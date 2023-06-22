Multifunctional brain fiber draw

The multifunctional brain fibers were produced by thermal drawing from a macroscopic preform which was produced through computer numerical control machining of PC slabs (McMaster, 8574K43). The layer for convergence channels was obtained by milling three square channels of 1.6 × 1.6 mm2 with a pitch of 4 mm in a slab of 14.8 mm × 3 mm × 30 cm. A top cover with dimensions of 14.8 × 0.8 mm2 fully defined the convergence channels. The subsequent layer had a central channel (3.2 mm × 2 mm × 30 cm) that defined the microfluidic functionality and was flanked by two additional channels (1 mm × 1 mm × 30 cm) on either side for recording electrodes. The tri-layered preform was thermally consolidated at 185 °C for 1 h and drawn into a functional fiber at a size reduction ratio of ~40–50 while simultaneously feeding spools of Ag-Cu and tungsten microwires which serve as interconnects and recording electrodes, respectively.

Multifunctional gut fiber draw

The preform assembly for soft, multifunctional gut fibers began with molding SEBS pellets (Kraton, G1657) into desired geometrical patterns in a computer numerical control-machined inverse aluminum mold at 200 °C for 12 h under vacuum. The top layer defined the convergence channels (3.6 mm × 3.6 mm × 30 cm) with a pitch size of 4 mm for hosting interconnect microwires. The precursor to the microfluidic channel (2.8 mm × 2 mm × 30 cm) and soft conducting electrodes (2 mm × 2 mm × 30 cm) were incorporated in the bottom layer. The SEBS convergence channels were lined with a U-shaped PC layer that had a wall thickness of 1 mm and channel size of 1.6 × 1.6 mm2. Finally, two slabs of carbon-loaded polyethylene (2 mm × 2 mm × 30 cm) were inserted in the bottom layer. The multilayered preform was consolidated at 130 °C for 45 min and subsequently drawn into microscale fibers at a size reduction ratio of ~40–45 on a custom-built draw tower (LabView, v.18.0), while simultaneously feeding three spools of 40 µm Ag-Cu microwires that serve as interconnects.

Fiber device fabrication and characterization

Fabrication of the implantable brain fiber device began with dissolving away the PC layer on a distal ~1-cm length of the as-drawn fiber in dichloromethane for 2–3 min, which exposed the interconnect and electrode microwires. The microwires were subsequently soldered onto male header pins which were assembled inside a custom three-dimensionally printed casing (5 × 7 × 0.5 mm3) and secured using ultraviolet-curable epoxy (NOA 61, Norland Products). Approximately 0.5 cm of the Ag-Cu interconnect was exposed by low-end machining with a razor blade at the distal end of the fiber under an optical microscope, followed by mounting of blue and green μLEDs chips (Cree, TR2227 or SR2130) using reflow soldering (Chip Quik, TS391LT10) or thermally curable silver paste (Epo-Tek, H20E). An insulated stainless-steel ground wire connected to the header pin was soldered onto a ground screw. Connection to the microfluidic channel was established through a T-junction using a polytetrafluoroethylene access tubing. For this purpose, the microfluidic channel on the fiber was first exposed with a razor blade and subsequently the fiber was threaded into the access tubing through a metallic needle. The T-junction was made water-tight by flowing ultraviolet-epoxy at the tubing–polymer junction. The patency of the microfluidic channel was confirmed by flowing a bolus of de-ionized water. Finally, a 12–14-μm layer of vapor-deposited parylene-C (SCS Labcoter2, Parylene deposition system) defined the biofluid barrier layer. The final device assembled in this way had an overall length of ~6–6.5 mm for targeting the VTA. The fabrication of soft gut fiber involved identical steps of exposing interconnects, soldering to input/output (I/O) pins, mounting of μLEDs on the fiber and connecting the microfluidic channel through a T-junction. The final gut fiber had an overall length of ~8.5 cm, which hosted three green and three blue μLEDs on the distal 2-cm length of the fiber at a separation of ~1 cm each. The device was encapsulated in a ~4–6-µm thin layer of parylene-C, followed by encapsulation in a ~100-µm layer of medical grade silicone (MED-6215, Avantor) by inserting the fiber in a polytetrafluoroethylene sacrificial mold. The silicone mixture was filled and thermally cured in the mold along with the fiber at 90–100 °C for 3 h, and subsequently the tubing was cut open to yield the final coated devices for implantation. Details about fiber device characterization and FEM studies appear in the Supplementary methods.

