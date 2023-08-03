Statistics and reproducibility

For all immortalized cell line data, biological replicates refer to experiments performed independently on different days. All statistical methods were performed using Prism (GraphPad). When multiple conditions were compared, a Tukey-corrected one-way ANOVA was used. In all circumstances in which multiple groups and conditions were compared, a Tukey-corrected two-way ANOVA was used. For EC 50 and K d comparisons, data were log normalized before statistical comparisons. When two groups were compared, a two-tailed unpaired t-test or multiple unpaired two-tailed t-tests with two-stage Benjamini, Kreiger and Yekutieli false discovery rate correction were used. For mouse survival data, a Mantel–Cox test was used. All gel/blot images are representative of at least n = 2 independent replicates.

Cell culture

Cells were maintained at 37 °C and 5% CO 2 . MCF10A±MUC1, ±HER2 cells were cultured in phenol red-free 1:1 DMEM:F12 supplemented with 5% New Zealand horse serum (Thermo Fisher Scientific), 20 ng ml–1 epidermal growth factor (Peprotech), 0.5 μg ml–1 hydrocortisone (Millipore Sigma), 100 ng ml–1 cholera toxin (Millipore Sigma), 10 μg ml–1 insulin (Millipore Sigma) and 1% penicillin/streptomycin (P/S). K562±HER2, CCRF-CEM and 4TO7MUC1, HER2 cells were cultured in RPMI supplemented with 10% heat-inactivated fetal bovine serum (FBS; Thermo Fisher Scientific) and 1% P/S. HeLa, CCRF-HSB-2, EMT6HER2 and HEK-293T cells were grown in DMEM supplemented with 10% heat-inactivated FBS and 1% P/S. MCF7 cells were grown in DMEM supplemented with 10% heat-inactivated FBS, 10 µg ml–1 human insulin (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and 1% P/S. OVCAR-3N cells were cultured in RPMI supplemented with 10% heat-inactivated FBS, 0.01 mg ml–1 bovine insulin (Sigma-Aldrich) and 1% P/S. Cells were counted using a Countess II FL automated cell counter (Thermo Fisher Scientific) following the manufacturer’s recommendations.

MCF10AMUC1 suspension survival assay

MCF10A cells expressing a cytoplasmic truncation of MUC1 (MUC1∆CT; also referred to as MUC1 ectodomain) were used to limit any possible cytoplasmic signaling23. MUC1∆CT was induced with 200 ng ml–1 doxycycline for 24 h. Uninduced and induced cells were seeded at 3 × 105 cells per well in a 24-well ultralow-attachment plate (Corning) in 0.75 ml of complete medium; 200 ng ml–1 doxycycline and 10 nM StcE were added as appropriate. The plate was incubated at 37 °C, 5% CO 2 and 125 r.p.m. At t = 0, 24, 48 and 72 h, cells were centrifuged at 350g for 5 min, resuspended in 200 µl of PBS with 0.1% benzonase (Sigma-Aldrich) and incubated at room temperature for 15 min. Cells were then resuspended in 200 µl of enzyme-free cell dissociation buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and stained with 100 nM Calcein AM (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and 5 nM Sytox Red dead cell stain (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 20 min at 4 °C before analysis using a BD Accuri C6 Plus. Videos of MCF10AMUC1 cells freshly seeded on standard tissue culture plates (Corning) and treated with and without 1 nM StcE were generated with images taken at 30-min intervals for 18 h using an IncuCyte. The IncuCyte was set to 37 °C and 5% CO 2 , and cells were incubated in complete medium with 200 ng ml–1 doxycycline.

For mixed cell assays, MUC1∆CT was induced with 200 ng ml–1 doxycycline for 24 h. A 1:1 mixture of 2.5 × 105 MCF10AMUC1 and MCF10AMUC1, HER2 cells was seeded per well in a 24-well ultralow-attachment plate in 0.80 ml of complete medium; 200 ng ml–1 doxycycline, 1 nM StcE and 1 nM αHER2-eStcE were added as appropriate. The plate was incubated at 37 °C, 5% CO 2 and 125 r.p.m. At t = 0, 24, 48 and 72 h, cells were centrifuged at 350g for 5 min, resuspended in 100 µl of PBS with 0.1% benzonase and incubated at room temperature for 15 min. Cells were then resuspended in 200 µl of enzyme-free cell dissociation buffer and stained with Alexa Fluor 647 anti-human CD340 (erbB2/HER2, 24D2 clone; BioLegend) and 500 nM Sytox Green nucleic acid stain (Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 20 min at 4 °C, according to the manufacturer’s recommendations, before analysis using a BD Accuri C6 Plus. All flow cytometry data were analyzed using FlowJo v. 10.0 (TreeStar).

CD43 and Siglec-7-Fc flow cytometry

K562, CCRF-CEM or CCRF-HSB-2 cells (1 × 106) growing in log phase were collected, resuspended in 1 ml of serum-free RPMI and treated with either vehicle or 50 nM StcE for 1 h. Cells were subsequently centrifuged at 600g and washed twice in PBS. Cells were then resuspended in fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) buffer (0.5% bovine serum albumin (BSA) in PBS) at 1 × 106 cells per ml and aliquoted into a V-bottom 96-well plate (Corning) at 1 × 105 cells per well. For staining, a precomplex solution of 1 µg ml–1 Siglec-7-Fc (R&D Systems) and 1 µg ml–1 Alexa Fluor 488 anti-hFc was made in FACS buffer and incubated on ice for 1 h. Alexa Fluor 647 anti-CD43/sialophorin (MEM-59 clone; Novus Biologicals) was subsequently added to the precomplex solution before staining. Cells were stained in 100 µl of staining solution for 30 min, washed twice with FACS buffer and analyzed by flow cytometry using a BD Accuri C6 Plus.

Human donor-derived macrophage isolation

Peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) were isolated from LRS chambers (Stanford Blood Center) using a Ficoll-Paque density gradient (Cytiva). Isolated PBMCs were extracted from the PBS/Ficoll interface and washed three times with PBS. PBMCs were resuspended in RPMI containing 10% heat-inactivated FBS and plated at 1 × 107 cells per well into a 24-well, number 1.5 glass plate (Cellvis) that was precoated with poly-l-lysine solution (Millipore Sigma). PBMCs were incubated for 1 h at 37 °C to allow monocytes to adhere to the glass. Cells were then rinsed three times with PBS to remove contaminating lymphocytes. Medium was replaced with IMDM containing 10% human AB serum (Gemini). Monocytes were differentiated for 7–9 d.

NK cell isolation

PBMC aliquots were quickly thawed and diluted in 10 ml of RPMI containing DNase to break up cell aggregates. Cells were incubated at 5% CO 2 and 37 °C for 30 min and subsequently counted in duplicate. Cells were then centrifuged at 600g and resuspended in RPMI to a final cell concentration of 50 × 106 cells per ml. Isolation of NK cells was performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions using an NK cell magnetic isolation kit (STEMCELL Technologies). NK cells were cultured for at least 24 h before conducting experiments. For killing experiments, NK cells were cultured for 24 h in complete medium containing 0.2–0.5 µg ml–1 interleukin-2 (BioLegend).

NK cell killing assays

Target cells were collected by centrifugation and resuspended in serum-free RPMI containing 5 µM CellTracker Far Red (Thermo Fisher Scientific) at 5 × 105 cells per ml. Cells were then incubated for 30 min at 37 °C; where indicated, cells were treated with 10–20 nM StcE. Following staining and StcE treatment, cells were centrifuged, washed twice with PBS containing 1 mM EDTA and resuspended in complete medium. Cells were diluted to 1 × 105 cells per ml in complete medium containing 100 nM Sytox Green, and 100 µl of cell suspension was aliquoted into a flat-bottom 96-well plate. Separately, NK cells were diluted to various cell concentrations to generate the indicated effector:target ratios in complete medium containing 100 nM Sytox Green. Where indicated, these cell suspensions were treated with 20 nM StcE for 30 min, washed twice with PBS containing 1 mM ETDA and resuspended in complete medium containing 100 nM Sytox Green; 100 µl of these cell suspensions was then mixed with the target cell suspensions to generate a total volume of 200 µl. Cells were incubated at 37 °C for 4 h and analyzed by flow cytometry.

