Supplementary Fig. 6).

To test its reproducibility, we applied wildDISCO at the same time on five different mice and labeled them with TH antibodies. Quantifying the sympathetic nerve intensity, we demonstrated that there was no statistical difference in the labeling between different mice, validating the high reproducibility of our wildDISCO methodology (Supplementary Fig. 7).

At present, reporter mice are predominantly used for imaging biological systems in entire mouse bodies, such as with whole-body clearing methods such as vDISCO. To investigate the accuracy of transgenic reporters in reflecting the biodistributions of the endogenous protein, we conducted a comparison with wildDISCO labeling. By labeling LYVE-1 EGFP reporter mice with LYVE-1 antibody using wildDISCO, we were able to show that the LYVE-1 transgenic reporter (which expresses EGFP under the LYVE-1 promoter from a construct integrated at a different genomic locus) only partially labels structures expressing the endogenous proteins (Supplementary Fig. 8). This suggests that transgenic reporters may not accurately represent the full distribution of endogenous proteins, underscoring the power of wildDISCO to ensure a more faithful portrayal of protein distribution in biological systems.

wildDISCO labels body-wide systems

The sympathetic and parasympathetic systems are major parts of the autonomic nervous system that regulates and coordinates organ function. To provide a complete map of the innervation of organs in mice, we stained the peripheral neuronal network in young adult mouse bodies (roughly 4 weeks old, roughly 10 × 3 × 2 cm dimensions) using protein gene product 9.5 (PGP 9.5), a pan-neuronal marker, and imaged it at cellular resolution in its entirety using light-sheet microscopy (Fig. 2a, Extended Data Fig. 1 and Supplementary Video 1). The peripheral nerve system was homogeneously stained throughout the entire depth of the mouse body without apparent differences in signal intensity between tissues as different as vertebrae (Fig. 2b) and adipose tissue (Fig. 2c).

Fig. 2: Comprehensive neuroanatomical and lymphatic mapping of the whole mouse body using wildDISCO. a, Depth color coding shows the pan-neuronal marker PGP 9.5+ neuronal projections at different z levels in the 2.0 cm-thick whole mouse body. Scale bar, 2,000 μm. b,c, Details of innervation throughout hard (vertebrae) (b) and soft tissues (adipose tissue) (c). Scale bars, 200 μm. d, Optical 2D section showed the PGP 9.5+ nerve innervation into multiple organs. Scale bar, 1,200 μm. e, Segmented vagus nerves innervating the kidney (magenta), adrenal gland (green), ureter (cyan), highlighted with specific pseudo-colors. Scale bar, 800 μm. f, Tracing of the TH+ vagus nerve over several organs. A single traced vagus nerve masked in magenta from the bottom of the spinal cord to the neck, kidney masked in green and liver masked in cyan. Scale bar, 4,000 μm. g, Higher magnification of the trajectories of the vagus nerve in the mouse can be determined. Scale bar, 1,500 μm. h, A whole mouse stained with a lymphatic vessel marker LYVE1 (yellow). Scale bar, 2,000 μm. i, Lymphoid elements (LYVE1) staining was detected in the brain parenchyma of the mouse. Scale bar, 150 μm. j, Mouse brains stained with two different lymphatic vessel markers (LYVE1 and podoplanin) to identify lymphatic endothelial cells found in the brain regions. Scale bar, 100 μm. b–j, n = 3. Full size image

In the heart, for example, the network of nerve fibers coursing through the ventricular myocardium was evident (Extended Data Fig. 1b and Supplementary Video 2). The splenic parenchyma showed the nerve fibers’ complex, panicle-like architecture. The vagus nerve branched into smaller fiber bundles as it progressed toward the dorsal spleen, where we also visualized the splenic neural network (Extended Data Fig. 1c and Supplementary Video 3). Nerve fibers also innervated the hepatic sinusoids and distributed along the hepatic duct end-to-end. In the gallbladder, the ganglionated plexus comprising a series of irregularly shaped ganglia was clearly visible (Extended Data Fig. 1d and Supplementary Video 4). Whole mouse body tracing of nerves enabled us to visualize nerve connections between different organs (Fig. 2d,e and Supplementary Video 5), which will provide essential clues for understanding the role of nerve communication in normal physiology and disease.