NeuroStack hardware

The NeuroStack module is composed of a custom printed circuit board (PCB) that carries an MDBT42V wireless microcontroller (with Nordic nRF52832 chip and on-chip PCB antenna) for BLE communication with the central system (nRF52840 DK development kit) which is connected to a base station computer. A male header pin near the edge of the circular board allows the device to connect and disconnect from the implanted probe. Two vertical header pins on the base of the board allow for the attachment and removal of the optional modules. For this study, optional modules offer precise control of optical intensity. To prepare the individual devices and optional modules, components were mounted onto the custom PCBs using reflow soldering and software was loaded using J-link programmers with an Arduino library. The µLEDs integrated with the fibers were driven by either a constant 3.3-V source or a programmable digital-to-analog converter (MAX5510), with a suitable current-limiting series resistor in place to keep the brightness within the desired level. Validation of the device waveforms was done using an oscilloscope to compare measured frequencies and shapes with those specified in the interface. The current consumption patterns were characterized using a Keithley 100B source meter. A further test of battery life was conducted by leaving the system running with the desired stimulation parameters until the output voltage decreased below the optogenetic stimulation threshold. With an 11-mAh-capacity rechargeable lithium battery (MS920SE-FL27E, Seiko Instruments, 9.5-mm diameter coin cell, 3-mm thick, 0.47 g), the brain devices can be operated for up to 1 h on a single charge, while the first version of the gut devices can be operated for up to 30 min which is sufficient for most neuroscience behavioral studies. The modified wireless circuit developed in Supplementary Fig. 28 for performing longer-term feeding studies with gut optogenetics provides up to 2 h of continuous operation on a single charge (45-mAh-capacity rechargeable battery, 4 × 12 × 15 mm3, 1.1 g, GM041215, PowerStream). The continuous operational duration of both brain and gut devices can be easily extended to several hours by adopting light-weight, high-capacity batteries (for example, 62-mAh capacity, 3 × 10 × 30 mm3, ~1.2 g, GM 01030, PowerStream). For testing the temperature recording function, the probe was placed on a hotplate with a commercial thermocouple and was left to settle for 30 s between each temperature reading. Recordings of the amplifier output voltage and the temperature from the commercial sensor were used to generate the calibration curves. For wireless temperature recording, the transmitted data were collected using a 12-bit analog-to-digital converter of the NRF52 chip and sent over by BLE to a central collection point. To improve the bandwidth and reduce packet overhead, the data were batched at the cost of latency in the recordings. The data received were transferred over a serial interface to the MATLAB (R2019b) program or saved for later analysis.

NeuroStack user interface

The control software supports the modularity that the hardware presents, provides flexibility to the user in terms of the system preferences, as well as plots and saves the recorded data on the computer. It allows enabling/disabling functionalities as desired and sends real-time stimulation updates to the neuromodulation platform. The system relies on two pieces of software for communication and control of the neuromodulation platform. First is the firmware that is loaded on the neuromodulation board to send the stimulation updates, enable desired functionalities and send data back to the computer if enabled. The peripheral portion of the code was developed in Arduino IDE. The system code was then loaded on the neuromodulation device using Adalink Tool Kit. The central portion of the code was developed using Nordic Software Development Kit and Segger Embedded Studio Software. This portion of the code is responsible for communicating and controlling the peripheral board. The second piece of code essential to the system operation is the graphical user interface, developed in MATLAB (R2019b), which allows the user to select functionalities and send updates to the neuromodulation device in real-time.