For mixed cell assays, K562HER2 cells were collected by centrifugation and incubated for 30 min at 37 °C in serum-free RPMI containing 0.33 µM CellTrace Far Red (Thermo Fisher Scientific) at 5 × 105 cells per ml. K562, isolated NK and labeled K562HER2 cells were collected by centrifugation and resuspended in complete medium, and 1 × 104 K562 cells, 1 × 104 K562HER2 cells and 2 × 104 NK cells in 200 μl of complete medium containing 50 nM Sytox Green were added to a flat-bottom 96-well plate. PBS, αHER2-eStcE or StcE in PBS was added to a final volume of 222.2 μl and incubated for 4 h at 37 °C. Cells were analyzed by flow cytometry using a BD Accuri C6 Plus such that a minimum of approximately 2,000 K562 cells and 2,000 K562HER2 cells were analyzed. For the gating strategy, see Supplementary Fig. 4.

Bioactive compound library screen

A library of 261 bioactive compounds (Selleck Chemicals) was stored at –80 °C. The library was reformatted from 96-well to 384-well format using a Versette automated liquid handler configured with a 96-channel pipetting head and diluted to 2 mM in DMSO. The day before the screen, 5 × 103 OVCAR-3N cells per well were seeded into two 384-well plates in 45 μl of medium. The next day, the medium was removed and replaced with medium containing 20 nM Sytox Green, and compounds from a freshly thawed library master stock plate (one compound per well) were added to a final concentration of 500 nM. One plate was cotreated with vehicle (PBS), and the other plate was treated with 50 nM StcE. Plates were imaged immediately and every 2 h thereafter for a total of 72 h using an Essen IncuCyte Zoom. Counts of Sytox Green+ and mKate2+ objects per mm2 were obtained, and the lethal fraction was calculated as previously described26. The area under the curve (AUC) values of lethal fraction scores across the full 72 h were calculated using the trapezoid rule in Excel (Microsoft). The Bliss independence model was used to compute expectant cell death of compound and StcE treatment using normalized AUC values, and deviation from this expectation was used to infer modulation of cell death, as described previously63.

Measuring cell death using STACK

Follow-up cell death experiments of OVCAR-3N cells were performed using STACK26. Cell lines stably expressing nuclear-localized mKate2 were incubated in medium containing 20 nM Sytox Green. Counts of live (mKate2+) and dead (Sytox Green+) objects were obtained from images collected every 2 or 4 h. The following image extraction parameter values were used to count OVCAR-3N mKate2+ objects: parameter adaptive, threshold adjustment of 1; edge split on; edge sensitivity of 50; filter area minimum of 20 μm2 and maximum of 8,100 μm2 and eccentricity maximum of 1.0. The following image extraction parameter values were used to count OVCAR-3N Sytox Green+ objects: parameter adaptive, threshold adjustment of 10; edge split on; edge sensitivity of −5; filter area minimum of 20 μm2 and maximum of 750 μm2 and eccentricity maximum of 0.9. Counts were exported to Excel, and lethal fraction scores were computed from mKate2+ and Sytox Green+ counts as previously described26. To compute lethal fraction, double mKate2+Sytox Green+ counts were subtracted from live-cell counts.

ColabFold modeling

Protein sequences for StcE and αHER2-eStcE were used as input for ColabFold (https://colab.research.google.com/github/sokrypton/ColabFold/blob/main/AlphaFold2.ipynb#scrollTo=kOblAo-xetgx)62. The predicted structure for StcE aligned well (for the previously reported StcE structure35, root mean squared deviation (r.m.s.d.) = 0.2) with the X-ray structure determined by Yu et al.35. Molecular graphics were generated using PyMOL.

Molecular modeling

The AlphaFold-predicted structure of StcE64 was overlaid with a glycopeptide–StcE model complex18 previously generated via docking experiments with the crystal structure originally determined by Yu et al.35. As such, the unaltered glycopeptide ligand Ac-P(GalNAc)TLTH-NMe and zinc ion of the docked complex underwent brief minimization with the AlphaFold structure using the Amber10:EHT forcefield65 in Molecular Operating Environment to yield the final complex used to inform mutagenesis studies.

Cloning

StcE mutants were cloned from pET28b-StcE_∆35-NHis, generously provided by N. Strynadka (University of British Columbia), using a Q5 site-directed mutagenesis kit (New England Biolabs), In-Fusion HD Cloning Plus (Takara Bio) or by ordering related designed plasmids from Twist Bioscience. The amino acid sequences for the 5F7 nanobody (provided by M. Gray, Stanford University66) and αGFP (previously published44) were reverse translated and optimized for expression in E. coli K12 with the IDT Codon Optimization Tool before cloning as described above. A plasmid containing the sequence for TP1107 (αIgG1) was ordered from Addgene (plasmid 104158) and cloned into the plasmid as described above.

Protein purification

BL21(DE3) E. coli cells were transformed with sequence-confirmed plasmids and grown in sterile terrific broth with 30 µg ml–1 kanamycin at 37 °C and 250 r.p.m. until an optical density of 0.4–0.8 was reached. Protein expression was induced with 0.3 mM isopropyl-β-d-1-thiogalactopyranoside, and the culture was incubated overnight at 20 °C and 250 r.p.m. Cells were centrifuged at 6,000g for 10 min and lysed in 20 mM HEPES (pH 7.5) and 500 mM NaCl with a probe tip sonicator. Lysates were clarified by centrifuging at 11,000g for 10 min and filtered through a low-protein-binding 0.22-μm polyethersulfone membrane vacuum filter bottle (Corning). Lysates were applied to 3–4 ml of Ni-NTA agarose (Qiagen) per liter of bacterial culture, washed with 200 ml of 20 mM HEPES (pH 7.5), 500 mM NaCl and 20 mM imidazole and eluted with 20 ml of 20 mM HEPES (pH 7.5), 500 mM NaCl and 250 mM imidazole per liter of culture. Purified proteins were buffer exchanged into cold PBS either with Zeba Spin desalting columns (7,000-Da molecular weight cutoff (MWCO) and 0.5-ml capacity (Fisher Scientific)) or through dialysis with Pierce Slide-A-Lyzer G2 dialysis cassettes (20,000-Da MWCO (Fisher Scientific)). Protein concentration was determined via NanoDrop, and protein purity was determined by SDS–PAGE. Purified protein aliquots were stored at –80 °C and thawed and stored at 4 °C before experiments.

Endotoxin-free protein purification

ClearColi BL21(DE3) electrocompetent cells (Lucigen) were transformed with plasmids and grown in sterile LB-Miller culture medium with 30 μg ml–1 kanamycin at 37 °C and 250 r.p.m. until an optical density of 0.4–0.8 was reached. Protein expression was induced with 0.4 mM IPTG, and the proteins were purified as described above. Proteins were run through Pierce high-capacity endotoxin removal columns (Thermo Fisher Scientific) at least four times, following the manufacturer’s instructions. Endotoxin levels were tested using a HEK-Blue LPS detection kit 2 (InvivoGen) according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. All endotoxin levels were confirmed to be below K/M for the maximum dose used in vivo, where K is 5 EU kg–1, and M is the dose of the protein/formulation of interest within a 1-h period67.