Next, we assessed the sympathetic innervation of diverse organs using the sympathetic nerve marker TH. TH+ nerves were found throughout the body (Extended Data Fig. 2a), in most organs including the brain (Extended Data Fig. 2b,c) and visceral organs in 4-week-old mice. In the small intestine, the interconnected ganglionated plexuses on the intestinal wall were observed (Supplementary Video 6). We traced the vagus nerve (Fig. 2f,g and Supplementary Video 7) and showed that it provides sympathetic innervation to the abdominal organs and that it connects visceral organs, such as the kidneys, adrenal gland, ureter, liver, spleen and gastrointestinal tract. We obtained similar results in 3-month-old mice (Supplementary Fig. 9).

To show the generalizability of the approach, we also mapped the lymphatic system across the mouse body using the lymphatic vessel endothelial hyaluronan receptor 1 (LYVE-1). We observed the finely structured lymphatic network throughout the body (Fig. 2h, Extended Data Fig. 3 and Supplementary Video 8) and could visualize details of lymph vessel organization in individual organs. For example, LYVE-1+ vessels were observed in the hepatic sinusoidal endothelium and the superficial gastrocnemius (Extended Data Fig. 3a,b). LYVE-1+ lymph nodes could be observed near the hindlimbs (Supplementary Video 9). Especially in adipose tissue, we observed a large variety in the shape and size of LYVE-1+ cells (Extended Data Fig. 3c). The larger lymphatic vessels of the kidney branched into lymphatic capillaries with a tree-like architecture (Extended Data Fig. 3d and Supplementary Video 10). Tracheal lymphatic vessels showed a segmental pattern of interconnected vessels (Extended Data Fig. 3e). In the stomach, lymphatics were unevenly distributed on the gastric walls and had tree-like branches (Extended Data Fig. 3f,i and Supplementary Video 11). Blunt-ended, tube-like lymphatic capillaries (lacteals)21 were clearly located in the intestinal villi (Supplementary Video 12), and the abundant and well-organized lymphatic plexuses and networks were visible on the outer surface of the intestinal wall (Extended Data Fig. 3g,h and Supplementary Video 13).

The brain parenchyma has been thought to be devoid of lymphatic vessels22,23, although there is lymphatic drainage from the central nervous system via meningeal lymphatic vessels24. Our whole-body immunolabeling data showed small and short lymphatic capillaries entering the brain parenchyma from the meninges. Some LYVE-1+ lymphatic vessels are also observed to connect the olfactory bulb with the cortex (Fig. 2i and Supplementary Video 14). These connections were observed by both LYVE1 and Prox1 (Prospero homeobox protein 1, a marker for lymphatic endothelium) staining. We also find lymph vessels entering the brain parenchyma around the thalamus (Supplementary Video 15), which was confirmed by both LYVE1 and podoplanin staining (Fig. 2j). Furthermore, we traced the LYVE1 lymphatic vessels from the brain to the vertebrae (Supplementary Video 16). We also extended LYVE1 labeling to mice with the skin. We could clearly visualize the network of lymphatic vessels in the skin. However, scanning of lymphatic vessels deep within internal organs while the skin was intact yielded poor-quality images. Imaging quality was restored when the skin was removed, and the mice were rescanned (Supplementary Fig. 10 and Supplementary Video 17).

Next, we used wildDISCO to generate a body-wide map of arteries. We used alpha-SMA as an arterial marker (Extended Data Fig. 4), and observed continuous arteries in multiple organs, including the brain, liver, spleen, heart and spinal cord. Particularly in the head, in the heart and near the spinal cord (Extended Data Fig. 5), we clearly observed the blood vessel connections and proved the integrity of vasculature staining.

wildDISCO is compatible with double labeling

Next, we investigated whether wildDISCO can be used to label more than one protein in the same sample, as this would allow us to study the relationship of different physiological systems using conventional antibodies.

First, we coimmunolabeled TH+ sympathetic nerves and CD45+ immune cells (Fig. 3a–d, Extended Data Fig. 6 and Supplementary Video 18). We find substantial colocalization of immune cells along parts of the sympathetic nervous system, especially at the inferior mesenteric plexus (Fig. 3b), and frequent contacts between immune cells and sympathetic nerves on the intestinal wall (Fig. 3c,d). To better illustrate neuro-immune interactions in the lymphatic system, especially the lymph nodes, we used double staining of nerve fibers and lymphatic vessels (Fig. 3e, Extended Data Fig. 7, Supplementary Fig. 11 and Supplementary Videos 19–22). LYVE1+ and Prox1+ lymph nodes were often innervated with TH+ (sympathetic neuronal marker) or PGP 9.5+ (pan-neuronal marker) neuronal processes (Fig. 3f,g and Supplementary Videos 23 and 24). Double staining of nerve and lymphatic cells, as well as nerve and immune cells, revealed the intricate interactions of these systems throughout the body.