Experiments involving animal subjects

All animal procedures were approved by the MIT Committee on Animal Care and Duke University Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee and carried out in accordance with the National Institutes of Health Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals. Approximately equal numbers of male and female mice were used. Mice were group housed before surgery and single housed after surgery in cages maintained at 22 °C, 12-h light/dark cycle and 50% humidity with ad libitum access to food and water unless otherwise noted.

Surgical implantation of microelectronics fibers in the brain

Wild-type mice (C57BL/6) aged 6–8 weeks (Jackson Laboratory, Strain no. 000664) and transgenic DAT::Cre mice (breeding pairs obtained from Jackson Laboratory, Strain no. 006660) aged 8–10 weeks were used for the study, and all surgeries were conducted under aseptic conditions. Mice were anaesthetized with isoflurane gas (0.5–2.5% in O 2 , VET EQUIP) and subsequently positioned in a stereotaxic frame (David Kopf Instruments). After application of ophthalmic ointment to the eyes, a skin incision was made to expose the skull. Lambda and bregma points were used to align the skull with respect to the Mouse Brain Atlas (Franklin and Paxinos). All implantation and injection coordinates were established according to the brain atlas. A single-step injection/implantation was performed in the VTA (coordinates relative to bregma; −3.2 mm anteroposterior; 0.5 mm mediolateral; −4.4 mm dorsoventral). AAV5 viruses carrying Ef1α::DIO-hChR2-mCherry and Ef1α::DIO-mCherry plasmids were purchased from the University of North Carolina Vector Core at titers of 2 × 1012 particles per ml and 3 × 1012 particles per ml, respectively. Using a microinjection apparatus (NanoFil Syringe and UMP-3 Syringe Pump, Word Precision Instruments), 1.2 μl of AAV virus was front-loaded into the fiber microfluidic channel. The fiber was lowered into the brain and 600 nl of viral payload was injected at −4.6 mm and −4.2 mm dorsoventral sites at an infusion rate of ~150–300 nl min−1. After each injection, the fiber was left undisturbed for further 10 min. The stainless-steel ground screw was affixed to the skull on the cerebellum of the contralateral hemisphere. Finally, the fiber backend connector was fixed to the skull with layers of adhesive (C&B Metabond, Parkell) and dental cement (Jet-Set 4, Lang Dental). Following the surgery, mice were individually housed at 22 °C, 12-h light/dark cycle, with food and water ad libitum. Inclusion criteria for different experiments were as follows: (1) spontaneous electrophysiology—low background noise (<400 µV pp ); (2) opto-electrophysiology, thermometry—intact µLED as assessed from in vivo and ex vivo I–V curve; (3) behavior—intact µLED as assessed from in vivo and ex vivo I–V curve, expression of viral construct as assessed from optically evoked neural activity and/or histology.

Surgical implantation of fiber probes in the gut

Adult wild-type (Jackson Laboratory, Strain no. 000664), Phox2b::ChR2 (breeding pairs obtained from the Jackson Laboratory, Strain nos. 016233, 012567), Pyy::ChR2 (Pyy::Cre mouse is courtesy of Andrew Leiter, the Jackson Laboratory, Strain no. 012567) or Cck::ChR2 mice (breeding pairs obtained from the Jackson Laboratory, Strain nos. 012706, 012567) (C57BL/6J background) or littermates were anesthetized with isoflurane (1–3% in oxygen). A 1-cm incision was made from the xiphoid process diagonally to the left-mid clavicular line. The peritoneal cavity was accessed, and the stomach extra-corporealized for implantation in wild-type, Phox2b::ChR2 and Cck::ChR2 mice. In these mice, the distal end of the gut fiber was introduced into the duodenum through the pylorus. To access the pylorus, a purse string suture was made in the gastric antrum, between which a small incision was made in the stomach wall. The distal end of the device was threaded into the proximal duodenum. The purse string stitch was then tied to secure the device in the intestine. In Pyy::ChR2 mice, a 1-cm incision was made 3 cm below the xiphoid process to access the cecum. The cecum was extra-corporealized and the distal end of the gut fiber was introduced into the distal ileum through a purse string suture, as in the duodenal surgeries. The purse string suture was tied to secure the device in the ileum. In all surgeries, the remaining length of the device was tunneled to the base of the skull by creating a subdermal pocket. The peritoneum and overlying skin were sutured closed at the abdominal site. The fiber exited the subdermal tunnel at the base of the skull. The skull was etched with a scalpel blade and a thin layer of Metabond cement (Clear L-powder S399 + catalyst, Metabond) was applied. Then, the Metabond layer was similarly etched with a blade, and the backend connector of the fiber was affixed to the skull using dental cement (Stoelting, no. 51458). Mice recovered for at least 5 d, during which they were fed wet mash and received appropriate postoperative care. Inclusion criteria at the end of each study were that the fibers were appropriately secured in the proximal small intestine and that the µLEDs were operational.