In vitro mucin cleavage activity assays

Recombinant C1-INH (Molecular Innovations) was labeled with IRDye 800CW NHS Ester (LI-COR Biosciences; dye:protein ratio of 0.54) following the manufacturer’s instructions. Extra dye was removed with Zeba Spin desalting columns (7,000-Da MWCO and 0.5-ml capacity (Fisher Scientific)). For each reaction, 50 nM mucinase and 500 nM recombinant mucin in PBS were combined and incubated at 37 °C for 1 h, and 4× NuPAGE LDS sample buffer (Fisher Scientific) and dithiothreitol (Thermo Fisher Scientific) were added to final concentrations of 1–2× and 1–250 mM, respectively, and boiled at 95 °C for 5 min. Samples were run on a 4–12% 18-well Criterion XT Bis-Tris protein gel (Bio-Rad) in XT-MOPS (Bio-Rad) at 180 V for 1 h. Gels were imaged using an Odyssey CLx near-infrared fluorescence imaging system (LI-COR Biosciences). To quantify mucinase activity, product band and C1-INH parent band signal intensities were determined using Image Studio software, and digestion percentage was calculated by dividing the signal from the product bands by the signal from the parent and product bands. For recombinant human MUC16 digestion experiments, recombinant MUC16 (R&D Systems) was left unlabeled but was otherwise treated as described above. Protein was visualized with AcquaStain protein gel stain (Bulldog-Bio) and imaged using an Odyssey CLx near-infrared fluorescence imaging system. For comparison of in vitro substrate digestion efficiency of different mutants, 89 μg ml–1 unlabeled substrates and 162 nM mucinase (StcE, StcEW366A, ddStcE, eStcE or αHER2-eStcE) in PBS were combined and incubated overnight at 37 °C. SDS–PAGE gels were run and analyzed as described above. BSA was purchased from Sigma-Aldrich (A7906-1KG), and fetuin was purchased from Promega (V4961). Recombinantly expressed MUC16, podocalyxin, CD43 and PSGL-1 were purchased from R&D Systems (5609-MU, 1658-PD, 9680-CD and 3345-PS, respectively.

In vitro MUC1 cleavage activity assay

HeLa cells resuspended at 4.5 × 105–5.0 × 105 cells in 150 μl of complete medium were allocated per well to a 96-well, ultralow-attachment round-bottom plate (Corning). Fifty microliters of the different StcE mutants in PBS was added to the wells, and the plate was incubated at 37 °C for 1 h. Cells were washed twice with cold FACS buffer containing 2 mM EDTA and once with cold FACS buffer and then stained with anti-MUC1/episialin (clone 214D4; EMD Millipore) in FACS buffer supplemented with 0.1% benzonase for 30 min on ice. Cells were washed three times with cold FACS buffer containing 2 mM EDTA and stained with Alexa Fluor 647 Affinipure goat anti-mouse IgG (Jackson ImmunoResearch). Cells were washed twice with FACS containing 2 mM EDTA and stained with 30 nM Sytox Green for 10 min at 4 °C. A minimum of 30,000 ungated events were analyzed using a BD Accuri C6 Plus. For data analysis, the Alexa Fluor 647 MFI values of unstained and PBS-treated samples were used to define 0% and 100% cell-surface MUC1, respectively, and each sample was normalized to percent MUC1 within each replicate. Using GraphPad Prism 9, each replicate was fitted to inhibitor concentration versus normalized response, and log 10 (half-maximal inhibitory concentration) was reported.

Mucinase binding assays to cell-surface mucins

HeLa cells (4 × 105–5 × 105 cells) were added to each well of a V-bottom 96-well plate and washed three times with cold FACS buffer containing 2 mM EDTA. Cells were treated with mucinases in cold FACS buffer containing 2 mM EDTA and 0.1% benzonase for 30 min on ice, washed three times with FACS buffer with 2 mM EDTA and stained with FITC–anti-His (clone GG11-8F3.5.1; Miltenyi Biotec) for 30 min on ice. Cells were washed three times with FACS buffer with 2 mM EDTA and stained with 5 nM Sytox Red in FACS buffer with 2 mM EDTA for 20 min. Approximately 10,000 live single cells were analyzed using a MACSQuant Analyzer 10 flow cytometer (Miltenyi Biotec). Within each sample, binding was normalized to the greatest MFI per mucinase, with 0 being defined as the MFI for the PBS-treated sample. To mitigate the hook effect, only concentrations with greater than 85% normalized binding past the maximum signal were included. In GraphPad Prism 9, each replicate was fitted to agonist concentration versus response with the lower limit restricted to 0, and log 10 (EC 50 ) was reported.

For conjugate and nanobody binding assays, MCF10A±MUC1 ±HER2 cells were processed, washed and stained as described above. Approximately 20,000 live single cells were analyzed on a BD Accuri C6 Plus. For replicates in which Prism could not correctly fit the data to report an EC 50 value, the replicate was not included in the bar graph of EC 50 values; this occurred with one replicate of αHER2-eStcE binding to MCF10A cells.

eStcE MS sample preparation

Recombinantly expressed MUC16, podocalyxin, CD43 and PSGL-1 were purchased from R&D Systems (5609-MU, 1658-PD, 9680-CD and 3345-PS, respectively). All recombinant mucin-domain glycoproteins were reconstituted in ultrapure water (Pierce) to a concentration of 1 mg ml–1. A fraction (1 µg; 1 µl) of each recombinant glycoprotein was digested with eStcE at a 1:1 enzyme:substrate ratio. For sialidase-treated samples, 1 µl of sialoEXO (Genovis) was added to 39 µl of ultrapure water, and 1 µl of this dilution was added to the reaction vial, per the manufacturer’s instructions. The reaction was brought to a total volume of 12 µl in 50 mM ammonium bicarbonate and allowed to react overnight at 37 °C. Control reactions were incubated at 37 °C overnight in a solution containing buffer only. The following day, the volume was increased to 19 µl with 50 mM ammonium bicarbonate. PNGaseF (1 µl; Promega) was added to 99 µl of 50 mM ammonium bicarbonate, and 1 µl of this reaction was added to each mucinase reaction vial. De-N-glycosylation reactions were incubated for 8–12 h at 37 °C. Reduction and alkylation were performed according to ProteaseMax (Promega) protocols. Briefly, the solution was diluted to 93.5 µl with 50 mM ammonium bicarbonate. Then, 1 µl of 0.5 M dithiothreitol was added, and the samples were incubated at 56 °C for 20 min, followed by the addition of 2.7 µl of 0.55 M iodoacetamide at room temperature for 15 min in the dark. Digestion was completed by adding sequencing-grade trypsin (Promega) at a 1:20 enzyme:substrate ratio overnight at 37 °C and quenched by adding 0.3 µl of glacial acetic acid. C18 cleanup was performed using 1-ml Strata-X columns (Phenomenex). Each column was wet with 1 ml of acetonitrile once, followed by rinsing with 1 ml of buffer A (0.1% formic acid in water). The samples were diluted to 1 ml in buffer A and loaded through the column and rinsed with buffer A. Finally, the samples were eluted with three rinses of 100 µl of buffer B (0.5% formic acid and 80% acetonitrile) and dried by SpeedVac. The samples were reconstituted in 10 µl of buffer A for MS analysis.

MS for cleavage motif

Samples were analyzed by online nanoflow liquid chromatography–tandem MS (LC–MS/MS) using an Orbitrap Fusion Tribrid mass spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) coupled to a Dionex Ultimate 3000 HPLC (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Each sample was analyzed twice, once with a higher-energy collisional dissociation (HCD)-triggered electron transfer dissociation (ETD) method (for input to Byonic) and once with an HCD-triggered electron-transfer/higher-energy collision dissociation (EThcD) method (for input into O-Pair). A portion of the sample (4 of 10 μl (40%)) was loaded via autosampler isocratically onto a C18 nano precolumn using 0.1% formic acid in water (solvent A). For preconcentration and desalting, the column was washed with 2% acetonitrile and 0.1% formic acid in water (loading pump solvent). Subsequently, the C18 nano precolumn was switched in line with the C18 nano separation column (75 μm × 250 mm EASY-Spray containing 2-μm C18 beads) for gradient elution. The column was held at 40 °C using a column heater in the EASY-Spray ionization source (Thermo Fisher Scientific). The samples were eluted at a constant flow rate of 0.3 μl min–1 using a 90-min gradient. The gradient profile was as follows (presented in minutes:percent solvent B; 2% formic acid in acetonitrile): 0:3, 3:3, 93:35, 103:42, 104:95, 109:95, 110:3 and 140:3. The instrument method used an MS1 resolution of 60,000 full-width at half-maximum at 400 m/z, an automatic gain control (AGC) target of 3 × 105 and a mass range from 300 to 1,500 m/z. Dynamic exclusion was enabled with a repeat count of 3, repeat duration of 10 s and exclusion duration of 10 s. Only charge states 2 to 6 were selected for fragmentation. MS2s were generated at top speed for 3 s. HCD was performed on all selected precursor masses with the following parameters: isolation window of 2 m/z, 30% collision energy, orbitrap detection (resolution of 30,000) and an AGC target of 1 × 104 ions. For HCD-pd-ET(hc)D runs, ET(hc)D was performed if (1) the precursor mass was between 300 and 1,000 m/z and (2) three of nine HexNAc or NeuAc fingerprint ions (126.055, 138.055, 144.07, 168.065, 186.076, 204.086, 274.092 and 292.103) were present at ±0.1 m/z and greater than 5% relative intensity. ETD parameters were as follows: calibrated charge-dependent ETD times, 2 × 105 reagent target and precursor AGC target of 1 × 104. EThcD parameters were the same but included 30 normalized collision energy supplemental activation and Orbitrap analysis at a resolution of 30,000 full-width at half-maximum.

