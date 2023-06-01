Skip to main content

Inferring cell–cell communication at single-cell resolution

    Nature Biotechnology (2023)Cite this article

    Subjects

    Existing methods to infer cell–cell communication from single-cell RNA-sequencing data fail to leverage the full information structure of the data, generally by operating at the level of the cell type or cluster. We describe a framework called Scriabin to perform this analysis at the level of the individual cell.

    Fig. 1: Validation of single-cell-resolution cell–cell communication analysis.

    References

    1. Armingol, E., Officer, A., Harismendy, O. & Lewis, N. E. Deciphering cell–cell interactions and communication from gene expression. Nat. Rev. Genet. 22, 71–88 (2020). This review article presents current trends and outstanding questions in cell–cell communication research.

      Article  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

    2. Browaeys, R., Saelens, W. & Saeys, Y. NicheNet: modeling intercellular communication by linking ligands to target genes. Nat. Methods 17, 159–162 (2020). This paper reports NicheNet, a method that can predict which ligands are most likely to result in a cell’s downstream gene signature.

      Article  CAS  PubMed  Google Scholar 

    3. Langfelder, P. & Horvath, S. WGCNA: an R package for weighted correlation network analysis. BMC Bioinformatics 9, 559 (2008). This paper describes a package for weighted gene correlation network analysis, which we use to identify groups of highly-correlated ligand–receptor pairs.

      Article  PubMed  PubMed Central  Google Scholar 

    This is a summary of: Wilk, A. J., Shalek, A. K., Holmes, S. & Blish, C. A. Comparative analysis of cell–cell communication at single-cell resolution. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01782-z (2023).