In vivo electrophysiology and opto-electrophysiology

Implanted fibers were connected to the RZ5D electrophysiology system through a PZ2-32 head stage (Tucker Davis Technologies). Following data acquisition, electrophysiological signal was digitized with 50-kHz sampling frequency and filtered in the frequency range 0.3–5 kHz. Subsequent signal processing and analysis were done in MATLAB (R2019b). Spiking activity was detected using threshold detection, with a threshold of 5 s.d. from the mean of the signals. A downtime of 2 ms was employed to reject double detections. Principle component analysis and Gaussian mixture model clustering were used to perform spike classification and clustering (full and independent covariance matrices). L-ratio and the isolation distance of the classified clusters were used to assess the quality of the clustered data. For opto-electrophysiology experiments, optogenetic stimulation pulses were delivered via integrated μLEDs on the fiber with rise/fall time between 1 and 15 ms to minimize capacitively coupled artifacts. Stimulation was delivered in 1-s stimulation epochs separated by 4-s rest epochs at a frequency of 10 Hz from the RZ5D acquisition system with a custom designed connector.

In vivo impedance spectroscopy

To assess the in vivo stability of the recording electrodes, we performed impedance spectroscopy on these electrodes versus the ground screw in the VTA of wild-type implanted mice for up to 6 months (n = 3 mice) with a portable BioLogic VMP3 potentiostat.

In vivo brain temperature measurements

Wireless intracranial temperature measurements were performed in an open-field arena. Wild-type mice (n = 6) implanted in the VTA with the precalibrated microelectronic fibers were coupled to the NeuroStack module and allowed to explore an open-field arena (30 × 30 cm2) as they received wireless photostimulation (20 Hz, 10-ms pulse width) with blue μLED for 200 s. Anesthesia-induced brain hypothermia was quantified following an intraperitoneal injection of an anesthetic drug mixture of ketamine-xylazine (9:1 dilution) at 30-mg kg−1 and 60-mg kg−1 dosages in wild-type mice implanted with precalibrated microelectronic fibers in the VTA (n = 3 for each dosage). The current response from the fiber thermal sensor was measured with a potentiostat (Solartron, 1280C) in a two-electrode configuration until the animal gained consciousness and began freely ambulating in the homecage.

In vivo gut temperature measurements

Wireless gut temperature measurements were performed in a clean homecage with food and water removed. A wild-type mouse was chronically implanted with a gut fiber in the duodenum as described above. Temperature was continually recorded while the animal received wireless photostimulation (20 Hz, 10-ms pulse width) with the implanted blue μLED for 10 min in the homecage.

In vivo gut optofluidic modulation with simultaneous vagal cuff electrophysiology