MS data analysis for cleavage motif

HCD-pd-ETD raw files were searched using Byonic by ProteinMetrics against directed databases containing the recombinant protein of interest. Search parameters included semispecific cleavage specificity at the C-terminal site of R and K, meaning non-tryptic cleavage was permitted at either the N or C terminus of a detected peptide but not both. Mass tolerance was set at 10 ppm for MS1s, 0.1 m/z for HCD MS2s and 0.35 m/z for ETD MS2s. Methionine oxidation (common 2), asparagine deamidation (common 2) and N-terminal acetylation (rare 1) were set as variable modifications with a total common maximum of 3 and rare maximum of 1. O-Glycans were also set as variable modifications (common 2) using ‘O-glycan 6 most common’ structures18. Cysteine carbaminomethylation was set as a fixed modification. Peptide hits were filtered using a 1% false discovery rate. All peptides were manually validated and/or sequenced using Xcalibur software (Thermo Fisher Scientific). HCD was used to confirm that the peptides were glycosylated, and ETD spectra were used for localization of glycosylation sites.

To further confirm eStcE cleavage sites, HCD-pd-EThcD raw files were searched using O-Pair in MetaMorpheus against directed databases containing the recombinant protein of interest68. Search parameters included an ‘O-glycopeptide search’ using the ‘Oglycan.gdb’ database. The top 50 candidates were kept, using HCD-pd-EThcD fragmentation, with a maximum of four glycans allowed. Semitrypsin cleavage specificity was selected with a maximum of two missed cleavages and a peptide length of 5–60 amino acids. Mass tolerance was set at 10 ppm for MS1s and 20 ppm for all MS2s. Cysteine carbaminomethylation was set as a fixed modification, and methionine oxidation and asparagine deamidation were set as variable modifications. O-Pair results were filtered for results with a q value of less than 0.01.

TAILS MS sample preparation

TAILS methods were adapted from previous TAILS publications38,69 and protocols available at the Overall group website (https://clip.ubc.ca/resources/protocols-and-sops/; Bench Protocol v5.6).

K562HER2 cells were washed three times with warmed PBS, incubated for 1–2 h in serum-free RPMI without phenol red and without glutamine and resuspended in the same medium at 0.8 × 106 cells per ml. αHER2-eStcE, eStcE, StcE or equal volume PBS was added to a final concentration of 1 nM, and the cells were incubated overnight at 37 °C. Cells were centrifuged at 600g for 5 min, and conditioned supernatant was collected and treated with protease inhibitors (cOmplete EDTA-free protease inhibitor cocktail) and 10 mM EDTA. Conditioned supernatant was clarified by centrifugation at 1,000g for 5 min at 4 °C. Trichloroacetic acid was added to a final concentration of 15% (vol/vol), and the mixture sat on ice for 3–4 h. Precipitated proteins were washed three times by repeated pelleting by centrifugation at 9,000g for 15 min at 4 °C, decanting of the supernatant and resuspending the pellets in 100% acetone (–20 °C). After the final spin, the supernatant was decanted, and the pellets were frozen overnight.

Pellets were resuspended in 100 µl of 6 M guanidine hydrochloride, and protein amounts were determined by a bicinchoninic acid protein assay kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific); 125 µg of total protein material was used for each sample, and samples were adjusted to a total volume of 175 µl with water. Samples were then adjusted to 100 mM HEPES before adding freshly prepared TCEP to a final concentration of 10 mM and incubating at 37 °C for 30 min. Freshly prepared N-ethylmaleimide (NEM; adjusted to pH 6) was added to a final concentration of 15 mM, and samples were incubated for 10 min in the dark at room temperature. Fifty microliters of 100 mM TCEP was added, and samples were vortexed to quench NEM before samples were put on ice. Proteins were precipitated using acetone, where a fourfold volume of ice-cold acetone was added to each sample in an acetone-compatible tube. Samples were vortexed and incubated at –80 °C overnight before centrifuging at 18,000g for 10 min. Supernatant was decanted, with care taken not to disturb the protein pellet, and pellets were air dried for 15 min in an uncapped tube. Samples were then labeled with 16-plex tandem mass tags (TMT; Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the labeling scheme in Supplementary Table 7, with distinct differences from manufacturer protocols because of labeling at the protein rather than peptide level. Samples were resuspended in 110 µl of 100 mM TEAB, and TMT labels (0.8 mg each) were dissolved in 110 µl of DMSO. Samples were vortexed before a 1-h incubation in the dark at 25 °C. Following incubation, samples were combined into a single tube, and proteins were precipitated using the same acetone precipitation protocol described above with overnight incubation. Following the 15-min air dry, the pellet was resuspended in 50 µl of 6 M guanidine hydrochloride and diluted tenfold with 100 mM HEPES (pH 8.0). Trypsin was added at a protease:protein ratio of 1:100, with gentle mixing with a pipette before overnight incubation at 37 °C. Negative selection for N-terminal peptides was performed using 45 mg ml–1 HPG-ALDII obtained from the Overall lab (29-mg aliquot). The HPG-ALDII polymer was thawed at room temperature and added to the digested sample at a polymer:peptide ratio of 6:1. Sodium cyanoborohydride was immediately added to a final concentration of 20 mM, and the sample was gently mixed, the pH was confirmed to be ~6–7, and the sample was incubated overnight at 37 °C. Sample recovery was performed the following day, with all centrifugation steps at 12,000g for 10 min at room temperature. Tris (pH 6.8) was added to a final concentration of 100 mM, a pH of 6–7 was verified, and the sample was incubated for 30 min at 37 °C. A 10-kDa MWCO Amicon column was prewashed with 400 µl of 100 mM NaOH and 400 µl of water, and flow-through (FT) was discarded. The peptide–polymer mixture was centrifuged through the column, and the FT was collected into a clean tube (TAILS sample 1). The filter was then washed by spinning 400 µl of water through, the FT was added to TAILS sample 1, and the filter was thoroughly washed with 100 µl of water, which rids the filter of the very hydrophilic polymer. The filter was repositioned upside down in a new tube (TAILS sample 2), with a quick spin to increase the yield of hydrophobic peptides. TAILS samples 1 and 2 were lyophilized before they were desalted using 10 mg ml–1 Strata-X columns (Phenomenex). Briefly, columns were wet with 1 ml of acetonitrile followed by equilibration with 1 ml of 0.2% formic acid in water. Samples were resuspended in 500 µl of 0.2% formic acid in water and loaded on the column, followed by a wash with 1 ml of 0.2% formic acid. Peptides were eluted with 400 µl of 0.2% formic acid in 80% acetonitrile, dried via lyophilization and resuspended in 0.2% formic acid in water before MS analysis.