Fig. 3: Different physiological system staining using wildDISCO. a, Maximum intensity projection of a mouse stained with antibodies against the TH (green) and the immune cell marker CD45 (magenta), showing the landscape of neuro-immune interactions in internal organs. Scale bar, 1,000 μm. b, The branches of the sympathetic nervous system (TH, green) connect different regions of the intestine. CD45+ cells (magenta) accumulate along parts of the sympathetic nerve, especially at the inferior mesenteric plexus. Scale bar, 200 μm. c, High-magnification views of the labeled regions in a, showing the colocalization of the sympathetic nerve fibers and immune cells on the intestinal wall. Scale bar, 200 μm. d, Representative 2D optical sections of peripheral nerves with immunomodulatory in lymph node (LN) stained with TH and CD45. Scale bar, 100 μm. e, Maximum intensity projections of a whole mouse stained with TH (green) and LYVE1 (yellow). Scale bar, 3,000 μm. f,g, Representative 2D optical sections of hindlimb LNs stained with TH and LYVE1 (f) and PGP 9.5 and Prox1 (g) as indicated in the images to show the LNs are innervated by peripheral nerves with immunomodulatory potential. Scale bars, 150 μm. h, 3D representation of the enteric nerve lattice network of wildtype mice and germ-free mice by immunostaining with antibodies against PGP 9.5. Scale bars, 500 μm. i–l, Higher-magnification views of the regions marked by the white (i), red (j), magenta (k) and yellow (l) boxes. Scale bars, 300 μm. a–l, n = 3. In the germ-free mice, the enteric nerve lattice network appears disorganized, with fewer ganglia. m, The density of the PGP 9.5 enteric plexus was quantified. n = 5; mean ± s.d.; ****P = 3.27 × 10−10, NS, P > 0.05 (one-way analysis of variance). Source data Full size image

wildDISCO reveals neuronal abnormalities in germ-free mice

Next, we used wildDISCO to study perturbations of biological systems at whole mouse body level. Microbiota, which are the collection of microorganisms that live in and on the body, have been suggested to play an important role in the development and function of the nervous system25. For example, germ-free mice have been shown to have altered behavior, including increased anxiety-like behavior and impaired social behavior26,27. Although these behavioral changes may be related to alterations in neural development and function that occur in the absence of microbiota, the extent of the structural abnormalities across the whole body remains to be explored. Comparing the structure of the nervous system of germ-free mice and wildtype controls, we found that the PGP 9.5+ nerve lattice network in the intestinal wall was substantially less dense in 4-week-old germ-free mice compared to same aged wildtype controls (Fig. 3h and Extended Data Fig. 8). In 3-month-old germ-free mice, axons were even more degenerated and the lattice network less dense than in 4-week-old germ-free mice (Fig. 3i–l). These findings suggest that the microbiome plays a role in axon development and innervation of peripheral body regions28 throughout different ages of the mice.

Revealing tertiary lymphoid structures and rare cells

Next, we investigated rare structures called tertiary lymphoid structures (TLS) in tumor-bearing mice. TLS are organized aggregates of immune cells that form in non-lymphoid tissues. TLS are not found under physiological conditions but arise in the context of autoimmune disease and cancer. For example, TLS can promote infiltration of immune cells into the tumor site. They also attracted interest as a means of enhancing anticancer immunity29. However, how TLS are distributed throughout the body in relation to the primary tumor and metastasis has been unclear.

To visualize TLS in the whole body with cancer metastasis, BALB/c mice were implanted with 4T1 breast cancer cells subcutaneously. After 14 days, we euthanized the mice and used wildDISCO to stain TLS using CD23 (conventional B cells and follicular dendritic cells marker) and CD3 (a T cell marker) antibodies (Fig. 4a, Extended Data Fig. 9a and Supplementary Video 25). We also demonstrated the specific signal of CD3+ T cells using costaining of total immune cells with CD45 (Extended Data Fig. 9b). We find conventional B cells, follicular dendritic cells and T cells clusters and/or aggregates (denoting TLS) in the primary tumor (Fig. 4c–h) and in some metastatic sites, such as those in the lung and gut (Fig. 4b,i–l). Notably, there are no suitable reporter mice (such as CD23+) that can label TLS. This makes wildDISCO uniquely capable of investigating TLS and their distribution in whole mice.