Whole nerve recordings were performed in Cck::ChR2 mice as described previously40. A gut fiber with two connected tubes for PBS perfusion and stimulant delivery was surgically inserted through the stomach wall into the duodenum. A perfusion exit incision was made at the ligament of Treitz for the small intestine. To control for volume pressure and to act as a within-subject baseline, PBS was constantly perfused through the isolated intestinal region at ~400 μl min−1. Stimulation conditions were applied after recording 2 min of baseline activity. During nutrient stimulation conditions, PBS perfusion was continuous and 200 μl of stimulant was perfused over 1 min using a syringe pump (Fusion 200, Chemyx). The 1-min infusions of each compound were separated by at least 6 min, or the return to baseline firing rate, whichever came first. Sucrose (300 mM) was used as the nutrient, as it is known to stimulate vagal firing rate. Blue (λ = 470 nm, 20 Hz, 30.3 mW mm−2, 10-ms pulse width) or green light (λ = 527 nm, 20 Hz, 45.6 mW mm−2, 10-ms pulse width) was delivered via fiber µLEDs concomitant with the sucrose infusion through the microfluidic channel. Extracellular voltage was recorded as previously described40. The raw data were analyzed using SpikeTailor, a custom MATLAB (R2019b) software script40. Spikes were detected using a threshold of 2 s.d. above the noise floor, determined by the root mean squared noise. The firing rate was calculated using a Gaussian kernel smoothing algorithm in 200-ms bins40.

In vivo intestinal nutrient delivery with simultaneous brain electrophysiology

C57BL/6J mice were chronically implanted with a brain fiber in the VTA and allowed to recover for 1 week. Subsequently, electrophysiological recordings were performed and analyzed as detailed in the ‘In vivo electrophysiology’ section. The identity of putative DA neurons was assessed by their characteristic inhibitory response to dopamine D2 receptor agonist quinpirole (200–300 µg kg−1, intraperitoneally). Firing rate was computed for each recorded unit based on the peristimulus time histogram with a window size of 1 s (moving average Gaussian with a standard deviation of 200 ms). Animals that did not yield successful recordings from DA neurons (background noise > 400 µV pp or insensitive to quinpirole administration) were excluded from the experiment. Subsequently, the animals were fasted overnight for 18 h and underwent a second surgery for intraduodenal implantation of a gut fiber. Sucrose (0.6 M, 0.5 ml over 10 min) or saline infusions (0.5 ml over 10 min) were performed with a programmable infusion pump (New Era Pump Systems) while concomitantly recording VTA activity, which also extended up to 10 min after the end of the infusion session. Average firing rate was computed for each putative DA unit over a 120-s recording window pre- and postinfusion, based on the mean interstimulus interval at a 40-ms bin size.

RTPP assays

Behavioral tests were performed by an investigator with knowledge of the identity of the experimental groups versus control groups.

Brain

DAT::Cre mice implanted with multifunctional microelectronics fibers and injected with viral vectors in the VTA were handled and acclimated to the investigator for 2 d before the behavioral test for 10 min each (n = 8–10 per group). On the third day, animals were acclimated to the connection of the NeuroStack module and allowed to explore their homecage for 15 min. On the following day (pretest day), the NeuroStack module-carrying mice were allowed to freely explore an unbiased two-compartment chamber (60 × 30 × 30 cm3) for 30 min while being video recorded. The time spent by an animal in each chamber was calculated using a behavioral software (Ethovision XT, Noldus). Mice that showed >70% preference to a chamber during pretest were eliminated from the subsequent analyses. On the day of the test, the less-preferred chamber for each animal was coupled to the wireless photostimulation condition by controlling the NeuroStack from a base computer positioned ~5 m away. The live video feed from a recording camera provided input on the animal location and the investigator controlled the status of the stimulation condition in real-time. Three different photostimulation conditions were tested using the above procedure: (1) stimulation ON (470 nm, 25 Hz, 10-ms pulse, 1 s ON, 2 s OFF) versus OFF (no stimulation); (2) phasic bursting (470 nm, 40 Hz, 5-ms pulse, 0.5 s ON, 4 s OFF) versus tonic stimulation (5 Hz, 5-ms pulse, ON); (3) blue (470 nm, 25 Hz, 10-ms pulse, 1 s ON, 2 s OFF) versus green stimulation (527 nm, 25 Hz, 10-ms pulse, 1 s ON, 2 s OFF).