TAILS LC-MS/MS

Both TAILS samples 1 and 2 were analyzed using 90-min LC–MS/MS acquisitions, and TAILS sample 1 was analyzed with an additional 240-min LC–MS/MS acquisition. Peptide mixtures were separated over a 25-cm EASY-Spray reversed-phase LC column (75-µm inner diameter packed with 2-μm, 100-Å PepMap C18 particles; Thermo Fisher Scientific). The mobile phases (A: water with 0.2% formic acid; B: acetonitrile with 0.2% formic acid) were driven and controlled by a Dionex Ultimate 3000 RPLC nano system (Thermo Fisher Scientific). An integrated loading pump was used to load peptides onto a trap column (Acclaim PepMap 100 C18, 5-µm particles, 20-mm length; Thermo Fisher Scientific) at 5 µl min–1, which was put in line with the analytical column 5.5 min into the gradient. Gradient elution was performed at 300 nl min–1 for all analyses. For the 90-min acquisitions, the gradient was held at 0% B for the first 6 min of the analysis, followed by an increase from 0% to 5% B from 6 to 6.5 min, an increase from 5% to 22% B from 6.5 to 66.5 min, an increase from 22% to 90% B from 66.5 to 70 min, isocratic flow at 90% B from 70 to 75 min and a reequilibration at 0% B for 15 min. For the 240-min acquisitions, the gradient was held at 0% B for the first 6 min of the analysis, followed by an increase from 0% to 5% B from 6 to 6.5 min, an increase from 5% to 25% B from 6.5 to 200 min, an increase from 25% to 90% B from 200 to 218 min, isocratic flow at 90% B from 218 to 224 min and a reequilibration at 0% B for 16 min. For all methods, eluted peptides were analyzed on an Orbitrap Fusion Tribrid MS system (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Precursors were ionized using an EASY-Spray ionization source (Thermo Fisher Scientific) held at +2.2 kV compared to ground, and the column was held at 40 °C. The inlet capillary temperature was held at 275 °C. Survey scans of peptide precursors were collected in the Orbitrap from 350 to 1,500 Th, with an AGC target of 250% (1,000,000 charges), a maximum injection time of 50 ms and a resolution of 60,000 at 200 m/z. For 90-min analyses, monoisotopic precursor selection was enabled for peptide isotopic distributions, precursors of z = 2–5 were selected for data-dependent MS/MS scans for 2 s of cycle time, and dynamic exclusion was set to 30 s with a ±10-ppm window set around the precursor monoisotope. An isolation window of 1 Th was used to select precursor ions with the quadrupole. MS/MS scans were collected using HCD at 30 normalized collision energy with an AGC target of 200% (100,000 charges) and a maximum injection time of 118 ms. Mass analysis was performed in the Orbitrap with a resolution of 60,000 with a first mass set at 120 m/z. All sets were the same for 240-min analyses, with the exception of a 3-s cycle time and a 60-s dynamic exclusion time.

TAILS MS data analysis

All raw data files were processed in batch using MaxQuant70, where the Andromeda search engine71 was used to search the entire human proteome downloaded from UniProt (reviewed 20,428 entries). Cleavage specificity was set to ‘semi-specific free N-terminus’ with ArgC specificity. The NEM modification of cysteine had to be created, with an addition of C 6 H 7 O 2 N (125.0478 Da) (ref. 72), and was set as a fixed modification, while oxidation of methionine was set as a variable modification with five maximum modifications per peptide. The experiment type was set to Reporter ion MS2 with 16-plex TMT modifications selected (user defined modifications were added for both lysine and N-terminal labeling). The reporter ion mass tolerance was set to 0.003 Da, and the minimum reporter precursor ion fractions (PIF) score was set to 0.75. Defaults were used for the remaining settings, including peptide-to-spectrum match (PSM) and protein false discovery rate thresholds of 0.01 and 20 ppm, 4.5 ppm and 20 ppm for first search MS1 tolerance, main search MS1 tolerance and MS2 product ion tolerance, respectively. ‘Match between runs’ and ‘second peptide’ options were not enabled. Quantified peptides were then processed in Perseus73. Contaminants and reverse hits were removed, and signal in all relevant TMT channels of at least one condition was required to retain protein identifications. Significance calculations for TAILS comparisons were performed using a two-tailed t-test with multiple testing corrections performed using a permutation-based false discovery rate with 250 randomizations, a false discovery rate of 0.05 and an S0 value of 2.

The four proteins specifically degraded by StcE compared to PBS (CD99L2, TNFRSF1B, CD55 and CD46) were manually searched for regions with a high density of predicted mucin-type O-glycosylation using NetOGlyc-4.0 (ref. 16). To account for phosphorylated residues incorrectly predicted as glycosylated residues, phosphorylation was annotated using PhosphoSitePlus74.

Generation of HER2 stable lines

pMXs-HER2 vector was generated by cloning the HER2+ coding sequence (Addgene) into the pMXs-FLAG backbone using In-Fusion HD Cloning Plus (Takara Bio). HEK-293T cells (1.5 × 106) were seeded into 6-cm dishes in 5 ml of complete medium. Twenty-eight hours later, 1 µg of pMXs-HER2 was mixed with 900 ng of retrovirus Pol/Gag, 150 ng of vesicular stomatitis virus G protein DNA, 130 µl of DMEM and 6 µl of 1 mg ml–1 polyethylenimine. The mixture was incubated for 20 min at room temperature and added to HEK-293T cells dropwise. Eighteen hours later, the culture medium was replaced with 5 ml of DMEM supplemented with 30% heat-inactivated FBS and 1% P/S. Thirty hours later, the medium was collected and centrifuged at 1,000 r.p.m. for 5 min. The clarified supernatant was stored at –80 °C before infection. To establish stably expressing cell lines, 1.5 × 106 cells were seeded in six-well plates in 2.8 ml of complete medium. Polybrene was added at 10 μg ml–1, and cells were infected with 200 μl of virus-containing medium. Plates were centrifuged at 2,200 r.p.m. for 45 min and incubated at 37 °C and 5% CO 2 . Twelve to 24 h later, cells were lifted with trypsin and plated in 10-cm dishes with 10 µg ml–1 blasticidin S (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Stable cell lines were tested for expression of HER2 by flow cytometry.

HER2 flow cytometry

Log-phase cells were aliquoted into a V-bottom 96-well plate at 5 × 105 cells per well. Cells were washed twice with cold FACS buffer with 2 mM EDTA and once with cold FACS buffer and then stained with Alexa Fluor 488 or Alexa Fluor 647 anti-human CD340 (erbB2/HER2; 24D2 clone) in FACS buffer containing 0.1% benzonase on ice protected from light. Cells were washed three times with FACS buffer with 2 mM EDTA and stained with 5 nM Sytox Red or 30 nM Sytox Green for 10 min at 4 °C. A minimum of 30,000 ungated events were analyzed using a BD Accuri C6 Plus.

K562 mixed cell CD43 cleavage assay

K562 and K562HER2 cells (2.5 × 105 cells each) were allocated per well in a 96-well, ultralow-attachment round-bottom plate in 150 μl of complete medium. Fifty microliters of mucinases in PBS was added to the wells, and the plate was incubated (overnight unless stated otherwise) at 37 °C. Cells were washed twice with cold FACS buffer with 2 mM EDTA and once with cold FACS buffer and then stained with Alexa Fluor 488 anti-human CD340 (erbB2/HER2; 24D2 clone; BioLegend) and Alexa Fluor 647 anti-CD43/sialophorin (MEM-59 clone; Novus Biologicals) in FACS buffer supplemented with 0.1% benzonase on ice protected from light. Cells were washed three times with cold FACS buffer with 2 mM EDTA and stained with 1 μM Sytox AADvanced (Thermo Fisher Scientific) or 1 μM Sytox Blue in FACS buffer with 2 mM EDTA for 5 min on ice. At least 20,000 live single cells (representing approximately 10,000 of each population) were analyzed using a BD Accuri C6 Plus or MACSQuant Analyzer 10 flow cytometer (Miltenyi Biotec). Samples were compensated using single-stained controls in FlowJo v. 10.0. Unstained and PBS-treated samples were used to define 0% and 100% cell-surface CD43, respectively, and each sample was normalized to percent CD43 within each replicate. Using GraphPad Prism 9, replicates were fitted to inhibitor concentration versus normalized response.

