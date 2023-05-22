Combining reference genomes into a pangenome graph improves accuracy and reduces bias

Minigraph-Cactus, a method to efficiently combine multiple reference genome assemblies into a pangenome reference graph, can be used to improve accuracy of read mapping and variant calling compared with a single reference in downstream applications.
This is a preview of subscription content, access via your institution
Access options
Access Nature and 54 other Nature Portfolio journals
Get Nature+, our best-value online-access subscription
$29.99 / 30 days
cancel any time
Subscribe to this journal
Receive 12 print issues and online access
$209.00 per year
only $17.42 per issue
Rent or buy this article
Get just this article for as long as you need it
$39.95
Prices may be subject to local taxes which are calculated during checkout
References
Tettelin, H. et al. Genome analysis of multiple pathogenic isolates of Streptococcus agalactiae: Implications for the microbial “pan-genome”. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci USA 102, 13950–13955 (2005). The origin of the term pangenome.
Ebert, P. et al. Haplotype-resolved diverse human genomes and integrated analysis of structural variation. Science 372, eabf7117 (2021). Landmark study of human structural variation from multiple genome assemblies.
Cheng, H. et al. Haplotype-resolved assembly of diploid genomes without parental data. Nat. Biotechnol. 40, 1332–1335 (2022). A push-button method to assemble reference quality genomes.
Liao, W. W. et al. A draft human pangenome reference. Nature 617, 312–324 (2023). The HPRC genome assemblies and a detailed characterization of the human pangenome constructed by Minigraph-Cactus.
Additional information
Publisher’s note Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
This is a summary of: Hickey, G. et al. Pangenome graph construction from genome alignments with Minigraph-Cactus. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01793-w (2023).
Rights and permissions
About this article
Cite this article
Combining reference genomes into a pangenome graph improves accuracy and reduces bias. Nat Biotechnol (2023). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01828-2
Published:
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-023-01828-2