Gut

Phox2b::ChR2 mice and their negative genotype littermates were implanted with the gut fiber in the duodenum. Mice were acclimated to investigator handling and connection to the NeuroStack module akin to the brain experiments. On the pretest day, the NeuroStack module was attached the I/O pins of the implanted fiber and mice were allowed to freely explore an unbiased chamber (Techniplast Greenline IVC cage for mice) for 20 min. Animal activity was determined by beams crossed in the x and y planes and was collected with a 100-Hz scan rate using the TSE PhenoMaster (software v.7.3.3). On test day, the less-preferred chamber for each animal was coupled to wireless photostimulation by controlling the wireless module from a base computer. The live activity feed provided input on mouse location and the investigator wirelessly controlled the stimulation status in real-time. There were three different conditions: (1) the experimental group was Phox2b::ChR2 mice receiving blue-light stimulation (470 nm, 20 Hz, 10-ms pulse, ON) versus no stimulation (OFF); (2) the µLED control group was Phox2b::ChR2 mice receiving green-light stimulation (527 nm, 20 Hz, 10-ms pulse, ON) versus no stimulation (OFF); (3) the genetic control group was negative genotype littermates receiving blue-light stimulation (20 Hz, 10-ms pulse, ON) versus no stimulation (OFF).

Modulation of feeding behavior

For duodenal studies, Cck::ChR2 mice or negative controls were implanted with the soft gut fiber in the proximal duodenum. Mice were acclimated to the investigator handling and connection to the NeuroStack module. Mice were food-deprived overnight (18 h) before connection to the NeuroStack module and receiving 30 min of wireless optical stimulation (20 Hz, 10-ms pulse). After 30 min of stimulation, mice were disconnected from the NeuroStack and given access to standard chow pellets (Purina 5001). Chow intake was measured each hour for 3 h. Mice had ad libitum access to water for the duration of the food restriction and testing. Each mouse received blue-light and green-light stimulation, randomized per condition. At least 48 h separated each test day. For ileal studies Pyy::ChR2 mice or negative controls were implanted with the soft gut fiber in the ileum. Mice were acclimated to experimenter handling and connection to the NeuroStack module. Mice were acclimated to Ensure (30%) solution for 6 h following surgical recovery and at least 48 h before the first experimental session. Mice were food-deprived overnight (18 h) before connection to the NeuroStack module. Mice received 1 h of wireless optical stimulation (20 Hz, 10-ms pulse), which began 10 min before getting access to the Ensure solution. Ensure (30%) was loaded into 5-ml serological pipettes that were fashioned as sippers. Mice had access to the solution for 1 h and intake was measured every 5 min. Mice did not have access to food or water during the test sessions. Each mouse received blue-light and green-light simulation, randomized per condition. At least 48 h separated each test day. The feeding studies utilized the multiple independently addressable stimulation channels on the gut fiber. As such, these experiments were designed with within-subject controls. While the baseline food intake was lower in the control cohort of mice lacking ChR2, we attribute this to differences in individual body weight62 and time of year of testing63, which were unaccounted for in the within-subject design64 of these studies.

Locomotor assays of brain and gut implanted mice

To test whether brain, gut or gut–brain dual implants coupled to the NeuroStack impacted locomotion, we evaluated locomotor behavior over 20 min. Open-field tests on naïve mice (un-operated) and implanted mice carrying NeuroStack were conducted in an open chamber (60 × 30 × 30 cm3) for brain implantations and in the homecage for gut implantations and gut–brain dual implantations over 20 min. Locomotor activity was recorded as described in the RTPP assay. The mouse position, distance traveled and speed were calculated.

Food and water intake of gut and gut–brain implanted mice

Animals were individually housed in a custom-built PhenoMaster behavioral phenotyping system (TSE Systems). The PhenoMaster was programmed (software v.7.3.3) to automatically maintain a light cycle (3:00 lights on; 15:00 lights off), temperature (22 °C) and humidity (50%). Animals were provided with standard mouse chow (Purina, 5001) and reverse osmosis water ad libitum. Food hoppers and water bottles were attached to weight sensors (TSE), which were automatically sampled every 5 s to the nearest 0.01 g. For drinking measurements, a 10-s smoothing interval was used. For food and water weight measurements, a 15-s smoothing interval with a 15-g threshold was used. Intake was measured every 5 s. Data were corrected for minor fluctuations by only permitting a monotonically increasing function for both food and water intake: values that represented negative food intake were replaced by the most recent value. For stability of intake measurements, the mean food intake and water intake were calculated for 2 consecutive days for each individual mouse.