For the experiment validating αIgG1-eStcE cutting in a mixed cell assay, K562HER2 cells were stained with 1.25 μM CellTrace Violet (Thermo Fisher Scientific) in RPMI at 37 °C for 20 min and quenched with complete medium for 5 min. Then, 2.5 × 105 K562 and CellTrace Violet-stained K562HER2 cells were mixed and treated as described above with αHER2-eStcE or αIgG1-eStcE and 10 μg ml–1 mouse IgG1 anti-human CD340 (erbB2/HER2; 24D2 clone; BioLegend). Cells were stained and analyzed as described above, except no Alexa Fluor 488 anti-HER2 was used.

MCF10AMUC1 mixed cell MUC1 cleavage assay

MUC1∆CT was induced with 1 μg ml–1 doxycycline for 24 h. HER2+ cells were stained with 5 μM Molecular Probes CellTracker Green CMFDA dye (Thermo Fisher Scientific) in PBS at 37 °C for 30 min and washed twice with warmed PBS. Then, 2.5 × 105 MCF10AMUC1, HER2 and 2.5 × 105 MFC10AMUC1 cells (matched for induction or no induction with doxycycline) were added to each well of a low-adhesion, U-bottom 96-well plate in 150 μl of complete medium. Fifty microliters of mucinases in PBS was added to wells, and the plate was incubated overnight at 37 °C and 5% CO 2 . Cells were washed twice with cold FACS buffer with 2 mM EDTA and once with cold FACS buffer and then stained with MUC1 mouse monoclonal antibody (clone VU4H5; Cell Signaling Technology) in FACS buffer supplemented with 0.1% benzonase on ice for 30 min. Cells were washed three times with cold FACS buffer with 2 mM EDTA, stained with Alexa Fluor 647 Affinipure goat anti-mouse IgG (Jackson ImmunoResearch) for 30 min on ice, washed three times with cold FACS buffer with 2 mM EDTA and stained with 1 μM Sytox AADvanced (Thermo Fisher Scientific) in FACS buffer with 2 mM EDTA for 5 min on ice. Approximately 30,000 ungated events were analyzed using a BD Accuri C6 Plus.

Kinetics of αHER2-eStcE binding and cutting

At different time points, 150 μl of complete medium containing 5 × 105 K562HER2 cells and 50 μl of 400 nM αHER2, αHER2-eStcE or StcE in PBS were added to a 96-well, ultralow-attachment round-bottom plate and incubated at 37 °C. At the end of the incubation (times reported are total incubation length, and incubation was stopped for all time points simultaneously), the cells were washed twice with cold FACS buffer and stained with FITC–anti-His (clone GG11-8F3.5.1; Miltenyi Biotec) and Alexa Fluor 647 anti-CD43/sialophorin (MEM-59 clone; Novus Biologicals) for 30 min in FACS buffer supplemented with 0.1% benzonase on ice protected from light. Cells were washed twice with cold FACS buffer with 2 mM EDTA and stained with 1 μM Sytox Blue in FACS buffer with 2 mM EDTA for 5 min on ice. At least 20,000 live single cells were analyzed using a MACSQuant Analyzer 10 flow cytometer (Miltenyi Biotec). At each time point, unstained and PBS-treated samples were used to define 0% and 100% cell-surface CD43, respectively, and each sample was normalized to percent CD43 within each replicate. Using GraphPad Prism 9, replicates were fitted to inhibitor concentration versus normalized response.

αIgG1-eStcE binding to K562HER2

αIgG1-eStcE and αHER2-eStcE were labeled with Alexa Fluor 647 NHS Ester (Thermo Fisher Scientific) following the manufacturer’s instructions and mixed with unlabeled protein for a final consistent dye:protein ratio of 0.819. K562HER2 cells were stained with 1.25 μM CellTrace Violet as described above. Then, 2.5 × 105 K562 and CellTrace Violet-stained K562HER2 cells were added to each well of a V-bottom 96-well plate and washed three times with cold FACS buffer. Cells were stained for 30 min with 5 μg ml–1 mouse IgG1 anti-human CD340 (erbB2/HER2; 24D2 clone; BioLegend) or were left unstained in FACS buffer and 0.1% benzonase for 30 min on ice. Cells were washed three times with FACS buffer with 2 mM EDTA, stained with the indicated concentrations of Alexa Fluor 647-labeled αIgG1-eStcE or Alexa Fluor 647-labeled αHER2-eStcE for 30 min on ice, washed three times with FACS buffer with 2 mM EDTA and stained with 30 nM Sytox Green (Thermo Fisher Scientific) in FACS buffer with 2 mM EDTA for at least 5 min. Approximately 40,000 live single cells were analyzed using a MACSQuant Analyzer 10 flow cytometer (Miltenyi Biotec). Within each sample, binding was normalized to the greatest MFI per conjugate, with 0 being defined as the MFI for the PBS-treated sample. To mitigate the hook effect, only concentrations with greater than 85% normalized binding past the maximum signal were included. In GraphPad Prism 9, each replicate was fitted to agonist concentration versus response with the lower limit restricted to 0, and log 10 (EC 50 ) was reported.

Selection and validation of primary antibodies for αIgG1-eStcE cutting

The K562 mucinome40 was used to categorize antigens for targeting with a mixture of primary IgG1 antibody and αIgG1-eStcE. Antigens were categorized as mucins (positive mucinome enrichment score and classified as a mucin), mucin associated (positive mucinome enrichment score but not classified as a mucin) or non-mucin associated (negative mucinome enrichment score and not classified as a mucin). To test the sensitivity of primary antibody binding to mucinase treatment, K562HER2 cells were treated with 100 nM StcE or PBS for 1 h at 37 °C and aliquoted at 2.5 × 105 cells per well into a 96-well V-bottom plate. Cells were washed twice with cold FACS buffer and stained with 1.25–20 μg ml–1 of each antibody in FACS buffer containing 0.1% benzonase for 30 min on ice. Cells were washed twice with FACS buffer and stained with 20 μg ml–1 Alexa Fluor 647 goat anti-mouse IgG1 (Invitrogen) in FACS buffer for 30 min on ice protected from light. Cells were washed twice with cold FACS buffer containing 2 mM EDTA, stained with 30 nM Sytox Green for 10 min and analyzed using a MACSQuant Analyzer 10 flow cytometer (Miltenyi Biotec). For each antibody, the maximum MFI value achieved at any concentration was reported, and minimum concentration of antibody that achieved approximately 95% staining was used for CD43 cutting assays to minimize oversaturation of the primary antibody. The isotype control did not bind at any concentration; so 20 μg ml–1 was used in the cutting experiments to match the highest concentration used for any antibody (Supplemental Table 8).

αIgG1-eStcE cutting CD43 on K562HER2

K562HER2 cells were allocated in a 96-well, ultralow-attachment round-bottom plate (5 × 105 cells per well) in 150 μl of complete medium. Fifty microliters of mucinases or the indicated concentration of primary antibody (Supplemental Table 8) and αIgG1-eStcE in PBS was added to wells, and the plate was incubated for 4 h at 37 °C. Cells were washed twice with cold FACS buffer and stained with Alexa Fluor 647 anti-CD43/sialophorin (MEM-59 clone; Novus Biologicals) in FACS buffer supplemented with 0.1% benzonase on ice protected from light. Cells were washed twice with cold FACS buffer with 2 mM EDTA and stained with 30 nM Sytox Green in FACS buffer with 2 mM EDTA for 5 min on ice. At least 20,000 live single cells were analyzed on a MACSQuant Analyzer 10 flow cytometer (Miltenyi Biotec). Unstained and PBS-treated samples were used to define 0% and 100% cell-surface CD43, respectively, and each sample was normalized to percent CD43 within each replicate. For the CD43 primary antibody sample, 100% cell-surface CD43 was defined using a sample treated with the anti-CD43 primary and 0 nM αIgG1-eStcE. Using GraphPad Prism 9, replicates were fitted to inhibitor concentration versus normalized response to generate EC 50 values of cutting.