Fig. 4: Visualization and analysis of tumor-associated TLS in a tumor metastasis model using wildDISCO and Deep Learning. a, 3D rendering of a mouse with 4T1 cell metastases using light-sheet microscopy imaging in ventral view. The TLS are detected and masked in magenta, the tumor cells masked in yellow and the background color is cyan. A higher magnification view shows details of the TLS. Scale bar, 2,000 μm. b–l, Example images of TLS in a mouse with tumors, stained with CD23 in red (b,c) and CD3 in green and CD23 in magenta (d–g). TLS masked in magenta in the primary tumor (h), gut (i,j) and lung (k,l). Scale bars: 500 μm (d,h,k); 150 μm (e,f,g,j); 400 μm (i) and 200 μm (l). m–s, Quantification of the spatial correlation between TLS and metastases throughout the mouse. m, Quantification of the metastasis volume across the mouse. n, Quantification of the metastasis density in lung and gut. n = 4 mice. mean ± s.d. o, Quantification of the distribution of TLS throughout the mouse. n = 4 mice. mean ± s.d. p, Quantification of the TLS volume across the mouse. q,r, Quantification of the distance to nearest neighboring TLS (q), and between metastases and the nearest TLS (r). s, The metastasis volume to the nearest TLS. Source data Full size image

We analyzed the size and distribution of TLS throughout the body in association with cancer metastasis. Micrometastases were randomly distributed throughout the mouse body, regardless of their volume, suggesting independent colonization at multiple sites by this tumor model. More than 80% of micrometastases were within 0.02 mm3 (Fig. 4m), mainly distributed in the lung (62%) and gut (19%) (Fig. 4n). However, the spatial correlation between formation of TLS and nearby cancer metastases at the whole-body level is not clearly known. First, we quantified the volume and relative location of all TLS in the whole body. The TLS were mainly located near the lung and gut metastases, and their density was positively correlated with the metastasis density (Fig. 4o). The volume of TLS was notably smaller in comparison to that of the metastases; even large TLS (average volume 0.0021 mm3) were roughly 30 times smaller than metastases (average volume 0.066 mm3) (Fig. 4p versus Fig. 4m). Given their smaller size, detecting TLS at the whole-body level using alternative methods presents a challenge. To better comprehend the spatial distribution of TLS and metastases across the entire mouse, we made several observations. First, individual TLS were often separated by a specific distance: the smallest distance between most of TLS and other TLS being average roughly 0.4 mm (Fig. 4q). Second, we noted a significant discrepancy between the distances of metastases and their closest TLS, with a majority average measurement of roughly 1,571 mm (Fig. 4r). Last, we found that the average volume of metastases to the nearest TLS is 0.023 mm3, smaller than the average metastasis size throughout the body (Fig. 4s versus Fig. 4m). These insights enrich our understanding of the characteristics and interactions between TLS and metastases within the studied mouse model.

Next, we used wildDISCO to study the distribution of rare proliferating cells throughout the mouse using Ki67 antibody30 labeling (Extended Data Fig. 10a). As expected, we found proliferating cells in bone marrow niches (Extended Data Fig. 10b,c), at the base of gut crypts (Extended Data Fig. 10d) and in the dentate gyrus of the hippocampus (Extended Data Fig. 10e,f). High-magnification images confirmed the specificity of the signal at the single-cell level by colocalization with the cell nucleus, as indicated by propidium iodide staining (enlarged boxes in Extended Data Fig. 10f,g). We further observed Ki67+ cells in more unexpected body regions including in the spinal cord (Supplementary Videos 26 and 27). Thus, wildDISCO can provide insight into the distribution of rare cells, including proliferating cells throughout the mouse body.

wildDISCO generated online whole mouse atlases

After generating high-resolution images of whole mouse systems, such as the nervous system, lymphatic system and vascular system, we aimed to make these data available to the scientific community in online atlases. To this end, we established a website (Fig. 5) (http://discotechnologies.org/wildDISCO/atlas/index.php), which allows researchers to explore our reference datasets. We provided a tutorial video (Supplementary Video 28). This website offers different views of the entire mouse (xy, xz, yz planes). Compared to the traditional histology sections, our whole mouse atlas provides continuous optical slices without skipping tissue regions (Fig. 5b–g). The website also offers online contrast and color adjustments (Fig. 5h–j). We envisage that this online tool will prove invaluable for biomedical research, allowing scientists to examine these systems in whole mice without the need to replicate the same experiments.