Immunohistochemical evaluation of foreign body response

Wild-type mice (n = 5 per group) bilaterally implanted in the VTA with microelectronics brain fibers or commercial silica waveguides (300 µm, FT300UMT Thorlabs) were anesthetized with isoflurane, injected intraperitoneally with Fatal-Plus (100 mg kg−1), and transcardially perfused with 50 ml of ice-cold PBS followed by 50 ml of ice-cold 4% paraformaldehyde (PFA) in PBS. The devices were carefully explanted and the brains were removed and additionally fixed in 4% PFA in PBS for 24 h at 4 °C, then stored in PBS afterwards. Coronal slices (50-µm thickness) were prepared using a vibratome (Leica, VT1000S) and a razor blade (Electron Microscopy Sciences, 72002) in ice-cold PBS. The slices were then stored in PBS at 4 °C in the dark until staining. Slices were permeabilized with 0.3% v/v Triton X-100 and blocked with 2.5% donkey serum in PBS for 30 min. Slices were incubated overnight at 4 °C in a solution of 2.5% donkey serum in PBS and a primary antibody (Iba1: Goat anti-Iba1, ab107159 Abcam, 1:500 dilution; GFAP: Goat anti-GFAP, ab53554 Abcam, 1:1,000 dilution). Following incubation, slices were washed three times with PBS. The slices were then incubated with a secondary antibody (Donkey anti-Goat Alexa Fluor 488, A11055, 1:1,000, Thermofisher) for 2 h at room temperature on a shaker followed by an additional three washes with PBS. Slices were then incubated with DAPI (4′6-diamidino-2-phenylindole) (1:50,000) for another 20 min, and washed three times with PBS. Fluoromount-G (SouthernBiotech) was used for mounting slices onto glass microscope slides. A laser scanning confocal microscope (Fluoview FV1000, Olympus) was used for imaging with ×20 objectives, with z-stack images across the slice thickness. Region of interest was chosen based on the implant location, imaging the immune response around the implant trace. FIJI (ImageJ 1.53g) was used to quantify the immune response as total integrated fluorescence intensity normalized to the image acquisition area.

Hematoxylin and eosin stain evaluation of foreign body response

Duodenal tissue from wild-type mice naïve to (n = 4) and implanted with (n = 4) the duodenal implant was sliced and evaluated for hematoxylin and eosin by the Duke Pathology Histology Lab. The villus height and crypt depth were measured using ImageJ 2 (1.5.3). For each mouse, the villus height and crypt depth were calculated as the average of ten villi or crypts.

Statistics and reproducibility

OriginPro 2021b, JMP Pro 15 or JMP Pro 16 software was used to assess the statistical significance of all comparison studies in this work. Power analyses for determining sample sizes for immunohistochemistry and behavior tests were not performed; instead, the group sizes were chosen based on previous research conducted in the same brain circuit or intestinal region. This enabled direct comparison of our results with the earlier work. In the statistical analysis of fiber characterization, one-way analysis of variation (ANOVA) followed by Tukey’s post hoc comparison test was used, with thresholds of *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. For the comparisons between two groups in immunohistochemistry analyses, behavior assays and hypothermia effect quantification, t-test was used, and significance threshold was placed at *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. For all parametric tests, normality was determined using the Shapiro–Wilk method. Homogeneity of variances was determined using Levene’s test wherever appropriate. All shaded areas and error bars represent standard deviation; data are presented as mean ± s.d. Confocal micrographs of brain tissue were collected on at least three slices per brain to confirm reproducibility of results. Appropriate fluorophores were evaluated in each opsin-expressing mouse included in the studies. Micrographs of gut tissue were collected on at least three tissue samples per animal to confirm reproducibility of results. Micrographs of fiber cross-section were collected from five randomly selected regions of the draw to confirm reproducibility. Other digital photographs such as those of the preform, fiber bundles, final devices and implanted animals were collected once to serve as representative examples.