Macrophage phagocytosis assay

MCF7 and MCF7HER2 cells were lifted with enzyme-free cell dissociation buffer and resuspended in PBS. MCF7 and MCF7HER2 cells were incubated in 5 µg ml–1 Alexa Fluor 546 C 5 maleimide (Invitrogen) and 5 µg ml–1 Alexa Fluor 647 C 2 maleimide (Invitrogen), respectively, for 20 min with rotation at room temperature. Cells were resuspended in 5 mM N-ethyl-maleimide (Sigma-Aldrich) in PBS and incubated for 20 min with rotation at room temperature. Cells were resuspended in PBS and treated with PBS, 5 nM endotoxin-free StcE or 100 nM αHER2-eStcE as appropriate for 2 h at 37 °C. After 1 h, InVivoMAb anti-mouse/human/rat CD47 (clone MIAP410; BioXCell) was added to a final concentration of 20 µg ml–1. The medium for the macrophages was replaced with serum-free RPMI, and appropriate wells were treated with 10 µM cytochalasin D (Invitrogen). MCF7 and MCF7HER2 cells were washed twice with PBS and resuspended in 100 µl of serum-free RPMI. Macrophage medium was replaced with 200 µl of serum-free RPMI. MCF7 and MCF7HER2 cells of the same treatment group were mixed, added to the appropriate macrophage well and incubated for 30 min at 37 °C. After incubation, macrophages were gently washed five times with cold PBS. Cells were fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde in PBS for 15 min at room temperature, rinsed with PBS and permeabilized with 0.5% Triton X-100 in PBS for 10 min. Cells were rinsed with PBS, blocked with 2% BSA in PBS for 20 min and stained with Alexa Fluor 488 phalloidin (Invitrogen; 1:2,000) and 7.5 µM DAPI in PBS for 20 min at room temperature. Cells were washed three times with PBS and stored in PBS at 4 °C before imaging with a Nikon A1R confocal microscope. Phagocytosis binding indices were calculated as the surface area of target cells divided by the number of macrophages in the field of view. Surface area and number of macrophages were calculated using the imaging software Imaris. Normalized binding indices were calculated relative to the binding index of the PBS treatment condition of the appropriate biological replicate. Three biological replicates were done with macrophages isolated from three different human donors.

In vivo toxicity studies

Experiments involving animals were approved under Stanford APLAC protocol number 31511 and number 10266. Animals were housed under the following conditions: 12-h light/12-h dark cycle, ambient temperature of 20–22 °C and relative humidity of between 30 and 70%. Ten-week-old C57BL/6 mice (bred in-house) were injected with PBS or StcE (0.15 mg per kg (body weight) or 15 mg per kg (body weight)) via i.v. injection. Nine-week-old female BALB/cJ mice (Jackson Laboratory) were injected with PBS or 10 mg per kg (body weight) αHER2-eStcE via i.p. injection. Three hours after injection, mice were submitted to the Necropsy Service at Stanford University for necropsy and histopathologic analysis, and blood samples were submitted to the Animal Diagnostic Laboratory for CBC analyses.

In vivo biodistribution and mucin degradation western blots

Experiments involving animals were approved under Stanford APLAC protocol number 31511. Twelve-week-old male BALB/cJ mice (Jackson Laboratory) were injected with PBS, 10 mg per kg (body weight) StcE or 0.25 mg per kg (body weight) IRdye 800CW-labeled StcE via i.p. injection. Liver, spleen, lung and plasma (submandibular bleed) were collected at the indicated times after injection. Tissues were lysed using a Bead Mill 24 homogenizer (Fisher Scientific) in RIPA buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with benzonase and cOmplete Mini EDTA-free protease inhibitor cocktail tablets (Sigma-Aldrich). Plasma and tissue lysates (40–50 µg) were loaded onto a 4–12% Criterion XT Bis-Tris protein gel and run in XT-MOPS at 180 V for 1 h. Total protein was visualized with AcquaStain protein gel stain (Bulldog-Bio). For mucin western blots, the gel was transferred to a 0.2-μm nitrocellulose membrane using the Trans-Blot Turbo transfer system (Bio-Rad) at 2.5 A for 15 min. Total protein was quantified using REVERT stain (LI-COR Biosciences). The membrane was blocked with carbo-free blocking solution (Vector Laboratories) supplemented with 0.1% (vol/vol) Tween 20 for 1 h at room temperature and incubated with 10 μg ml–1 biotin–StcEE447D in PBS with 0.1% (vol/vol) Tween 20 at room temperature for 1 h. IRDye 800CW–streptavidin (LI-COR Biosciences) was used according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Blots were imaged using an Odyssey CLx near-infrared fluorescence imaging system (LI-COR Biosciences).

Eight-week-old female BALB/cJ mice (Jackson Laboratory) were injected with PBS or IRdye 680RD–αHER2-eStcE at 0.25, 0.5, 1, 2, 5 and 10 mg per kg (body weight) via retro-orbital injection. Plasma (tail bleed) was collected at t = 1, 3, 6, 20 and 48 h after injection. Liver, kidney, spleen, lung and heart tissues for the mice injected with 10 mg per kg (body weight) αHER2-eStcE were collected at t = 20 and 48 h after injection. Plasma samples (1 µl) were loaded onto a 4–12% Criterion XT Bis-Tris protein gel and run in XT-MOPS at 180 V for 1 h. Tissues were lysed as described above, and lysates (30 µg) were loaded onto a 4–12% Criterion XT Bis-Tris protein gel and run in XT-MOPS at 180 V for 1 h. Total protein was visualized with AcquaStain protein gel stain (Bulldog-Bio). Gels were imaged using an Odyssey CLx near-infrared fluorescence imaging system. Seven-week-old female BALB/cJ mice (Jackson Laboratory) were injected with PBS, 5 mg per kg (body weight) StcE or 5 mg per kg (body weight) αHER2-eStcE via retro-orbital injection. Liver, spleen, lung and plasma (submandibular bleed) were collected 4 h after injection. Western blotting for mucin was performed as described above.

In vivo intestinal permeability assay

Experiments involving animals were approved under Stanford APLAC protocol number 31511. Seven-week-old female BALB/cJ mice (Jackson Laboratory) were injected with PBS or 10 mg per kg (body weight) αHER2-eStcE via i.p. injection every other day (days 1, 3, 5 and 7) for a total of four doses. On day 8, mice were fasted for 4 h in cages without food or bedding. After fasting, blood was collected via tail vein nick, and 15% (vol/vol) acid citrate dextrose solution (Sigma) was added. Mice were given an oral gavage (150 µl) of 80 mg ml–1 FITC–dextran (4 kDa) dissolved in PBS. After 4 h, blood collection was repeated. All blood samples were centrifuged at 5,000 r.p.m. for 10 min to isolate plasma. Plasma samples were diluted 1:10 in 100 µl of PBS and transferred to a black, opaque-bottom 96-well plate. A serial dilution of FITC–dextran (0.2 to 12.5 µg ml–1 range) in PBS with 10% (vol/vol) mouse plasma was included for comparison. Fluorescence signal (excitation: 485 nm; emission: 540 nm) was measured using a SpectraMax i3x microplate reader.

4T07MUC1, HER2 mouse model

Experiments involving animals were approved under University of California, San Francisco, Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee protocol number AN179766. Animals were housed under the following conditions: 12-h dark/12-h light cycle, ambient temperature of 20–26 °C and relative humidity of between 30 and 70%. 4T07 cells expressing MUC1∆CT were used to limit any possible cytoplasmic signaling23. 4T07MUC1, HER2 breast cancer cells expressing mApple luciferase and doxycycline-inducible MUC1∆CT (1 × 106) were seeded in the lungs of female syngeneic 8-week-old BALB/cJ mice by i.v. injection (tail vein). Cells were stimulated with 2 mg ml–1 doxycycline for 24 h to induce MUC1∆CT expression before injection. Competent cell seeding of the lungs was assessed by BLI (IVIS In Vivo Imaging System) following i.p. injection of d-luciferin (150 mg per kg (body weight)) within 30 min of cell injection. Mice were given systemic treatments of PBS or 10 mg per kg (body weight) αHER2-eStcE by i.v. injection every 2 d for a total of seven doses. Tumor cell lung burden was assessed over time by additional BLI measurements of mice. BLI for independent images was calculated from total bioluminescence flux for the chest region of each mouse. At 15 d, animals were killed, and lungs were collected. Whole animal and gross lung weights were recorded as well as the number of detected lung surface lesions. Lungs were then formalin fixed and processed for paraffin embedding, and the average lung lesion area for each animal was determined from H&E-stained tissue sections. In a separate experiment, 4T07MUC1, HER2 cells were seeded as described above, and mice were immediately treated with one i.v. dose of PBS, 10 mg per kg (body weight) αHER2-eStcE or an equimolar dose of αHER2-eStcEE447D or αGFP-eStcE (day 0). Two additional i.v. doses of each treatment were completed on days 2 and 4. Mice received a diet of gamma-irradiated doxycycline chow (Bio-Serv, 55829; 625 mg per kg (body weight)) for the duration of the experiment to maintain MUC1∆CT expression. Mouse lung metastatic burden was monitored by BLI on days 0, 3, 5 and 8.

EMT6HER2 mouse model

BALB/c mice were obtained from Janvier Laboratories and bred in-house at the University Hospital Basel, Switzerland. All mouse experiments were approved by the University Hospital Basel Ethical Committee (approval 2370 and 3036, Basel Stadt, Switzerland). Animals were housed under specific pathogen-free conditions. For tumor growth experiments, 8- to 12-week-old females were used, and 1 × 106 EMT6HER2 cells were injected into the right mammary fat pad. For efficacy studies, four i.p. doses of PBS, 10 mg per kg (body weight) αHER2-eStcE or an equimolar quantity (2.8 nmol) of αHER2, αHER2-eStcEE447D or αGFP-eStcE was administered every 2 d for a total of four doses once the tumor size reached an average size of 80–100 mm3. For analysis of tumor infiltration by flow cytometry, two i.p. doses of PBS, 10 mg per kg (body weight) αHER2-eStcE or an equimolar quantity of αHER2 were administered every 2 d for a total of two doses once the tumor size reached an average size of 80–100 mm3. Perpendicular tumor diameters were measured by caliper, and tumor volume was calculated according to the following formula: tumor volume (mm3) = (d2 × D)/2, where d and D are the shortest and longest diameters of the tumor (in millimeters), respectively. Mice were killed once the tumor size reached approximately 1,500 mm3 or when the mice developed ulcerated tumors that required euthanasia, and the animals were excluded from further analysis.

IHC of lung tissues for the 4T07MUC1, HER2 mouse model

IHC was performed as previously described75 using antibodies specific to phospho-FAK Y397, cyclin D1 and phospho-(Ser/Thr)-Akt substrates (see Supplemental Table 5). Briefly, antigen retrieval was accomplished by boiling sections in 10 mM citrate buffer for 10 min. Following primary antibody incubation overnight at 4 °C, sections were incubated for 1 h with species-specific horseradish peroxidase (HRP)-conjugated secondary antibodies (ImmPRESS HRP goat anti-rabbit IgG polymer detection kit, Peroxidase, Vector Laboratories, MP-7452 and MP-7451) before developing positive staining with ImmPACT DAB substrate peroxidase (HRP, Vector Laboratories, SK-4105). Images of stained sections were acquired with an Olympus microscope (IX81) with a ×10 objective at 1.5× magnification.

Quantitative histological analysis of lung tissues for the 4T07MUC1, HER2 mouse model

Analysis of IHC and H&E-stained lung tissue sections was performed using ImageJ and QuPath software, respectively. Specifically, an IHC profiler ImageJ plugin was used to quantify percent positive DAB staining area of lung metastases with selection for either cytoplasmic (phospho-FAK and phospho-(Ser/Thr)-Akt substrates) or nuclear (cyclin D1) staining76. Reported values correspond to the sum of high positive and positive DAB signal. To assess metastatic lesion area throughout the depth of mouse lung tissues, lungs were sectioned as two steps spaced 40 µm apart, with 15 sequential sections of 5 µm cut at each step. The top and bottom sections from each step were then stained with H&E (75 µm apart), and slides were scanned using a ZEISS Axio Scan.Z1 digital slide scanner equipped with CMOS and color cameras and ×10, ×20 and ×40 objectives. Percent area of lung metastasis for each section was determined in Qupath using the polygon tool to trace and annotate lung lesion area compared to whole tissue section area. The average values of two lung sections from each animal are presented.

Analysis of in vivo mucin cleavage in the EMT6HER2 mouse model

For the preparation of single-cell suspensions, tumors were collected, and surgical specimens were mechanically dissociated and subsequently digested using Accutase (PAA Laboratories), collagenase IV (Worthington), hyaluronidase (Sigma) and DNase type IV (Sigma) for 1 h at 37 °C under constant agitation. Cell suspensions were filtered through a 70-μm mesh, 10 µl of CountBright Plus absolute counting beads (Invitrogen) was added, and samples were frozen at –80 °C. Single-cell suspensions were briefly thawed in a 37 °C water bath and immediately placed on ice. Cells were washed once and counted, and 1.9 × 106–3 × 106 cells were processed per biological sample. Cells were washed once with cold FACS buffer, treated with mouse BD Fc block in cold FACS buffer for 5 min on ice and immediately stained with Brilliant Violet 421 CD45 antibody (30-F11), Alexa Fluor 488 HER2 antibody (24D2) and Alexa Fluor 647 StcEE447D (5 μg ml–1) in FACS buffer with 1:1,000 benzonase for 30 min on ice protected from light. UltraComp eBeads Plus Compensation Beads (Thermo Fisher Scientific) were stained in parallel for antibody single-color controls following the manufacturer’s recommendations. Cells were washed once with cold PBS and stained with 1:1,000 GloCell Fixable Viability Dye Violet 510 (STEMCELL Technologies) in PBS for 30 min on ice protected from light. ArC Amine Reactive Compensation Beads (Thermo Fisher Scientific) were stained in parallel for viability single-color controls following the manufacturer’s recommendations. Cells were washed once with cold FACS buffer with 2 mM EDTA and resuspended in cold FACS buffer with 2 mM EDTA, and an average of 560,000 live single cells were analyzed using a MACSQuant Analyzer 10 flow cytometer (Miltenyi Biotec). EMT6HER2 and immune cells were gated from live single cells as shown in Supplementary Fig. 11 using fluorescence minus one controls. Correct gating of these populations was confirmed with EMT6HER2 and commercial mouse PBMCs (IQ Biosciences), which were stained and analyzed in parallel with the tumor samples.

Flow cytometry analysis of tumor-infiltrating immune cells

Thawed single-cell suspensions were stained with antibodies shown in Supplementary Table 6 and analyzed on a Cytek Aurora instrument. Live single cells were gated for different immune subsets as diagrammed in Supplementary Fig. 12a. For t-distributed stochastic neighbor embedding (t-SNE) analysis, live single CD45+ cells were randomly downsampled using the FlowJo DownSample v3.3.1 plugin. t-SNE analysis was performed using the FlowJo t-SNE plugin once on the concatenated files using all compensated fluorophores (default settings: learning configuration = opt-SNE, iterations = 1,000, perplexity = 30, learning rate = 6,996, KNN algorithm = exact(vantage point tree), gradient algorithm = Barnes-Hut) on ~100,000 total cells evenly distributed between treatment groups and evenly distributed between biological replicates in each treatment group. For analysis of activation states, gates for positive staining were defined using unstained samples and were kept consistent for all immune subsets (Supplementary Fig. 12b).

Reporting summary

Further information on research design is available in the Nature Portfolio Reporting Summary linked to this article.